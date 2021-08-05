Record net sales of $4.8 billion increased 14% compared to the prior year quarter

Net income of $250 million increased 40% compared to $179 million in the prior year quarter

Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $811 million increased 15% compared to $708 million in the prior year quarter

Earned $0.93 per diluted share and $1.00 of Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share, an increase of 35% and 32%, respectively, compared to $0.69 per diluted share and $0.76 of Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share in the prior year quarter

Record third quarter North American per day box shipments increased 9% compared to the prior year quarter

Successfully implementing published price increases across all major paper grades; pricing realization outpaced inflation in the quarter

Generated net cash provided by operating activities of $751 million and Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $554 million compared to $740 million and $508 million, respectively, in the prior year quarter

Reduced total debt by $270 million and Adjusted Net Debt by $482 million

“We delivered excellent results in the third fiscal quarter, with record revenue and North American box shipments that drove a 35% year-over-year increase in diluted earnings per share” said David B. Sewell, chief executive officer. “We saw strong demand for our products and solutions across our targeted end markets, and pricing gains outpaced inflation in the quarter. It was another quarter of strong cash flows, and we executed our capital allocation priorities, enabling us to approach our targeted net leverage range ahead of expectations. Looking forward, we remain well positioned for success and are committed to accelerating the opportunities we see across our differentiated portfolio, innovating to develop new sustainable, fiber-based packaging solutions and driving productivity to generate improved returns.”

Consolidated Financial Results

WestRock’s performance for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020 (in millions):

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Change Net sales $ 4,816.3 $ 4,236.3 $ 580.0 Segment income $ 453.7 $ 323.2 $ 130.5 Non-allocated expenses (22.3 ) (18.3 ) (4.0 ) Depreciation 271.4 258.0 13.4 Amortization 97.6 107.7 (10.1 ) Segment EBITDA 800.4 670.6 129.8 Adjustments (1) 10.6 37.2 (26.6 ) Adjusted Segment EBITDA $ 811.0 $ 707.8 $ 103.2 (1) See the Adjusted Net Income tables on page 12 for adjustments

Operating Highlights for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 compared to June 30, 2020:

Net sales increased $580 million compared to the prior year quarter. Corrugated Packaging segment net sales increased $438 million and Consumer Packaging segment net sales increased $182 million. Segment income increased $131 million compared to the prior year quarter. Corrugated Packaging segment income increased $94 million and Consumer Packaging segment income increased $37 million.

Additional information about the changes in segment net sales and income is included below.

Restructuring and Other Items

Restructuring and other items during the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $7 million, primarily related to severance, lease termination costs and costs associated with previously announced plant consolidations.

Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities and Other Financing and Investing Activities

Net cash provided by operating activities was $751 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $740 million in the prior year quarter. Total debt was $8.67 billion at June 30, 2021, or $8.48 billion excluding $197 million of unamortized fair market value step-up of debt acquired in mergers and acquisitions, and $7.93 billion after further excluding cash and cash equivalents of $550 million. During the third quarter of fiscal 2021, total debt declined by $270 million and Adjusted Net Debt declined by $482 million. The Company had approximately $3.9 billion of available liquidity under long-term committed credit facilities and cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2021. During the third quarter of fiscal 2021, WestRock invested $202 million in capital expenditures and paid $64 million in dividends to stockholders.

Segment Results

WestRock’s segment performance for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020 (in millions):

Corrugated Packaging Segment

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Change Segment net sales $ 3,167.1 $ 2,728.8 $ 438.3 Segment income $ 321.7 $ 227.9 $ 93.8 Depreciation 185.8 175.2 10.6 Amortization 47.0 57.9 (10.9 ) Segment EBITDA 554.5 461.0 93.5 Adjustments (1) 2.6 21.0 (18.4 ) Adjusted Segment EBITDA $ 557.1 $ 482.0 $ 75.1 (1) See the Adjusted Net Income tables on page 12 for adjustments

Operating Highlights for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 compared to June 30, 2020:

Segment net sales increased $438 million, primarily due to higher selling price/mix, higher volumes and favorable foreign currency impacts. The Corrugated Packaging segment delivered a Segment EBITDA margin of 17.5% and a North American Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin of 19.3%. Record third quarter North American per day box shipments increased 9% compared to the prior year quarter.

