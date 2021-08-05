checkAd

WestRock Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results Record Net Sales and 40% Increase in Net Income

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.08.2021, 12:30  |  21   |   |   

WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK), a leading provider of differentiated, sustainable paper and packaging solutions, today announced results for its fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Notable items in the third quarter include:

  • Record net sales of $4.8 billion increased 14% compared to the prior year quarter
  • Net income of $250 million increased 40% compared to $179 million in the prior year quarter
  • Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $811 million increased 15% compared to $708 million in the prior year quarter
  • Earned $0.93 per diluted share and $1.00 of Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share, an increase of 35% and 32%, respectively, compared to $0.69 per diluted share and $0.76 of Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share in the prior year quarter
  • Record third quarter North American per day box shipments increased 9% compared to the prior year quarter
  • Successfully implementing published price increases across all major paper grades; pricing realization outpaced inflation in the quarter
  • Generated net cash provided by operating activities of $751 million and Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $554 million compared to $740 million and $508 million, respectively, in the prior year quarter
  • Reduced total debt by $270 million and Adjusted Net Debt by $482 million

“We delivered excellent results in the third fiscal quarter, with record revenue and North American box shipments that drove a 35% year-over-year increase in diluted earnings per share” said David B. Sewell, chief executive officer. “We saw strong demand for our products and solutions across our targeted end markets, and pricing gains outpaced inflation in the quarter. It was another quarter of strong cash flows, and we executed our capital allocation priorities, enabling us to approach our targeted net leverage range ahead of expectations. Looking forward, we remain well positioned for success and are committed to accelerating the opportunities we see across our differentiated portfolio, innovating to develop new sustainable, fiber-based packaging solutions and driving productivity to generate improved returns.”

Consolidated Financial Results

WestRock’s performance for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020 (in millions):

Three Months Ended

 

 

June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2020

 

Change

 
Net sales

$

4,816.3

 

$

4,236.3

 

$

580.0

 

 
Segment income

$

453.7

 

$

323.2

 

$

130.5

 

Non-allocated expenses

 

(22.3

)

 

(18.3

)

 

(4.0

)

Depreciation

 

271.4

 

 

258.0

 

 

13.4

 

Amortization

 

97.6

 

 

107.7

 

 

(10.1

)

Segment EBITDA

 

800.4

 

 

670.6

 

 

129.8

 

Adjustments (1)

 

10.6

 

 

37.2

 

 

(26.6

)

Adjusted Segment EBITDA

$

811.0

 

$

707.8

 

$

103.2

 

 
(1) See the Adjusted Net Income tables on page 12 for adjustments

Operating Highlights for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 compared to June 30, 2020:

Net sales increased $580 million compared to the prior year quarter. Corrugated Packaging segment net sales increased $438 million and Consumer Packaging segment net sales increased $182 million. Segment income increased $131 million compared to the prior year quarter. Corrugated Packaging segment income increased $94 million and Consumer Packaging segment income increased $37 million.

Additional information about the changes in segment net sales and income is included below.

Restructuring and Other Items

Restructuring and other items during the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $7 million, primarily related to severance, lease termination costs and costs associated with previously announced plant consolidations.

Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities and Other Financing and Investing Activities

Net cash provided by operating activities was $751 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $740 million in the prior year quarter. Total debt was $8.67 billion at June 30, 2021, or $8.48 billion excluding $197 million of unamortized fair market value step-up of debt acquired in mergers and acquisitions, and $7.93 billion after further excluding cash and cash equivalents of $550 million. During the third quarter of fiscal 2021, total debt declined by $270 million and Adjusted Net Debt declined by $482 million. The Company had approximately $3.9 billion of available liquidity under long-term committed credit facilities and cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2021. During the third quarter of fiscal 2021, WestRock invested $202 million in capital expenditures and paid $64 million in dividends to stockholders.

Segment Results

WestRock’s segment performance for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020 (in millions):

Corrugated Packaging Segment

Three Months Ended

 

 

June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2020

 

Change

 
Segment net sales

$

3,167.1

$

2,728.8

$

438.3

 

 
Segment income

$

321.7

$

227.9

$

93.8

 

Depreciation

 

185.8

 

175.2

 

10.6

 

Amortization

 

47.0

 

57.9

 

(10.9

)

Segment EBITDA

 

554.5

 

461.0

 

93.5

 

Adjustments (1)

 

2.6

 

21.0

 

(18.4

)

Adjusted Segment EBITDA

$

557.1

$

482.0

$

75.1

 

 
(1) See the Adjusted Net Income tables on page 12 for adjustments

Operating Highlights for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 compared to June 30, 2020:

Segment net sales increased $438 million, primarily due to higher selling price/mix, higher volumes and favorable foreign currency impacts. The Corrugated Packaging segment delivered a Segment EBITDA margin of 17.5% and a North American Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin of 19.3%. Record third quarter North American per day box shipments increased 9% compared to the prior year quarter.

