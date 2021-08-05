checkAd

Newtek Business Services Corp. Releases Addendum to its Investor Presentation Dated August 3, 2021

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newtek Business Services Corp., (Nasdaq: NEWT), an internally managed business development company (“BDC”), today announced that the Company released an addendum to its August 3, 2021 Presentation, that was issued in connection with the Company’s announcement, on August 2, 2021, that it had entered into a definitive stock purchase agreement with National Bank of New York City (“NBNYC”) and certain NBNYC shareholders to acquire all of the issued and outstanding stock of NBNYC. The Addendum includes updated financial information and projections, and should be read together with the August 3, 2021 Presentation. The Addendum can be found through the following link: https://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com/events-and-presentations

The Addendum includes financial information not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. The information contained in the Addendum is summary information that is intended to be considered in the context of the Company’s SEC filings and other public announcements that the Company may make, by press release or otherwise, from time to time. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to publicly update or revise the information contained in this report, although it may do so from time to time as its management believes is warranted. Any such updating may be made through the filing of other reports or documents with the SEC, through press releases or through other public disclosure.

Additional information on the Addendum is contained in a Current Report on Form 8-K that Newtek filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today, Thursday, August 5, 2021, and is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

About Newtek Business Services Corp.

Newtek Business Services Corp., Your Business Solutions Company, is an internally managed BDC, which along with its controlled portfolio companies, provides a wide range of business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand to the small- and medium-sized business (“SMB”) market. Since 1999, Newtek has provided state-of-the-art, cost-efficient products and services and efficient business strategies to SMB relationships across all 50 states to help them grow their sales, control their expenses and reduce their risk. Newtek’s and its portfolio companies’ products and services include: Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Electronic Payment Processing, Technology Solutions (Cloud Computing, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, IT Consulting), eCommerce, Accounts Receivable Financing & Inventory Financing, Insurance Solutions, Web Services, and Payroll and Benefits Solutions.