Segment income increased $94 million, primarily due to the margin impact of higher selling price/mix and higher volumes that were partially offset by net cost inflation and other items. The prior year quarter included $27 million in the aggregate for one-time recognition awards to the Company’s manufacturing and operations teammates and increased costs for safety, cleaning and other items related to COVID-19 compared to $3 million of increased costs for safety, cleaning and other items related to COVID-19 in the current year quarter.

Consumer Packaging Segment

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Change Segment net sales $ 1,734.7 $ 1,552.6 $ 182.1 Segment income $ 132.0 $ 95.3 $ 36.7 Depreciation 84.3 81.4 2.9 Amortization 50.6 49.8 0.8 Segment EBITDA 266.9 226.5 40.4 Adjustments (1) 1.7 16.2 (14.5 ) Adjusted Segment EBITDA $ 268.6 $ 242.7 $ 25.9 (1) See Adjusted Net Income tables on page 12 for adjustments

Operating Highlights for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 compared to June 30, 2020:

Segment net sales increased $182 million, primarily due to higher selling price/mix, higher volumes and favorable foreign currency impacts. The Consumer Packaging segment delivered a Segment EBITDA margin of 15.4% and an Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin of 15.5%.

Segment income increased $37 million, primarily due to the margin impact from higher selling price/mix, higher volumes and productivity improvements that were partially offset by net cost inflation and other items. The prior year quarter included $20 million in the aggregate for one-time recognition awards to the Company’s manufacturing and operations teammates and increased costs for safety, cleaning and other items related to COVID-19 compared to $2 million of increased costs for safety, cleaning and other items related to COVID-19 in the current year quarter.

WestRock Company Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income In millions, except per share amounts (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 4,816.3 $ 4,236.3 $ 13,655.6 $ 13,107.3 Cost of goods sold 3,886.4 3,466.3 11,223.2 10,723.5 Gross profit 929.9 770.0 2,432.4 2,383.8 Selling, general and administrative, excluding intangible amortization 450.9 390.1 1,327.1 1,234.4 Selling, general and administrative intangible amortization 88.8 99.6 269.3 301.5 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 1.0 1.0 3.8 (5.9 ) Multiemployer pension withdrawal income - (2.0 ) - (1.1 ) Restructuring and other costs 6.9 9.7 19.8 56.2 Operating profit 382.3 271.6 812.4 798.7 Interest expense, net (102.5 ) (92.4 ) (279.8 ) (283.2 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - (0.6 ) (1.1 ) (1.1 ) Pension and other postretirement non-service income 31.5 25.6 101.4 78.4 Other income (expense), net 6.4 (5.0 ) 13.8 (9.6 ) Equity in income of unconsolidated entities 10.7 - 29.4 8.7 Income before income taxes 328.4 199.2 676.1 591.9 Income tax expense (77.4 ) (19.2 ) (158.2 ) (123.5 ) Consolidated net income 251.0 180.0 517.9 468.4 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (0.9 ) (1.5 ) (3.3 ) (3.3 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 250.1 $ 178.5 $ 514.6 $ 465.1 Computation of diluted earnings per share under the two-class method (in millions, except per share data): Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 250.1 $ 178.5 $ 514.6 $ 465.1 Less: Distributed and undistributed income available to participating securities - - (0.1 ) (0.1 ) Distributed and undistributed income available to common stockholders $ 250.1 $ 178.5 $ 514.5 $ 465.0 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 269.0 260.4 267.0 260.2 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.93 $ 0.69 $ 1.93 $ 1.79

