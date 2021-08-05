MultiPlan Announces Executive Leadership Transitions

“I am pleased to announce Dale White’s promotion to COO,” said CEO Mark Tabak. “As demonstrated by our strong Q2 2021 results and by our decision to raise guidance for FY 2021, MultiPlan’s business momentum has continued. Dale has been a driving force of that momentum and of the Company’s growth, through his exceptional leadership and relentless commitment to serving our customers.”

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) (“MultiPlan” or the “Company”), a leading value-added provider of data analytics and technology-enabled end-to-end cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, today announced that long-time MultiPlan executive Dale White, currently President of Payor Markets, has been promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. White’s promotion to President and COO is part of an orderly succession by which the Board of Directors plans to promote him to Chief Executive Officer in early 2022. Mr. Tabak continued, “Dale has been groomed for several years to lead MultiPlan. Since he joined the Company in 2004, Dale has ascended to increasingly expansive leadership roles that cut across every facet of MultiPlan’s business. His promotion to President and COO is a natural progression that reflects his outstanding track record of execution, his expansive knowledge of our business, his deep relationships with our customers, and the high esteem he has earned among MultiPlan’s 2,200 colleagues.”

Upon Mr. White’s elevation to CEO in early 2022, Mr. Tabak will remain actively engaged in the Company as Chairman of the Board, driving strategy, organic growth and M&A initiatives for the Company. “I will be working closely with Dale in the coming months to ensure a smooth transition, and as MultiPlan’s Chairman, I will continue to be involved in steering the strategy and growth of the Company,” said Mr. Tabak. “Our long-time focus on leadership development and expansion of our management team means MultiPlan is well positioned to continue its momentum."

Mr. White added, “Stability, continuity and expansion of leadership has long been a priority for MultiPlan. That has continued over the last year, as we have supplemented our management talent to meet our expanding needs as a public company, with hires to enhance oversight of accounting, financial controls and investor relations. We have also added senior talent in product development and sales leadership to boost our go-to-market-strategy and execution. And as recently announced, we have hired a new Chief Information Security Officer to manage the increasing risks of operating in a digital world. I am honored to lead such a talented group of senior leaders and colleagues.”