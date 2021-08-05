checkAd

NUGL Inc. Enters Into Strategic Joint Venture With Jamaica’s Leading Medical Cannabis Company

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.08.2021, 12:30  |  31   |   |   

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- NUGL Inc. (OTC: NUGL) (the "Company"), a search directory and multimedia platform for the cannabis industry, is pleased to announce it has entered into a joint venture agreement with Kaya Group, Jamaica’s leading, vertically-integrated group of medical cannabis companies, to share intellectual property as an interim step to a proposed merger with Kaya. As part of the joint venture agreement NUGL has agreed to issue, in a series of tranches, $400,000 USD aggregate principal amount of convertible notes.

The joint venture agreement allows Kaya and the Company to begin utilizing each other’s intellectual property to strengthen each brand and create jointly owned intellectual property. In addition, the parties have agreed to work towards a definitive merger transaction. Should the companies not complete the merger, the $400,000 note will convert into equity of Kaya.

Kaya Group is Jamaica’s leading, vertically-integrated medical cannabis company with diverse operations that include a licensed cultivation facility, processing facility, three retail dispensaries, and conditional licenses to transport and operate therapeutic wellness spas. Kaya was the first to open a medical cannabis retail location in Jamaica in March 2018 and has since established itself as a leading supplier and exporter of medical cannabis throughout the Caribbean and South America through its ganja franchise with Quantum Ventures in Punta Del Este, Uruguay.

The proposed merger will give both NUGL and KAYA an opportunity for further expansion and diversification internationally as more countries decriminalize or put in place new regulatory and legal frameworks for the sale and use of cannabis.

“The strategic partnership of NUGL’s media infrastructure and KAYA authentic lifestyle brand and unique retail experience will help us chart new ground internationally as we continue to deliver high-quality services and products while building shareholder value,” stated NUGL CEO CJ Melone.

The proposed merger will benefit the shareholders of NUGL Inc. and capitalize on the expansion of the Kaya brand internationally.  NUGL has filed a REG A and has identified five Kaya ventures in three additional countries. Tangiers Capital, a long-time investor of NUGL, has provided bridge funding to facilitate the transaction. 

“We introduced a ganja retail experience in 2018 by tailoring an Amsterdam style coffeeshop culture to modern-day legal Jamaica by respecting the roots of the culture of the island while maintaining the quality of high-grade medical ganja based on international standards. We are very excited to work with the team at NUGL which is just as passionate about our brand and look forward to enhancing their media platform with new and immersive live content from each of our locations that can house over 1,000 patrons. Our partnership with NUGL provides us with a platform for immediate access to the public markets for capital for growth through acquisitions and partnerships,” stated Bali Vaswani, Chairman and CEO of Kaya.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NUGL Inc. Enters Into Strategic Joint Venture With Jamaica’s Leading Medical Cannabis Company LOS ANGELES, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - NUGL Inc. (OTC: NUGL) (the "Company"), a search directory and multimedia platform for the cannabis industry, is pleased to announce it has entered into a joint venture agreement with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Spotlite360 Begins Exploring Agriculture Industry Applications for its Blockchain and IoT ...
White Gold Corp. Provides Exploration Update
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
SuRo Capital Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Calavo Growers, Inc. Announces Preliminary Third Quarter 2021 Results
Atos to assist Federal Government Agencies to take full advantage of Artificial Intelligence
Asante Gold Announces Acquisition of Resolute’s Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana for US$90 Million Cash
BeyondSpring Announces Positive Topline Results from its DUBLIN-3 Registrational Trial of ...
WISeKey’s Semiconductor NFC CapSeal Patented Technology Securely Connects High-End Wines and ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Mass Megawatts Increases its Manufacturing Capabilities for Solar Tracker Production
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board