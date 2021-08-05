checkAd

One Plant’s California Cannabis Dispensaries Are Now Carrying Grapefruit’s Patented Hourglass THC/CBD Delivery Cream  

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.08.2021, 12:00  |  42   |   |   

LOS ANGELES and DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Grapefruit USA, Inc. (OTCQB: GPFT) (“Grapefruit” or the “Company”), a premiere California-based cannabis and hemp company, is pleased to announce that One Plant’s eight retail cannabis dispensaries from Santa Barbara county to Santa Cruz county California are all now featuring Grapefruit’s Hourglass Time Release THC+CBD Delivery Topical Relief Cream.   

As previously announced, One Plant’s agreement to carry Grapefruit’s Hourglass delivery cream system in its retail outlets is a strong endorsement that the Hourglass system is a truly disruptive delivery technology that is in the process of fundamentally changing the way individuals can safely ingest THC and other beneficial cannabinoids to obtain their unique holistic benefits. A simple application of Grapefruit’s Hourglass cream is all that is needed for Grapefruit’s users to obtain the full body entourage effects and related relief of THC and a wide array of other beneficial cannabinoids. Furthermore, and most importantly, Grapefruit is the exclusive licensee of the Z-Pod Xerogel Silica Gel which powers the Hourglass delivery cream system for cannabis products in North America. Only Grapefruit possesses the know-how to manufacture the Hourglass time–release delivery cream from the Xerogel Gel and only Grapefruit approved retailers such as Captor can sell the Hourglass time-release delivery cream in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Hourglass is the future of healthy cannabis delivery systems.

Bradley J. Yourist, Grapefruit’s CEO and co-founder, commented, “It is gratifying that we have been able to place the Company’s Hourglass products in the One Plant dispensaries throughout California, after months of Covid–related delays. Grapefruit is confident that as we continue to educate licensed cannabis retailers about the many benefits of the Hourglass time release THC and Cannabinoid delivery system that we will be able to distribute Hourglass time release topical cream to the many hundreds of retail cannabis stores throughout California over the coming quarters. We believe the One Plant placement is only the start of a trend which will allow Grapefruit to quickly grow Hourglass brand awareness and Grapefruit revenues.   We know the patented Hourglass time release topical delivery system not only works effectively, but is the most effective in the world. We are excited to accelerate the rate at which we deliver the Hourglass technology to our customers that have demonstrated a pressing need for it.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

One Plant’s California Cannabis Dispensaries Are Now Carrying Grapefruit’s Patented Hourglass THC/CBD Delivery Cream   LOS ANGELES and DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via InvestorWire – Grapefruit USA, Inc. (OTCQB: GPFT) (“Grapefruit” or the “Company”), a premiere California-based cannabis and hemp company, is pleased to announce that …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Spotlite360 Begins Exploring Agriculture Industry Applications for its Blockchain and IoT ...
White Gold Corp. Provides Exploration Update
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
SuRo Capital Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Calavo Growers, Inc. Announces Preliminary Third Quarter 2021 Results
Atos to assist Federal Government Agencies to take full advantage of Artificial Intelligence
Asante Gold Announces Acquisition of Resolute’s Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana for US$90 Million Cash
BeyondSpring Announces Positive Topline Results from its DUBLIN-3 Registrational Trial of ...
WISeKey’s Semiconductor NFC CapSeal Patented Technology Securely Connects High-End Wines and ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Mass Megawatts Increases its Manufacturing Capabilities for Solar Tracker Production
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board