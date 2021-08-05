Lexington Realty Trust Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Recorded Net Income attributable to common shareholders of $71.0 million, or $0.26 per diluted common share.

Generated Adjusted Company Funds From Operations available to all equityholders and unitholders - diluted (“Adjusted Company FFO”) of $52.2 million, or $0.18 per diluted common share.

Completed 1.1 million square feet of new leases and lease extensions, raising industrial renewal Cash Base Rents by 6.9%.

Acquired seven industrial properties for an aggregate cost of $205.5 million.

Commenced development of a 1.1 million square foot warehouse/distribution property in the Indianapolis, Indiana market.

Invested an aggregate of $23.7 million in six on-going development projects.

Disposed of three properties for an aggregate gross disposition price of $125.3 million.

Increased industrial portfolio to 93.9% of gross book value of real estate assets, excluding held for sale assets.

Subsequent Events

Acquired four industrial properties for an aggregate cost of $105.6 million.

Commenced development of three warehouse/distribution properties containing an aggregate of 1.9 million square feet in the Greenville/Spartanburg, South Carolina market.

Completed 2.1 million square feet of new industrial leases and lease extensions.

Redeemed 1,598,906 operating partnership units in connection with the disposition of three non-industrial properties.

T. Wilson Eglin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lexington Realty Trust, commented, “We posted strong second quarter results, closing on $205 million of high-quality warehouse/distribution properties, increasing industrial Base and Cash Base rents 13% and 7%, respectively, and achieving 1.7% same store NOI growth in our industrial portfolio. At quarter end, our balance sheet was well-positioned to support further development activity, with leverage at 4.9x net debt to Adjusted EBITDA and $285.2 million available under our forward equity sales. Our leasing results have been especially strong, and as a result, we announced an increase to both the low and high-ends of our 2021 Adjusted Company FFO guidance range by a penny. With industrial exposure now at 94% of our gross real estate assets, we have nearly completed our portfolio transition to a 100% industrial REIT.”

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenues

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, total gross revenues were $81.5 million, compared with total gross revenues of $81.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The slight decrease is primarily attributable to property sales, partially offset by acquisitions.

Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, net income attributable to common shareholders was $71.0 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, compared with net income attributable to common shareholders for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 of $17.3 million, or $0.06 per diluted share.

Adjusted Company FFO

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, Lexington generated Adjusted Company FFO of $52.2 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Company FFO for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 of $51.4 million, or $0.19 per diluted share.

Dividends/Distributions

As previously announced, during the second quarter of 2021, Lexington declared a regular quarterly common share/unit dividend/distribution for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 of $0.1075 per common share/unit, which was paid on July 15, 2021 to common shareholders/unitholders of record as of June 30, 2021. Lexington also declared a cash dividend of $0.8125 per share on its Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (“Series C Preferred”) for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which is expected to be paid on August 16, 2021 to Series C Preferred Shareholders of record as of July 30, 2021.

TRANSACTION ACTIVITY

ACQUISITION TRANSACTIONS Property Type Market Sq. Ft. Initial Basis

($000) Approximate

Lease Term

(Yrs) % Leased Industrial-Warehouse/distribution Houston, TX 233,190 $ 28,292 7 100% Industrial-Warehouse/distribution Houston, TX 402,648 37,686 6 100% Industrial-Warehouse/distribution Houston, TX 102,863 11,512 3 100% Industrial-Warehouse/distribution Cincinnati/Dayton, OH 194,936 18,674 2 100% Industrial-Warehouse/distribution Central Florida 510,484 48,593 N/A —% Industrial-Warehouse/distribution Greenville/Spartanburg, SC 396,073 36,903 4 100% Industrial-Warehouse/distribution Greenville/Spartanburg, SC 210,820 23,812 7 62% 2,051,014 $ 205,472

The above properties were acquired at aggregate weighted-average GAAP and Cash estimated stabilized capitalization rates of 4.8% and 4.7%, respectively. Year to date total 2021 acquisition activity, including development projects placed into service, was $274.8 million at aggregate weighted-average GAAP and Cash estimated stabilized capitalization rates of 5.1% and 5.0%, respectively.

DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS

Project (% owned) Market Estimated

Sq. Ft. Estimated Project Cost

($000) GAAP Investment Balance as of 6/30/2021 ($000)(1) Lexington Amount Funded as of 6/30/2021 ($000) Estimated Building Completion Date Approximate Lease Term % Leased Consolidated: Fairburn (87%)(2)(3) Atlanta, GA 910,000 $ 53,812 $ 47,501 $ 43,051 2Q 2021 TBD —% KeHE Distributors, BTS (100%) Phoenix, AZ 468,182 72,000 45,151 38,383 3Q 2021 15 100% Ocala (80%)(2) Central Florida 1,085,280 80,900 15,014 10,729 1Q 2022 TBD —% Mt. Comfort (80%)(2) Indianapolis, IN 1,053,360 60,300 8,541 5,739 2Q 2022 TBD —% $ 267,012 $ 116,207 $ 97,902 Non-consolidated: ETNA Park 70 (90%)(4) Columbus, OH TBD TBD $ 12,820 $ 13,261 TBD TBD 0% ETNA Park 70 East (90%)(4) Columbus, OH TBD TBD 7,844 8,019 TBD TBD 0% $ 20,664 $ 21,280

GAAP investment balance is in real estate under construction for consolidated projects and investments in non-consolidated entities for non-consolidated projects. Estimated project cost includes estimated tenant improvements and leasing costs and excludes potential developer partner promote. Base building substantially completed during the second quarter of 2021. Property not in service. Plans and specifications have not been completed and the estimated square footage, project cost and completion date cannot be determined.

PROPERTY DISPOSITIONS Primary Tenant Location Property Type Gross Disposition

Price

($000) Annualized Net Income(1) ($000) Annualized

NOI(1)

($000) Month of Disposition % Leased Michelin Laurens, SC Industrial $ 40,100 $ 3,236 $ 3,589 May 100 % United States of America Herndon, VA Office 44,936 1,831 2,833 May 100 % NJ Natural Gas Wall, NJ Office 40,299 2,116 4,233 May 100 % $ 125,335 $ 7,183 $ 10,655

Generally, quarterly period prior to sale, annualized.

As of June 30, 2021, total consolidated 2021 property disposition volume was $183.4 million and resulted in aggregate weighted-average GAAP and Cash capitalization rates of 7.3% and 7.9%, respectively.

LEASING LEASE EXTENSIONS Location Primary Tenant/Guarantor(1) Prior

Term Lease

Expiration Date Sq. Ft. Industrial 1 Lumberton NC Rubbermaid 11/2021 11/2026 423,280 2 Carrollton TX Teasdale Foods 12/2033 06/2035 298,653 3 Crossville TN Dana 09/2026 09/2033 222,200 4 Duncan SC Undisclosed 04/2025 10/2026 177,320 4 Total industrial lease extensions 1,121,453 Office 1 Arlington TX N/A 11/2021 11/2023 4,979 2 Philadelphia PA N/A 03/2021 03/2022 1,220 2 Total office lease extensions 6,199 6 Total lease extensions 1,127,652





NEW LEASES Location Primary Tenant/Guarantor(1) Lease Expiration Date Sq. Ft. Industrial/Multi-tenant 1 Antioch TN Southerland 06/2031 17,772 1 Total new leases 17,772 7 TOTAL NEW AND EXTENDED LEASES 1,145,424

Leases greater than 10,000 square feet.

As of June 30, 2021, Lexington's Stabilized Portfolio was 97.8% leased.

BALANCE SHEET/CAPITAL MARKETS

During the second quarter of 2021, Lexington entered into forward sales contracts through an underwritten offering for an aggregate of 16.0 million common shares that have not yet been settled for an initial settlement amount of $193.7 million. As of June 30, 2021, Lexington had an aggregate of $285.2 million under unsettled forward common share sales contracts, including outstanding contracts under its ATM program, which are subject to adjustment in accordance with the forward sales contracts.

As of June 30, 2021, Lexington had $125.0 million outstanding under its unsecured revolving credit facility and ended the quarter with net debt to Adjusted EBITDA at 4.9x. As of the date of this earnings release, Lexington has an outstanding balance of $215.0 million and availability of $385.0 million under its unsecured revolving credit facility, subject to covenant compliance.

2021 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

Lexington now estimates that its net income attributable to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2021 will be within an expected range of $0.65 to $0.68 per diluted common share.

Additionally, Lexington is increasing the low and high end of its Adjusted Company FFO guidance range for the year ended December 31, 2021 by a penny, to a revised range of $0.74 to $0.77 per diluted common share. This guidance is forward looking, excludes the impact of certain items and is based on current expectations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Definitions

Lexington has used non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation G in this Quarterly Earnings Release and in other public disclosures.