WestRock Company Segment Information In millions (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales: Corrugated Packaging $ 3,167.1 $ 2,728.8 $ 8,945.0 $ 8,520.8 Consumer Packaging 1,734.7 1,552.6 4,919.7 4,705.8 Land and Development - - - 18.9 Intersegment Eliminations (85.5 ) (45.1 ) (209.1 ) (138.2 ) Total net sales $ 4,816.3 $ 4,236.3 $ 13,655.6 $ 13,107.3 Income before income taxes: Corrugated Packaging $ 321.7 $ 227.9 $ 742.0 $ 755.8 Consumer Packaging 132.0 95.3 305.7 232.3 Land and Development - - - 1.4 Total segment income 453.7 323.2 1,047.7 989.5 Gain on sale of certain closed facilities - - 0.9 5.5 Multiemployer pension withdrawal income - 2.0 - 1.1 Restructuring and other costs (6.9 ) (9.7 ) (19.8 ) (56.2 ) Non-allocated expenses (22.3 ) (18.3 ) (85.6 ) (54.1 ) Interest expense, net (102.5 ) (92.4 ) (279.8 ) (283.2 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - (0.6 ) (1.1 ) (1.1 ) Other income (expense), net 6.4 (5.0 ) 13.8 (9.6 ) Income before income taxes $ 328.4 $ 199.2 $ 676.1 $ 591.9

WestRock Company Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows In millions (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Consolidated net income $ 251.0 $ 180.0 $ 517.9 $ 468.4 Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 369.0 365.7 1,094.9 1,121.4 Cost of real estate sold - - - 16.1 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 1.0 4.7 (53.6 ) 16.1 Share-based compensation expense 23.3 68.8 74.4 98.4 401(k) match and company contribution in common stock 23.3 - 112.8 - Pension and other postretirement funding more than expense (income) (26.5 ) (19.6 ) (82.6 ) (60.7 ) Multiemployer pension withdrawal income - (2.0 ) - (1.1 ) Gain on sale of sawmill - - (16.5 ) - Gain on sale of investment (1.3 ) - (16.0 ) - Other impairment adjustments 0.1 - 22.6 2.2 Loss (gain) on disposal of plant and equipment and other, net 1.0 0.7 3.8 (5.5 ) Other, net (20.8 ) (22.1 ) (73.9 ) (33.4 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions / divestitures: Accounts receivable (76.4 ) 142.8 (333.4 ) 82.4 Inventories (50.9 ) (7.5 ) (130.8 ) (70.7 ) Other assets (23.1 ) 34.6 (149.7 ) (98.3 ) Accounts payable 85.7 (133.4 ) 197.2 (240.1 ) Income taxes 17.3 (2.0 ) 70.0 15.7 Accrued liabilities and other 178.1 129.5 365.3 28.1 Net cash provided by operating activities 750.8 740.2 1,602.4 1,339.0 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (202.4 ) (244.0 ) (505.4 ) (860.2 ) Investment in unconsolidated entities - (0.3 ) (0.1 ) (1.0 ) Proceeds from sale of sawmill - - 58.5 - Proceeds from sale of investments 1.2 - 29.5 - Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 1.2 1.2 4.3 22.5 Proceeds from property, plant and equipment insurance settlement - 1.0 1.7 2.4 Other, net 9.7 6.0 26.0 10.9 Net cash used for investing activities (190.3 ) (236.1 ) (385.5 ) (825.4 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of notes - 598.6 - 598.6 Additions to revolving credit facilities 40.0 38.0 435.0 413.0 Repayments of revolving credit facilities (80.0 ) (413.2 ) (355.0 ) (478.2 ) Additions to debt 2.9 103.0 258.1 683.1 Repayments of debt (274.5 ) (987.6 ) (1,131.5 ) (1,195.8 ) Additions (repayments) of commercial paper, net - 25.5 - (9.3 ) Other debt additions (repayments), net 9.3 (155.1 ) 16.3 (69.2 ) Issuances of common stock, net of related tax withholdings 14.5 3.3 14.7 16.7 Cash dividends paid to stockholders (64.0 ) (51.9 ) (169.8 ) (292.6 ) Cash distributions paid to noncontrolling interests (0.7 ) (0.7 ) (1.4 ) (1.4 ) Other, net (4.2 ) (19.1 ) (7.7 ) (17.0 ) Net cash used for financing activities (356.7 ) (859.2 ) (941.3 ) (352.1 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 12.0 6.4 23.1 (21.6 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 215.8 (348.7 ) 298.7 139.9 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 334.0 640.2 251.1 151.6 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 549.8 $ 291.5 $ 549.8 $ 291.5 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for: Income taxes, net of refunds $ 58.4 $ 15.8 $ 140.6 $ 90.9 Interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 38.1 $ 47.0 $ 212.8 $ 251.4

