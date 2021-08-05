AdaptHealth Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

In the second quarter, AdaptHealth delivered its highest quarterly net revenue and adjusted EBITDA as a public company.

AdaptHealth completed four acquisitions during the quarter, including the previously announced acquisition of New England-based Spiro Health Services, a provider of home medical equipment and supplies, and Healthy Living Medical Supplies, a Michigan-based diabetes management business.

AdaptHealth completed six additional acquisitions following the quarter, expanding HME operations in Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia, New Jersey, New York, South Carolina, and Florida.

To date, the Company has acquired over $300 million of annualized revenue in 2021, incremental to AeroCare.

Second Quarter Results

Net revenue was $617.0 million, compared to $232.1 million in the second quarter of 2020, a 166% increase.

Organic growth for the second quarter was 10.1%.

Net income attributable to AdaptHealth Corp. was $79.1 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to $4.5 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $147.4 million, compared to $42.6 million in the second quarter of 2020, a 246% increase.

Adjusted EBITDA less Patient Equipment Capex was $98.9 million, compared to $30.6 million in the second quarter of 2020, a 223% increase.

Increased Guidance

Based on current business and market trends, the Company is increasing its previously issued financial guidance for fiscal year 2021 as follows:

Net revenue of $2.38 billion to $2.48 billion, up from prior guidance of $2.22 billion to $2.39 billion;

Adjusted EBITDA of $555 million to $580 million, up from prior guidance of $525 million to $565 million; and

Adjusted EBITDA less Patient Equipment Capex of $360 million to $375 million, up from prior guidance of $330 million to $360 million.

Management Commentary

Steve Griggs, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are very pleased with our financial results this quarter which were driven by the outstanding efforts of our combined team. Our results were largely driven by a full quarter of AeroCare and realization of integration synergies. Our business continues to grow organically as well as through strategic acquisitions in key markets which complement our national platform. In the second quarter we acquired several excellent businesses including Spiro Health Services, a provider of home medical equipment and supplies, and Healthy Living Medical Supplies, a provider of continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps which strategically expands our diabetes footprint in the Midwest.”

Mr. Griggs continued, “It has been six months since the acquisition of AeroCare, and we have already achieved many of the ambitious goals we set out to accomplish including improving patient access, patient experience, and clinical outcomes. With these goals in mind, we continue to execute on our strategy of organic growth, improving operations, and closing accretive acquisitions.”

Josh Parnes, President, commented, “We have made great progress towards our strategic roadmap within operational technologies and chronic disease management to enhance our overall business. As an example, we are very pleased with the results of our e-prescribe technology in diabetes which has improved patient and provider satisfaction through reduced cycle time. While we are very excited in the results we’ve already seen, we’re even more optimistic about our continued transformation journey towards improving patient outcomes and reducing the overall cost of care.”

Conference Call

Management will host a conference at 8:30 am ET today to discuss the results and business activities. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:

(877) 423-9820 ( Domestic ) or

) or (201) 493-6749 (International)

Webcast registration: Click Here

Following the live call, a replay will be available for six months on the Company's website, www.adapthealth.com under "Investor Relations."

About AdaptHealth Corp.

AdaptHealth is a national leader in providing patient-centered, healthcare-at-home solutions including home medical equipment, medical supplies, and related services. AdaptHealth provides a full suite of medical products and solutions designed to help patients manage chronic conditions in the home, adapt to life and thrive. Product and services offerings include (i) sleep therapy equipment, supplies and related services (including CPAP and bi PAP services) to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea, (ii) medical devices and supplies to patients for the treatment of diabetes (including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps), (iii) home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, (iv) oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and (v) other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy and nutritional supply needs. The Company is proud to partner with an extensive and highly diversified network of referral sources, including acute care hospitals, sleep labs, pulmonologists, skilled nursing facilities, and clinics. AdaptHealth services beneficiaries of Medicare, Medicaid and commercial insurance payors. AdaptHealth services approximately 3.3 million patients annually in all 50 states through its network of 678 locations in 47 states. Learn more at www.adapthealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projections, estimates and forecasts of revenue and other financial and performance metrics and projections of market opportunity and expectations and the Company’s acquisition pipeline. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of AdaptHealth management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on, by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the outcome of judicial and administrative proceedings to which the Company may become a party or governmental investigations to which the Company may become subject that could interrupt or limit the Company’s operations, result in adverse judgments, settlements or fines and create negative publicity; changes in the Company’s clients’ preferences, prospects and the competitive conditions prevailing in the healthcare sector; and the impact of the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the Company’s response to it. A further description of such risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently knows or that the Company currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company’s assessments to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Financial Guidance

