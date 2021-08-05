Advanced Drainage Systems Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE: WMS) (“ADS” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and on-site septic waste water industries today announced financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Net sales increased 31.6% to $669.3 million

Net income increased 9.1% to $77.1 million

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) increased 4.5% to $166.6 million

Cash provided by operating activities of $104.3 million

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) of $78.8 million

Scott Barbour, President and Chief Executive Officer of ADS commented, “We achieved a record $669 million in sales in the first quarter driven by strong demand across our product portfolio and geographic footprint, particularly in priority states such as Florida, Texas, North Carolina and South Carolina. Overall, the 32% growth was driven by both ADS and Infiltrator, with favorable pricing slightly outpacing volume growth.”

Barbour continued, “Our favorable demand trends and strong top-line growth were matched with inflationary cost pressure on materials, transportation and labor that proved to be more significant than initially anticipated. Over the near term, we will continue to raise pricing in the marketplace and leverage our productivity improvement initiatives and synergy programs to offset these pressures on a dollar basis. Over the longer term, we remain confident in our ability to continue expanding margins through our traditional profitability levers.”

“Importantly, the momentum underpinning the core drivers of our business remain strong. We will continue executing on our material conversion and water management solutions strategies to generate above-market growth. We are also well positioned to capitalize on growing residential development and horizontal construction, and our planned capital investments will increase capacity, support growth, and improve productivity through the end of the fiscal year and beyond.”

Barbour concluded, “Finally, we remain confident in our outlook for the fiscal year as our demand, backlog and pricing remain favorable, giving us confidence in our increased sales targets as well as our Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the year.”

First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Net sales increased $160.7 million, or 31.6%, to $669.3 million, as compared to $508.6 million in the prior year. Domestic pipe sales increased $100.4 million, or 36.7%, to $374.0 million. Domestic allied products & other sales increased $10.1 million, or 8.7%, to $127.0 million. Infiltrator sales increased $24.6 million, or 24.1%, to $126.7 million. These increases were driven by double-digit sales growth in both the U.S. construction and agriculture end markets. International sales increased $29.5 million, or 82.4%, to $65.4 million, driven by double-digit sales growth in the Canadian, Mexican and Exports businesses.

Gross profit increased $12.6 million, or 6.7%, to $201.1 million as compared to $188.5 million in the prior year. The increase is primarily due an increase in sales volume and pricing on pipe, on-site septic and allied products. These increases were partially offset by inflationary cost pressure on materials, transportation and labor.

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) increased $7.1 million, or 4.5%, to $166.6 million, as compared to $159.5 million in the prior year. The increase is primarily due to the factors mentioned above. As a percentage of net sales, Adjusted EBITDA was 24.9% as compared to 31.4% in the prior year.

Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures for Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow have been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Net cash provided by operating activities was $104.3 million, as compared to $133.7 million in the prior year. Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) was $78.8 million, as compared to $123.4 million in the prior year. Net debt (total debt and finance lease obligations net of cash) was $698.9 million as of June 30, 2021, an increase of $52.4 million from March 31, 2021.

ADS had total liquidity of $480 million, comprised of cash of $143 million as of June 30, 2021 and $337 million of availability under committed credit facilities. As of June 30, 2021, the Company’s leverage ratio was 1.2 times.

In the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company repurchased 1.1 million shares of its common stock for a total cost of $115.4 million. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had approximately $176.7 million available under its existing share repurchase authorization.

Fiscal 2022 Outlook

Based on current visibility, backlog of existing orders and business trends, the Company raised its net sales targets for fiscal 2022. Net sales are now expected to be in the range of $2.5 billion to $2.6 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is unchanged and expected to be in the range of $635 to $665 million. Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $130 million to $150 million.

Webcast Information

The live webcast will be accessible via the "Events Calendar” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website, www.investors.ads-pipe.com. Participants may also Register Here for this conference call or copy and paste the following text into your browser: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2558055. After registering, participants will receive a confirmation through email, including dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call. To ensure participants are connected for the full call, please register at least 10 minutes before the start of the call. An archived version of the webcast will be available following the call.

About the Company

Advanced Drainage Systems is a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and on-site septic wastewater industries, providing superior drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplace. For over 50 years, the Company has been manufacturing a variety of innovative and environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional materials. Its innovative products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, infrastructure and agriculture applications. The Company has established a leading position in many of these end markets by leveraging its national sales and distribution platform, overall product breadth and scale and manufacturing excellence. Founded in 1966, the Company operates a global network of approximately 60 manufacturing plants and 30 distribution centers. To learn more about ADS, please visit the Company’s website at www.adspipe.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections regarding the Company’s business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those reflected in forward-looking statements relating to our operations and business include: fluctuations in the price and availability of resins and other raw materials and our ability to pass any increased costs of raw materials on to our customers in a timely manner; volatility in general business and economic conditions in the markets in which we operate, including the adverse impact on the U.S. and global economy of the COVID-19 global pandemic, and the impact of COVID-19 in the near, medium and long-term on our business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity or cash flows, and other limitation factors relating to availability of credit, interest rates, fluctuations in capital and business and consumer confidence; cyclicality and seasonality of the non-residential and residential construction markets and infrastructure spending; the risks of increasing competition in our existing and future markets, including competition from both manufacturers of high performance thermoplastic corrugated pipe and manufacturers of products using alternative materials, and our ability to continue to convert current demand for concrete, steel and PVC pipe products into demand for our high performance thermoplastic corrugated pipe and Allied Products; uncertainties surrounding the integration and realization of anticipated benefits of acquisitions and similar transactions, including Infiltrator Water Technologies; the effect of weather or seasonality; the loss of any of our significant customers; the risks of doing business internationally; the risks of conducting a portion of our operations through joint ventures; our ability to expand into new geographic or product markets, including risks associated with new markets and products associated with our recent acquisition of Infiltrator Water Technologies; our ability to achieve the acquisition component of our growth strategy; the risk associated with manufacturing processes; our ability to manage our assets; the risks associated with our product warranties; our ability to manage our supply purchasing and customer credit policies; our ability to control labor costs and to attract, train and retain highly-qualified employees and key personnel; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; changes in laws and regulations, including environmental laws and regulations; the risks associated with our current levels of indebtedness, including borrowings under our existing credit agreement and outstanding indebtedness under our existing senior notes; fluctuations in our effective tax rate, including from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017; our ability to meet future capital requirements and fund our liquidity needs; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for the Company to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the Company’s expectations, objectives or plans will be achieved in the timeframe anticipated or at all. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Financial Statements

ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 Net sales $ 669,300 $ 508,639 Cost of goods sold 468,179 320,136 Gross profit 201,121 188,503 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 76,221 61,776 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets and costs from exit and disposal activities (11 ) 1,647 Intangible amortization 15,645 17,982 Income from operations 109,266 107,098 Other expense: Interest expense 7,907 9,970 Derivative gains and other income, net (2,014 ) (567 ) Income before income taxes 103,373 97,695 Income tax expense 26,455 27,200 Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates (205 ) (173 ) Net income 77,123 70,668 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,136 202 Net income attributable to ADS 75,987 70,466 Dividends paid to participating securities (1,635 ) (1,368 ) Net income available to common stockholders and participating securities 74,352 69,098 Undistributed income allocated to participating securities (10,933 ) (11,242 ) Net income available to common stockholders $ 63,419 $ 57,856 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 71,534 69,380 Diluted 73,124 70,126 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.89 $ 0.83 Diluted $ 0.87 $ 0.83 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.11 $ 0.09

ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) As of (Amounts in thousands) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 142,833 $ 195,009 Receivables, net 303,736 236,191 Inventories 330,713 300,961 Other current assets 18,314 10,817 Total current assets 795,596 742,978 Property, plant and equipment, net 518,229 504,275 Other assets: Goodwill 599,255 599,072 Intangible assets, net 466,384 482,016 Other assets 95,154 85,491 Total assets $ 2,474,618 $ 2,413,832 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current maturities of debt obligations $ 7,000 $ 7,000 Current maturities of finance lease obligations 18,934 19,318 Accounts payable 229,300 171,098 Other accrued liabilities 124,081 116,151 Accrued income taxes 28,135 4,703 Total current liabilities 407,450 318,270 Long-term debt obligations, net 780,565 782,220 Long-term finance lease obligations 35,241 32,964 Deferred tax liabilities 162,988 162,185 Other liabilities 62,480 54,767 Total liabilities 1,448,724 1,350,406 Mezzanine equity: Redeemable convertible preferred stock 228,532 240,944 Deferred compensation — unearned ESOP shares (8,942 ) (11,033 ) Total mezzanine equity 219,590 229,911 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 11,589 11,578 Paid-in capital 950,963 918,587 Common stock in treasury, at cost (139,313 ) (10,959 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (22,794 ) (24,220 ) Retained deficit (8,666 ) (75,202 ) Total ADS stockholders’ equity 791,779 819,784 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries 14,525 13,731 Total stockholders’ equity 806,304 833,515 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ equity $ 2,474,618 $ 2,413,832

ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2021 2020 Cash Flow from Operating Activities Net income $ 77,123 $ 70,668 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 34,656 35,781 Deferred income taxes 64 (2,357 ) (Gain) loss on disposal of assets and costs from exit and disposal activities (11 ) 1,647 ESOP and stock-based compensation 20,806 12,462 Amortization of deferred financing charges 95 98 Fair market value adjustments to derivatives (675 ) (1,082 ) Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates (205 ) (173 ) Other operating activities 450 269 Changes in working capital: Receivables (67,388 ) (42,093 ) Inventories (28,985 ) 44,140 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (7,442 ) (3,520 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities 75,860 17,893 Net cash provided by operating activities 104,348 133,733 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Capital expenditures (25,546 ) (10,295 ) Other investing activities 53 435 Net cash used in investing activities (25,493 ) (9,860 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Payments on syndicated Term Loan Facility (1,750 ) (1,750 ) Payments on Revolving Credit Agreement - (50,000 ) Payments on finance lease obligations (5,379 ) (5,700 ) Repurchase of common stock (102,013 ) - Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest holder (957 ) - Cash dividends paid (9,451 ) (7,737 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,336 2,239 Share withholding for tax purposes (12,976 ) - Other financing activities (131 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (131,321 ) (62,948 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 290 52 Net change in cash (52,176 ) 60,977 Cash at beginning of period 195,009 174,233 Cash at end of period $ 142,833 $ 235,210

Selected Financial Data

The following tables set forth net sales by reportable segment for each of the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Net Sales Intersegment

Net Sales Net Sales

from External

Customers Net Sales Intersegment

Net Sales Net Sales

from External

Customers Pipe $ 374,010 $ (1,903 ) $ 372,107 $ 273,652 $ (1,845 ) $ 271,807 Infiltrator Water Technologies 126,742 (19,037 ) 107,705 102,153 (18,068 ) 84,085 International International - Pipe 50,838 (2,914 ) 47,924 26,950 — 26,950 International - Allied Products 14,528 — 14,528 8,879 — 8,879 Total International 65,366 (2,914 ) 62,452 35,829 — 35,829 Allied Products & Other 127,036 — 127,036 116,918 — 116,918 Intersegment Eliminations (23,854 ) 23,854 — (19,913 ) 19,913 — Total Consolidated $ 669,300 $ — $ 669,300 $ 508,639 $ — $ 508,639

Employee Stock Ownership Plan (“ESOP”)

The Company established an ESOP to enable employees to acquire stock ownership in ADS in the form of redeemable convertible preferred shares (“preferred shares”). All preferred shares will be converted to common shares by plan maturity, which will be no later than March 2023. The ESOP’s conversion of preferred shares into common shares will have a meaningful impact on net income, net income per share and common shares outstanding. The common shares outstanding will be greater after conversion.

Net Income (Loss)

The impact of the ESOP on net (loss) income includes the ESOP deferred compensation attributable to the preferred shares allocated to employee accounts during the period, which is a non-cash charge to our earnings and not deductible for income tax purposes.

Three Months Ended June 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2021 2020 Net income attributable to ADS $ 75,987 $ 70,466 ESOP deferred stock-based compensation $ 14,155 $ 6,863

Common shares outstanding

The conversion of the preferred shares will increase the number of common shares outstanding. Preferred shares will convert to common shares at plan maturity, or upon retirement, disability, death or vested terminations over the life of the plan.

Three Months Ended June 30, (Shares in thousands) 2021 2020 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic 71,534 69,380 Conversion of preferred shares 14,817 16,585 Unvested restricted shares - 2

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). ADS management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP results available in the accompanying tables.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes references to organic results, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow, non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures are not intended to be substitutes for those reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, even when similar terms are used to identify such measures.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures that comprise net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, non-cash charges and certain other expenses. The Company’s definition of Adjusted EBITDA may differ from similar measures used by other companies, even when similar terms are used to identify such measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a key metric used by management and the Company’s board of directors to assess financial performance and evaluate the effectiveness of the Company’s business strategies. Accordingly, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as the Company’s management and board of directors. In order to provide investors with a meaningful reconciliation, the Company has provided below reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to net income.

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that comprises cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow is a measure used by management and the Company’s board of directors to assess the Company’s ability to generate cash. Accordingly, management believes that Free Cash Flow provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our ability to generate cash flow from operations after capital expenditures. In order to provide investors with a meaningful reconciliation, the Company has provided below a reconciliation of cash flow from operating activities to Free Cash Flow.

The following tables present a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income and Free Cash Flow to Cash Flow from Operating Activities, the most comparable GAAP measures, for each of the periods indicated.

Reconciliation of Segment Adjusted Gross Profit to Gross profit

Three Months Ended June 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2021 2020 Segment Adjusted Gross Profit Pipe $ 84,143 $ 90,599 International 21,378 11,408 Infiltrator Water Technologies 59,402 47,928 Allied Products & Other 63,299 60,468 Intersegment Elimination (14 ) (358 ) Total Segment Adjusted Gross Profit 228,208 210,045 Depreciation and amortization 17,532 16,423 ESOP and stock-based compensation expense 9,555 4,939 COVID-19 related expenses - 180 Total Gross Profit $ 201,121 $ 188,503

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income

Three Months Ended June 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2021 2020 Net income $ 77,123 $ 70,668 Depreciation and amortization 34,656 35,781 Interest expense 7,907 9,970 Income tax expense 26,455 27,200 EBITDA 146,141 143,619 Loss on disposal of assets and costs from exit and disposal activities (11 ) 1,647 ESOP and stock-based compensation expense 20,806 12,462 Transaction costs 43 656 Strategic growth and operational improvement initiatives - 1,755 COVID-19 related expenses (a) - 564 Other adjustments(b) (397 ) (1,233 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 166,582 $ 159,470

(a) Includes expenses directly related to our response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including adjustments to our pandemic pay program and expenses associated with our 3rd party crisis management vendor. (b) Includes derivative fair value adjustments, foreign currency transaction (gains) losses, the proportionate share of interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization related to the South American Joint Venture, which is accounted for under the equity method of accounting and executive retirement expense.

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Cash flow from Operating Activities

Three Months Ended June 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2021 2020 Net cash flow from operating activities $ 104,348 $ 133,733 Capital expenditures (25,546 ) (10,295 ) Free cash flow $ 78,802 $ 123,438

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005199/en/