WestRock Company Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets In millions (unaudited) June 30, September 30, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 549.8 $ 251.1 Accounts receivable (net of allowances of $69.6 and $66.3) 2,518.1 2,142.7 Inventories 2,145.6 2,023.4 Other current assets 500.4 520.5 Assets held for sale 9.8 7.0 Total current assets 5,723.7 4,944.7 Property, plant and equipment, net 10,631.3 10,778.9 Goodwill 5,982.7 5,962.2 Intangibles, net 3,418.0 3,667.2 Restricted assets held by special purpose entities 1,262.2 1,267.5 Prepaid pension asset 470.6 368.7 Other assets 1,925.6 1,790.5 Total Assets $ 29,414.1 $ 28,779.7 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of debt $ 565.7 $ 222.9 Accounts payable 1,906.1 1,674.2 Accrued compensation and benefits 612.0 386.7 Other current liabilities 760.2 645.1 Total current liabilities 3,844.0 2,928.9 Long-term debt due after one year 8,106.9 9,207.7 Pension liabilities, net of current portion 295.2 305.2 Postretirement medical liabilities, net of current portion 152.7 145.4 Non-recourse liabilities held by special purpose entities 1,129.6 1,136.5 Deferred income taxes 2,885.3 2,916.9 Other long-term liabilities 1,527.2 1,490.3 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 2.7 1.3 Total stockholders' equity 11,451.1 10,630.6 Noncontrolling interests 19.4 16.9 Total Equity 11,470.5 10,647.5 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 29,414.1 $ 28,779.7

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations

WestRock reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). However, management believes certain non-GAAP financial measures provide investors and other users with additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing our ongoing performance. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions, and in evaluating WestRock’s performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, WestRock’s GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial measures we present may differ from similarly captioned measures presented by other companies. We discuss below details of the non-GAAP financial measures presented by us and provide reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Segment EBITDA and Adjustments to Segment EBITDA

WestRock uses the non-GAAP financial measure “Adjusted Segment EBITDA”, along with other factors, to evaluate our segment performance. Management believes adjusting “Segment EBITDA” for certain items provides WestRock’s board of directors, investors, potential investors, securities analysts and others with useful information to evaluate WestRock’s performance across periods or relative to our peers, and that adjusting “Segment EBITDA” to “Adjusted Segment EBITDA” more closely aligns those results to the adjustments in Adjusted Net Income that relate to “Segment EBITDA”. The consolidated financial results and segment tables include a reconciliation of “Adjusted Segment EBITDA” to “Segment EBITDA” by adding certain “Adjustments” to “Segment EBITDA”. These “Adjustments” are reflected in the “Adjusted Net Income” reconciliation tables below.

Adjusted Segment Sales and Adjusted Segment EBITDA Margins

With respect to Adjusted Segment Sales, management believes that adjusting Segment Sales for trade sales is consistent with how peers present their sales for purposes of computing margins and helps analysts compare companies in the same peer group. WestRock uses the non-GAAP financial measure “Adjusted Segment EBITDA Margins”, along with other factors, to evaluate our segment performance against our peers. Management believes this measure is also useful to investors to evaluate WestRock’s performance relative to its peers. “Segment EBITDA Margin” is calculated for each segment by dividing that segment’s Segment EBITDA by Segment sales. “Adjusted Segment EBITDA Margin” is calculated for each segment by dividing that segment’s Adjusted Segment EBITDA by Adjusted Segment Sales.

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share

WestRock uses the non-GAAP financial measures “Adjusted Net Income” and “Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share”. Management believes these measures provide WestRock’s board of directors, investors, potential investors, securities analysts and others with useful information to evaluate WestRock’s performance because they exclude restructuring and other costs and other specific items that management believes are not indicative of the ongoing operating results of the business. WestRock and its board of directors use this information to evaluate WestRock’s performance relative to other periods. WestRock believes that the most directly comparable GAAP measures to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share are Net income attributable to common stockholders, represented in the table below as the as reported results for Consolidated net income (i.e. Net of Tax) less net income attributable to Noncontrolling interests, and Earnings per diluted share, respectively. This release includes a reconciliation of Earnings per diluted share to Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share and reconciliations of Adjusted net income to Net income attributable to common stockholders for the periods indicated (in millions).

Reconciliations of Net Income to Adjusted Segment EBITDA

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Net Income attributable to common stockholders $ 250.1 $ 178.5 Adjustments: (1) Less: Net Income attributable to noncontrolling interests 0.9 1.5 Income tax expense 77.4 19.2 Other (income) expense, net (6.4 ) 5.0 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 0.6 Interest expense, net 102.5 92.4 Restructuring and other costs 6.9 9.7 Multiemployer pension withdrawal income - (2.0 ) Non-allocated expenses 22.3 18.3 Segment Income 453.7 323.2 Non-allocated expenses (22.3 ) (18.3 ) Depreciation and amortization 369.0 365.7 Segment EBITDA 800.4 670.6 Adjustments (2) 10.6 37.2 Adjusted Segment EBITDA $ 811.0 $ 707.8 (1) Schedule adds back expense or subtracts income for certain financial statement and segment footnote items to compute segment income, Segment EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA. (2) See the Adjusted Net Income tables on page 12 for adjustments.

Reconciliations to Adjusted Net Income

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Adjustments to Segment EBITDA Consolidated Results Corrugated

Packaging Consumer

Packaging Other Pre-Tax Tax Net of Tax As reported (1) $ 328.4 $ (77.4 ) $ 251.0 Ransomware recovery costs 2.1 0.9 6.3 9.3 (2.2 ) 7.1 MEPP liability adjustment due to interest rates n/a n/a n/a 7.7 (1.9 ) 5.8 Restructuring and other items n/a n/a n/a 6.9 (1.5 ) 5.4 Losses at closed plants, transition and start-up costs (2) 0.5 0.8 - 1.4 (0.3 ) 1.1 Gain on sale of investment n/a n/a n/a (1.3 ) 0.3 (1.0 ) Adjustments / Adjusted Results $ 2.6 $ 1.7 $ 6.3 $ 352.4 $ (83.0 ) $ 269.4 Noncontrolling interests (0.9 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 268.5 (1) The as reported results for Pre-Tax, Tax and Net of Tax are equivalent to the line items "Income before income taxes", "Income tax expense" and "Consolidated net income", respectively, as reported on the statements of income. (2) The variance between the Pre-Tax column and the sum of the Adjustments to Segment EBITDA is depreciation and amortization.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Adjustments to Segment EBITDA Consolidated Results Corrugated

Packaging Consumer

Packaging L&D

and Other Pre-Tax Tax Net of Tax As reported (1) $ 199.2 $ (19.2 ) $ 180.0 COVID-19 manufacturing and operations bonus 16.5 15.1 - 31.6 (7.7 ) 23.9 Restructuring and other items n/a n/a n/a 9.7 (2.4 ) 7.3 North Charleston and Florence transition and reconfiguration costs (2) 5.8 - - 6.3 (1.5 ) 4.8 Losses at closed plants, transition and start-up costs (2) 2.4 2.4 - 5.6 (1.2 ) 4.4 Direct costs from Hurricane Michael 0.5 - - 0.5 (0.1 ) 0.4 Loss on extinguishment of debt n/a n/a n/a 0.6 (0.2 ) 0.4 Adjustment related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act n/a n/a n/a - (16.4 ) (16.4 ) Brazil indirect tax (3) (4.2 ) - - (9.9 ) 3.3 (6.6 ) Other - (1.3 ) - 0.9 (0.3 ) 0.6 Adjustments/ Adjusted Results $ 21.0 $ 16.2 $ - $ 244.5 $ (45.7 ) $ 198.8 Noncontrolling interests (1.5 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 197.3 (1) The as reported results for Pre-Tax, Tax and Net of Tax are equivalent to the line items "Income before income taxes", "Income tax expense" and "Consolidated net income", respectively, as reported on the statements of income. (2) The variance between the Pre-Tax column and the sum of the Adjustments to Segment EBITDA is depreciation and amortization. (3) The variance between the Pre-Tax column and the sum of the Adjustments to Segment EBITDA is primarily interest income.