This release contains non-GAAP financial guidance, which is adjusted to exclude certain costs, expenses, gains and losses and other specified items that are evaluated on an individual basis. These non-GAAP items are adjusted after considering their quantitative and qualitative aspects and typically have one or more of the following characteristics, such as being highly variable, difficult to project, unusual in nature, significant to the results of a particular period or not indicative of future operating results. Similar charges or gains were recognized in prior periods and will likely reoccur in future periods.

The Company uses EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA less Patient Equipment Capex, which are financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or U.S. GAAP, to analyze its financial results and believes that they are useful to investors, as a supplement to U.S. GAAP measures. In addition, the Company’s ability to incur additional indebtedness and make investments under its existing credit agreement is governed, in part, by its ability to satisfy tests based on a variation of Adjusted EBITDA less Patient Equipment Capex.

The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA less Patient Equipment Capex is useful to investors in evaluating the Company’s financial performance. The Company’s business requires significant investment in equipment purchases to maintain its patient equipment inventory. Some equipment title transfers to patients’ ownership after a prescribed number of fixed monthly payments. Equipment that does not transfer wears out or often times is not recovered after a patient’s use of the equipment terminates. The Company uses this metric as the profitability measure in its incentive compensation plans that have a profitability component and to evaluate acquisition opportunities, where it is most often used for purposes of contingent consideration arrangements. In addition, the Company’s debt agreements contain covenants that use a variation of Adjusted EBITDA less Patient Equipment Capex for purposes of determining debt covenant compliance. For purposes of this metric, patient equipment capital expenditure is measured as the value of the patient equipment received during the accounting period without regard to whether the equipment is purchased or financed through lease transactions.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA less Patient Equipment Capex should not be considered as measures of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, and the items excluded from EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA less Patient Equipment Capex are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Accordingly, these key business metrics have limitations as an analytical tool. They should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of the Company’s liquidity.

There is no reliable or reasonably estimable comparable GAAP measure for the Company’s non-GAAP financial guidance because the Company is not able to reliably predict the impact of certain items, including equity-based compensation expense, transaction costs, changes in fair value of both the contingent consideration common shares liability and the warrant liability, and other non-recurring (income) expense in full year 2021. As a result, reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable effort. In addition, the Company believes such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. The variability of the specified items may have a significant and unpredictable impact on the Company’s future GAAP results.

In addition, the Company’s non-GAAP financial guidance in this release excludes the impact of any potential additional future strategic acquisitions and any specified items that have not yet been identified and quantified. The guidance also excludes macro-economic effects due to the COVID-19 pandemic that are not yet quantifiable. The financial guidance is subject to risks and uncertainties applicable to all forward-looking statements as described elsewhere in this press release.

ADAPTHEALTH CORP. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 178,189 $ 99,962 Accounts receivable 302,127 171,065 Inventory 81,507 58,783 Prepaid and other current assets 29,046 33,441 Total current assets 590,869 363,251 Equipment and other fixed assets, net 309,071 110,468 Goodwill 3,231,200 998,810 Identifiable intangible assets, net 233,630 116,061 Other assets 19,344 16,483 Deferred tax asset 303,551 208,399 Total assets $ 4,687,665 $ 1,813,472 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses 350,714 254,212 Current portion of capital lease obligations 23,919 22,282 Current portion of long-term debt 96,750 8,146 Contract liabilities 24,872 11,043 Other liabilities 83,861 89,524 Contingent consideration common shares liability 25,758 36,846 Total current liabilities 605,874 422,053 Long-term debt, less current portion 1,776,326 776,568 Other long-term liabilities 317,464 186,470 Long-term portion of contingent consideration common shares liability 20,675 33,631 Warrant liability 73,283 113,905 Total liabilities 2,793,622 1,532,627 Total Stockholders' Equity 1,894,043 280,845 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 4,687,665 $ 1,813,472

ADAPTHEALTH CORP. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data) June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net revenue $ 617,017 $ 232,116 $ 1,099,136 $ 423,555 Costs and expenses: Cost of net revenue 490,720 198,418 887,418 366,048 General and administrative expenses 42,946 17,092 99,578 31,439 Depreciation and amortization, excluding patient equipment 17,944 1,036 31,324 2,278 Total costs and expenses 551,610 216,546 1,018,320 399,765 Operating income 65,407 15,570 80,816 23,790 Interest expense 23,147 7,482 45,332 15,420 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net 7,736 — 11,949 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration common shares liability (22,079) (42) (24,044) 16,325 Change in fair value of warrant liability (37,454) (654) (40,622) 35,446 Other loss (income), net 1,669 (900) 1,150 (1,991) Income (loss) before income taxes 92,388 9,684 87,051 (41,410) Income tax expense 12,330 1,826 10,635 185 Net income (loss) 80,058 7,858 76,416 (41,595) Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 951 3,388 1,275 (11,514) Net income (loss) attributable to AdaptHealth Corp. $ 79,107 $ 4,470 $ 75,141 $ (30,081) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 129,664 44,508 120,438 43,242 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 136,582 47,834 127,720 43,242 Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.56 $ 0.10 $ 0.56 $ (0.70) Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.12 $ 0.08 $ 0.06 $ (0.70)

ADAPTHEALTH CORP. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 76,416 $ (41,595) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, including patient equipment depreciation 86,768 35,114 Equity-based compensation 16,029 5,467 Change in fair value of contingent consideration common shares liability (24,044) 16,325 Change in fair value of warrant liability (40,622) 35,446 Deferred income tax expense (income) 6,544 (1,613) Change in fair value of interest rate swaps, net of reclassification adjustment (1,443) (1,415) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 255 (2,900) Payment of contingent consideration in connection with an acquisition — (1,000) Amortization of intangible assets 24,231 — Amortization of deferred financing costs 2,306 783 Imputed interest expense 173 — Write-off of deferred financing costs 3,495 — Loss on extinguishment of debt from prepayment penalty 8,454 — Gain on sale of investment — (591) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions: Accounts receivable (4,608) (20,506) Inventory 15,841 (6,792) Prepaid and other assets 8,678 3,603 Accounts payable and accrued expenses and other current liabilities (30,849) 90,682 Net cash provided by operating activities 147,624 111,008 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,292,631) (107,463) Purchases of equipment and other fixed assets (79,396) (10,915) Payments for investments in cost method companies — (1,000) Proceeds from sale of investment — 2,046 Net cash used in investing activities (1,372,027) (117,332) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings on long-term debt and lines of credit 1,070,000 70,000 Repayments on long-term debt and lines of credit (470,521) (21,641) Proceeds from the issuance of Class A Common Stock 278,850 — Proceeds from the issuance of senior unsecured notes 500,000 — Proceeds from exercise of warrants — 11,883 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2,300 — Payments on capital leases (19,767) (19,409) Payments for equity issuance costs (13,832) — Payments of deferred financing costs (18,039) — Proceeds received in connection with Employee Stock Purchase Plan 314 — Payments for tax withholdings from equity-based compensation activity (810) — Distributions to noncontrolling interests (1,070) (800) Payment of contingent consideration in connection with acquisitions (13,396) — Payment of deferred purchase price in connection with acquisitions (2,945) — Payments for debt prepayment penalties (8,454) — Net cash provided by financing activities 1,302,630 40,033 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 78,227 33,709 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 99,962 76,878 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 178,189 $ 110,587

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release presents AdaptHealth’s EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA less Patient Equipment Capex for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.

AdaptHealth defines EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to AdaptHealth Corp., plus net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, interest expense (income), income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization.

AdaptHealth defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (as defined above), plus loss on extinguishment of debt, equity‑based compensation expense, transaction costs, severance, change in fair value of the contingent consideration common shares liability, change in fair value of the warrant liability, and non-recurring items of expense (income).

AdaptHealth defines Adjusted EBITDA less Patient Equipment Capex as Adjusted EBITDA (as defined above) less patient equipment acquired during the period without regard to whether the equipment was purchased or financed through lease transactions.

The following unaudited table presents the reconciliation of net loss attributable to AdaptHealth Corp. to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA less Patient Equipment Capex for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) attributable to AdaptHealth Corp. $ 79,107 $ 4,470 $ 75,141 $ (30,081 ) Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 951 3,388 1,275 (11,514 ) Interest expense, net 23,147 7,482 45,332 15,420 Income tax expense 12,330 1,826 10,635 185 Depreciation and amortization, including patient equipment depreciation 63,793 18,374 110,999 35,114 EBITDA 179,328 35,540 243,382 9,124 Loss on extinguishment of debt (a) 7,736 — 11,949 — Equity-based compensation expense (b) 7,447 3,244 16,029 5,467 Transaction costs (c) 8,100 3,541 39,954 6,399 Severance (d) 594 1,905 1,533 2,324 Change in fair value of contingent consideration common shares liability (e) (22,079 ) (42 ) (24,044 ) 16,325 Change in fair value of warrant liability (f) (37,454 ) (654 ) (40,622 ) 35,446 Other non-recurring income (g) 3,719 (900 ) 3,385 (1,991 ) Adjusted EBITDA 147,391 42,634 251,566 73,094 Less: Patient equipment capex (h) (48,525 ) (12,068 ) (90,783 ) (25,035 ) Adjusted EBITDA less Patient Equipment Capex $ 98,866 $ 30,566 $ 160,783 $ 48,059

(a) Represents write offs of unamortized deferred financing costs related to refinancing of debt and pre-payment penalties for early debt payoff.

(b) Represents equity-based compensation expense for awards granted to employees and non-employee directors. The higher expense in the 2021 period is due to overall increased equity compensation grant activity in that period, as well as expense resulting from accelerated vesting of certain awards in that period, including accelerated vesting of certain awards in connection with the separation of the Company’s former Co-CEO.

(c) Represents transaction costs related to acquisitions.

(d) Represents severance costs related to acquisition integration and internal AdaptHealth restructuring and workforce reduction activities.

(e) Represents a non-cash charge or gain for the change in the estimated fair value of the contingent consideration common shares liability.

(f) Represents a non-cash charge or gain for the change in the estimated fair value of the warrant liability.

(g) The 2021 year-to-date period includes $1.5 million of expenses related to legal and other costs associated with the separation of the Company’s former Co-CEO, $0.9 million of expenses associated with legal settlements for employee and other matters, $1.0 million of expenses associated with lease terminations, a $0.3 million charge for the increase in the fair value of a contingent consideration liability related to an acquisition, and $0.2 million of other non-recurring charges, offset by a gain of $0.5 million for the receipt of earnout proceeds in connection with the sale of an investment. The 2020 year-to-date period includes $2.9 million of reductions in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities related to acquisitions, a $0.6 million gain related to the sale of an investment, offset by a $1.5 million expense related to a transition services agreement executed in connection with an acquisition completed in 2020.

(h) Represents the value of the patient equipment obtained during the respective period without regard to whether the equipment is purchased or financed through lease transactions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005529/en/