Lexington believes that the measures defined below are helpful to investors in measuring our performance or that of an individual investment. Since these measures exclude certain items which are included in their respective most comparable measures under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), reliance on the measures has limitations; management compensates for these limitations by using the measures simply as supplemental measures that are weighed in balance with other GAAP measures. These measures are not necessarily indications of our cash flow available to fund cash needs. Additionally, they should not be used as an alternative to the respective most comparable GAAP measures when evaluating Lexington's financial performance or cash flow from operating, investing or financing activities or liquidity.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) modified to include other adjustments to GAAP net income for gains on sales of properties, impairment charges, debt satisfaction gains (charges), net, non-cash charges, net, straight-line adjustments, non-recurring charges and adjustments for pro-rata share of non-wholly owned entities. Lexington's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Lexington believes that net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA.

Cash Base Rent : Cash Base Rent is calculated by making adjustments to GAAP rental revenue to remove the impact of GAAP required adjustments to rental income such as adjustments for straight-line rents related to free rent periods and contractual rent increases. Cash Base Rent excludes billed tenant reimbursements and lease termination income and includes ancillary income. Lexington believes Cash Base Rent provides a meaningful indication of an investments ability to fund cash needs.

Company Funds Available for Distribution (“FAD”): FAD is calculated by making adjustments to Adjusted Company FFO (see below) for (1) straight-line adjustments, (2) lease incentive amortization, (3) amortization of above/below market leases, (4) lease termination payments, net, (5) non-cash interest, net, (6) non-cash charges, net, (7) cash paid for second generation tenant improvements, and (8) cash paid for second generation lease costs. Although FAD may not be comparable to that of other real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), Lexington believes it provides a meaningful indication of its ability to fund cash needs. FAD is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be viewed as an alternative measurement of operating performance to net income, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity.

First Generation Costs: Represents cash spend for tenant improvements, leasing costs and base building work for in-service development projects and expenditures contemplated at acquisition for recently acquired properties. Because all companies do not calculate First Generation Costs the same way, Lexington's presentation may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Funds from Operations (“FFO”) and Adjusted Company FFO: Lexington believes that Funds from Operations, or FFO, which is a non-GAAP measure, is a widely recognized and appropriate measure of the performance of an equity REIT. Lexington believes FFO is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs, many of which present FFO when reporting their results. FFO is intended to exclude GAAP historical cost depreciation and amortization of real estate and related assets, which assumes that the value of real estate diminishes ratably over time. Historically, however, real estate values have risen or fallen with market conditions. As a result, FFO provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs, development activities, interest costs and other matters without the inclusion of depreciation and amortization, providing perspective that may not necessarily be apparent from net income.

The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, defines FFO as “net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sales of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in value of depreciable real estate held by the entity. The reconciling items include amounts to adjust earnings from consolidated partially-owned entities and equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates to FFO.” FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and is not indicative of cash available to fund cash needs.

Lexington presents FFO available to common shareholders and unitholders - basic and also presents FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders - diluted on a company-wide basis as if all securities that are convertible, at the holder's option, into Lexington’s common shares, are converted at the beginning of the period. Lexington also presents Adjusted Company FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders - diluted which adjusts FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders - diluted for certain items which we believe are not indicative of the operating results of Lexington's real estate portfolio. Lexington believes this is an appropriate presentation as it is frequently requested by security analysts, investors and other interested parties. Since others do not calculate these measures in a similar fashion, these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures as reported by others. These measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indicator of Lexington’s operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity.

GAAP and Cash Yield or Capitalization Rate: GAAP and cash yields or capitalization rates are measures of operating performance used to evaluate the individual performance of an investment. These measures are estimates and are not presented or intended to be viewed as a liquidity or performance measure that present a numerical measure of Lexington's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows. The yield or capitalization rate is calculated by dividing the annualized NOI (as defined below, except GAAP rent adjustments are added back to rental income to calculate GAAP yield or capitalization rate) the investment is expected to generate, (or has generated) divided by the acquisition/completion cost, (or sale price). Stabilized yields assume 100% occupancy and the payment of estimated costs to achieve 100% occupancy including partner promotes, if any.

