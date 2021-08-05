Silo Wellness Brings Marley One Mushrooms to the U.K. Market through Distribution Agreement with LocoSoco Limited

This partnership announcement comes on the heels of Silo Wellness’ launch of Marley One, the first global functional and psychedelic mushroom consumer brand, created in collaboration with the family of legendary musician Bob Marley. The Distribution Agreement cements a solid route to market for Marley One products that can keep pace with consumer demand across the region. Silo Wellness is also the first global psychedelics company to access the nationwide network of a large-scale distributor to reach consumers across the U.K. at mainstream retail stores.

“Since the launch of Marley One, we’ve been vetting potential partners to help us bring the powerful health and wellness benefits of functional mushrooms to the U.K., where consumer interest in these products is on the rise, and psychedelic products as regulations allows,” said Douglas K. Gordon, Chief Executive Officer, Silo Wellness. “In LocoSoco, we’ve found a uniquely structured distribution network and like-minded collaborator who shares not only our dynamic vision for the mushroom category but also our principles around community building and value sharing at every point in the supply chain. We think the industry at large will benefit from the synergies of these two established, publicly-traded companies working in sync.”

LocoSoco will distribute the full line of Marley One mushroom products, beginning with the brand’s initial five functional mushroom tinctures, to independent retailers, buying groups, health food stores, online retailers and influencers and their e-commerce affiliates, across the United Kingdom. The exclusive distribution by LocoSoco is based on a minimum commitment of orders with a value of US $1.4M of Marley One products. The Agreement reflects consumer demand for mushroom-based wellness products and the market potential for functional mushrooms in particular, which constituted a GBP £18,409 million, or US$25,415 million market globally, in 2020, according to Mordor Intelligence . The global psychedelic drugs market at large is projected to reach US$6.85 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% over the next eight years, according to Data Bridge Market Research .