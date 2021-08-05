Newtek Business Services Corp. Releases Addendum to its Investor Presentation Dated August 3, 2021

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newtek Business Services Corp., (Nasdaq: NEWT), an internally managed business development company (“BDC”), today announced that the Company released an addendum to its August 3, 2021 Presentation, that was issued in connection with the Company’s announcement, on August 2, 2021, that it had entered into a definitive stock purchase agreement with National Bank of New York City (“NBNYC”) and certain NBNYC shareholders to acquire all of the issued and outstanding stock of NBNYC. The Addendum includes updated financial information and projections, and should be read together with the August 3, 2021 Presentation. The Addendum can be found through the following link: https://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com/events-and-presentations



The Addendum includes financial information not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. The information contained in the Addendum is summary information that is intended to be considered in the context of the Company’s SEC filings and other public announcements that the Company may make, by press release or otherwise, from time to time. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to publicly update or revise the information contained in this report, although it may do so from time to time as its management believes is warranted. Any such updating may be made through the filing of other reports or documents with the SEC, through press releases or through other public disclosure.



Additional information on the Addendum is contained in a Current Report on Form 8-K that Newtek filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today, Thursday, August 5, 2021, and is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.