Reconciliation to Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share

Set forth below is a reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share to Earnings per diluted share.

Three Months Ended June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Earnings per diluted share $ 0.93 $ 0.69 Ransomware recovery costs 0.02 - Restructuring and other items 0.02 0.03 MEPP liability adjustment due to interest rates 0.02 - Losses at closed plants, transition and start-up costs 0.01 0.02 COVID-19 manufacturing and operations bonus - 0.09 North Charleston and Florence transition and reconfiguration costs - 0.02 Adjustment related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act - (0.06 ) Brazil indirect tax - (0.03 ) Gain on sale of certain closed facilities - - Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share $ 1.00 $ 0.76

Set forth below are reconciliations of Adjusted Segment Sales, Adjusted Segment EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA Margins to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, Segment Sales and Segment Income, for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020 (in millions, except percentages):

Reconciliation for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

Corrugated

Packaging Consumer

Packaging Corporate /

Elim. Consolidated Segment sales / Net sales $ 3,167.1 $ 1,734.7 $ (85.5 ) $ 4,816.3 Less: Trade sales (84.8 ) - - (84.8 ) Adjusted Segment Sales $ 3,082.3 $ 1,734.7 $ (85.5 ) $ 4,731.5 Segment income (1) $ 321.7 $ 132.0 $ - $ 453.7 Non-allocated expenses - - (22.3 ) (22.3 ) Depreciation & amortization 232.8 134.9 1.3 369.0 Segment EBITDA 554.5 266.9 (21.0 ) 800.4 Adjustments (2) 2.6 1.7 6.3 10.6 Adjusted Segment EBITDA $ 557.1 $ 268.6 $ (14.7 ) $ 811.0 Segment EBITDA Margins 17.5 % 15.4 % Adj. Segment EBITDA Margins 18.1 % 15.5 % (1) Segment income includes pension and other postretirement income (expense) (2) See the Adjusted Net Income tables on page 12 for adjustments

Corrugated Reconciliation for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

North

American

Corrugated Brazil

Corrugated Other (1) Total

Corrugated

Packaging Segment sales $ 2,731.2 $ 127.2 $ 308.7 $ 3,167.1 Less: Trade sales (84.8 ) - - (84.8 ) Adjusted Segment Sales $ 2,646.4 $ 127.2 $ 308.7 $ 3,082.3 Segment income (2) $ 292.8 $ 17.7 $ 11.2 $ 321.7 Depreciation & amortization 214.9 11.8 6.1 232.8 Segment EBITDA 507.7 29.5 17.3 554.5 Adjustments (3) 2.6 - - 2.6 Adjusted Segment EBITDA $ 510.3 $ 29.5 $ 17.3 $ 557.1 Segment EBITDA Margins 18.6 % 23.2 % 17.5 % Adj. Segment EBITDA Margins 19.3 % 23.2 % 18.1 % (1) The "Other" column includes our Victory Packaging and India corrugated operations. (2) Segment income includes pension and other postretirement income (expense) (3) See the Adjusted Net Income tables on page 12 for adjustments

Reconciliation for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

Corrugated

Packaging Consumer

Packaging Corporate /

Elim. Consolidated Segment sales / Net sales $ 2,728.8 $ 1,552.6 $ (45.1 ) $ 4,236.3 Less: Trade sales (94.7 ) - - (94.7 ) Adjusted Segment Sales $ 2,634.1 $ 1,552.6 $ (45.1 ) $ 4,141.6 Segment income (1) $ 227.9 $ 95.3 $ - $ 323.2 Non-allocated expenses - - (18.3 ) (18.3 ) Depreciation & amortization 233.1 131.2 1.4 365.7 Segment EBITDA 461.0 226.5 (16.9 ) 670.6 Adjustments (2) 21.0 16.2 - 37.2 Adjusted Segment EBITDA $ 482.0 $ 242.7 $ (16.9 ) $ 707.8 Segment EBITDA Margins 16.9 % 14.6 % Adj. Segment EBITDA Margins 18.3 % 15.6 % (1) Segment income includes pension and other postretirement income (expense) (2) See the Adjusted Net Income tables on page 12 for adjustments

Corrugated Reconciliation for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

North

American

Corrugated Brazil

Corrugated Other (1) Total

Corrugated

Packaging Segment sales $ 2,392.5 $ 87.8 $ 248.5 $ 2,728.8 Less: Trade sales (94.7 ) - - (94.7 ) Adjusted Segment Sales $ 2,297.8 $ 87.8 $ 248.5 $ 2,634.1 Segment income $ 213.6 $ 13.7 $ 0.6 $ 227.9 Depreciation & amortization 216.3 10.5 6.3 233.1 Segment EBITDA 429.9 24.2 6.9 461.0 Adjustments (2) 24.1 (3.5 ) 0.4 21.0 Adjusted Segment EBITDA $ 454.0 $ 20.7 $ 7.3 $ 482.0 Segment EBITDA Margins 18.0 % 27.6 % 16.9 % Adj. Segment EBITDA Margins 19.8 % 23.6 % 18.3 % (1) The "Other" column includes our Victory Packaging and India corrugated operations. (2) See the Adjusted Net Income tables on page 12 for adjustments

Adjusted Operating Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow

WestRock uses the non-GAAP financial measures “Adjusted Operating Cash Flow” and “Adjusted Free Cash Flow”. Management believes these measures provide WestRock’s board of directors, investors, potential investors, securities analysts and others with useful information to evaluate WestRock’s performance relative to other periods because it excludes certain cash restructuring and other costs, net of tax that management believes are not indicative of the ongoing operating results of the business. We believe “Adjusted Free Cash Flow” provides greater comparability across periods by excluding capital expenditures. WestRock believes that the most directly comparable GAAP measure is “Net cash provided by operating activities”. Set forth below is a reconciliation of “Adjusted Operating Cash Flow” and “Adjusted Free Cash Flow” to Net cash provided by operating activities for the periods indicated (in millions):

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 750.8 $ 740.2 Plus: Cash Restructuring and other costs, net of income tax benefit of $1.7 and $3.9 5.4 11.8 Adjusted Operating Cash Flow 756.2 752.0 Less: Capital expenditures (202.4 ) (244.0 ) Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 553.8 $ 508.0

Total Debt and Adjusted Net Debt

WestRock uses the non-GAAP financial measure “Adjusted Net Debt”. Management believes this measure provides WestRock’s board of directors, investors, potential investors, securities analysts and others with useful information to evaluate WestRock’s repayment of debt relative to other periods because it includes or excludes certain items management believes are not comparable from period to period. We believe “Adjusted Net Debt” provides greater comparability across periods by adjusting for cash and cash equivalents, as well as fair value of debt step-up included in Total Debt that is not subject to debt repayment. WestRock believes that the most directly comparable GAAP measure is “Total Debt” which is derived from the current portion of debt and long-term debt due after one year. Set forth below is a reconciliation of “Adjusted Net Debt” to “Total Debt” for the periods indicated (in millions):

June 30,

2021 Mar. 31,

2021 June 30,

2020 Current portion of debt $ 565.7 $ 549.5 $ 213.1 Long-term debt due after one year 8,106.9 8,393.1 9,840.3 Total debt $ 8,672.6 $ 8,942.6 $ 10,053.4 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (549.8 ) (334.0 ) (291.5 ) Less: Fair value of debt step-up (196.6 ) (200.7 ) (212.9 ) Adjusted Net Debt $ 7,926.2 $ 8,407.9 $ 9,549.0 Total debt reduction - quarter $ 270.0 Total debt reduction - LTM $ 1,380.8 Adjusted Net Debt reduction - quarter $ 481.7 Adjusted Net Debt reduction - LTM $ 1,622.8

