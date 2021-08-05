Eden Empire Announces Its First Sub-License Agreement Store Opening

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EDEN Empire Inc. (“EDEN” or the “Company”) (CSE:EDEN) is pleased to announce the opening of the first EDEN retail location in Vancouver, British Columbia located in East-Vancouver, through a Sub-License & Operating Agreement (the “Agreement”) via an arm’s-length third party. The store located at 4317 Fraser Street is operational and open to the public as of July 30, 2021.

The Company launched its first EDEN branded store in British Columbia.

Located at 4317 Fraser Street, this area is primarily residential and resides besides ample street parking.

Sits just steps away from a: liquor store, heavily-trafficked bus stop, numerous adult-focused establishments.



Gerry Trapasso, CEO & Director commented “The launch of the first EDEN branded location in Vancouver signifies a momentous moment for EDEN. The Agreement creates great exposure for EDEN and shows the power behind the EDEN brand and its rigorous client services. Our Company has worked tirelessly to create relationships with vendors in an otherwise very difficult market to enter which allows for successful Agreement’s to operate. We are confident that the launch of EDEN’s street-style brand in the East-Van market will give the local neighbourhood something to talk about.”

For further information or should you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at investors@edenempire.com .

Gerry Trapasso, CEO

About Eden Empire

EDEN is in the business of investments and operations in the cannabis sector and engaging ‎in retail cannabis sales. EDEN intends to expand its retail operations in Canada and to ‎expand its business to cannabis cultivation, extraction and processing‎ and become a vertically ‎integrated cannabis product company in the United States. ‎

EDEN has an award winning and established nationwide brand, including a substantial ‎intellectual property portfolio, and a dedicated management team with extensive cannabis ‎industry experience. Upon completion of EDEN’s currently intended acquisitions, and approval to operate its retail locations, the Company is expected to have a significant retail cannabis footprint in Canada and Michigan. Retail cannabis operations are an emerging sector ‎with significant cash flow potential. ‎