Segment income increased $94 million, primarily due to the margin impact of higher selling price/mix and higher volumes that were partially offset by net cost inflation and other items. The prior year quarter included $27 million in the aggregate for one-time recognition awards to the Company’s manufacturing and operations teammates and increased costs for safety, cleaning and other items related to COVID-19 compared to $3 million of increased costs for safety, cleaning and other items related to COVID-19 in the current year quarter.

Consumer Packaging Segment

Three Months Ended

 

 

June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2020

 

Change

 
Segment net sales

$

1,734.7

$

1,552.6

$

182.1

 

 
Segment income

$

132.0

$

95.3

$

36.7

 

Depreciation

 

84.3

 

81.4

 

2.9

 

Amortization

 

50.6

 

49.8

 

0.8

 

Segment EBITDA

 

266.9

 

226.5

 

40.4

 

Adjustments (1)

 

1.7

 

16.2

 

(14.5

)

Adjusted Segment EBITDA

$

268.6

$

242.7

$

25.9

 

 
(1) See Adjusted Net Income tables on page 12 for adjustments

Operating Highlights for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 compared to June 30, 2020:

Segment net sales increased $182 million, primarily due to higher selling price/mix, higher volumes and favorable foreign currency impacts. The Consumer Packaging segment delivered a Segment EBITDA margin of 15.4% and an Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin of 15.5%.

Segment income increased $37 million, primarily due to the margin impact from higher selling price/mix, higher volumes and productivity improvements that were partially offset by net cost inflation and other items. The prior year quarter included $20 million in the aggregate for one-time recognition awards to the Company’s manufacturing and operations teammates and increased costs for safety, cleaning and other items related to COVID-19 compared to $2 million of increased costs for safety, cleaning and other items related to COVID-19 in the current year quarter.

Conference Call

WestRock will host a conference call to discuss its results of operations for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2021 and other topics that may be raised during the discussion at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time, on Thursday, August 5, 2021. The conference call, which will be webcast live, an accompanying slide presentation, and this release can be accessed at ir.westrock.com.

Investors who wish to participate in the webcast via teleconference should dial 833-714-0928 (inside the U.S.) or 778-560-2887 (outside the U.S.) at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call and enter the passcode 5748195. Replays of the call can be accessed at ir.westrock.com.

About WestRock

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) partners with our customers to provide differentiated, sustainable paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock’s team members support customers around the world from locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at www.westrock.com.

Cautionary Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, plans or forecasts and are typically identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "would," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "target," "prospects," "potential" and "forecast," and other words, terms and phrases of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements involve estimates, expectations, projections, goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks and uncertainties. The Company cautions readers that a forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statement. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, that we are successfully implementing published price increases across all major paper grades and that we remain well positioned for success and are committed to accelerating the opportunities we see across our differentiated portfolio, innovating to develop new sustainable, fiber-based packaging solutions and driving productivity to generate improved returns. With respect to these statements, the Company has made assumptions regarding, among other things, developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the severity, magnitude and duration of the pandemic, negative global economic conditions arising from the pandemic, impacts of governments' responses to the pandemic on the Company’s operations, impacts of the pandemic on commercial activity, the Company’s customers and consumer preferences and demand, supply chain disruptions, and disruptions in the credit or financial markets; the Company’s ability to effectively integrate the operations of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation (“KapStone”); the Company’s ability to effectively respond to the recent ransomware incident; the results and impacts of acquisitions; economic, competitive and market conditions generally, including the impact of COVID-19; volumes and price levels of purchases by customers; competitive conditions in the Company’s businesses and possible adverse actions of our customers, competitors and suppliers; labor costs; the amount and timing of capital expenditures, including installation costs, project development and implementation costs, and costs related to resolving disputes with third parties with which we work to manage and implement our capital projects; severance and other shutdown costs; restructuring costs; utilization of real property that is subject to the restructurings due to realizable values from the sale of such property; credit availability; and raw material and energy costs. The Company’s businesses are subject to a number of risks that would affect any such forward-looking statements, including, among others, the level of demand for our products; our ability to respond effectively to the impact of COVID-19; our ability to successfully identify and make performance and productivity improvements; increases in energy, raw materials, shipping and capital equipment costs; reduced supply of raw materials; adverse legal, reputational and financial effects on the Company resulting from cyber incidents and the effectiveness of the Company’s business continuity plans during a ransomware incident; fluctuations in selling prices and volumes; intense competition; the potential loss of certain customers; the scope, costs, timing and impact of any restructuring of our operations and corporate and tax structure; the occurrence of severe weather or a natural disaster or other unanticipated problems, such as labor difficulties, equipment failure or unscheduled maintenance and repair, which could result in operational disruptions, including those related to COVID-19; our desire or ability to continue to repurchase company stock; the scope, timing and outcome of any litigation, claims or other proceedings or dispute resolutions and the impact of any such litigation; and adverse changes in general market and industry conditions. Such risks and other factors that may impact management's assumptions are more particularly described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in Part I, Item 1A “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. The information contained herein speaks as of the date hereof and the Company does not have or undertake any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

