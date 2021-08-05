WEX Pay Card Provides Fast, Easy Funding for Businesses and Cardholders

Cardholders with bank accounts can also transfer funds to those accounts via the PayControl mobile app. The app allows cardholders to view their current balance, issue a check using EFS MoneyCodes, set up transfers and perform account management tasks.

WEX (NYSE: WEX), a leading financial technology service provider, today announced the launch of the WEX Pay Card. Businesses can transfer funds to the WEX Pay Card in real time, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year through an easily managed process and cardholders can use the card anywhere Mastercard is accepted.

“At WEX, we understand and strive to solve the challenges faced by all businesses,” said Erin Knight, vice president of product and innovation at WEX. “Not only does the WEX Pay Card help keep the time and cost of managing payroll down, it can be a valuable tool for attracting and retaining employees. For cardholders, the WEX Pay Card is like carrying a bank in your wallet.”

The WEX Pay Card eliminates paper checks and their related costs and risks while streamlining the payroll process. Cardholders receive timely, convenient payment without paying bank or check-cashing fees. In addition to broad Mastercard acceptance, the WEX Pay Card provides surcharge-free cash access when using ATMs in the Allpoint network.

“WEX constantly strives to make our customers’ processes simpler and more efficient,” Knight said. “With the WEX Pay Card, they can spend less time on payroll and more time managing and growing their business. With the added security of the FDIC, this card is uniquely suited to meet any payroll challenge.”

About WEX

WEX (NYSE: WEX) is a leading financial technology service provider. We provide payment solutions to businesses of all sizes across a wide spectrum of sectors, including fleet, corporate payments, travel and health. WEX has offices in 14 countries and employs approximately 5,200 people around the world. Learn more at LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and our corporate blog. For more information, visit www.wexinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005116/en/