HanesBrands Announces Strong Second-Quarter 2021 Results

Net sales from continuing operations for the second quarter ended July 3, 2021, totaled $1.75 billion, an increase of $208 million, or 13%, compared with $1.54 billion for the quarter ended June 27, 2020, which included $614 million in sales of personal protective equipment (“PPE”) in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Excluding PPE, net sales increased 88% over prior year. The growth was driven by strong point-of-sales trends, the overlap of last year’s COVID-related shutdowns and the benefit of transitory items such as government stimulus. Total constant currency second-quarter net sales increased 10%.

HanesBrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI), a global leader in iconic apparel brands, today announced results for the second quarter of 2021, with increased sales, operating profit and cash flow driven by strong performance across its global innerwear and activewear businesses.

“Our iconic brands continue to resonate with consumers around the world, and I’m very encouraged by the progress on our Full Potential growth plan,” said Chief Executive Officer Steve Bratspies. “I’m extremely proud of the way our associates performed under challenging conditions, delivering sales, profit and earnings growth above our expectations and above the second quarter of both 2020 and 2019. We are seeing strong momentum across our business and have raised our outlook for the second half of the year.”

Due to the significant impact of the pandemic on prior year results, this release includes certain comparisons to the comparable 2019 periods for additional context. All 2019 results are rebased to reflect the European Innerwear business as discontinued operations as well as the exit of the C9 Champion mass program and the DKNY intimate apparel license.

Compared to second-quarter 2019, net sales from continuing operations increased $233 million, or 15%, and total constant currency net sales increased 14%. Double-digit growth in the global innerwear and activewear businesses was driven by strong point-of-sale performance as well as the benefit of several transitory items, including retailer inventory restocking, government stimulus and pent-up consumer demand.

For the second-quarter 2021, GAAP gross margin of 38.9% increased 560 basis points compared to prior year and 200 basis points compared to second-quarter 2019. Adjusted gross margin of 39.0% increased 450 basis points over last year and approximately 75 basis points over 2019. The expansion in both periods was driven by higher sales, product mix and the impact from foreign exchange rates, which more than offset higher expedite costs that resulted from stronger-than-expected demand.

Second-quarter GAAP operating profit increased 8% to $217 million compared to prior year and decreased 1% compared to second-quarter 2019. GAAP operating margin of 12.4% decreased 70 basis points and 100 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively. Adjusted operating profit of $236 million increased $2 million, or 1%, compared to prior year and $29 million, or 14% compared to 2019. Adjusted operating margin of 13.5% decreased 170 basis points compared to last year due to the overlap of last year’s PPE sales and temporary cost savings initiatives that were implemented to partially mitigate the impact of COVID-driven declines in apparel sales.

In the second quarter of 2020, the company implemented several temporary SG&A cost savings initiatives such as furloughs and salary reductions, which generated approximately 600 basis points of one-time operating margin benefit in the year-ago quarter. As compared to second-quarter 2019, adjusted operating margin decreased approximately 15 basis points as higher brand marketing investments essentially offset the fixed-cost leverage from higher sales.

The GAAP and adjusted effective tax rates for the second quarter were 14.6% and 14.2%, respectively, which compares to GAAP and adjusted effective tax rates of 12.7% and 14.1%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2020. For the second quarter of 2019, GAAP and adjusted effective tax rates were 9.4% and 9.0%, respectively.

On a GAAP basis, second-quarter income from continuing operations totaled $148 million, or $0.42 per diluted share. This compares to income from continuing operations of $137 million, or $0.39 per diluted share in the prior year period, and income from continuing operations of $150 million, or $0.41 per diluted share in second-quarter 2019.

Adjusted income from continuing operations totaled $165 million, or $0.47 per diluted share. This compares to adjusted income from continuing operations of $162 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, in the prior year period and adjusted income from continuing operations of $139 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, in second-quarter 2019.

(See the Note on Adjusted Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP Measures later in this news release for additional discussion and details of actions, which include pandemic-related and Full Potential plan charges.)

Second-Quarter 2021 Business Segment Summaries

Innerwear (vs 2020). Sales decreased $314 million, or 29% due to the overlap of last year’s $614 million of PPE sales. Basics revenue increased 48% with double-digit growth in each product category while intimates revenue increased 150% with triple-digit growth in both bras and shapewear. Excluding PPE, Innerwear sales increased 62% over last year driven by strong point-of-sale growth, the overlap of last year’s COVID-related shutdowns as well as the benefit of several transitory items, including retailer inventory restocking, government stimulus and pent-up consumer demand. Operating margin of 23.8% decreased 400 basis points compared to prior year due to fixed-cost deleverage from lower sales, higher expedite costs from stronger-than-expected demand in basics and intimates as well as increased investments in brand marketing.

(vs 2019). Sales increased $123 million, or 19%, compared to second-quarter 2019, with comparable double-digit growth in both basics and intimates. The growth was driven by strong underlying point-of-sale growth, yielding approximately 160 basis points of market share gains, as well as the benefit of certain transitory items, such as retailer inventory restocking and government stimulus, which drove category growth rates above historical levels. Operating margin expanded 150 basis points to 23.8% driven by volume leverage and sales mix, which more than offset higher expedite costs and increased investments in brand marketing.

Activewear (vs 2020). Activewear sales grew $236 million, or 140% over prior year driven by growth in both the Champion and Hanes brands. The company experienced strong point-of-sale trends across several channels in the quarter. Sales also increased in the sports and college licensing business. The segment benefited from strong pent-up consumer demand as pandemic restrictions were lifted, as well as from government stimulus payments. Segment operating margin of 10.2% increased 1,360 basis points over prior period driven by fixed-cost leverage from higher sales, which more than offset higher brand marketing investment.

(vs 2019). Activewear revenue increased $53 million, or 15%, driven by growth across the online, wholesale and distributor channels, which more than offset lower sales in the sports and college licensing business. By brand, sales increased in both the Champion and Hanes brands in the quarter, with Champion sales in the segment up 20%. Activewear’s operating margin decreased approximately 290 basis points compared to second-quarter 2019 as leverage from higher sales volume was more than offset by higher expedite and distribution costs due to stronger-than-expected demand as well as increased investments in brand marketing.

