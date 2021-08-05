checkAd

WEX Pay Card Provides Fast, Easy Funding for Businesses and Cardholders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.08.2021, 12:45  |  25   |   |   

WEX (NYSE: WEX), a leading financial technology service provider, today announced the launch of the WEX Pay Card. Businesses can transfer funds to the WEX Pay Card in real time, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year through an easily managed process and cardholders can use the card anywhere Mastercard is accepted.

Cardholders with bank accounts can also transfer funds to those accounts via the PayControl mobile app. The app allows cardholders to view their current balance, issue a check using EFS MoneyCodes, set up transfers and perform account management tasks.

“At WEX, we understand and strive to solve the challenges faced by all businesses,” said Erin Knight, vice president of product and innovation at WEX. “Not only does the WEX Pay Card help keep the time and cost of managing payroll down, it can be a valuable tool for attracting and retaining employees. For cardholders, the WEX Pay Card is like carrying a bank in your wallet.”

The WEX Pay Card eliminates paper checks and their related costs and risks while streamlining the payroll process. Cardholders receive timely, convenient payment without paying bank or check-cashing fees. In addition to broad Mastercard acceptance, the WEX Pay Card provides surcharge-free cash access when using ATMs in the Allpoint network.

“WEX constantly strives to make our customers’ processes simpler and more efficient,” Knight said. “With the WEX Pay Card, they can spend less time on payroll and more time managing and growing their business. With the added security of the FDIC, this card is uniquely suited to meet any payroll challenge.”

About WEX
 WEX (NYSE: WEX) is a leading financial technology service provider. We provide payment solutions to businesses of all sizes across a wide spectrum of sectors, including fleet, corporate payments, travel and health. WEX has offices in 14 countries and employs approximately 5,200 people around the world. Learn more at LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and our corporate blog. For more information, visit www.wexinc.com.

WEX Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WEX Pay Card Provides Fast, Easy Funding for Businesses and Cardholders WEX (NYSE: WEX), a leading financial technology service provider, today announced the launch of the WEX Pay Card. Businesses can transfer funds to the WEX Pay Card in real time, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year through an easily managed process and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Zoetis to Acquire Jurox, a Leading Provider and Manufacturer of Livestock and Companion Animal ...
Western Union Announces Agreement to Sell Western Union Business Solutions to Goldfinch Partners ...
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Accenture to Acquire Blue Horseshoe, Deepening Customer-Centric Supply Chain Transformation ...
Fiverr and Wix Join Forces to Help Make the Web Accessible for Everyone
bluebird bio, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Jefferson Security Bank Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
MSCI August Quarterly Index Review Announcement Scheduled for August 11, 2021
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.07.21WEX Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21WEX Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 29, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten