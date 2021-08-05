Perion Network to Present at the Oppenheimer Conference on August 11 and Canaccord Genuity Conference on August 12

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) a global advertising technology company that delivers holistic solutions across the three main pillars of digital advertising – ad search, social media and display / video / CTV advertising – announced today that management will participate in the upcoming investors conferences:

August 11, 2021 – Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet and Communications Conference. Doron Gerstel, CEO and Maoz Sigron, CFO, will be available throughout the day for one-on-one meetings with attending investors. The company’s presentation by Doron Gerstel, Chief Executive Officer, will take place on August 11th, at 8:15-8:55 AM Eastern Time, will be webcast and can be accessed by using the following link:



https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer15/peri/2781216

August 12, 2021 – Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Virtual Conference. Doron Gerstel, Perion’s CEO and Maoz Sigron, Perion’s CFO will be available throughout the day for one-on-one meetings with attending investors. company’s presentation by Doron Gerstel, Chief Executive Officer, will take place on August 12th at 8:30-8:55 AM Eastern Time.

About Perion Network Ltd.

Perion is a global technology company that delivers holistic strategic business solutions that enable brands and advertisers to efficiently “Capture and Convince” users across multiple platforms and channels, including interactive connected television – or iCTV. Perion achieves this through its Synchronized Digital Branding capabilities, which are focused on high impact creative; content monetization; its branded search network, in partnership with Microsoft Bing; and social media management that orchestrates and optimizes paid advertising. This diversification positions Perion for growth as budgets shift across categories.