International (vs 2020). International segment revenue increased $228 million, or 91%, compared to prior year. On a constant currency basis, sales increased 70% with strong growth in Australia, the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific driven by strong consumer demand and the overlap of last year’s COVID-related shutdowns. For the quarter, the International segment’s operating margin of 12.9% increased 1,090 basis points over prior year driven by higher sales, sales mix and foreign exchange rates.

(vs 2019). International segment revenue increased $48 million, or 11%, compared to second-quarter 2019. On a constant currency basis, sales increased 5%. Constant currency sales grew in Australia, Europe and the Americas while sales in Asia Pacific declined driven by ongoing COVID-related headwinds in Japan. For the quarter, the International segment’s operating margin decreased 250 basis points compared to second-quarter 2019 levels driven by increased brand marketing investments as well as de-leverage in Asia Pacific from lower sales.

Third-Quarter, Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Outlook

The following financial outlook is based on current market conditions and judgments of management and is subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, many of which are further discussed in the company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K available at www.sec.gov and in the investors section of the company’s website at www.Hanes.com/Investors.

For third-quarter 2021, which ends on October 2, 2021, the company currently expects:

Net sales from continuing operations of approximately $1.78 billion to $1.81 billion, which represents approximately 6% growth over prior year at the midpoint and includes a projected benefit of approximately $16 million from changes in foreign currency exchange rates. This compares to net sales of $1.69 billion in third-quarter 2020, which included $179 million in PPE sales.

Excluding PPE, net sales at the midpoint of the guidance range are expected to increase 19% over the prior year period.

As compared to rebased third-quarter 2019, net sales at the midpoint are expected to increase 11%.

GAAP operating profit from continuing operations to range from approximately $216 million to $226 million.

Adjusted operating profit from continuing operations to range from approximately $235 million to $245 million. The midpoint of adjusted operating profit implies an operating margin of approximately 13.4% and reflects the impact of cost inflation as well as increased brand investment. This compares to an adjusted operating margin of 14.3% in the third-quarter of 2020, which benefited from temporary COVID-driven cost reductions.

Charges for actions related to Full Potential of approximately $19 million.

Interest and Other expenses of approximately $45 million.

An effective tax rate of approximately 12% on a GAAP basis and approximately 15% on an adjusted basis.

GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations to range from $0.42 to $0.45. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations to range from $0.45 to $0.48.

For fourth-quarter 2021, which ends on January 1, 2022, the company currently expects:

Net sales from continuing operations of approximately $1.71 billion to $1.78 billion, which represents approximately 3% growth over prior year at the midpoint and includes a projected benefit of approximately $6 million from changes in foreign currency exchange rates. This compares to net sales of $1.69 billion in fourth-quarter 2020, which included $28 million in PPE sales and approximately $45 million from the 53 rd week.

week. Adjusting for PPE and the 53 rd week in 2020, net sales at the midpoint of the guidance range are expected to increase 8% over the prior year period.

week in 2020, net sales at the midpoint of the guidance range are expected to increase 8% over the prior year period. As compared to rebased fourth-quarter 2019, net sales at the midpoint are expected to increase 15%.

GAAP operating profit from continuing operations to range from approximately $172 million to $192 million.

Adjusted operating profit from continuing operations to range from approximately $200 million to $220 million. The midpoint of adjusted operating profit implies an operating margin of approximately 12.0% and reflects the impact of cost inflation as well as increased brand investment. This compares to an adjusted operating margin of 13.5% in the fourth-quarter of 2020.

Charges for actions related to Full Potential of approximately $28 million.

Interest and Other expenses of approximately $46 million.

An effective tax rate of approximately 15% on a GAAP and adjusted basis.

GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations to range from $0.29 to $0.34. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations to range from $0.37 to $0.42.

For fiscal-year 2021, which ends on January 1, 2022, the company currently expects:

Net sales from continuing operations to total approximately $6.75 billion to $6.85 billion, which is $550 million above its prior range of $6.2 billion to $6.3 billion, and includes a projected benefit of approximately $116 million from changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

At the midpoint, net sales guidance implies approximately 11% growth over prior year and 12% growth adjusted for the 53 rd week in 2020. This compares to net sales of $6.13 billion in 2020, which included $820 million in sales of PPE and approximately $45 million from the 53 rd week.

week in 2020. This compares to net sales of $6.13 billion in 2020, which included $820 million in sales of PPE and approximately $45 million from the 53 week. Adjusting for PPE and the 53 rd week in 2020, net sales at the midpoint of the guidance range are expected to increase 29% over the prior year period.

week in 2020, net sales at the midpoint of the guidance range are expected to increase 29% over the prior year period. As compared to rebased 2019, net sales at the midpoint are expected to increase 13%.

GAAP operating profit from continuing operations to range from approximately $795 million to $825 million, versus the prior range of $730 million to $760 million.

Adjusted operating profit from continuing operations to range from approximately $880 million to $910 million, which is $65 million above its prior range of $815 million to $845 million. At the midpoint, adjusted operating profit guidance implies approximately 15% growth compared to prior year and 9% growth compared to 2019. The midpoint of adjusted operating profit guidance range suggests an operating margin of 13.2%.

Full-year outlook reflects higher levels of cost inflation as compared to 2020 and 2019. Incremental brand marketing investment of $50 million as compared to 2020.

Charges for actions related to Full Potential of approximately $85 million, which is unchanged from its prior outlook.

Interest and Other expenses of approximately $182 million.

An effective tax rate of approximately 13% on a GAAP basis and approximately 15% on an adjusted basis.

GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations to range from approximately $1.50 to $1.58.

Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations to range from approximately $1.68 to $1.76, which compares to its prior outlook of $1.51 to $1.59.

Cash flow from operations of approximately $550 million, versus prior range of $500 million to $550 million.

Capital expenditures of approximately $100 million.