Net Operating Income (“NOI”): NOI is a measure of operating performance used to evaluate the individual performance of an investment. This measure is not presented or intended to be viewed as a liquidity or performance measure that presents a numerical measure of Lexington's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows. Lexington defines NOI as operating revenues (rental income (less GAAP rent adjustments and lease termination income), and other property income) less property operating expenses. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating NOI, and accordingly, Lexington's NOI may not be comparable to other companies. Because NOI excludes general and administrative expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, acquisition-related expenses, other nonproperty income and losses, and gains and losses from property dispositions, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the revenues and expenses directly associated with owning and operating commercial real estate and the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, and operating costs, providing a perspective on operations not immediately apparent from net income. Lexington believes that net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to NOI.

Second Generation Costs: Represents cash spend for tenant improvements and leasing costs to maintain revenues at existing properties and are a component of the FAD calculation.

Stabilized Portfolio: All real estate properties other than acquired or developed properties that have not achieved 90% occupancy within one-year of acquisition or substantial completion.

LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Gross revenues: Rental revenue $ 80,572 $ 81,094 $ 172,217 $ 159,829 Other revenue 969 698 1,881 2,790 Total gross revenues 81,541 81,792 174,098 162,619 Expense applicable to revenues: Depreciation and amortization (43,044 ) (39,805 ) (85,220 ) (80,314 ) Property operating (11,626 ) (10,276 ) (22,560 ) (20,552 ) General and administrative (7,912 ) (7,555 ) (16,332 ) (15,380 ) Non-operating income 4 84 481 274 Interest and amortization expense (11,474 ) (14,166 ) (22,960 ) (28,961 ) Debt satisfaction gains, net — — — 1,393 Impairment charges — (1,617 ) — (1,617 ) Gains on sales of properties 66,726 11,193 88,645 20,998 Income before provision for income taxes and equity in earnings (losses) of non-consolidated entities 74,215 19,650 116,152 38,460 Provision for income taxes (344 ) (422 ) (716 ) (1,075 ) Equity in earnings (losses) of non-consolidated entities (84 ) (97 ) (174 ) 166 Net income 73,787 19,131 115,262 37,551 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,109 ) (265 ) (1,542 ) (531 ) Net income attributable to Lexington Realty Trust shareholders 72,678 18,866 113,720 37,020 Dividends attributable to preferred shares – Series C (1,573 ) (1,573 ) (3,145 ) (3,145 ) Allocation to participating securities (105 ) (39 ) (178 ) (85 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 71,000 $ 17,254 $ 110,397 $ 33,790 Net income attributable to common shareholders - per common share basic $ 0.26 $ 0.07 $ 0.40 $ 0.13 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic 275,568,868 264,785,583 275,493,019 258,911,872 Net income attributable to common shareholders - per common share diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.06 $ 0.40 $ 0.13 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 277,466,056 269,088,631 276,834,089 263,217,352

LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets: Real estate, at cost $ 3,630,488 $ 3,514,564 Real estate - intangible assets 404,875 409,293 Investments in real estate under construction 116,207 75,906 Real estate, gross 4,151,570 3,999,763 Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization 886,900 884,465 Real estate, net 3,264,670 3,115,298 Assets held for sale 20,271 16,530 Right-of-use assets, net 30,007 31,423 Cash and cash equivalents 196,383 178,795 Restricted cash 729 626 Investments in non-consolidated entities 54,057 56,464 Deferred expenses, net 12,189 15,901 Rent receivable – current 2,160 2,899 Rent receivable – deferred 67,200 66,959 Other assets 13,587 8,331 Total assets $ 3,661,253 $ 3,493,226 Liabilities and Equity: Liabilities: Mortgages and notes payable, net $ 129,012 $ 136,529 Revolving credit facility borrowings 125,000 — Term loan payable, net 298,195 297,943 Senior notes payable, net 779,939 779,275 Trust preferred securities, net 127,545 127,495 Dividends payable 33,465 35,401 Liabilities held for sale 1,271 790 Operating lease liabilities 30,946 32,515 Accounts payable and other liabilities 51,363 55,208 Accrued interest payable 5,713 6,334 Deferred revenue - including below market leases, net 16,023 17,264 Prepaid rent 11,412 13,335 Total liabilities 1,609,884 1,502,089 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Preferred shares, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares: Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred, liquidation preference $96,770; 1,935,400 shares issued and outstanding 94,016 94,016 Common shares, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 400,000,000 shares, 277,660,102 and 277,152,450 shares issued and outstanding in 2021 and 2020, respectively 28 28 Additional paid-in-capital 3,195,040 3,196,315 Accumulated distributions in excess of net income (1,250,735 ) (1,301,726 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,041 ) (17,963 ) Total shareholders’ equity 2,026,308 1,970,670 Noncontrolling interests 25,061 20,467 Total equity 2,051,369 1,991,137 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,661,253 $ 3,493,226

LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

EARNINGS PER SHARE

(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic: Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 71,000 $ 17,254 $ 110,397 $ 33,790 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - basic 275,568,868 264,785,583 275,493,019 258,911,872 Net income attributable to common shareholders - per common share basic $ 0.26 $ 0.07 $ 0.40 $ 0.13 Diluted: Net income attributable to common shareholders - basic $ 71,000 $ 17,254 $ 110,397 $ 33,790 Impact of assumed conversions — 77 — 184 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 71,000 $ 17,331 $ 110,397 $ 33,974 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic 275,568,868 264,785,583 275,493,019 258,911,872 Effect of dilutive securities: Shares issuable under forward sales agreements 1,098,031 — 553,937 — Unvested share-based payment awards and options 799,157 1,210,241 787,133 1,185,016 Operating partnership units — 3,092,807 — 3,120,464 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 277,466,056 269,088,631 276,834,089 263,217,352 Net income attributable to common shareholders - per common share diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.06 $ 0.40 $ 0.13

LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

ADJUSTED COMPANY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS & COMPANY FUNDS AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION

(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS: Basic and Diluted: Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 71,000 $ 17,254 $ 110,397 $ 33,790 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 42,312 39,030 83,790 78,747 Impairment charges - real estate — 1,617 — 1,617 Noncontrolling interests - OP units 912 77 1,151 184 Amortization of leasing commissions 732 775 1,430 1,567 Joint venture and noncontrolling interest adjustment 2,114 2,155 4,229 4,369 Gains on sales of properties, including non-consolidated entities (66,726 ) (11,193 ) (88,645 ) (21,547 ) FFO available to common shareholders and unitholders - basic 50,344 49,715 112,352 98,727 Preferred dividends 1,573 1,573 3,145 3,145 Amount allocated to participating securities 105 39 178 85 FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders - diluted 52,022 51,327 115,675 101,957 Transaction costs 130 59 141 80 Debt satisfaction gains, net, including non-consolidated entities — — — (1,372 ) Adjusted Company FFO available to all equityholders and unitholders - diluted 52,152 51,386 115,816 100,665 FUNDS AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION: Adjustments: Straight-line adjustments (2,930 ) (4,810 ) (4,950 ) (6,229 ) Lease incentives 194 249 413 518 Amortization of above/below market leases (437 ) (380 ) (897 ) (675 ) Lease termination payments, net (661 ) (211 ) 1,543 281 Non-cash interest, net 114 360 241 788 Non-cash charges, net 1,811 1,663 3,575 3,321 Second generation tenant improvements (716 ) (5,630 ) (735 ) (7,122 ) Second generation lease costs (822 ) (468 ) (3,054 ) (4,419 ) Joint venture and noncontrolling interest adjustment 46 (73 ) (127 ) (184 ) Company Funds Available for Distribution $ 48,751 $ 42,086 $ 111,825 $ 86,944 Per Common Share and Unit Amounts Basic: FFO $ 0.18 $ 0.19 $ 0.40 $ 0.38 Diluted: FFO $ 0.18 $ 0.19 $ 0.41 $ 0.38 Adjusted Company FFO $ 0.18 $ 0.19 $ 0.41 $ 0.38 Basic: Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic EPS 275,568,868 264,785,583 275,493,019 258,911,872 Operating partnership units(1) 2,793,718 3,092,807 2,822,907 3,120,464 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic FFO 278,362,586 267,878,390 278,315,926 262,032,336 Diluted: Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted EPS 277,466,056 269,088,631 276,834,089 263,217,352 Operating partnership units(1) 2,793,718 — 2,822,907 — Unvested share-based payment awards 44,489 14,028 26,808 19,272 Preferred shares - Series C 4,710,570 4,710,570 4,710,570 4,710,570 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted FFO 285,014,833 273,813,229 284,394,374 267,947,194

Includes all OP units other than OP units held by us.



LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

2021 EARNINGS GUIDANCE Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 Range Estimated: Net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted common share(1) $ 0.65 $ 0.68 Depreciation and amortization 0.65 0.65 Impact of capital transactions (0.56 ) (0.56 ) Estimated Adjusted Company FFO per diluted common share $ 0.74 $ 0.77