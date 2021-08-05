PAE Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

PAE Interim President and CEO Charlie Peiffer said, “We delivered strong adjusted EBITDA and margins with solid revenue performance in the quarter. We started to see a pickup in contract awards activity, which provides the foundation for revenue growth heading into the second half of the year.”

Second-Quarter 2021 Results

Revenues for the quarter of $747.2 million increased $103.9 million, or 16.2%, compared to the prior year period. The increase was attributable to $93.1 million of revenue from recent acquisitions and by a $10.8 million net increase from new business awards and other changes in contract volume. The Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions segments’ revenues increased by approximately $3.5 million and $100.4 million, respectively.

Operating income for the quarter was $30.8 million, compared with operating income of $34.3 million in the prior year period. The decrease resulted from higher selling, general and administrative expenses and increased amortization of intangible assets, which decrease was partially offset by higher revenue volume.

The net income attributed to PAE for the quarter was $14.4 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of approximately $3.4 million, or $(0.04) per diluted share in the prior year period. The improvement in net income for the second quarter of 2021 was primarily driven by changes in fair value of the warrants, which increase was partially offset by the factors impacting operating income.



Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $53.3 million, or 7.1% of revenue, compared to $48.4 million, or 7.5% of revenue, in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA increased due to higher revenue volume while margins declined due primarily to higher selling, general and administrative expenses in the current period.

Global Mission Services

GMS revenues for the quarter of $511.3 million increased $3.5 million, or about 1.0%, compared to the prior year period. The increase was attributable to new business awards, which increase was partially offset by reductions in contract volume on certain programs.

GMS operating income for the quarter was $28.7 million, compared to $31.5 million in the prior-year period. The decrease was driven by higher selling, general and administrative expenses which was partially offset by higher revenue volume.

GMS adjusted operating income2 for the quarter was $34.6 million, or 6.8% of revenue, compared to $37.4 million, or an operating margin of 7.4% of revenue, in the prior year period. The reduction in GMS adjusted operating income and margins2 was driven by higher selling, general and administrative expenses, which decrease was partially offset by higher revenue volume.

National Security Solutions

NSS revenues for the quarter of $235.9 million increased $100.4 million, or 74.1%, compared to the prior year period. The increase was attributable to $93.1 million of revenue from recent acquisitions and a $7.4 million increase from in contract volume.

NSS operating income for the quarter was $9.2 million, compared to $7.7 million in the prior year period. The increase resulted from higher revenue volume and improved program performance, which increase was partially offset by higher selling, general and administrative expenses.

NSS adjusted operating income3 for the quarter was $18.7 million, or 7.9% of revenue, compared to $11.0 million, or 8.1% of revenue, in the prior year period. The variances in NSS adjusted operating income and margins3 were driven by the increase in revenue volume and program performance, which increases were partially offset by higher selling, general and administrative expenses.

Cash Flow Summary

Net cash used in operating activities for the quarter of $11.9 million decreased $56.5 million over the prior year period, primarily as a result of lower comparable cash collections due to timing of customer payments, partially offset by customer advances and billings in excess of costs and net income growth.

As of June 27, 2021, PAE had cash and cash equivalents totaling $94.7 million and had no outstanding borrowings on its senior secured revolving credit facility.

Business Development Highlights and Contract Awards

Net bookings totaled $731 million in the second quarter and $2.9 billion over the trailing 12 months, representing a book to bill ratio of 1.0x for both the second quarter and trailing 12 months.

Notable second quarter awards received include:

Notable New Business Awards:

DIA SIA 3 task order: Edge Analytic Solutions, LLC, a joint venture between NSS and Prescient Edge Corporation, was awarded a task order, of which, approximately $65 million is attributable to NSS, to provide counter and human intelligence support services to a national security customer.

Edge Analytic Solutions, LLC, a joint venture between NSS and Prescient Edge Corporation, was awarded a task order, of which, approximately $65 million is attributable to NSS, to provide counter and human intelligence support services to a national security customer. Contract Field Teams’ Maintenance Service Contract: GMS was awarded an approximate $30 million task order on the Contract Field Teams’ Maintenance Services Contract for aviation maintenance and logistics, which supports the U.S. Army’s 1106th Theater Aviation Sustainment Maintenance Group in Fresno, California.

Notable Recompete Awards:

Naval Expeditionary Forensics and Biometrics: NSS was awarded a contract, valued at approximately $95 million, to provide support to U.S. Navy efforts related to forensics and biometrics requirements.



