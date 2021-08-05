Electrification Will Take Mines Beyond Mining, Reports IDTechEx

BOSTON, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine mines with so much electricity production and storage that they do far more downstream processing. As reserves deplete, many will even transition to being zero-emission power stations and electricity storage for local communities and industry or even national grids. The cost of making-good becomes income from reinvention. That is the untold story of mining electrification, beyond the vital safety, greening, and cost reduction of electrics.

The new IDTechEx report, "Mining Electrification: Vehicles, Generation, Repurposing 2022-2042" is unique in looking at these poorly-covered aspects for 20 years ahead as well as the obvious opportunities updated. The commercially-oriented 310-page analysis reveals many surprises and gaps in the market for everything from the humble gravel pit to diamonds four kilometers below, and ocean-floor mining. All are headed for zero-emission battery-electric vehicles and processing, with electricity made on-site from sun, wind, and even water power each transitioning to better versions.

Electrification is inevitable, driven by cost, regulations, health, reputation, and ever-tougher location, morphology, and toxicity of remaining reserves. The unmanned mine has arrived and, to be optimal, it can only be electric. The report explains why faster adoption is possible, giving a competitive advantage. Learn how mines often have stronger market drivers and options for electrification than other industries. For example, with emerging technologies described, all mining can store or generate required electricity but often more, creating extra income.

Solar and wind power with energy independence is the mining trend but that means increased energy storage from hours to seasonal. See how mines will incorporate gravity storage, floating solar, caverns for compressed air storage all becoming electricity when needed. The report covers these and other mine-friendly options, with examples of excellence. Indeed, mines can transition to full repurposing when they are exhausted - to energy storage and production. Much of the cost of making-good becomes profit from these and other forms of repurposing.