WestRock Company
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
In millions, except per share amounts (unaudited)
 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

June 30,

 

June 30,

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 
Net sales

$

4,816.3

 

$

4,236.3

 

$

13,655.6

 

$

13,107.3

 

Cost of goods sold

 

3,886.4

 

 

3,466.3

 

 

11,223.2

 

 

10,723.5

 

Gross profit

 

929.9

 

 

770.0

 

 

2,432.4

 

 

2,383.8

 

Selling, general and administrative, excluding intangible amortization

 

450.9

 

 

390.1

 

 

1,327.1

 

 

1,234.4

 

Selling, general and administrative intangible amortization

 

88.8

 

 

99.6

 

 

269.3

 

 

301.5

 

Loss (gain) on disposal of assets

 

1.0

 

 

1.0

 

 

3.8

 

 

(5.9

)

Multiemployer pension withdrawal income

 

-

 

 

(2.0

)

 

-

 

 

(1.1

)

Restructuring and other costs

 

6.9

 

 

9.7

 

 

19.8

 

 

56.2

 

Operating profit

 

382.3

 

 

271.6

 

 

812.4

 

 

798.7

 

Interest expense, net

 

(102.5

)

 

(92.4

)

 

(279.8

)

 

(283.2

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

-

 

 

(0.6

)

 

(1.1

)

 

(1.1

)

Pension and other postretirement non-service income

 

31.5

 

 

25.6

 

 

101.4

 

 

78.4

 

Other income (expense), net

 

6.4

 

 

(5.0

)

 

13.8

 

 

(9.6

)

Equity in income of unconsolidated entities

 

10.7

 

 

-

 

 

29.4

 

 

8.7

 

Income before income taxes

 

328.4

 

 

199.2

 

 

676.1

 

 

591.9

 

Income tax expense

 

(77.4

)

 

(19.2

)

 

(158.2

)

 

(123.5

)

Consolidated net income

 

251.0

 

 

180.0

 

 

517.9

 

 

468.4

 

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

(0.9

)

 

(1.5

)

 

(3.3

)

 

(3.3

)

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$

250.1

 

$

178.5

 

$

514.6

 

$

465.1

 

 
Computation of diluted earnings per share under the two-class method (in millions, except per share data):
 
Net income attributable to common stockholders

$

250.1

 

$

178.5

 

$

514.6

 

$

465.1

 

Less: Distributed and undistributed income available to participating securities

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(0.1

)

 

(0.1

)

Distributed and undistributed income available to common stockholders

$

250.1

 

$

178.5

 

$

514.5

 

$

465.0

 

 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

 

269.0

 

 

260.4

 

 

267.0

 

 

260.2

 

 
Diluted earnings per share

$

0.93

 

$

0.69

 

$

1.93

 

$

1.79

 

WestRock Company
Segment Information
In millions (unaudited)
 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

June 30,

 

June 30,

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Net sales:
 
Corrugated Packaging

$

3,167.1

 

$

2,728.8

 

$

8,945.0

 

$

8,520.8

 

Consumer Packaging

 

1,734.7

 

 

1,552.6

 

 

4,919.7

 

 

4,705.8

 

Land and Development

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

18.9

 

Intersegment Eliminations

 

(85.5

)

 

(45.1

)

 

(209.1

)

 

(138.2

)

Total net sales

$

4,816.3

 

$

4,236.3

 

$

13,655.6

 

$

13,107.3

 

 
Income before income taxes:
 
Corrugated Packaging

$

321.7

 

$

227.9

 

$

742.0

 

$

755.8

 

Consumer Packaging

 

132.0

 

 

95.3

 

 

305.7

 

 

232.3

 

Land and Development

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

1.4

 

Total segment income

 

453.7

 

 

323.2

 

 

1,047.7

 

 

989.5

 

 
Gain on sale of certain closed facilities

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

0.9

 

 

5.5

 

Multiemployer pension withdrawal income

 

-

 

 

2.0

 

 

-

 

 

1.1

 

Restructuring and other costs

 

(6.9

)

 

(9.7

)

 

(19.8

)

 

(56.2

)

Non-allocated expenses

 

(22.3

)

 

(18.3

)

 

(85.6

)

 

(54.1

)

Interest expense, net

 

(102.5

)

 

(92.4

)

 

(279.8

)

 

(283.2

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

-

 

 

(0.6

)

 

(1.1

)

 

(1.1

)

Other income (expense), net

 

6.4

 

 

(5.0

)

 

13.8

 

 

(9.6

)

Income before income taxes

$

328.4

 

$

199.2

 

$

676.1

 

$

591.9

 

WestRock Company
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
In millions (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

June 30,

 