HanesBrands has updated its quarterly frequently-asked-questions document, which is available at www.Hanes.com/FAQ.

Note on Adjusted Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP Measures

To supplement financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, the company provides quarterly and full-year results concerning certain non‐GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EPS from continuing operations, adjusted income from continuing operations, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted income from continuing operations before income tax expense, adjusted operating profit (and margin), adjusted SG&A, adjusted gross profit (and margin), EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted EPS from continuing operations is defined as diluted EPS from continuing operations excluding actions and the tax effect on actions. Adjusted income from continuing operations is defined as income from continuing operations excluding actions and the tax effect on actions. Adjusted income tax expense is defined as income tax expense excluding actions. Adjusted income from continuing operations before income tax is defined as income from continuing operations before income tax excluding actions. Adjusted operating profit is defined as operating profit excluding actions. Adjusted SG&A is defined as selling, general and administrative expenses excluding actions. Adjusted gross profit is defined as gross profit excluding actions.

Charges for actions taken in 2021 include professional fees and intangible asset impairment charges related to our Full Potential plan. While these costs are not operational in nature and are not expected to continue for any singular transaction on an ongoing basis, similar types of costs, expenses and charges have occurred in prior periods and may recur in future periods depending upon future business plans and circumstances.

Charges for actions taken in 2020 include supply chain restructuring actions, program exit costs, COVID-19 related charges, Full Potential plan charges and the write-off of a discrete tax asset related to our Bras N Things acquisition. COVID-19 related charges include intangible asset and goodwill impairment charges, bad debt expense and supply chain re-startup costs. Full Potential plan charges for 2020 include inventory write-down charges related to our SKU reduction initiative and discontinuation of our PPE business.

Charges for actions taken in 2019 primarily represented supply chain network changes, program exit costs, and overhead reduction as well as completion of outstanding acquisition integration.

HanesBrands has chosen to present these non‐GAAP measures to investors to enable additional analyses of past, present and future operating performance and as a supplemental means of evaluating operations absent the effect of the Full Potential plan and other actions, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic. HanesBrands believes these non-GAAP measures provide management and investors with valuable supplemental information for analyzing the operating performance of the company’s ongoing business during each period presented without giving effect to costs associated with the execution of any of the aforementioned actions taken.

The company has also chosen to present EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to investors because it considers these measures to be an important supplemental means of evaluating operating performance. EBITDA is defined as income from continuing operations before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding actions and stock compensation expense. HanesBrands believes that EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the industry, and management uses EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for planning purposes in connection with setting its capital allocation strategy. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA should not, however, be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to invest in the growth of the business.

In addition, the company has chosen to present certain year-over-year comparisons with respect to the company’s rebased 2019 business, which excludes the exited C9 Champion program and DKNY license. HanesBrands believes this information is useful to management and investors to facilitate a more meaningful comparison of the results of the company’s ongoing business.

HanesBrands is a global company that reports financial information in U.S. dollars in accordance with GAAP. As a supplement to the company’s reported operating results, HanesBrands also presents constant-currency financial information, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the impact of translating foreign currencies into U.S. dollars. The company uses constant-currency information to provide a framework to assess how the business performed excluding the effects of changes in the rates used to calculate foreign currency translation.

To calculate foreign currency translation on a constant currency basis, operating results for the current-year period for entities reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar are translated into U.S. dollars at the average exchange rates in effect during the comparable period of the prior year (rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current year period).

HanesBrands believes constant-currency information is useful to management and investors to facilitate comparison of operating results and better identify trends in the company’s businesses.

Non‐GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or substitute for, financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, the non-GAAP measures presented may be different from non-GAAP measures with similar or identical names presented by other companies.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the supplemental financial information included with this news release.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, as defined under U.S. federal securities laws, with respect to our long-term goals and trends associated with our business, as well as guidance as to future performance. In particular, among others, statements regarding the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and financial performance; guidance and predictions regarding expected operating results, including related to our Full Potential plan; and statements made in the Third Quarter and Full-year 2021 Financial Outlook section of this news release, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current intent, beliefs, plans and expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place any undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements and from our historical results and experience. These risks and uncertainties include such things as: our ability to successfully executive our Full Potential plan to achieve the desired results; the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on consumer spending, global supply chains and the financial markets; the highly competitive and evolving nature of the industry in which we compete; the rapidly changing retail environment; our reliance on a relatively small number of customers for a significant portion of our sales; any inadequacy, interruption, integration failure or security failure with respect to our information technology; the impact of significant fluctuations and volatility in various input costs, such as cotton and oil-related materials, utilities, freight and wages; our ability to attract and retain a senior management team with the core competencies needed to support growth in global markets; significant fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; legal, regulatory, political and economic risks related to our international operations; our ability to effectively manage our complex multinational tax structure; and other risks identified from time to time in our most recent Securities and Exchange Commission reports, including our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Since it is not possible to predict or identify all of the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results, the above list should not be considered a complete list. Any forward- looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and HanesBrands undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

HanesBrands

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) makes everyday apparel that is known and loved by consumers around the world for comfort, quality and value. Among the company’s iconic brands are Hanes, the leading basic apparel brand in the United States; Champion, an innovator at the intersection of lifestyle and athletic apparel; and Bonds, which is setting new standards for design and sustainability. HBI employs 61,000 associates in 47 countries and has built a strong reputation for workplace quality and ethical business practices. The company, a longtime leader in sustainability, launched aggressive 2030 goals to improve the lives of people, protect the planet and produce sustainable products. HBI is building on its unmatched strengths to unlock its #FullPotential and deliver long-term growth that benefits all of its stakeholders.

