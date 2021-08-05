Spending on Network Performance Monitoring is anticipated to Spike 12% over the next ten years

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the findings of a revised market research report by Persistence Market Research, the global network performance monitoring market size reached a valuation of close to US$ 2.4 Bn in 2020, and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of close to 12% over the next ten years.

Present day network infrastructures demands an end-to-end transparency across broad range of complex components to enhance performance, identify bottlenecks and optimize user experience.

Adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics and machine learning (ML) network performance monitoring solutions/tools are expected to propel market growth over the coming years.

Network performance monitoring is a process of managing a network for fault and performance using various tools and technologies as per business requirements. Thus, adoption of business operations through network management tools owing to reliable and affordable network management solutions to many organizations is propelling market expansion. Also, underlying opportunities in small- and medium-sized enterprises are expected for network performance monitoring solutions.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Professional services hold a market share of over 60%; however, demand for managed network services will witness a CAGR of 18.2%.

Services are expected to register high growth throughout the forecast period, expanding at a CAGR of 15.5% through 2031.

Germany holds 32% share of the Europe market, driven by high investments in advanced technologies and stringent government rules on end user verticals.

holds 32% share of the market, driven by high investments in advanced technologies and stringent government rules on end user verticals. The U.S. is a high potential market in North America , and is expected to account for more than 78% of the regional market by 2031, supported by rising investments in small/medium-scale enterprises and large enterprises.

, and is expected to account for more than 78% of the regional market by 2031, supported by rising investments in small/medium-scale enterprises and large enterprises. China dominates East Asia , and accounts for over 60% value share on the back of a vast consumer base.

