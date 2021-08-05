Arch Biopartners Provides Update on Phase II Trial for LSALT Peptide

After the recruitment of the last patient into the trial in early May, the Company’s Phase II data team reconciled the patient data collected from the seven clinical sites that participated in the trial. The database containing the trial data was then locked at the end of June, which enabled the start of data analysis in late July. All of the Phase II clinical sites in Canada, the U.S. and Turkey have been officially closed.

TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Biopartners Inc. (“Arch” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: ARCH and OTCQB: ACHFF), a clinical stage company developing new drug candidates for treating organ damage caused by inflammation, today provided an update that the analysis of the results of the Phase II trial of its lead drug LSALT peptide (Metablok) is ongoing and will be disclosed to the public following third-party, scientific peer review.

About LSALT Peptide and Organ Inflammation

A scientific team led by Arch scientists Dr. Donna Senger and Dr. Stephen Robbins first described a novel mechanism of action for organ inflammation in the journal Cell in August 2019. In the publication, the enzyme DPEP-1 was identified for the first time as a major neutrophil adhesion receptor on the lung, liver and kidney endothelium. Their findings identified DPEP-1 as a novel therapeutic target for diseases of these organs where inflammation plays a major role.

LSALT peptide (also known as Metablok) is a novel therapeutic agent and the lead DPEP-1 inhibitor in the Arch peptide drug pipeline. Arch also has patent protection to re-purpose the small molecule cilastatin, a known DPEP-1 inhibitor, for the prevention of acute kidney injury caused by inflammation in several different indications.

About the Phase II trial for LSALT Peptide

The Phase II trial was an international, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, proof of concept study of LSALT peptide as prevention of organ inflammation known to trigger acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and acute kidney injury (AKI) in patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). ARDS is the leading cause of death in COVID-infected patients.

The composite primary endpoint of the Phase II trial reflects the severe effects often experienced by hospitalized COVID-19 patients and deemed appropriate for LSALT peptide’s novel mechanism of action in blocking consequential inflammation in the lungs, kidneys, and other organs.