Notable IDIQ Awards:

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Far East: GMS was awarded a single award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract valued at approximately $74 million by Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Far East for base operating support services at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan.

GMS was awarded a single award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract valued at approximately $74 million by Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Far East for base operating support services at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. U.S. Air Force Engineering Assessment, Procurement, Integration and Contractor Logistics Support: GMS won a seat on the 10-year, $950 million Engineering Assessment, Procurement, Integration and Contractor Logistics Support contract to support foreign military sales transactions focused on engineering, sustainment and integration-based solutions for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms.

The Company’s backlog at the end of the quarter was $7.4 billion, of which approximately $1.2 billion was funded.

Following the end of the second quarter, GMS was awarded an approximately $402 million contract by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration to provide a wide range of facility support services at Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. This award was subsequently protested by a competitor, and the protest is currently pending at the Government Accountability Office.

2021 Financial Outlook

PAE is reiterating the fiscal 2021 guidance it issued on March 11, 2021, based on the Company's financial results for the first six months of 2021 and its current outlook for the remainder of the year. The table below summarizes the Company's 2021 financial guidance:

Revenue: $3,050 million - $3,150 million Adjusted EBITDA: $205 million - $215 million Cash flow provided by operations: At least $120 million

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA in its 2021 financial guidance in reliance on the “unreasonable efforts” exception for forward-looking non-GAAP measures set forth in Securities and Exchange Commission rules because certain financial information, the probable significance of which cannot be determined, is not available and cannot be reasonably estimated without unreasonable effort and expense. In this regard, the Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) to GAAP net income, due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation. Because certain deductions for non-GAAP exclusions used to calculate projected net income may vary significantly based on actual events, the Company is not able to forecast on a GAAP basis with reasonable certainty all deductions needed to provide a GAAP calculation of projected net income at this time. The amounts of these deductions may be material and, therefore, could result in actual GAAP net income being materially less than is indicated by estimated adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP). Due to the uncertainty of estimates and assumptions used in preparing forward-looking non-GAAP measures, actual results could differ materially from these non-GAAP financial projections.



PAE Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 27, June 28, June 27, June 28, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 747,198 $ 643,303 $ 1,495,765 $ 1,260,556 Cost of revenues 564,952 496,678 1,131,618 961,886 Selling, general and administrative expenses 142,776 105,451 288,067 242,777 Amortization of intangible assets 12,631 8,047 24,846 16,094 Total operating expenses 720,359 610,176 1,444,531 1,220,757 Program profit 26,839 33,127 51,234 39,799 Other operating income net 3,922 1,168 5,723 1,954 Operating income 30,761 34,295 56,957 41,753 Interest expense, net (13,160 ) (13,757 ) (25,674 ) (34,705 ) Other income, net (66 ) (19,467 ) 1,134 10,645 Income before income taxes 17,535 1,071 32,417 17,693 Expense (benefit) from income taxes 2,626 3,752 5,235 (5,776 ) Net income (loss) 14,909 (2,681 ) 27,182 23,469 Noncontrolling interest in earnings of ventures 559 765 (552 ) 931 Net income (loss) attributed to PAE Incorporated $ 14,350 $ (3,446 ) $ 27,734 $ 22,538 Net income (loss) per share attributed to PAE Incorporated: Basic $ 0.15 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.30 $ 0.30 Diluted $ 0.15 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.29 $ 0.30 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 93,097,652 92,044,098 92,860,800 75,890,028 Diluted 95,511,269 92,787,379 95,193,549 76,273,931





PAE Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and par value amounts)

June 27, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 94,710 $ 85,908 Accounts receivable, net 605,060 585,511 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 63,367 61,607 Total current assets 763,137 733,026 Property and equipment, net 38,229 27,615 Investments 20,361 18,272 Goodwill 593,171 590,668 Intangible assets, net 233,364 258,210 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 195,245 191,370 Other noncurrent assets 12,938 10,209 Total assets $ 1,856,445 $ 1,829,370 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 174,651 $ 152,962 Accrued expenses 118,918 114,222 Customer advances and billings in excess of costs 88,903 106,475 Salaries, benefits and payroll taxes 145,905 145,186 Accrued taxes 11,689 15,582 Current portion of long-term debt, net 6,611 5,961 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 47,257 46,756 Other current liabilities 39,615 45,037 Total current liabilities 633,549 632,181 Deferred income taxes, net 10,324 4,389 Long-term debt, net 863,893 860,306 Long-term operating lease liabilities 150,824 145,569 Warrant liability 49,333 50,467 Other long-term liabilities 31,932 30,273 Total liabilities 1,739,855 1,723,185 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share: 210,000,000 shares authorized; 93,069,815 and 92,040,654 shares issued and outstanding as of June 27, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 9 9 Additional paid-in capital 170,245 188,685 Accumulated deficit (88,887 ) (116,621 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss 1,510 1,876 Total PAE Incorporated stockholders' equity 82,877 73,949 Noncontrolling interests 33,713 32,236 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,856,445 $ 1,829,370





PAE Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended June 27, June 28, 2021 2020 Operating activities Net income (loss) $ 14,909 $ (2,681 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 2,479 2,489 Amortization of intangible assets 12,631 8,047 Amortization of debt issuance cost 795 1,758 Stock-based compensation 2,355 3,700 Net undistributed income from unconsolidated ventures (4,157 ) (1,076 ) Deferred income taxes, net 3,739 (4,214 ) Change in fair value of warranty liability 67 19,467 Other non-cash activities, net (670 ) 134 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net: Accounts receivable, net (42,685 ) (11,262 ) Accounts payable (3,199 ) (15,130 ) Accrued expenses (2,333 ) 10,137 Customer advances and billings in excess of costs 14,705 1,059 Salaries, benefits and payroll taxes (12,951 ) 25,617 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,645 738 Other current and noncurrent liabilities 11,160 (556 ) Investments 3,384 951 Other noncurrent assets (14,236 ) 6,871 Accrued taxes (3,497 ) (1,374 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (11,859 ) 44,675 Investing activities Expenditures for property and equipment (11,966 ) (1,193 ) Proceeds from sales of property 9 — Acquisition of Metis Solutions Corporation, net of acquired cash (521 ) — Acquisition of CENTRA Technology Inc, net of acquired cash (1,441 ) — Acquisition of noncontrolling interest (8 ) — Other investing activities, net (1 ) 37 Net cash used in investing activities (13,928 ) (1,156 ) Financing activities Net contributions from noncontrolling interests — 1,800 Borrowings on long-term debt 105,383 468 Repayments on long-term debt (102,584 ) (7,920 ) Recapitalization from merger with Gores Holdings III, Inc. — 5 Payment of underwriting and transaction costs — 1 Other financing activities, net (825 ) (292 ) Net cash used in financing activities 1,974 (5,938 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 373 1,098 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (23,440 ) 38,679 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 118,150 99,790 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 94,710 $ 138,469 Supplemental cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 15,869 $ 12,378 Cash paid for taxes $ 6,802 $ 1,273





PAE Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Six Months Ended June 27, June 28, 2021 2020 Operating activities Net income $ 27,182 $ 23,469 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 4,747 5,072 Amortization of intangible assets 24,846 16,094 Amortization of debt issuance cost 1,572 7,821 Stock-based compensation 4,625 3,700 Net undistributed income from unconsolidated ventures (6,568 ) (1,739 ) Deferred income taxes, net 6,557 (14,110 ) Change in fair value of Warrant liability (1,133 ) (14,132 ) Other non-cash activities, net (810 ) 404 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net (20,000 ) 9,607 Accounts payable 21,838 (17,547 ) Accrued expenses 5,002 9,845 Customer advances and billings in excess of costs (17,571 ) 19,282 Salaries, benefits and payroll taxes 1,000 4,310 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,910 ) (841 ) Other current and noncurrent liabilities 528 (5,101 ) Investments 4,758 1,701 Other noncurrent assets (6,237 ) 11,600 Accrued taxes (3,889 ) (3,847 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 43,537 55,588 Investing activities Expenditures for property and equipment (14,400 ) (1,597 ) Proceeds from sales of property 231 — Acquisition of Metis Solutions Corporation, net of acquired cash (521 ) — Acquisition of CENTRA Technology Inc, net of acquired cash (1,441 ) — Acquisition of noncontrolling interest (14,308 ) — Other investing activities, net (373 ) 37 Net cash used in investing activities (30,812 ) (1,560 ) Financing activities Net contributions from noncontrolling interests 490 1,950 Borrowings on long-term debt 125,383 60,468 Repayments on long-term debt (122,584 ) (204,464 ) Payment of debt issuance costs — (964 ) Recapitalization from merger with Gores Holdings III, Inc. — 605,713 Payment of underwriting and transaction costs — (27,267 ) Distribution to selling stockholders — (419,548 ) Stock-based compensation tax withholding obligation (5,659 ) — (825 ) (292 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (3,195 ) 15,596 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (728 ) 810 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 8,802 70,434 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 85,908 68,035 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 94,710 $ 138,469 Supplemental cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 27,846 $ 23,278 Cash paid for taxes $ 7,273 $ 2,796





PAE INCORPORATED

SEGMENT DATA

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 27, June 28, June 27, June 28, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues GMS $ 511,343 $ 507,854 $ 1,032,904 $ 965,298 NSS 235,855 135,449 462,861 295,258 Consolidated revenues $ 747,198 $ 643,303 $ 1,495,765 $ 1,260,556 Operating income GMS $ 28,700 $ 31,537 $ 53,214 $ 44,140 NSS 9,248 7,725 20,638 12,092 Corporate (7,187 ) (4,967 ) (16,895 ) (14,479 ) Consolidated operating income $ 30,761 $ 34,295 $ 56,957 $ 41,753 Amortization of intangible assets GMS $ 4,161 $ 4,115 $ 8,322 $ 8,231 NSS 8,470 3,932 16,524 7,863 Consolidated amortization of intangible assets $ 12,631 $ 8,047 $ 24,846 $ 16,094





PAE INCORPORATED

BACKLOG

(in thousands)

As of As of June 27, December 31, 2021 2020 Global Mission Services: Funded backlog $ 498,080 $ 946,711 Unfunded backlog 4,215,995 4,445,442 Total GMS backlog $ 4,714,075 $ 5,392,153 National Security Solutions: Funded backlog $ 678,799 $ 476,618 Unfunded backlog 2,050,131 2,046,634 Total NSS backlog $ 2,728,930 $ 2,523,252 Total: Funded backlog $ 1,176,879 $ 1,423,329 Unfunded backlog 6,266,126 6,492,076 Total backlog $ 7,443,005 $ 7,915,405

Backlog represents the estimated amount of future revenues to be recognized under negotiated contracts and task orders as work is performed and excludes contract awards which have been protested by competitors until the protest is resolved in our favor. PAE segregates backlog into two categories, funded backlog and unfunded backlog.

Funded backlog refers to the value on contracts for which funding is appropriated less revenues previously recognized on these contracts.

Unfunded backlog represents the estimated future revenues to be earned from negotiated contracts for which funding has not been appropriated or authorized, and unexercised priced contract options. Unfunded backlog does not include any estimate of future potential task orders expected to be awarded under indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contracts, U.S. General Services Administration schedules or other master agreement contract vehicles.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted operating income per segment and adjusted operating income margin per segment as supplemental non-GAAP measures of performance. PAE defines EBITDA as net income excluding (i) interest expense, (ii) provision for or benefit from income taxes and (iii) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income per segment exclude certain amounts included in EBITDA as provided in the reconciliations provided herein. Adjusted EBITDA is equal to the sum of adjusted operating income for each segment. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues expressed as a percentage and adjusted operating income margin is calculated as adjusted operating income divided by revenues expressed as a percentage.

For 2021 and 2020, the Company’s net income was impacted by certain events, as described in the footnotes to the reconciliation tables, that do not reflect the cost of our operations and which may affect the period-over-period assessment of operating results. The non-GAAP financial measures demonstrate the impact of these events.

These non-GAAP measures of performance are used by management to conduct and evaluate its business during its regular review of operating results for the periods presented. Management and the Company’s board utilize these non-GAAP measures to make decisions about the use of the Company’s resources, analyze performance between periods, develop internal projections and measure management performance. PAE believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in evaluating the Company’s ongoing operating and financial results and understanding how such results compare with the Company’s historical performance.

In addition to the above non-GAAP financial measures, the Company has included backlog, net bookings, and book-to-bill ratio in this release. Backlog is an operational measure representing the estimated amount of future revenues to be recognized under negotiated contracts and task orders as work is performed and excludes contract awards which have been protested by competitors until the protest is resolved in our favor. Net bookings are an operational measure representing the change in backlog between reporting periods plus reported revenue for the period and book-to-bill ratio is an operational measure representing net bookings divided by reported revenues for the same period. We believe backlog, net bookings and book-to-bill ratio are useful metrics for investors because they are an important measure of business development performance and revenue growth. These metrics are used by management to conduct and evaluate its business during its regular review of operating results for the periods presented.

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP Measure - Company (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 27, June 28, June 27, June 28, 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Net income (loss) attributed to PAE Incorporated $ 14,350 $ (3,446 ) $ 17,796 $ 27,734 $ 22,538 $ 5,196 Interest expense, net 13,160 13,757 (597 ) 25,674 34,705 (9,031 ) Provision for taxes 2,626 3,752 (1,126 ) 5,235 (5,776 ) 11,011 Depreciation and amortization 15,110 10,536 4,574 29,593 21,166 8,427 M&A and Integration costs 2,615 (752 ) 3,367 4,448 23,228 (18,780 ) Disposal of assets — — — — — — Non-core expenses (1) 468 1,195 (727 ) 1,534 1,453 81 Non-cash items (2) — — — — — — Equity based compensation (3) 3,624 3,519 105 5,555 3,519 2,036 Other (4) 1,357 19,838 (18,481 ) 566 (10,788 ) 11,354 Adjusted EBITDA $ 53,310 $ 48,399 $ 4,911 $ 100,339 $ 90,045 $ 10,294 Adjusted EBITDA margin 7.1 % 7.5 % 6.7 % 7.1 %





Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to

adjusted operating income, a non-GAAP Measure - GMS (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 27, June 28, June 27, June 28, 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Operating income $ 28,700 $ 31,537 $ (2,837 ) $ 53,214 $ 44,140 $ 9,074 Corp operating loss allocation (5) (5,619 ) (3,918 ) (1,701 ) (13,293 ) (10,968 ) (2,325 ) Corp other income (loss) allocation (6) (52 ) (15,359 ) 15,307 896 6,958 (6,062 ) Corporate NCI allocation (492 ) (804 ) 312 433 (1,026 ) 1,459 Depreciation and amortization 6,104 6,057 47 11,966 12,208 (242 ) M&A and Integration costs 2,044 553 1,491 3,493 16,465 (12,972 ) Disposal of assets — — — — — — Non-core expenses (1) 366 943 (577 ) 1,209 1,134 75 Equity based compensation (3) 2,833 2,777 56 4,360 2,777 1,583 Other (4) 710 15,652 (14,942 ) 85 (6,936 ) 7,021 Adjusted operating income $ 34,594 $ 37,438 $ (2,844 ) $ 62,363 $ 64,752 $ (2,389 ) Adjusted operating income margin 6.8 % 7.4 % 6.0 % 6.7 %





Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to adjusted operating income, a non-GAAP Measure - NSS (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 27, June 28, June 27, June 28, 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Operating income $ 9,248 $ 7,725 $ 1,523 $ 20,638 $ 12,092 $ 8,546 Corp operating loss allocation (5) (1,569 ) (1,048 ) (521 ) (3,603 ) (3,511 ) (92 ) Corp other income (loss) allocation (6) (15 ) (4,108 ) 4,093 237 3,688 (3,451 ) Corporate NCI allocation (67 ) 39 (106 ) 119 95 24 Depreciation and amortization 9,006 4,479 4,527 17,627 8,958 8,669 M&A and Integration costs 571 (1,305 ) 1,876 955 6,762 (5,807 ) Disposal of assets — — — — — — Non-core expenses (1) 102 252 (150 ) 326 319 7 Non-cash items (2) — — — — — — Equity based compensation (3) 791 743 48 1,196 743 453 Other (4) 647 4,187 (3,540 ) 481 (3,852 ) 4,333 Adjusted operating income $ 18,714 $ 10,964 $ 7,750 $ 37,976 $ 25,294 $ 12,682 Adjusted operating income margin 7.9 % 8.1 % 8.2 % 8.6 %

(1) Non-core expenses include certain professional fees, gain/loss on disposal of fixed assets, settlements and certain severance costs.

(2) Non-cash items include idle facilities charges for facilities the Company no longer occupies, pension curtailment costs and unrealized FX gains/losses.

(3) Equity based compensation reflects costs associated with the issuance of restricted stock units and performance-based restricted stock units to PAE employees and independent directors.

(4) Other costs include adjustments to offset capitalized internal labor, state income taxes that were not captured in reported income tax expense and warrant-related expenses.

(5) Corporate operating loss allocation includes certain selling, general and administrative, depreciation and amortization costs that cannot be assigned to a specific segment; this cost is allocated based on proportionate segment revenues for the period in which the cost is incurred.

(6) Corporate other income (loss) allocation includes changes in the fair value of the warrants and transaction expenses allocated to the warrants.

