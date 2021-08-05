Diversified Energy Company Announces Interim Results
BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / London LSE-quoted Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE:DEC)("DEC" or "the Company") is pleased to announce its Interim Results for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and other recent highlights.
Period Highlights, Announced Capital Markets Day & Declared Dividend
- Declared 2Q21 interim dividend of $0.0400 per share (2Q20: $0.0375 per share, +7%)
- Record average net daily production: 106 MBoepd (11% vs 1H20: 95 MBoepd); Exit rate of 116 MBoepd
- 1H21 Hedged Adjusted EBITDA1 of $151 million ( +3% vs 1H20: $146 million) generating Free Cash Flow1 of $117 million with Cash Margin1 of more than 50%
- Net Income & Adjusted Net Income1 (which excludes $278 million ($371 million, pre-tax) of non-cash hedge valuation losses)
- Net loss of $84 million or $0.11 per fully diluted share (1H20: +$18 million, +$0.03/share)
- Adjusted Net Income1 of $204 million or $0.28 per fully diluted share (1H20: +$112 million, +$0.17/share)
- Net Income includes an estimated $81 million tax credit earned on wells producing >90 Mcf/day
- Announced upcoming Capital Markets Day in early October with an emphasis on outlining the Company's near and longer-term ESG initiatives
Central Region Acquisition Highlights
- Strategic entry into a new producing area acquiring three separate asset packages with net purchase prices totaling $342 million2
- Indigo Minerals LLC ("Indigo"): ~2.9x multiple producing 8 MBoepd (net) in the Cotton Valley (closed May 2021)
- Blackbeard Operating LLC ("Blackbeard"): ~3.5x multiple producing 16 MBoepd (net) producing in the Barnett shale (closed July 2021)
- Tanos Energy Holding III LLC ("Tanos"): ~2.8x multiple3 producing 14 MBoepd (net) in the Cotton Valley and Haynesville Shale (expected to close mid-August 2021)
- Oaktree Capital Management L.P. ("Oaktree") co-invests in the geographically overlapping Indigo & Tanos packages while contributing 2.5% of its working interesting as an up-front promote to DEC shareholders
- Healthy balance sheet and financing capacity optimally positions DEC for additional non-dilutive growth using organic cash flow and financing capacity following a successful $225 million (gross) equity raise to part fund the acquisitions
- Quickly building scale to drive synergies; 27% of the Company's consolidated production will come from the Central Region pro forma for closing the three acquisitions
- Successful integration underway on Indigo and Blackbeard assets; Implementing Smarter Asset Management programs
Other Operational Highlights
