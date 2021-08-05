Vita Mobile Systems Acquires Artificial Intelligence Company with Location-based Health and Safety Software Platform

“The significance of this acquisition is immense, and bringing on My2Tum is a huge step forward for VMSI,” stated Sean Guerrero, CEO of Vita Mobile Systems. “The pandemic has made it clear that accurate and timely health and safety information for locations around the world is crucial for both business and personal needs. For example, businesses could leverage this data to better support their employees and deliver to their customers, and individuals would be able to travel anywhere in the world with the confidence and the assurance that is required to make their trip a successful one.”

IRVINE, CA, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Vita Mobile Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK: VMSI), a technology company focused on digital imaging in mobile devices, collection and management of big data and development of artificial intelligence, today announced the acquisition of My2Tum through a share exchange agreement. My2Tum brings proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology that allows users to find up-to-date health and safety information by location, complementing VMSI’s own geolocation-based social application platforms.

“Pursuing a similar goal of providing the most up-to-date geolocation-based information has made My2Tum a perfect synergistic acquisition for VMSI. We are excited to launch our first My2Tum product, as part of our VMSI portfolio, which is slated to be introduced to the public this fall,” continued Guerrero. “This acquisition strengthens both the future of VMSI and its management team. As we incorporate My2Tum into VMSI, we anticipate strategic management changes and plan to announce those changes once the expected appointments take place.”

About Vita Mobile Systems, Inc.

Vita Mobile Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK: VMSI) is a technology company focusing on digital imaging in mobile devices, collection of big data and development of artificial intelligence. Vita Mobile Systems is currently finalizing their first geolocation-based, social media app "VITA" for release on both iOS and Android. Comprised of a strong foundation of successful entrepreneurs, Vita Mobile Systems has developed proprietary algorithms and tools which gather, categorize, analyze and augment digital content. Over the years, Vita Mobile Systems has used these proprietary marketing, social media, and data collection tools to generate significant amounts of internet traffic for advertising networks. Vita Mobile Systems aims to create a monumental library of crowdsourced content, a massive catalogue of predictive big data, and platform for ultra-targeted advertising. The company expects to establish a strong foundation within the multibillion-dollar industry of driving big data and targeted advertising through its process of cataloging, meta-tagging, analyzing, and predicting trends of everyday people in everyday life.