TABLE 1 HANESBRANDS INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarters Ended Six Months Ended July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 % Change July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 % Change Net sales $ 1,751,311 $ 1,543,083 13.5 % $ 3,259,340 $ 2,746,153 18.7 % Cost of sales 1,069,682 1,029,221 1,975,030 1,814,123 Gross profit 681,629 513,862 32.6 % 1,284,310 932,030 37.8 % As a % of net sales 38.9 % 33.3 % 39.4 % 33.9 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 464,235 311,729 876,794 681,944 As a % of net sales 26.5 % 20.2 % 26.9 % 24.8 % Operating profit 217,394 202,133 7.5 % 407,516 250,086 63.0 % As a % of net sales 12.4 % 13.1 % 12.5 % 9.1 % Other expenses 1,855 4,653 4,416 10,754 Interest expense, net 42,440 41,075 86,900 77,102 Income from continuing operations before income tax expense 173,099 156,405 316,200 162,230 Income tax expense 25,236 19,837 39,933 20,544 Income from continuing operations 147,863 136,568 8.3 % 276,267 141,686 95.0 % Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (19,187 ) 24,613 (410,853 ) 11,621 Net income (loss) $ 128,676 $ 161,181 $ (134,586 ) $ 153,307 Earnings (loss) per share - basic: Continuing operations $ 0.42 $ 0.39 $ 0.79 $ 0.40 Discontinued operations (0.05 ) 0.07 (1.17 ) 0.03 Net income (loss) $ 0.37 $ 0.46 $ (0.38 ) $ 0.43 Earnings (loss) per share - diluted: Continuing operations $ 0.42 $ 0.39 $ 0.79 $ 0.40 Discontinued operations (0.05 ) 0.07 (1.17 ) 0.03 Net income (loss) $ 0.37 $ 0.46 $ (0.38 ) $ 0.43 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 350,987 350,538 350,995 354,778 Diluted 352,052 350,829 351,869 355,133

TABLE 2-A HANESBRANDS INC. Supplemental Financial Information Impact of Foreign Currency (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended July 3, 2021 As Reported Impact from

Foreign

Currency1 Constant

Currency Quarter Ended

June 27, 2020 % Change,

As Reported % Change,

Constant

Currency As reported under GAAP: Net sales $ 1,751,311 $ 50,698 $ 1,700,613 $ 1,543,083 13.5 % 10.2 % Gross profit 681,629 27,233 654,396 513,862 32.6 27.3 Operating profit 217,394 8,419 208,975 202,133 7.5 3.4 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.42 $ 0.02 $ 0.40 $ 0.39 7.7 % 2.6 % As adjusted:2 Net sales $ 1,751,311 $ 50,698 $ 1,700,613 $ 1,543,083 13.5 % 10.2 % Gross profit 683,529 27,233 656,296 532,280 28.4 23.3 Operating profit 236,058 8,419 227,639 234,412 0.7 (2.9 ) Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.47 $ 0.02 $ 0.45 $ 0.46 2.2 % (2.2 )%

Six Months Ended July 3, 2021 As Reported Impact from

Foreign

Currency1 Constant

Currency Six Months

Ended

June 27, 2020 % Change,

As Reported % Change,

Constant

Currency As reported under GAAP: Net sales $ 3,259,340 $ 93,771 $ 3,165,569 $ 2,746,153 18.7 % 15.3 % Gross profit 1,284,310 51,415 1,232,895 932,030 37.8 32.3 Operating profit 407,516 15,952 391,564 250,086 63.0 56.6 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.79 $ 0.04 $ 0.75 $ 0.40 97.5 % 87.5 % As adjusted:2 Net sales $ 3,259,340 $ 93,771 $ 3,165,569 $ 2,746,153 18.7 % 15.3 % Gross profit 1,289,017 51,415 1,237,602 972,259 32.6 27.3 Operating profit 445,573 15,952 429,621 306,689 45.3 40.1 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.86 $ 0.04 $ 0.82 $ 0.53 62.3 % 54.7 %

1 Effect of the change in foreign currency exchange rates year-over-year. Calculated by applying prior period exchange rates to the current year financial results. 2 Results for the quarters and six months ended July 3, 2021 and June 27, 2020 reflect adjustments for restructuring and other action-related charges. See "Reconciliation of Select GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures" in Tables 6-A through 6-E.

TABLE 2-B HANESBRANDS INC. Supplemental Financial Information Impact of Foreign Currency (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended July 3, 2021 As Reported Impact from

Foreign

Currency1 Constant

Currency Quarter Ended

June 29, 2019 % Change,

As Reported % Change,

Constant

Currency As reported under GAAP: Net sales $ 1,751,311 $ 26,303 $ 1,725,008 $ 1,636,709 7.0 % 5.4 % Gross profit 681,629 14,457 667,172 604,182 12.8 10.4 Operating profit 217,394 4,152 213,242 219,893 (1.1 ) (3.0 ) Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.42 $ 0.01 $ 0.41 $ 0.41 2.4 % — % As adjusted:2 Net sales $ 1,751,311 $ 26,303 $ 1,725,008 $ 1,517,999 15.4 % 13.6 % Gross profit 683,529 14,457 669,072 581,442 17.6 15.1 Operating profit 236,058 4,152 231,906 206,865 14.1 12.1 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.47 $ 0.01 $ 0.46 $ 0.38 23.7 % 21.1 %

Six Months Ended July 3, 2021 As Reported Impact from

Foreign

Currency1 Constant

Currency Six Months

Ended

June 29, 2019 % Change,

As Reported % Change,

Constant

Currency As reported under GAAP: Net sales $ 3,259,340 $ 48,833 $ 3,210,507 $ 3,086,396 5.6 % 4.0 % Gross profit 1,284,310 27,290 1,257,020 1,149,104 11.8 9.4 Operating profit 407,516 8,587 398,929 359,501 13.4 11.0 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.79 $ 0.02 $ 0.76 $ 0.62 27.4 % 22.6 % As adjusted:2 Net sales $ 3,259,340 $ 48,833 $ 3,210,507 $ 2,873,582 13.4 % 11.7 % Gross profit 1,289,017 27,290 1,261,727 1,113,949 15.7 13.3 Operating profit 445,573 8,587 436,986 346,726 28.5 26.0 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.86 $ 0.02 $ 0.84 $ 0.59 45.8 % 42.4 %

1 Effect of the change in foreign currency exchange rates year-over-year. Calculated by applying prior period exchange rates to the current year financial results. 2 Results for the quarters and six months ended July 3, 2021 and June 29, 2019 reflect adjustments for restructuring and other action-related charges. Results for the quarter and six months ended June 29, 2019 also reflect adjustments for the exited C9 Champion mass program and DKNY intimate apparel license. See "Reconciliation of Select GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures" in Tables 6-A through 6-E.

TABLE 3-A HANESBRANDS INC. Supplemental Financial Information By Business Segment (in thousands) (Unaudited) Quarters Ended Six Months Ended July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 % Change July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 % Change Segment net sales: Innerwear1 $ 780,650 $ 1,094,814 (28.7 )% $ 1,351,085 $ 1,517,216 (10.9 )% Activewear 404,189 168,379 140.0 768,192 456,379 68.3 International 478,923 251,285 90.6 985,184 679,515 45.0 Other 87,549 28,605 206.1 154,879 93,043 66.5 Total net sales $ 1,751,311 $ 1,543,083 13.5 % $ 3,259,340 $ 2,746,153 18.7 % Segment operating profit: Innerwear1 $ 186,169 $ 304,524 (38.9 )% $ 313,586 $ 386,075 (18.8 )% Activewear 41,047 (5,751 ) NM 101,641 2,357 4,212.3 International 61,900 5,162 1,099.1 149,080 55,907 166.7 Other 9,220 (11,929 ) NM 11,106 (15,322 ) NM General corporate expenses/other (62,278 ) (57,594 ) 8.1 (129,840 ) (122,328 ) 6.1 Total operating profit before restructuring and other action-related charges 236,058 234,412 0.7 445,573 306,689 45.3 Restructuring and other action-related charges (18,664 ) (32,279 ) (42.2 ) (38,057 ) (56,603 ) (32.8 ) Total operating profit $ 217,394 $ 202,133 7.5 % $ 407,516 $ 250,086 63.0 %

1 The Innerwear segment includes $614 million of net sales of personal protective equipment in the second quarter and six months of 2020.

Quarters Ended Six Months Ended July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 Basis

Points Change July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 Basis

Points Change Segment operating margin: Innerwear 23.8 % 27.8 % (397 ) 23.2 % 25.4 % (220 ) Activewear 10.2 (3.4 ) 1,357 13.2 0.5 1,270 International 12.9 2.1 1,087 15.1 8.2 690 Other 10.5 (41.7 ) 5,223 7.2 (16.5 ) 2,370 General corporate expenses/other (3.6 ) (3.7 ) 18 (4.0 ) (4.5 ) 47 Total operating margin before restructuring and other action-related charges 13.5 15.2 (171 ) 13.7 11.2 250 Restructuring and other action-related charges (1.1 ) (2.1 ) 103 (1.2 ) (2.1 ) 89 Total operating margin 12.4 % 13.1 % (69 ) 12.5 % 9.1 % 340

TABLE 3-B HANESBRANDS INC. Supplemental Financial Information By Business Segment (in thousands) (Unaudited) Quarters Ended Six Months Ended July 3,

2021 June 29, 2019

Rebased1 % Change July 3,

2021 June 29, 2019

Rebased1 % Change Segment net sales: Innerwear $ 780,650 $ 657,477 18.7 % $ 1,351,085 $ 1,123,891 20.2 % Activewear 404,189 350,694 15.3 768,192 671,461 14.4 International 478,923 430,819 11.2 985,184 921,648 6.9 Other 87,549 79,009 10.8 154,879 156,582 (1.1 ) Total net sales $ 1,751,311 $ 1,517,999 15.4 % $ 3,259,340 $ 2,873,582 13.4 % Segment operating profit: Innerwear $ 186,169 $ 146,997 26.6 % $ 313,586 $ 250,123 25.4 % Activewear 41,047 45,855 (10.5 ) 101,641 70,025 45.1 International 61,900 66,490 (6.9 ) 149,080 151,266 (1.4 ) Other 9,220 7,994 15.3 11,106 10,429 6.5 General corporate expenses/other (62,278 ) (60,471 ) 3.0 (129,840 ) (135,117 ) (3.9 ) Total operating profit before restructuring and other action-related charges 236,058 206,865 14.1 445,573 346,726 28.5 Restructuring and other action-related charges (18,664 ) (12,429 ) 50.2 (38,057 ) (33,605 ) 13.2 Total operating profit $ 217,394 $ 194,436 11.8 % $ 407,516 $ 313,121 30.1 %

Quarters Ended Six Months Ended July 3,

2021 June 29, 2019

Rebased1 Basis

Points Change July 3,

2021 June 29, 2019

Rebased1 Basis Points

Change Segment operating margin: Innerwear 23.8 % 22.4 % 149 23.2 % 22.3 % 94 Activewear 10.2 13.1 (292 ) 13.2 10.4 277 International 12.9 15.4 (251 ) 15.1 16.4 (131 ) Other 10.5 10.1 41 7.2 6.7 54 General corporate expenses/other (3.6 ) (4.0 ) 43 (4.0 ) (4.7 ) 72 Total operating margin before restructuring and other action-related charges 13.5 13.6 (15 ) 13.7 12.1 160 Restructuring and other action-related charges (1.1 ) (0.8 ) (25 ) (1.2 ) (1.2 ) — Total operating margin 12.4 % 12.8 % (40 ) 12.5 % 10.9 % 160

1 Results for the quarter and six months ended June 29, 2019 reflect adjustments for the exited C9 Champion mass program and DKNY intimate apparel license. See “Reconciliation of Select GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures” in Tables 6-A through 6-E.

TABLE 4 HANESBRANDS INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited) July 3,

2021 January 2,

2021 June 27,

2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 667,298 $ 900,615 $ 556,099 Trade accounts receivable, net 960,993 768,221 1,139,130 Inventories 1,530,622 1,367,758 1,774,139 Other current assets 159,715 158,700 171,435 Current assets of discontinued operations 301,986 234,086 401,347 Total current assets 3,620,614 3,429,380 4,042,150 Property, net 446,356 477,821 496,933 Right-of-use assets 398,526 432,631 438,683 Trademarks and other identifiable intangibles, net 1,258,783 1,293,847 1,196,359 Goodwill 1,148,021 1,158,938 1,144,739 Deferred tax assets 351,309 367,976 193,100 Other noncurrent assets 54,380 64,773 118,296 Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations — 494,501 493,045 Total assets $ 7,277,989 $ 7,719,867 $ 8,123,305 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,171,645 $ 891,868 $ 1,101,438 Accrued liabilities 628,007 609,864 452,763 Lease liabilities 129,053 136,510 147,406 Notes payable — — 13 Current portion of long-term debt 37,500 263,936 — Current liabilities of discontinued operations 289,751 222,183 310,972 Total current liabilities 2,255,956 2,124,361 2,012,592 Long-term debt 3,647,482 3,739,434 3,985,631 Lease liabilities - noncurrent 299,380 331,577 330,599 Pension and postretirement benefits 327,597 381,457 328,647 Other noncurrent liabilities 185,384 216,091 270,152 Noncurrent liabilities of discontinued operations — 112,989 116,364 Total liabilities 6,715,799 6,905,909 7,043,985 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock — — — Common stock 3,491 3,488 3,481 Additional paid-in capital 310,148 307,883 302,522 Retained earnings 829,479 1,069,546 1,404,326 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (580,928 ) (566,959 ) (631,009 ) Total stockholders’ equity 562,190 813,958 1,079,320 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,277,989 $ 7,719,867 $ 8,123,305

TABLE 5 HANESBRANDS INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows1 (in thousands) (Unaudited) Quarters Ended Six Months Ended July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 Operating Activities: Net income (loss) $ 128,676 $ 161,181 $ (134,586 ) $ 153,307 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation 19,423 22,618 43,565 45,399 Amortization of acquisition intangibles 4,799 6,086 10,978 12,199 Other amortization 2,794 2,630 5,814 5,107 Impairment of intangible assets and goodwill — 20,319 163,047 20,319 Loss on classification of assets held for sale 9,828 — 236,180 — Amortization of debt issuance costs 3,089 2,996 7,669 5,119 Other (8,389 ) 21,505 (14,224 ) 16,247 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (136,151 ) (465,828 ) (200,106 ) (392,134 ) Inventories (52,368 ) 25,376 (175,149 ) (61,409 ) Other assets (5,155 ) (58,360 ) 4,451 (31,570 ) Accounts payable 191,121 223,943 300,318 210,338 Accrued pension and postretirement benefits (419 ) 2,163 (39,176 ) (19,318 ) Accrued liabilities and other 38,062 100,794 3,475 18,603 Net cash from operating activities 195,310 65,423 212,256 (17,793 ) Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (7,527 ) (20,753 ) (25,331 ) (46,512 ) Proceeds from sales of assets 49 — 2,455 66 Other 5,143 4,607 6,937 5,823 Net cash from investing activities (2,335 ) (16,146 ) (15,939 ) (40,623 ) Financing Activities: Repayments on Term Loan Facilities (6,250 ) — (306,250 ) — Borrowings on Accounts Receivable Securitization Facility — — — 227,061 Repayments on Accounts Receivable Securitization Facility — (152,152 ) — (227,061 ) Borrowings on Revolving Loan Facilities — — — 1,638,000 Repayments on Revolving Loan Facilities — (950,000 ) — (1,638,000 ) Borrowings on Senior Notes — 700,000 — 700,000 Borrowings on International Debt — — — 31,222 Borrowings on notes payable 21,532 54,357 42,638 116,669 Repayments on notes payable (22,790 ) (48,021 ) (43,066 ) (112,373 ) Share repurchases — — — (200,269 ) Cash dividends paid (52,368 ) (52,213 ) (104,719 ) (105,896 ) Other 378 (14,167 ) (2,524 ) (14,035 ) Net cash from financing activities (59,498 ) (462,196 ) (413,921 ) 415,318 Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates on cash 882 12,392 (16,780 ) (2,669 ) Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 134,359 (400,527 ) (234,384 ) 354,233 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 541,860 1,084,683 910,603 329,923 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 676,219 684,156 676,219 684,156 Less restricted cash at end of period — 1,042 — 1,042 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 676,219 $ 683,114 $ 676,219 $ 683,114 Balances included in the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 667,298 $ 556,099 $ 667,298 $ 556,099 Cash and cash equivalents included in current assets of discontinued operations 8,921 127,015 8,921 127,015 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 676,219 $ 683,114 $ 676,219 $ 683,114

1 The cash flows related to discontinued operations have not been segregated and remain included in the major classes of assets and liabilities. Accordingly, the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows include the results of continuing and discontinued operations.

TABLE 6-A HANESBRANDS INC. Supplemental Financial Information Reconciliation of Select GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended July 3, 2021 Gross Profit Selling, General

and

Administrative

Expenses Operating

Profit Income From

Continuing

Operations

Before

Income Tax

Expense Income Tax

Expense Income From

Continuing

Operations Diluted

Earnings Per

Share From

Continuing

Operations1 As reported $ 681,629 $ (464,235 ) $ 217,394 $ 173,099 $ (25,236 ) $ 147,863 $ 0.42 As a percentage of net sales 38.9 % 26.5 % 12.4 % Restructuring and other action-related charges: Full Potential Plan: Professional services — 13,804 13,804 13,804 — 13,804 0.04 Other 1,900 2,960 4,860 4,860 — 4,860 0.01 Tax effect on actions — — — — (1,903 ) (1,903 ) (0.01 ) Total restructuring and other action-related charges 1,900 16,764 18,664 18,664 (1,903 ) 16,761 0.05 As adjusted $ 683,529 $ (447,471 ) $ 236,058 $ 191,763 $ (27,139 ) $ 164,624 $ 0.47 As a percentage of net sales 39.0 % 25.6 % 13.5 %

Six Months Ended July 3, 2021 Gross Profit Selling, General

and

Administrative

Expenses Operating

Profit Income

From

Continuing

Operations

Before

Income Tax

Expense Income Tax

Expense Income

From

Continuing

Operations Diluted

Earnings Per

Share From

Continuing

Operations1 As reported $ 1,284,310 $ (876,794 ) $ 407,516 $ 316,200 $ (39,933 ) $ 276,267 $ 0.79 As a percentage of net sales 39.4 % 26.9 % 12.5 % Restructuring and other action-related charges: Full Potential Plan: Professional services — 25,510 25,510 25,510 — 25,510 0.07 Impairment of intangible assets — 7,302 7,302 7,302 — 7,302 0.02 Other 4,707 538 5,245 5,245 — 5,245 0.01 Discrete tax benefit — — — — (7,295 ) (7,295 ) (0.02 ) Tax effect on actions — — — — (5,910 ) (5,910 ) (0.02 ) Total restructuring and other action-related charges 4,707 33,350 38,057 38,057 (13,205 ) 24,852 0.07 As adjusted $ 1,289,017 $ (843,444 ) $ 445,573 $ 354,257 $ (53,138 ) $ 301,119 $ 0.86 As a percentage of net sales 39.5 % 25.9 % 13.7 %

1 Amounts may not be additive due to rounding.

Including the favorable foreign currency impact of $12 million, global Champion sales excluding C9 Champion increased approximately 122% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020. On a constant currency basis, global Champion sales excluding C9 Champion increased approximately 116% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020. Including the favorable foreign currency impact of $10 million, global Champion sales excluding C9 Champion increased approximately 21% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2019. On a constant currency basis, global Champion sales excluding C9 Champion increased approximately 18% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2019.

TABLE 6-B HANESBRANDS INC. Supplemental Financial Information Reconciliation of Select GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended June 27, 2020 Gross Profit Selling, General

and

Administrative

Expenses Operating

Profit Income

From

Continuing

Operations

Before

Income Tax

Expense Income Tax

Expense Income

From

Continuing

Operations Diluted

Earnings Per

Share From

Continuing

Operations1 As reported $ 513,862 $ (311,729 ) $ 202,133 $ 156,405 $ (19,837 ) $ 136,568 $ 0.39 As a percentage of net sales 33.3 % 20.2 % 13.1 % Restructuring and other action-related charges: Supply chain actions 2,637 — 2,637 2,637 — 2,637 0.01 Program exit costs 1,285 — 1,285 1,285 — 1,285 0.00 Other (373 ) 4,443 4,070 4,070 — 4,070 0.01 COVID-19 related charges: Bad debt — 9,418 9,418 9,418 — 9,418 0.03 Inventory 14,869 — 14,869 14,869 — 14,869 0.04 Tax effect on actions — — — — (6,695 ) (6,695 ) (0.02 ) Total restructuring and other action-related charges 18,418 13,861 32,279 32,279 (6,695 ) 25,584 0.07 As adjusted $ 532,280 $ (297,868 ) $ 234,412 $ 188,684 $ (26,532 ) $ 162,152 $ 0.46 As a percentage of net sales 34.5 % 19.3 % 15.2 %

Six Months Ended June 27, 2020 Gross Profit Selling, General

and

Administrative

Expenses Operating

Profit Income

From

Continuing

Operations

Before

Income Tax

Expense Income Tax

Expense Income

From

Continuing

Operations Diluted

Earnings Per

Share From

Continuing

Operations1 As reported $ 932,030 $ (681,944 ) $ 250,086 $ 162,230 $ (20,544 ) $ 141,686 $ 0.40 As a percentage of net sales 33.9 % 24.8 % 9.1 % Restructuring and other action-related charges: Supply chain actions 16,702 — 16,702 16,702 — 16,702 0.05 Program exit costs 9,031 467 9,498 9,498 — 9,498 0.03 Other (373 ) 6,489 6,116 6,116 — 6,116 0.02 COVID-19 related charges: Bad debt — 9,418 9,418 9,418 — 9,418 0.03 Inventory 14,869 — 14,869 14,869 — 14,869 0.04 Tax effect on actions — — — — (10,221 ) (10,221 ) (0.03 ) Total restructuring and other action-related charges 40,229 16,374 56,603 56,603 (10,221 ) 46,382 0.13 As adjusted $ 972,259 $ (665,570 ) $ 306,689 $ 218,833 $ (30,765 ) $ 188,068 $ 0.53 As a percentage of net sales 35.4 % 24.2 % 11.2 %

1 Amounts may not be additive due to rounding.

TABLE 6-C HANESBRANDS INC. Supplemental Financial Information Reconciliation of Select GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended June 29, 2019 Net Sales Gross Profit Selling, General

and

Administrative

Expenses Operating

Profit Income

From

Continuing

Operations

Before

Income Tax

Expense Income Tax

Expense Income

From

Continuing

Operations Diluted

Earnings

Per Share

From

Continuing

Operations1 As reported $ 1,636,709 $ 604,182 $ (384,289 ) $ 219,893 $ 165,645 $ (15,595 ) $ 150,050 $ 0.41 Less exited programs2 (118,710 ) (35,169 ) 9,712 (25,457 ) (25,457 ) 3,590 (21,867 ) (0.06 ) As rebased 1,517,999 569,013 (374,577 ) 194,436 140,188 (12,005 ) 128,183 0.35 As a percentage of net sales 37.5 % 24.7 % 12.8 % Restructuring and other action-related charges: Supply chain actions — 12,429 — 12,429 12,429 — 12,429 0.03 Tax effect on actions — — — — — (1,753 ) (1,753 ) 0.00 Total restructuring and other action-related charges — 12,429 — 12,429 12,429 (1,753 ) 10,676 0.03 As adjusted $ 1,517,999 $ 581,442 $ (374,577 ) $ 206,865 $ 152,617 $ (13,758 ) $ 138,859 $ 0.38 As a percentage of net sales 38.3 % 24.7 % 13.6 %

Six Months Ended June 29, 2019 Net Sales Gross Profit Selling, General

and

Administrative

Expenses Operating

Profit Income

From

Continuing

Operations

Before

Income Tax

Expense Income Tax

Expense Income

From

Continuing

Operations Diluted

Earnings

Per Share

From Continuing

Operations1 As reported $ 3,086,396 $ 1,149,104 $ (789,603 ) $ 359,501 $ 250,284 $ (24,579 ) $ 225,705 $ 0.62 Less exited programs2 (212,814 ) (65,057 ) 18,677 (46,380 ) (46,380 ) 6,540 (39,840 ) (0.11 ) As rebased 2,873,582 1,084,047 (770,926 ) 313,121 203,904 (18,039 ) 185,865 0.51 As a percentage of net sales 37.7 % 26.8 % 10.9 % Restructuring and other action-related charges: Supply chain actions — 29,902 — 29,902 29,902 — 29,902 0.08 Other restructuring costs — — 3,703 3,703 3,703 — 3,703 0.01 Tax effect on actions — — — — — (4,738 ) (4,738 ) (0.01 ) Total restructuring and other action-related charges — 29,902 3,703 33,605 33,605 (4,738 ) 28,867 0.08 As adjusted $ 2,873,582 $ 1,113,949 $ (767,223 ) $ 346,726 $ 237,509 $ (22,777 ) $ 214,732 $ 0.59 As a percentage of net sales 38.8 % 26.7 % 12.1 %

1 Amounts may not be additive due to rounding. 2 Includes the results for the exited C9 Champion mass program and the DKNY intimate apparel license.

TABLE 6-D HANESBRANDS INC. Supplemental Financial Information Reconciliation of Select GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended June 29, 2019 As Reported Less:Exited

Programs1 Adjusted for

Exited

Programs Less:

Restructuring

and other

action-related

charges Rebased Segment net sales: Innerwear $ 678,604 $ 21,127 $ 657,477 $ — $ 657,477 Activewear 448,277 97,583 350,694 — 350,694 International 430,819 — 430,819 — 430,819 Other 79,009 — 79,009 — 79,009 Total net sales $ 1,636,709 $ 118,710 $ 1,517,999 $ — $ 1,517,999 Segment operating profit: Innerwear $ 149,530 $ 2,533 $ 146,997 $ — $ 146,997 Activewear 68,779 22,924 45,855 — 45,855 International 66,490 — 66,490 — 66,490 Other 7,994 — 7,994 — 7,994 General corporate expenses/other (60,471 ) — (60,471 ) — (60,471 ) Restructuring and other action-related charges (12,429 ) — (12,429 ) (12,429 ) — Total operating profit $ 219,893 $ 25,457 $ 194,436 $ (12,429 ) $ 206,865

Six Months Ended June 29, 2019 As Reported Less: Exited

Programs1 Adjusted for

Exited

Programs Less:

Restructuring

and other

action-related

charges Rebased Segment net sales: Innerwear $ 1,154,549 $ 30,658 $ 1,123,891 $ — $ 1,123,891 Activewear 853,617 182,156 671,461 — 671,461 International 921,648 — 921,648 — 921,648 Other 156,582 — 156,582 — 156,582 Total net sales $ 3,086,396 $ 212,814 $ 2,873,582 $ — $ 2,873,582 Segment operating profit: Innerwear $ 254,156 $ 4,033 $ 250,123 $ — $ 250,123 Activewear 112,372 42,347 70,025 — 70,025 International 151,266 — 151,266 — 151,266 Other 10,429 — 10,429 — 10,429 General corporate expenses/other (135,117 ) — (135,117 ) — (135,117 ) Restructuring and other action-related charges (33,605 ) — (33,605 ) (33,605 ) — Total operating profit $ 359,501 $ 46,380 $ 313,121 $ (33,605 ) $ 346,726

1 Includes the results for the exited C9 Champion mass program and the DKNY intimate apparel license.

TABLE 6-E HANESBRANDS INC. Supplemental Financial Information Reconciliation of Select GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Last Twelve Months July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 EBITDA1: Income from continuing operations $ 102,294 $ 489,305 Interest expense, net 174,036 159,927 Income tax expense (benefit) (90,551 ) 66,201 Depreciation and amortization 116,442 113,251 Total EBITDA 302,221 828,684 Total restructuring and other action-related charges (excluding tax effect on actions) 715,650 85,513 Stock compensation expense 13,491 10,692 Total EBITDA, as adjusted $ 1,031,362 $ 924,889 Net debt: Debt (current and long-term debt) $ 3,684,982 $ 3,985,631 Notes payable — 13 (Less) Cash and cash equivalents (667,298 ) (556,099 ) Net debt $ 3,017,684 $ 3,429,545 Net debt/EBITDA, as adjusted 2.9 3.7

1 Earnings from continuing operations before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is a non-GAAP financial measure.

Quarters Ended Six Months Ended July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 Free cash flow1: Net cash from operating activities $ 195,310 $ 65,423 $ 212,256 $ (17,793 ) Capital expenditures (7,527 ) (20,753 ) (25,331 ) (46,512 ) Free cash flow $ 187,783 $ 44,670 $ 186,925 $ (64,305 )

1 Free cash flow includes the results from continuing and discontinued operations.

TABLE 7 HANESBRANDS INC. Supplemental Financial Information Reconciliation of GAAP Outlook to Adjusted Outlook (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Year Ended October 2,

2021 January 1,

2022 January 1,

2022 Operating profit outlook, as calculated under GAAP $216,000 to $226,000 $172,000 to $192,000 $795,000 to $825,000 Restructuring and other action-related charges $19,000 $28,000 $85,000 Operating profit outlook, as adjusted $235,000 to $245,000 $200,000 to $220,000 $880,000 to $910,000 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, as calculated under GAAP1 $0.42 to $0.45 $0.29 to $0.34 $1.50 to $1.58 Restructuring and other action-related charges $0.03 $0.08 $0.18 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, as adjusted $0.45 to $0.48 $0.37 to $0.42 $1.68 to $1.76

1 The company expects approximately 353 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the quarters ended October 2, 2021 and January 1, 2022 and for the year ended January 1, 2022.

