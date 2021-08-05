checkAd

Spending on Network Performance Monitoring is anticipated to Spike 12% over the next ten years

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.08.2021, 12:30  |  25   |   |   

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the findings of a revised market research report by Persistence Market Research, the global network performance monitoring market size reached a valuation of close to US$ 2.4 Bn in 2020, and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of close to 12% over the next ten years.

Persistence_Market_Research

Present day network infrastructures demands an end-to-end transparency across broad range of complex components to enhance performance, identify bottlenecks and optimize user experience.

Adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics and machine learning (ML) network performance monitoring solutions/tools are expected to propel market growth over the coming years.

Network performance monitoring is a process of managing a network for fault and performance using various tools and technologies as per business requirements. Thus, adoption of business operations through network management tools owing to reliable and affordable network management solutions to many organizations is propelling market expansion. Also, underlying opportunities in small- and medium-sized enterprises are expected for network performance monitoring solutions.

Request for sample PDF of the report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/17866

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Professional services hold a market share of over 60%; however, demand for managed network services will witness a CAGR of 18.2%.
  • Services are expected to register high growth throughout the forecast period, expanding at a CAGR of 15.5% through 2031.
  • Germany holds 32% share of the Europe market, driven by high investments in advanced technologies and stringent government rules on end user verticals.
  • The U.S. is a high potential market in North America, and is expected to account for more than 78% of the regional market by 2031, supported by rising investments in small/medium-scale enterprises and large enterprises.
  • China dominates East Asia, and accounts for over 60% value share on the back of a vast consumer base.

Get customized report by asking an expert: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/ask-an-expert/17866

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Spending on Network Performance Monitoring is anticipated to Spike 12% over the next ten years NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - As per the findings of a revised market research report by Persistence Market Research, the global network performance monitoring market size reached a valuation of close to US$ 2.4 Bn in 2020, and is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Significant Positive Shift in the Frontotemporal Dementia Market with 23.39% CAGR During the Study ...
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Visitor Management System Market worth $2.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Market worth $4.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Creating the ultimate global resort & entertainment development team
Crowley & Stena RoRo to assist United States Maritime Administration (MARAD) in acquiring vessels ...
OPPO Unveils 6G White Paper and Distinctive Next-Generation Communications Vision globally ...
Rain Carbon Opens State-of-the-Art Rubber Lab at Distillation and Advanced Materials Facility in ...
Chinese Multinational Technology Company, HUAWEI, Aligns With Singapore-Based Healthtech Start-up ...
Titel
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Increasing Use in Lithium-ion Batteries, Graphite Electrode, Nuclear Industry to Drive Needle Coke ...
TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES - Eventing Cross-Country
Governments Get Behind the Global Shift Towards Electric Vehicles
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Why Solar Farms May Be The New 'It" Industry
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Equestrian Eventing Dressage Day 2
SVOLT Energy Closes 10.28 Billion RMB B Round Financing in Less Than 5 Months
Americas Structural Adhesives Market worth $3.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Lupus Research Alliance Applauds U.S. FDA Approval of AstraZeneca's anifrolumab-fnia (Saphnelo) for ...
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...