June 30,

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Cash flows from operating activities:
Consolidated net income

$

251.0

 

$

180.0

 

$

517.9

 

$

468.4

 

Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided
by operating activities:  
Depreciation, depletion and amortization

 

369.0

 

 

365.7

 

 

1,094.9

 

 

1,121.4

 

Cost of real estate sold

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

16.1

 

Deferred income tax expense (benefit)

 

1.0

 

 

4.7

 

 

(53.6

)

 

16.1

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

23.3

 

 

68.8

 

 

74.4

 

 

98.4

 

401(k) match and company contribution in common stock

 

23.3

 

 

-

 

 

112.8

 

 

-

 

Pension and other postretirement funding more than expense (income)

 

(26.5

)

 

(19.6

)

 

(82.6

)

 

(60.7

)

Multiemployer pension withdrawal income

 

-

 

 

(2.0

)

 

-

 

 

(1.1

)

Gain on sale of sawmill

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(16.5

)

 

-

 

Gain on sale of investment

 

(1.3

)

 

-

 

 

(16.0

)

 

-

 

Other impairment adjustments

 

0.1

 

 

-

 

 

22.6

 

 

2.2

 

Loss (gain) on disposal of plant and equipment and other, net

 

1.0

 

 

0.7

 

 

3.8

 

 

(5.5

)

Other, net

 

(20.8

)

 

(22.1

)

 

(73.9

)

 

(33.4

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions / divestitures:
Accounts receivable

 

(76.4

)

 

142.8

 

 

(333.4

)

 

82.4

 

Inventories

 

(50.9

)

 

(7.5

)

 

(130.8

)

 

(70.7

)

Other assets

 

(23.1

)

 

34.6

 

 

(149.7

)

 

(98.3

)

Accounts payable

 

85.7

 

 

(133.4

)

 

197.2

 

 

(240.1

)

Income taxes

 

17.3

 

 

(2.0

)

 

70.0

 

 

15.7

 

Accrued liabilities and other

 

178.1

 

 

129.5

 

 

365.3

 

 

28.1

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

750.8

 

 

740.2

 

 

1,602.4

 

 

1,339.0

 

 
Investing activities:
Capital expenditures

 

(202.4

)

 

(244.0

)

 

(505.4

)

 

(860.2

)

Investment in unconsolidated entities

 

-

 

 

(0.3

)

 

(0.1

)

 

(1.0

)

Proceeds from sale of sawmill

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

58.5

 

 

-

 

Proceeds from sale of investments

 

1.2

 

 

-

 

 

29.5

 

 

-

 

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

 

1.2

 

 

1.2

 

 

4.3

 

 

22.5

 

Proceeds from property, plant and equipment insurance settlement

 

-

 

 

1.0

 

 

1.7

 

 

2.4

 

Other, net

 

9.7

 

 

6.0

 

 

26.0

 

 

10.9

 

Net cash used for investing activities

 

(190.3

)

 

(236.1

)

 

(385.5

)

 

(825.4

)

 
Financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of notes

 

-

 

 

598.6

 

 

-

 

 

598.6

 

Additions to revolving credit facilities

 

40.0

 

 

38.0

 

 

435.0

 

 

413.0

 

Repayments of revolving credit facilities

 

(80.0

)

 

(413.2

)

 

(355.0

)

 

(478.2

)

Additions to debt

 

2.9

 

 

103.0

 

 

258.1

 

 

683.1

 

Repayments of debt

 

(274.5

)

 

(987.6

)

 

(1,131.5

)

 

(1,195.8

)

Additions (repayments) of commercial paper, net

 

-

 

 

25.5

 

 

-

 

 

(9.3

)

Other debt additions (repayments), net

 

9.3

 

 

(155.1

)

 

16.3

 

 

(69.2

)

Issuances of common stock, net of related tax withholdings

 

14.5

 

 

3.3

 

 

14.7

 

 

16.7

 

Cash dividends paid to stockholders

 

(64.0

)

 

(51.9

)

 

(169.8

)

 

(292.6

)

Cash distributions paid to noncontrolling interests

 

(0.7

)

 

(0.7

)

 

(1.4

)

 

(1.4

)

Other, net

 

(4.2

)

 

(19.1

)

 

(7.7

)

 

(17.0

)

Net cash used for financing activities

 

(356.7

)

 

(859.2

)

 

(941.3

)

 

(352.1

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

12.0

 

 

6.4

 

 

23.1

 

 

(21.6

)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

215.8

 

 

(348.7

)

 

298.7

 

 

139.9

 

Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

334.0

 

 

640.2

 

 

251.1

 

 

151.6

 

Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$

549.8

 

$

291.5

 

$

549.8

 

$

291.5

 

 
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
 
Cash paid during the period for:
Income taxes, net of refunds

$

58.4

 

$

15.8

 

$

140.6

 

$

90.9

 

Interest, net of amounts capitalized

$

38.1

 

