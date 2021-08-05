

Phase 3 trial of Libtayo (cemiplimab) combined with chemotherapy stopped early due to significant improvement in overall survival in patients with first-line advanced non-small cell lung cancer

Libtayo combined with chemotherapy increased median overall survival from 13 to 22 months, leading to a 29% reduction in the risk of death

Trial enrolled patients with locally advanced and metastatic disease with squamous or non-squamous histology, and across all PD-L1 expression levels

Libtayo has now demonstrated improved overall survival as a monotherapy or in combination with chemotherapy in first-line advanced non-small cell lung cancer



PARIS and TARRYTOWN, NY – August 5, 2021 - The Phase 3 trial of Sanofi and Regeneron’s PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo in combination with platinum-doublet chemotherapy was stopped early after meeting its overall survival (OS) primary endpoint in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Adding Libtayo to chemotherapy significantly improved OS, compared to chemotherapy alone, in the trial that enrolled patients with metastatic or locally advanced disease and tumors with either squamous or non-squamous histology and across all PD-L1 expression levels. These data are planned to form the basis of regulatory submissions in the U.S. and European Union.



“Libtayo in combination with chemotherapy increased median overall survival to 22 months in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer, compared to 13 months with chemotherapy alone,” said Miranda Gogishvili, M.D., an oncologist at the High Technology Medical Center, University Clinic, in Tbilisi, Georgia and a trial investigator. “Notably, the Phase 3 trial enrolled patients with a variety of challenging-to-treat disease characteristics, as well as those with locally advanced disease. These data add to the growing body of evidence supporting Libtayo in advanced non-small cell lung cancer, which also include the pivotal results for Libtayo monotherapy in cases of high PD-L1 expression.”

The decision to stop the trial early was based on a recommendation by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) during a protocol-specified interim analysis. In this top-line initial analysis of 466 patients, combining Libtayo with chemotherapy reduced the risk of death by 29% compared to chemotherapy alone (hazard ratio: 0.71; 95% confidence interval [CI]: 0.53-0.93; p=0.014). Median OS was 22 months (95% CI: 16 months to not evaluable) for Libtayo and chemotherapy, and 13 months (95% CI: 12 to 16 months) for chemotherapy alone. No new Libtayo safety signals were identified in the IDMC analysis, and additional detailed efficacy and safety data will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting.