One Plant’s California Cannabis Dispensaries Are Now Carrying Grapefruit’s Patented Hourglass THC/CBD Delivery Cream  

LOS ANGELES and DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Grapefruit USA, Inc. (OTCQB: GPFT) (“Grapefruit” or the “Company”), a premiere California-based cannabis and hemp company, is pleased to announce that One Plant’s eight retail cannabis dispensaries from Santa Barbara county to Santa Cruz county California are all now featuring Grapefruit’s Hourglass Time Release THC+CBD Delivery Topical Relief Cream.



As previously announced, One Plant’s agreement to carry Grapefruit’s Hourglass delivery cream system in its retail outlets is a strong endorsement that the Hourglass system is a truly disruptive delivery technology that is in the process of fundamentally changing the way individuals can safely ingest THC and other beneficial cannabinoids to obtain their unique holistic benefits. A simple application of Grapefruit’s Hourglass cream is all that is needed for Grapefruit’s users to obtain the full body entourage effects and related relief of THC and a wide array of other beneficial cannabinoids. Furthermore, and most importantly, Grapefruit is the exclusive licensee of the Z-Pod Xerogel Silica Gel which powers the Hourglass delivery cream system for cannabis products in North America. Only Grapefruit possesses the know-how to manufacture the Hourglass time–release delivery cream from the Xerogel Gel and only Grapefruit approved retailers such as Captor can sell the Hourglass time-release delivery cream in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Hourglass is the future of healthy cannabis delivery systems.

Bradley J. Yourist, Grapefruit’s CEO and co-founder, commented, “It is gratifying that we have been able to place the Company’s Hourglass products in the One Plant dispensaries throughout California, after months of Covid–related delays. Grapefruit is confident that as we continue to educate licensed cannabis retailers about the many benefits of the Hourglass time release THC and Cannabinoid delivery system that we will be able to distribute Hourglass time release topical cream to the many hundreds of retail cannabis stores throughout California over the coming quarters. We believe the One Plant placement is only the start of a trend which will allow Grapefruit to quickly grow Hourglass brand awareness and Grapefruit revenues. We know the patented Hourglass time release topical delivery system not only works effectively, but is the most effective in the world. We are excited to accelerate the rate at which we deliver the Hourglass technology to our customers that have demonstrated a pressing need for it.”