$

47.0

 

$

212.8

 

$

251.4

 

WestRock Company
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
In millions (unaudited)
 

June 30,

 

September 30,

2021

 

2020

Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

549.8

$

251.1

Accounts receivable (net of allowances of $69.6 and $66.3)

 

2,518.1

 

2,142.7

Inventories

 

2,145.6

 

2,023.4

Other current assets

 

500.4

 

520.5

Assets held for sale

 

9.8

 

7.0

Total current assets

 

5,723.7

 

4,944.7

 
Property, plant and equipment, net

 

10,631.3

 

10,778.9

Goodwill

 

5,982.7

 

5,962.2

Intangibles, net

 

3,418.0

 

3,667.2

Restricted assets held by special purpose entities

 

1,262.2

 

1,267.5

Prepaid pension asset

 

470.6

 

368.7

Other assets

 

1,925.6

 

1,790.5

Total Assets

$

29,414.1

$

28,779.7

 
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Current portion of debt

$

565.7

$

222.9

Accounts payable

 

1,906.1

 

1,674.2

Accrued compensation and benefits

 

612.0

 

386.7

Other current liabilities

 

760.2

 

645.1

Total current liabilities

 

3,844.0

 

2,928.9

Long-term debt due after one year

 

8,106.9

 

9,207.7

Pension liabilities, net of current portion

 

295.2

 

305.2

Postretirement medical liabilities, net of current portion

 

152.7

 

145.4

Non-recourse liabilities held by special purpose entities

 

1,129.6

 

1,136.5

Deferred income taxes

 

2,885.3

 

2,916.9

Other long-term liabilities

 

1,527.2

 

1,490.3

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

 

2.7

 

1.3

 
Total stockholders' equity

 

11,451.1

 

10,630.6

Noncontrolling interests

 

19.4

 

16.9

Total Equity

 

11,470.5

 

10,647.5

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

29,414.1

$

28,779.7

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations

WestRock reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). However, management believes certain non-GAAP financial measures provide investors and other users with additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing our ongoing performance. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions, and in evaluating WestRock’s performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, WestRock’s GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial measures we present may differ from similarly captioned measures presented by other companies. We discuss below details of the non-GAAP financial measures presented by us and provide reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Segment EBITDA and Adjustments to Segment EBITDA

WestRock uses the non-GAAP financial measure “Adjusted Segment EBITDA”, along with other factors, to evaluate our segment performance. Management believes adjusting “Segment EBITDA” for certain items provides WestRock’s board of directors, investors, potential investors, securities analysts and others with useful information to evaluate WestRock’s performance across periods or relative to our peers, and that adjusting “Segment EBITDA” to “Adjusted Segment EBITDA” more closely aligns those results to the adjustments in Adjusted Net Income that relate to “Segment EBITDA”. The consolidated financial results and segment tables include a reconciliation of “Adjusted Segment EBITDA” to “Segment EBITDA” by adding certain “Adjustments” to “Segment EBITDA”. These “Adjustments” are reflected in the “Adjusted Net Income” reconciliation tables below.

Adjusted Segment Sales and Adjusted Segment EBITDA Margins

With respect to Adjusted Segment Sales, management believes that adjusting Segment Sales for trade sales is consistent with how peers present their sales for purposes of computing margins and helps analysts compare companies in the same peer group. WestRock uses the non-GAAP financial measure “Adjusted Segment EBITDA Margins”, along with other factors, to evaluate our segment performance against our peers. Management believes this measure is also useful to investors to evaluate WestRock’s performance relative to its peers. “Segment EBITDA Margin” is calculated for each segment by dividing that segment’s Segment EBITDA by Segment sales. “Adjusted Segment EBITDA Margin” is calculated for each segment by dividing that segment’s Adjusted Segment EBITDA by Adjusted Segment Sales.

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share

WestRock uses the non-GAAP financial measures “Adjusted Net Income” and “Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share”. Management believes these measures provide WestRock’s board of directors, investors, potential investors, securities analysts and others with useful information to evaluate WestRock’s performance because they exclude restructuring and other costs and other specific items that management believes are not indicative of the ongoing operating results of the business. WestRock and its board of directors use this information to evaluate WestRock’s performance relative to other periods. WestRock believes that the most directly comparable GAAP measures to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share are Net income attributable to common stockholders, represented in the table below as the as reported results for Consolidated net income (i.e. Net of Tax) less net income attributable to Noncontrolling interests, and Earnings per diluted share, respectively. This release includes a reconciliation of Earnings per diluted share to Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share and reconciliations of Adjusted net income to Net income attributable to common stockholders for the periods indicated (in millions).

Reconciliations of Net Income to Adjusted Segment EBITDA

Three Months Ended

June 30,

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

Net Income attributable to common stockholders

$

250.1

 

$

178.5

 

Adjustments: (1)
Less: Net Income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

0.9

 

 

1.5

 

Income tax expense

 

77.4

 

 

19.2

 

Other (income) expense, net

 

(6.4

)

 

5.0

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

-

 

 

0.6

 

Interest expense, net

 

102.5

 

 

92.4

 

Restructuring and other costs

 

6.9

 

 

9.7

 

Multiemployer pension withdrawal income

 

-

 

 

(2.0

)

Non-allocated expenses

 

22.3

 

 

18.3

 

 
Segment Income

 

453.7

 

 

323.2

 

Non-allocated expenses

 

(22.3

)

 

(18.3

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

369.0

 

 

365.7

 

Segment EBITDA

 

800.4

 

 

670.6

 

Adjustments (2)

 

10.6

 

 

37.2

 

Adjusted Segment EBITDA

$

811.0

 

$

707.8

 

 
 
(1) Schedule adds back expense or subtracts income for certain financial statement and segment
 footnote items to compute segment income, Segment EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA.
 
(2) See the Adjusted Net Income tables on page 12 for adjustments.

Reconciliations to Adjusted Net Income

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustments to Segment EBITDA

 

Consolidated Results

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Corrugated
Packaging

 

Consumer
Packaging

 

Other

 

Pre-Tax

 

Tax

 

Net of Tax

As reported (1)

$

328.4

 

$

(77.4

)

$

251.0

 

Ransomware recovery costs

 

2.1

 

0.9

 

6.3

 

9.3

 

 

(2.2

)

 

7.1

 

MEPP liability adjustment due to interest rates

 

n/a

 

n/a

 

n/a

 

7.7

 

 

(1.9

)

 

5.8

 

Restructuring and other items

 

n/a

 

n/a

 

n/a

 

6.9

 

 

(1.5

)

 

5.4

 

Losses at closed plants, transition and start-up costs (2)

 

0.5

 

0.8

 

-

 

1.4

 

 

(0.3

)

 

1.1

 

Gain on sale of investment

 

n/a

 

n/a

 

n/a

 

(1.3

)

 

0.3

 

 

(1.0

)

Adjustments / Adjusted Results

$

2.6

$

1.7

$

6.3

$

352.4

 

$

(83.0

)

$

269.4

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

(0.9

)

Adjusted Net Income

$

268.5

 

 
(1) The as reported results for Pre-Tax, Tax and Net of Tax are equivalent to the line items "Income before income taxes",
 "Income tax expense" and "Consolidated net income", respectively, as reported on the statements of income.
 
(2) The variance between the Pre-Tax column and the sum of the Adjustments to Segment EBITDA is depreciation and amortization.
Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
 
Adjustments to Segment EBITDA Consolidated Results
 
Corrugated
Packaging 		Consumer
Packaging 		L&D
and Other 		Pre-Tax Tax Net of Tax
As reported (1)

$

199.2

 

$

(19.2

)

$

180.0

 

COVID-19 manufacturing and operations bonus

 

16.5

 

 

15.1

 

 

-

 

31.6

 

 

(7.7

)

 

23.9

 

Restructuring and other items

 

n/a

 

 

n/a

 

 

n/a

 

9.7

 

 

(2.4

)

 

7.3

 

North Charleston and Florence transition and  
reconfiguration costs (2)

 

5.8

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

6.3

 

 

(1.5

)

 

4.8

 

Losses at closed plants, transition and start-up costs (2)

 

2.4

 

 

2.4

 

 

-

 

5.6

 

 

(1.2

)

 

4.4

 

Direct costs from Hurricane Michael

 

0.5

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

0.5

 

 

(0.1

)

 

0.4

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

n/a

 

 

n/a

 

 

n/a

 

0.6

 

 

(0.2

)

 

0.4

 

Adjustment related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

 

n/a

 

 

n/a

 

 

n/a

 

-

 

 

(16.4

)

 

(16.4

)

Brazil indirect tax (3)

 

(4.2

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

(9.9

)

 

3.3

 

 

(6.6

)

Other

 

-

 

 

(1.3

)

 

-

 

0.9

 

 

(0.3

)

 

0.6

 

Adjustments/ Adjusted Results

$

21.0

 

$

16.2

 

$

-

$

244.5

 

$

(45.7

)

$

198.8

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

(1.5

)

Adjusted Net Income

$

197.3

 

 
(1) The as reported results for Pre-Tax, Tax and Net of Tax are equivalent to the line items "Income before income taxes",
 "Income tax expense" and "Consolidated net income", respectively, as reported on the statements of income.
 
(2) The variance between the Pre-Tax column and the sum of the Adjustments to Segment EBITDA is depreciation and amortization.
 
(3) The variance between the Pre-Tax column and the sum of the Adjustments to Segment EBITDA is primarily interest income.

Reconciliation to Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share

Set forth below is a reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share to Earnings per diluted share.

Three Months Ended
June 30,
2021 		June 30,
2020
 
Earnings per diluted share

$

0.93

$

0.69

 

Ransomware recovery costs

 

0.02

 

-

 

Restructuring and other items

 

0.02

 

0.03

 

MEPP liability adjustment due to interest rates

 

0.02

 

-

 

Losses at closed plants, transition and start-up costs

 

0.01

 

0.02

 

COVID-19 manufacturing and operations bonus

 

-

 

0.09

 

North Charleston and Florence transition and reconfiguration costs

 

-

 

0.02

 

Adjustment related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

 

-

 

(0.06

)

Brazil indirect tax

 

-

 

(0.03

)

Gain on sale of certain closed facilities

 

-

 

-

 

Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share

$

1.00

$

0.76

 

Set forth below are reconciliations of Adjusted Segment Sales, Adjusted Segment EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA Margins to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, Segment Sales and Segment Income, for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020 (in millions, except percentages):

Reconciliation for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

 
 
Corrugated
Packaging 		Consumer
Packaging 		Corporate /
Elim. 		Consolidated
 
Segment sales / Net sales

$

3,167.1

 

$

1,734.7

 

$

(85.5

)

$

4,816.3

 

Less: Trade sales

 

(84.8

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(84.8

)

Adjusted Segment Sales

$

3,082.3

 

$

1,734.7

 

$

(85.5

)

$

4,731.5

 

 
Segment income (1)

$

321.7

 

$

132.0

 

$

-

 

$

453.7

 

Non-allocated expenses

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(22.3

)

 

(22.3

)

Depreciation & amortization

 

232.8

 

 

134.9

 

 

1.3

 

 

369.0

 

Segment EBITDA

 

554.5

 

 

266.9

 

 

(21.0

)

 

800.4

 

Adjustments (2)

 

2.6

 

 

1.7

 

 

6.3

 

 

10.6

 

Adjusted Segment EBITDA

$

557.1

 

$

268.6

 

$

(14.7

)

$

811.0

 

 
Segment EBITDA Margins

 

17.5

%

 

15.4

%

Adj. Segment EBITDA Margins

 

18.1

%

 

15.5

%

 
(1) Segment income includes pension and other postretirement income (expense)
 
(2) See the Adjusted Net Income tables on page 12 for adjustments

Corrugated Reconciliation for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

 
North
American
Corrugated 		Brazil
Corrugated 		Other (1) Total
Corrugated
Packaging
 
Segment sales

$

2,731.2

 

$

127.2

 

$

308.7

$

3,167.1

 

Less: Trade sales

 

(84.8

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

(84.8

)

Adjusted Segment Sales

$

2,646.4

 

$

127.2

 

$

308.7

$

3,082.3

 

 
Segment income (2)

$

292.8

 

$

17.7

 

$

11.2

$

321.7

 

Depreciation & amortization

 

214.9

 

 

11.8

 

 

6.1

 

232.8

 

Segment EBITDA

 

507.7

 

 

29.5

 

 

17.3

 

554.5

 

Adjustments (3)

 

2.6

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

2.6

 

Adjusted Segment EBITDA

$

510.3

 

$

29.5

 

$

17.3

$

557.1

 

 
Segment EBITDA Margins

 

18.6

%

 

23.2

%

 

17.5

%

Adj. Segment EBITDA Margins

 

19.3

%

 

23.2

%

 

18.1

%

 
(1) The "Other" column includes our Victory Packaging and India corrugated operations.
 
(2) Segment income includes pension and other postretirement income (expense)
 
(3) See the Adjusted Net Income tables on page 12 for adjustments

Reconciliation for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

 
 

Corrugated
Packaging

 

Consumer
Packaging

 

Corporate /
Elim.

 

Consolidated

 
Segment sales / Net sales

$

2,728.8

 

$

1,552.6

 

$

(45.1

)

$

4,236.3

 

Less: Trade sales

 

(94.7

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(94.7

)

Adjusted Segment Sales

$

2,634.1

 

$

1,552.6

 

$

(45.1

)

$

4,141.6

 

 
Segment income (1)

$

227.9

 

$

95.3

 

$

-

 

$

323.2

 

Non-allocated expenses

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(18.3

)

 

(18.3

)

Depreciation & amortization

 

233.1

 

 

131.2

 

 

1.4

 

 

365.7

 

Segment EBITDA

 

461.0

 

 

226.5

 

 

(16.9

)

 

670.6

 

Adjustments (2)

 

21.0

 

 

16.2

 

 

-

 

 

37.2

 

Adjusted Segment EBITDA

$

482.0

 

$

242.7

 

$

(16.9

)

$

707.8

 

 
Segment EBITDA Margins

 

16.9

%

 

14.6

%

Adj. Segment EBITDA Margins

 

18.3

%

 

15.6

%

 
(1) Segment income includes pension and other postretirement income (expense)
 
(2) See the Adjusted Net Income tables on page 12 for adjustments

Corrugated Reconciliation for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

