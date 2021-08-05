checkAd

Escalade Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Second-Quarter Highlights

  • Revenue increased 19.3% on net sales of $99.7 million
  • Gross margin declined 267 basis points to 25.2%
  • Operating income of $10.7 million vs. $10.9 million in the second quarter of 2020
  • Diluted EPS of $0.58 per share

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ: ESCA) – today announced its second quarter results for 2021, ended July 10, 2021. The Company posted quarterly revenue of $99.7 million, an increase of 19.3% over prior year, posting another record for its second fiscal quarter. Quarterly diluted earnings per share were $0.58.

“Second quarter results reflect strong demand for our products, offset by sharply higher raw material costs, increased wage pressure, and inventory handling costs. Global supply chain issues persist as our logistics team works to keep goods flowing to our customers. While gross margin declined in the quarter, price increases are beginning to work through the system and tight expense control allowed us to generate EBITDA above last year’s record second quarter,” said Walter P. Glazer, Jr., Interim President and CEO of Escalade, Inc.

“Year to date sales are up 31.5% and net income has increased 27.3%,” continued Glazer. “We enter the back half of the year with ample inventory to serve our retail partners and meet consumer demand. While we expect cost pressures to remain in the near term, we continue to invest in our businesses to bring exciting and innovative products to market that offer superior performance and compelling value to our customers.”

Net sales for the second quarter of 2021 were $99.7 million compared to net sales of $83.5 million for the same quarter in 2020, an increase of $16.2 million or 19.3%.

Gross margin ratio for the second quarter of 2021 was 25.2%, compared to 27.8% for the same period in the prior year. Gross profit for the second quarter of 2021 was $25.1 million compared to gross profit of $23.2 million for the same quarter in 2020.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) were $13.8 million for the quarter compared to $11.9 million for the same period in the prior year, an increase of $1.9 million or 15.8%. SG&A, as a percent of sales, for the second quarter of 2021 decreased to 13.9% from 14.3% reported for the same period prior year.

Operating income for the second quarter of 2021 was $10.7 million compared to operating income of $10.9 million for the same period in the prior year.

Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $8.1 million, or $0.58 diluted earnings per share compared to net income of $8.7 million, or $0.61 diluted earnings per share for the same quarter in 2020.

The Company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share to be paid to all shareholders of record on September 7, 2021 and disbursed on September 14, 2021.

Escalade is a leading manufacturer and marketer of sporting goods products sold worldwide. To obtain more information on the Company and its products, visit our website at: www.EscaladeInc.com or contact Patrick Griffin, Vice President of Corporate Development & Investor Relations at 812/467-1358.

ABOUT ESCALADE SPORTS

Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Escalade Sports is a global manufacturer and distributor of sports and outdoor recreational equipment.  Leaders in their respective categories, Escalade Sports’ brands include Bear Archery, Bear X, Trophy Ridge, Rocket, SIK and Cajun Bowfishing archery equipment; STIGA and Ping-Pong table tennis; Accudart and Unicorn darting; RAVE Sports water recreation products; Atomic, Victory Tailgate, Triumph Sports, Viva Sol, Zume Games recreational games; DURA and Onix pickleball equipment; Goalrilla, Goalsetter residential in-ground basketball systems, Goaliath and Silverback residential in-ground and portable basketball goals; Lifeline and the STEP fitness products; Woodplay premium playsets; American Heritage Billiards - premium billiards and game room assortment; and Cue&Case - a leader in specialty billiard accessories. Escalade Sports’ products are available at sporting goods dealers and independent retailers nationwide.  For more information on Escalade Sports, its brands, instruction manuals, retailers, warranty, replacement parts or customer service, please call 1-888-784-4288 or visit www.escaladesports.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS 

This report contains forward-looking statements relating to present or future trends or factors that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These risks include, but are not limited to: specific and overall impacts of the COVID-19 global pandemic on Escalade’s financial condition and results of operations; Escalade’s plans and expectations surrounding the transition to its new Interim Chief Executive Officer and all potential related effects and consequences; the impact of competitive products and pricing; product demand and market acceptance; new product development; Escalade’s ability to achieve its business objectives, especially with respect to its Sporting Goods business on which it has chosen to focus; Escalade’s ability to successfully achieve the anticipated results of strategic transactions, including the integration of the operations of acquired assets and businesses and of divestitures or discontinuances of certain operations, assets, brands, and products; the continuation and development of key customer, supplier, licensing and other business relationships; Escalade’s ability to develop and implement our own direct to consumer e-commerce distribution channel; Escalade’s ability to successfully negotiate the shifting retail environment and changes in consumer buying habits; the financial health of our customers; disruptions or delays in our business operations, including without limitation disruptions or delays in our supply chain, arising from political unrest, war, labor strikes, natural disasters, public health crises such as the coronavirus pandemic, and other events and circumstances beyond our control; Escalade’s ability to control costs; Escalade’s ability to successfully implement actions to lessen the potential impacts of tariffs and other trade restrictions applicable to our products and raw materials, including impacts on the costs of producing our goods, importing products and materials into our markets for sale, and on the pricing of our products; general economic conditions; fluctuation in operating results; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; changes in the securities markets; Escalade’s ability to obtain financing and to maintain compliance with the terms of such financing; the availability, integration and effective operation of information systems and other technology, and the potential interruption of such systems or technology; risks related to data security of privacy breaches; and other risks detailed from time to time in Escalade’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Escalade’s future financial performance could differ materially from the expectations of management contained herein. Escalade undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements after the date of this report.

Escalade, Incorporated and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited, In Thousands Except Per Share Data)

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
All Amounts in Thousands Except Per Share Data July 10,
2021 		  July 11,
2020 		  July 10,
2021 		  July 11,
2020
               
Net sales $ 99,679     $ 83,524     $ 158,870     $ 120,813  
               
Costs and Expenses              
Cost of products sold   74,606       60,289       116,363       87,363  
Selling, administrative and general expenses   13,810       11,921       23,686       19,378  
Amortization   577       442       1,006       776  
               
Operating Income   10,686       10,872       17,815       13,296  
               
Other Income (Expense)              
Interest expense   (387 )     (60 )     (621 )     (104 )
Other income   21       22       56       68  
               
Income Before Income Taxes   10,320       10,834       17,250       13,260  
               
Provision for Income Taxes   2,194       2,124       3,682       2,599  
               
Net Income $ 8,126     $ 8,710     $ 13,568     $ 10,661  
               
Earnings Per Share Data:              
Basic earnings per share $ 0.59     $ 0.62     $ 0.98     $ 0.76  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.58     $ 0.61     $ 0.97     $ 0.75  
               
Dividends declared $ 0.14     $ 0.125     $ 0.28     $ 0.25  
               

Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, In Thousands)

All Amounts in Thousands Except Share Information July 10,
2021 		December 26,
2020 		July 11,
2020
  (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited)
ASSETS      
Current Assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,641     $ 3,505     $ 16,669  
Receivables, less allowance of $717; $896; and $728; respectively   52,248       65,280       49,516  
Inventories   86,612       72,488       41,653  
Prepaid expenses   4,775       4,068       2,085  
Prepaid income tax   --       57       --  
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS   154,276       145,398       109,923  
       
Property, plant and equipment, net   20,792       18,232       14,713  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   2,079       1,608       1,395  
Intangible assets, net   21,638       22,645       18,071  
Goodwill   32,695       32,695       26,749  
Other assets   137       127       57  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 231,617     $ 220,705     $ 170,908  
                   
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Current Liabilities:      
Current portion of long-term debt $ 7,143     $ --     $ --  
Trade accounts payable   14,705       20,947       18,109  
Accrued liabilities   14,875       24,271       13,196  
Income tax payable   180       --       1,705  
Current operating lease liabilities   1,526       854       711  
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES   38,429       46,072       33,721  
       
Other Liabilities:      
Long-term debt   42,857       30,073       --  
Deferred income tax liability   4,193       4,193       3,537  
Operating lease liabilities   557       763       699  
Other liabilities   448       448       387  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   86,484       81,549       38,344  
       
Stockholders' Equity:      
Preferred stock:      
Authorized 1,000,000 shares; no par value, none issued      
Common stock:      
Authorized 30,000,000 shares; no par value, issued and outstanding –
13,779,489; 13,919,380; and 14,153,579; shares respectively 		  13,779       13,919       14,154  
Retained earnings   131,354       125,237       118,410  
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   145,133       139,156       132,564  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 231,617     $ 220,705     $ 170,908  
                       




