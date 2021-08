Diversified Energy Company Announces Interim Results

Autor: Accesswire | 05.08.2021, 12:30 | 36 | 0 | 0 05.08.2021, 12:30 |

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / London LSE-quoted Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE:DEC)("DEC" or "the Company") is pleased to announce its Interim Results for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and other recent highlights.Period …