 
North
American
Corrugated 		Brazil
Corrugated 		Other (1) Total
Corrugated
Packaging
 
Segment sales

$

2,392.5

 

$

87.8

 

$

248.5

$

2,728.8

 

Less: Trade sales

 

(94.7

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

(94.7

)

Adjusted Segment Sales

$

2,297.8

 

$

87.8

 

$

248.5

$

2,634.1

 

 
Segment income

$

213.6

 

$

13.7

 

$

0.6

$

227.9

 

Depreciation & amortization

 

216.3

 

 

10.5

 

 

6.3

 

233.1

 

Segment EBITDA

 

429.9

 

 

24.2

 

 

6.9

 

461.0

 

Adjustments (2)

 

24.1

 

 

(3.5

)

 

0.4

 

21.0

 

Adjusted Segment EBITDA

$

454.0

 

$

20.7

 

$

7.3

$

482.0

 

 
Segment EBITDA Margins

 

18.0

%

 

27.6

%

 

16.9

%

Adj. Segment EBITDA Margins

 

19.8

%

 

23.6

%

 

18.3

%

 
(1) The "Other" column includes our Victory Packaging and India corrugated operations.
 
(2) See the Adjusted Net Income tables on page 12 for adjustments

Adjusted Operating Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow

WestRock uses the non-GAAP financial measures “Adjusted Operating Cash Flow” and “Adjusted Free Cash Flow”. Management believes these measures provide WestRock’s board of directors, investors, potential investors, securities analysts and others with useful information to evaluate WestRock’s performance relative to other periods because it excludes certain cash restructuring and other costs, net of tax that management believes are not indicative of the ongoing operating results of the business. We believe “Adjusted Free Cash Flow” provides greater comparability across periods by excluding capital expenditures. WestRock believes that the most directly comparable GAAP measure is “Net cash provided by operating activities”. Set forth below is a reconciliation of “Adjusted Operating Cash Flow” and “Adjusted Free Cash Flow” to Net cash provided by operating activities for the periods indicated (in millions):

 
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020
Net cash provided by operating activities

$

750.8

 

$

740.2

 

Plus: Cash Restructuring and other costs, net of  
income tax benefit of $1.7 and $3.9

 

5.4

 

 

11.8

 

Adjusted Operating Cash Flow

 

756.2

 

 

752.0

 

Less: Capital expenditures

 

(202.4

)

 

(244.0

)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$

553.8

 

$

508.0

 

Total Debt and Adjusted Net Debt

WestRock uses the non-GAAP financial measure “Adjusted Net Debt”. Management believes this measure provides WestRock’s board of directors, investors, potential investors, securities analysts and others with useful information to evaluate WestRock’s repayment of debt relative to other periods because it includes or excludes certain items management believes are not comparable from period to period. We believe “Adjusted Net Debt” provides greater comparability across periods by adjusting for cash and cash equivalents, as well as fair value of debt step-up included in Total Debt that is not subject to debt repayment. WestRock believes that the most directly comparable GAAP measure is “Total Debt” which is derived from the current portion of debt and long-term debt due after one year. Set forth below is a reconciliation of “Adjusted Net Debt” to “Total Debt” for the periods indicated (in millions):

June 30,
2021 		Mar. 31,
2021 		June 30,
2020
Current portion of debt

$

565.7

 

$

549.5

 

$

213.1

 

Long-term debt due after one year

 

8,106.9

 

 

8,393.1

 

 

9,840.3

 

Total debt

$

8,672.6

 

$

8,942.6

 

$

10,053.4

 

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

 

(549.8

)

 

(334.0

)

 

(291.5

)

Less: Fair value of debt step-up

 

(196.6

)

 

(200.7

)

 

(212.9

)

Adjusted Net Debt

$

7,926.2

 

$

8,407.9

 

$

9,549.0

 

 
Total debt reduction - quarter

$

270.0

 

Total debt reduction - LTM

$

1,380.8

 

 
Adjusted Net Debt reduction - quarter

$

481.7

 

Adjusted Net Debt reduction - LTM

$

1,622.8

 

 

WestRock Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WestRock Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results Record Net Sales and 40% Increase in Net Income WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK), a leading provider of differentiated, sustainable paper and packaging solutions, today announced results for its fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2021. Notable items in the third quarter include: Record net sales of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BioNTech Completes Acquisition of Kite’s Neoantigen TCR Cell Therapy R&D Platform and ...
The GEO Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results and Increases Full Year 2021 Guidance
Pfizer Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2b/3 Trial of Ritlecitinib in Alopecia Areata
Zoetis to Acquire Jurox, a Leading Provider and Manufacturer of Livestock and Companion Animal ...
Western Union Announces Agreement to Sell Western Union Business Solutions to Goldfinch Partners ...
Accenture to Acquire Blue Horseshoe, Deepening Customer-Centric Supply Chain Transformation ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.07.21WestRock Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 Per Share
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten