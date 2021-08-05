checkAd

Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2021 and Declaration of a Quarterly Dividend

MONACO, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) ("Scorpio Tankers" or the "Company") today reported its results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share on the Company’s common stock.

Results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company had a net loss of $52.8 million, or $0.97 basic and diluted loss per share.

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company had an adjusted net loss (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) of $51.1 million, or $0.94 basic and diluted loss per share, which excludes from the net loss $1.6 million, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, of losses recorded on the transaction to exchange $19.4 million in aggregate principal amount of the Company's existing Convertible Notes due 2022 for $19.4 million in aggregate principal amount of new Convertible Notes due 2025, described in detail below.

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Company had net income of $143.9 million, or $2.63 basic and $2.40 diluted earnings per share.

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Company had an adjusted net income (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) of $144.3 million, or $2.63 basic and $2.40 diluted earnings per share, which excludes from net income a $0.3 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, write-off of deferred financing fees.

Results for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company had a net loss of $115.2 million, or $2.12 basic and diluted loss per share.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company had an adjusted net loss (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) of $108.3 million, or $1.99 basic and diluted loss per share, which excludes from the net loss $5.5 million, or $0.10 per basic and diluted share, of losses recorded on the transaction to exchange the Company's existing Convertible Notes due 2022 for new Convertible Notes due 2025, described in detail below, as well as a $1.3 million, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, write-off of deferred financing fees related to the refinancing of certain credit facilities.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company had net income of $190.6 million, or $3.48 basic and $3.21 diluted earnings per share.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company had an adjusted net income (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) of $190.9 million, or $3.49 basic and $3.21 diluted earnings per share, which excludes from net income a $0.3 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, write-off of deferred financing fees.

Declaration of Dividend

On August 4, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share, payable on or about September 29, 2021 to all shareholders of record as of September 9, 2021 (the record date). As of August 4, 2021, there were 58,369,516 common shares of the Company outstanding.

Summary of Second Quarter and Other Recent Significant Events

  • Below is a summary of the average daily Time Charter Equivalent ("TCE") revenue (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) and duration of contracted voyages and time charters in the pools (excluding voyages outside of the pools) for the Company's vessels thus far in the third quarter of 2021 as of the date hereof (See footnotes to "Other operating data" table below for the definition of daily TCE revenue):

  Total
Pool Average daily TCE revenue % of Days
LR2 $ 9,500 47 %
LR1 $ 9,000 43 %
MR $ 10,500 48 %
Handymax $ 7,500 45 %
  • Below is a summary of the average daily TCE revenue earned by the Company's vessels in each of the pools (excluding voyages outside of the pools) during the second quarter of 2021:
Pool Average daily TCE revenue
LR2 $ 11,984
LR1 $ 11,529
MR $ 12,530
Handymax $ 9,881
  • In August 2021, the Company agreed to acquire a minority interest in a portfolio of nine product tankers, among which are five dual-fuel MR Methanol tankers (built between 2016 and 2021). These five vessels carry Methanol as well as traditional petroleum products, and they are powered either by Methanol or by traditional marine fuels.
  • In June 2021, the Company completed the exchange of $19.4 million in aggregate principal amount of the Company's Convertible Notes due 2022 for $19.4 million in aggregate principal amount of Convertible Notes due 2025 (the 'Exchange Notes') pursuant to separate, privately negotiated, agreements with certain holders of the Convertible Notes due 2022. Simultaneously, the Company issued and sold $42.4 million in aggregate principal amount of Convertible Notes due 2025 in a private offering (the ‘Purchased Notes’ and together with the Exchange Notes, the 'New Notes'). The New Notes issued in this transaction have the same terms (other than date of issuance) as and are fungible with the Convertible Notes due 2025 that were issued in March 2021.
  • In January 2021, the Company entered into a note distribution agreement with B. Riley Securities, Inc., as sales agent, pursuant to which the Company may offer and sell, from time to time, up to $75.0 million of additional aggregate principal amount of its 7.00% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2025 (the "Senior Notes due 2025"). Since April 1, 2021 and through the date of this press release, the Company issued $23.0 million aggregate principal amount of additional Senior Notes due 2025 for aggregate net proceeds (net of sales agent commissions and offering expenses) of $22.5 million. There is $37.9 million of remaining availability under the this program as of August 4, 2021.
  • The Company is in advanced discussions with certain financial institutions to further increase its liquidity by up to $59.1 million in connection with the refinancing of 13 vessels.
  • The Company also has $20.0 million of additional liquidity available (after the repayment of existing debt) from previously announced financings that have been committed. These drawdowns are expected to occur at varying points in the future as these financings are tied to scrubber installations on the Company’s vessels.
  • The Company has $268.6 million in cash and cash equivalents as of August 4, 2021.

Investment in Dual Fuel Tankers

In August 2021, the Company agreed to acquire a minority interest in a portfolio of nine product tankers, consisting of five dual-fuel MR Methanol tankers (built between 2016 and 2021) which, in addition to traditional petroleum products, are designed to both carry methanol as a cargo and to consume it as a fuel, along with four ice class 1A LR1 product tankers. The dual-fuel MR Methanol tankers are currently on long-term time charter contracts greater than five years. The Company acquired 6% of the outstanding shares in this venture for $7.2 million.

June 2021 Exchange Offer and New Issuance of Convertible Notes

In June 2021, the Company completed the exchange of $19.4 million in aggregate principal amount of the Company's Convertible Notes due 2022 for $19.4 million in aggregate principal amount of Convertible Notes due 2025 (the 'Exchange Notes') pursuant to separate, privately negotiated, agreements with certain holders of the Convertible Notes due 2022. Simultaneously, the Company issued and sold $42.4 million in aggregate principal amount of Convertible Notes due 2025 pursuant to separate, privately negotiated, agreements with certain investors in a private offering (the ‘Purchased Notes’ and together with the Exchange Notes, the 'New Notes'). The Purchased Notes were issued at 102.25% of par, or $43.3 million, plus accrued interest.

The New Notes have the same terms as (other than date of issuance), form a single series of debt securities with, have the same CUSIP number, and are fungible with the 3.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 that were issued in March 2021, including for purposes of notices, consents, waivers, amendments and any other action permitted under the Indenture. The New Notes will accrete at the same 5.52% rate from the original March 2021 issue price and issue date as the March 2021 New Notes. The Accreted Principal Amount at maturity is equal to 125.3% of par.

The Convertible Notes due 2025 are senior, unsecured obligations and bear interest at a rate of 3.00% per year. Interest is payable semi-annually in arrears on May 15 and November 15 of each year. The Convertible Notes due 2025 will mature on May 15, 2025, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased in accordance with their terms.

The Convertible Notes due 2025 are freely convertible at the option of the holder and prior to the close of business on the 5th business day immediately preceding the maturity date. Upon conversion of the Convertible Notes due 2025, holders will receive shares of the Company's common stock. The Company may, subject to certain exceptions, redeem the Convertible Notes due 2025 for cash, if at any time the per share volume-weighted average price of the Company's common shares equals or exceeds 125.4% of the conversion price then in effect on (i) each of at least 20 trading days (whether or not consecutive) during the 30 consecutive trading days ending on, and including, the trading day immediately before the applicable redemption date; and (ii) the trading day immediately before such date of the redemption notice.

The conversion rate of the Convertible Notes due 2025 is currently 26.7879 common shares per $1,000 principal amount of Convertible Notes due 2025 (equivalent to a conversion price of approximately $37.33 per common share), and is subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain events as set forth in the indenture governing the Convertible Notes due 2025 (such as the payment of dividends).

The Company recorded a loss on the extinguishment of the Convertible Notes due 2022 of $1.6 million as a result of the June 2021 Exchange, which primarily arose from the difference between the carrying value and the face value of the Convertible Notes due 2022 on the date of the exchange in addition to directly attributable transaction costs.

Diluted Weighted Number of Shares

The computation of earnings or loss per share is determined by taking into consideration the potentially dilutive shares arising from (i) the Company’s equity incentive plan, and (ii) the Company’s Convertible Notes due 2022 and Convertible Notes due 2025. These potentially dilutive shares are excluded from the computation of earnings or loss per share to the extent they are anti-dilutive.

The impact of the Convertible Notes due 2022 and Convertible Notes due 2025 on earnings or loss per share is computed using the if-converted method. Under this method, the Company first includes the potentially dilutive impact of restricted shares issued under the Company’s equity incentive plan, and then assumes that its Convertible Notes due 2022 and Convertible Notes due 2025, which were issued in March and June 2021 were converted into common shares at the beginning of each period. The if-converted method also assumes that the interest and non-cash amortization expense associated with these notes of $5.3 million and $8.4 million during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, were not incurred. Conversion is not assumed if the results of this calculation are anti-dilutive.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company’s basic weighted average number of shares outstanding were 54,457,451 and 54,388,504, respectively. There were 56,696,234 and 56,524,964 weighted average shares outstanding including the potentially dilutive impact of restricted shares issued under the Company's equity incentive plan, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. There were 62,857,121 and 61,685,350 weighted average shares outstanding for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, under the if-converted method. Since the Company was in a net loss position in both periods, the potentially dilutive shares arising from both the Company’s restricted shares issued under the Company's equity incentive plan and under the if-converted method were anti-dilutive for purposes of calculating the loss per share. Accordingly, basic weighted average shares outstanding were used to calculate both basic and diluted loss per share for this period.

COVID-19

Initially, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 resulted in a sharp reduction in economic activity and a corresponding reduction in the global demand for oil and refined petroleum products. This period of time was marked by extreme volatility in the oil markets and the development of a steep contango in the prices of oil and refined petroleum products. Consequently, an abundance of arbitrage and floating storage opportunities opened up, which resulted in record increases in spot TCE rates late in the first quarter of 2020 and throughout the second quarter of 2020. These market dynamics, which were driven by arbitrage trading rather than underlying consumption, led to a build-up of global oil and refined petroleum product inventories.

In June 2020, as underlying oil markets stabilized and global economies began to recover, the excess inventories that built up during this period began to slowly unwind. Nevertheless, global demand for oil and refined petroleum products remained subdued as governments around the world continued to impose travel restrictions and other measures in an effort to curtail the spread of the virus. These market conditions had an adverse impact on the demand for the Company's vessels beginning in the third quarter of 2020 and continuing through the second quarter of 2021. During the second quarter of 2021, the easing of restrictive measures and successful roll-out of vaccines in certain countries served as a catalyst for an economic recovery in many developed countries throughout the world. Consequently, oil prices have recently reached multi-year highs and existing inventories of refined petroleum products continue to be depleted. While these conditions are favorable for long-term demand growth, they were insufficient to stimulate spot TCE rates during the second quarter of 2021 given the uneven nature of the global economic recovery and the restrictions that remain in place in parts of the world with low vaccine uptake.

The Company expects that the COVID-19 virus will continue to cause volatility in the commodities markets. The scale and duration of these circumstances is unknowable but could continue to have a material impact on the Company's earnings, cash flow and financial condition in 2021. An estimate of the impact on the Company's results of operations and financial condition cannot be made at this time.

$250 Million Securities Repurchase Program

In September 2020, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a new Securities Repurchase Program to purchase up to an aggregate of $250 million of the Company's securities which, in addition to its common shares, currently consist of its Senior Notes due 2025 (NYSE: SBBA), Convertible Notes due 2022, and Convertible Notes due 2025. No securities have been repurchased under the new program since its inception through the date of this press release.

Current Liquidity

As of August 4, 2021, the Company had $268.6 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents.

Drydock, Scrubber and Ballast Water Treatment Update

Set forth below is a table summarizing the drydock, scrubber, and ballast water treatment system activity that occurred during the second quarter of 2021 and that is in progress as of July 1, 2021:

  Number of Vessels Drydock Ballast Water Treatment Systems Scrubbers Aggregate Costs ($ in millions) (1) Aggregate Off-hire Days in Q2 2021
Completed in the second quarter of 2021            
LR2 3 3 $3.6 92.4
LR1 3 3 3.3 63.4
MR
Handymax
  6 6 $6.9 155.8
             
In progress as of July 1, 2021            
LR2 3 3 $3.6 24.5
LR1
MR
Handymax
  3 3 $3.6 24.5

(1) Aggregate costs for vessels completed in the quarter represent the total costs incurred, some of which may have been incurred in prior periods. Aggregate costs for vessels in progress as of July 1, 2021 represent the total costs incurred through that date, some of which may have been incurred in prior periods.

Set forth below are the estimated expected payments to be made for the Company's drydocks, ballast water treatment system installations, and scrubber installations through 2022 (which also include actual payments made during the second quarter of 2021 and through August 4, 2021): 

In millions of U.S. dollars As of June 30, 2021 (1) (2)
   
Q3 2021 - payments made through August 4, 2021 $ 2.0  
Q3 2021 - remaining payments 16.0  
Q4 2021 4.6  
FY 2022 42.3  

(1) Includes estimated cash payments for drydocks, ballast water treatment system installations and scrubber installations.  These amounts include installment payments that are due in advance of the scheduled service and may be scheduled to occur in quarters prior to the actual installation. In addition to these installment payments, these amounts also include estimates of the installation costs of such systems.  The timing of the payments set forth are estimates only and may vary as the timing of the related drydocks and installations finalize. 

(2) Based upon the commitments received to date, which include the remaining availability under certain financing transactions that have been previously announced, the Company expects to raise approximately $20.0 million of aggregate additional liquidity to finance the purchase and installations of scrubbers (after the repayment of existing debt) once all of the agreements are closed and drawn.  These drawdowns are expected to occur at varying points in the future as these financings are tied to scrubber installations on the Company’s vessels.

Set forth below are the estimated expected number of ships and estimated expected off-hire days for the Company's drydocks, ballast water treatment system installations, and scrubber installations (1):

  Q3 2021  
  Ships Scheduled for (2): Off-hire
  Drydock Ballast Water Treatment Systems Scrubbers Days (3)
LR2 3       109  
LR1 3       70  
MR        
Handymax        
         
Total Q3 2021   —    —    179   
         
  Q4 2021  
  Ships Scheduled for (2): Off-hire
  Drydock Ballast Water Treatment Systems Scrubbers Days (3)
LR2 1       20  
LR1 1     2   50  
MR        
Handymax        
         
Total Q4 2021   —      70   
         
  FY 2022  
  Ships Scheduled for (2): Off-hire
  Drydock Ballast Water Treatment Systems Scrubbers Days (3)
LR2 5     1   140  
LR1     3   170  
MR 11   5   4   300  
Handymax        
         
Total FY 2022 16        610   
         

(1) The number of vessels in these tables may reflect a certain amount of overlap where certain vessels are expected to be drydocked and have ballast water treatment systems and/or scrubbers installed simultaneously.  Additionally, the timing set forth may vary as drydock, ballast water treatment system installation and scrubber installation times are finalized.
(2) Represents the number of vessels scheduled to commence drydock, ballast water treatment system, and/or scrubber installations during the period. It does not include vessels that commenced work in prior periods but will be completed in the subsequent period.
(3) Represents total estimated off-hire days during the period, including vessels that commenced work in a previous period.

Debt

Set forth below is a summary of the principal balances of the Company’s outstanding indebtedness as of the dates presented.

  In thousands of U.S. Dollars Outstanding Principal as of March 31, 2021 Outstanding Principal as of June 30, 2021 Outstanding Principal as of August 4, 2021
1 ING Credit Facility (2) 70,347   32,386   32,386  
2 Credit Agricole Credit Facility 80,018   77,877   77,877  
3 ABN AMRO / K-Sure Credit Facility 40,864   39,901   39,901  
4 Citibank / K-Sure Credit Facility 84,714   82,610   82,610  
5 ABN / SEB Credit Facility (1) 94,769   76,164   76,164  
6 Hamburg Commercial Credit Facility 39,492   38,670   38,670  
7 Prudential Credit Facility 48,992   47,605   46,681  
8 2019 DNB / GIEK Credit Facility 50,785   49,007   49,007  
9 BNPP Sinosure Credit Facility 96,648   91,481   91,481  
10 2020 $225.0 Million Credit Facility 203,640   198,389   198,389  
11 2021 $21.0 Million Credit Facility 21,000   20,415   20,415  
12 Ocean Yield Lease Financing 135,775   132,993   132,033  
13 BCFL Lease Financing (LR2s) 87,474   84,783   83,883  
14 CSSC Lease Financing 131,576   128,844   127,933  
15 CSSC Scrubber Lease Financing 3,463   2,483   2,156  
16 BCFL Lease Financing (MRs) 80,142   76,427   75,211  
17 2018 CMBFL Lease Financing 121,741   118,489   118,489  
18 $116.0 Million Lease Financing 103,400   100,887   100,071  
19 AVIC Lease Financing 116,400   113,069   113,069  
20 China Huarong Lease Financing 116,041   111,833   111,833  
21 $157.5 Million Lease Financing 120,264   116,729   116,729  
22 COSCO Lease Financing 66,825   64,900   64,900  
23 2020 CMBFL Lease Financing 43,763   42,952   42,952  
24 2020 TSFL Lease Financing 46,419   45,589   45,589  
25 2020 SPDBFL Lease Financing 94,876   93,259   93,259  
26 2021 AVIC Lease Financing 97,325   95,517   95,517  
27 2021 CMBFL Lease Financing (1) 58,800   77,825   77,420  
28 2021 TSFL Lease Financing 57,663   56,567   56,567  
29 2021 CSSC Lease Financing (2)   56,523   56,085  
30 IFRS 16 - Leases - 3 MR 35,093   33,171   32,542  
31 $670.0 Million Lease Financing 582,157   570,261   566,268  
32 Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2025 (3) 42,233   58,757   65,248  
33 Convertible Notes Due 2022 (4) 89,141   69,695   69,695  
34 Convertible Notes Due 2025 (4) 138,188   202,930   204,014  
  Gross debt outstanding $ 3,200,028   $ 3,208,988   $ 3,205,044  
  Cash and cash equivalents 269,538   282,229     268,650  
  Net debt $ 2,930,490   $ 2,926,759   $ 2,936,394  

(1) In April 2021, the Company closed on the sale and leaseback of STI Westminster for aggregate proceeds of $20.25 million. The Company repaid the outstanding indebtedness of $16.1 million related to this vessel on the ABN/SEB Credit Facility as part of this transaction.

Under the 2021 CMBFL Lease Financing, this vessel is subject to a seven-year bareboat charter-in agreement. The lease financing for this MR vessel bears interest at LIBOR plus a margin of 3.20% and is scheduled to be repaid in equal quarterly principal installments of approximately $0.4 million. The agreement contains purchase options to re-acquire the vessel beginning on the third anniversary date from the delivery date, with a purchase option for each vessel upon the expiration of each agreement. The remaining terms and conditions, including financial covenants, are similar to those set forth in the Company's other sale and leaseback arrangements.

This transaction is being accounted for as a financing transaction under IFRS 9 as the transaction does not qualify as a ‘sale’ under IFRS 15 given the Company’s right to repurchase the asset during the lease period. Accordingly, no gain or loss is recorded, and the Company will continue to recognize the vessel as an asset and recognize a financial liability (i.e. debt) for the consideration received (similar to the Company’s other sale and leaseback transactions).

(2) In May 2021, the Company closed on the sale and leaseback of two LR2 vessels (STI Grace and STI Jermyn) with CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping Company Limited (the '2021 CSSC Lease Financing') for aggregate proceeds of $57.4 million and repaid the aggregate outstanding indebtedness of $36.9 million related to these two vessels on the ING Credit Facility as part of this transaction.

Under the 2021 CSSC Lease Financing, each vessel is subject to a six-year bareboat charter-in agreement. The lease financings bear interest at LIBOR plus a margin of 3.50% per annum and are scheduled to be repaid in equal principal installments of $0.2 million per vessel per month. Each agreement contains purchase options to re-acquire each of the subject vessels beginning on the second anniversary date from the delivery date of the respective vessel, with a purchase obligation for each vessel upon the expiration of each agreement.

These transactions are being accounted for as a financing transaction under IFRS 9 as the transaction does not qualify as a ‘sale’ under IFRS 15 given the Company’s right to repurchase the asset during the lease period. Accordingly, no gain or loss is recorded, and the Company will continue to recognize the vessel as an asset and recognize a financial liability (i.e. debt) for the consideration received (similar to the Company’s other sale and leaseback transactions).

(3) In January 2021, the Company entered into the Distribution Agreement with the Agent, under which the Company may offer and sell, from time to time, up to an additional $75.0 million aggregate principal amount of its Senior Notes due 2025 (the 'Additional Notes'). The Additional Notes will have the same terms as (other than date of issuance), form a single series of debt securities with and have the same CUSIP number and are fungible with, the initial notes which were issued on May 29, 2020 immediately upon issuance. Sales of the Additional Notes may be made over a period of time, and from time to time, through the Agent, in transactions involving an offering of the Senior Notes due 2025 into the existing trading market at prevailing market prices. During the second quarter of 2021, the Company issued $16.5 million aggregate principal amount of Additional Notes for aggregate net proceeds (net of sales agent commissions and offering expenses) of $16.2 million. Since inception of this program and through the date of this press release, the Company issued $37.1 million aggregate principal amount of Additional Notes for aggregate net proceeds (net of sales agent commissions and offering expenses) of $36.3 million.

(4) In June 2021, the Company completed the exchange of $19.4 million in aggregate principal amount of the Company's Convertible Notes due 2022 for $19.4 million in aggregate principal amount of Convertible Notes due 2025 (the 'Exchange Notes') pursuant to separate, privately negotiated, agreements with certain holders of the Convertible Notes due 2022. Simultaneously, the Company issued and sold $42.4 million in aggregate principal amount of Convertible Notes due 2025 pursuant to separate, privately negotiated, agreements with certain investors in a private offering (the ‘Purchased Notes’ and together with the Exchange Notes, the 'New Notes'). The Purchased Notes were issued at 102.25% of par, or $43.3 million, plus accrued interest.

The New Notes have the same terms as (other than date of issuance), form a single series of debt securities with, have the same CUSIP number and are fungible with, the 3.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 that were issued in March 2021, including for purposes of notices, consents, waivers, amendments and any other action permitted under the Indenture. The New Notes will accrete at the same rate of approximately 5.52% from the original March 2021 issue date and at the same issue price as the March 2021 New Notes. The Accreted Principal Amount at maturity is equal to 125.3% of par.

The Convertible Notes due 2025 are senior, unsecured obligations and bear interest at a rate of 3.00% per year. Interest is payable semi-annually in arrears on May 15 and November 15 of each year. The Convertible Notes due 2025 will mature on May 15, 2025, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased in accordance with their terms.

The conversion rate of the Convertible Notes due 2025 is currently 26.7879 common shares per $1,000 principal amount of Convertible Notes due 2025 (equivalent to a conversion price of approximately $37.33 per common share), and is subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain events as set forth in the indenture governing the Convertible Notes due 2025 (such as the payment of dividends).

The Company recorded a loss on the extinguishment of the Convertible Notes due 2022 of $1.6 million as a result of the June 2021 Exchange, which primarily arose from the difference between the carrying value and the face value of the Convertible Notes due 2022 on the date of the exchange in addition to directly attributable transaction costs.

Set forth below are the estimated expected future principal repayments on the Company's outstanding indebtedness as of June 30, 2021, which includes principal amounts due under the Company's secured credit facilities, Convertible Notes due 2022, Convertible Notes due 2025, lease financing arrangements, Senior Notes due 2025, and lease liabilities under IFRS 16 (which also include actual payments made during the second quarter of 2021 and through August 4, 2021):

In millions of U.S. dollars   As of June 30, 2021 (1)
Q3 2021 - principal payments made through August 4, 2021   $ 11.5  
Q3 2021 - remaining principal payments   61.9  
Q4 2021   78.5  
Q1 2022 (2)   91.2  
Q2 2022 (3)   215.5  
Q3 2022 (4)   88.4  
Q4 2022 (5)   124.8  
2023 and thereafter   2,537.2  
    $ 3,209.0  

(1) Amounts represent the principal payments due on the Company’s outstanding indebtedness as of June 30, 2021 and do not incorporate the impact of any of the Company’s new financing initiatives which have not closed as of that date.

(2) Repayments include the maturity of the outstanding debt related to one vessel under the Citi/K-Sure Credit Facility of $19.3 million.

(3) Repayments include the maturity of the outstanding debt related to (i) three vessels under the Citi/K-Sure Credit Facility of $57.6 million in aggregate, (ii) the Company's Convertible Notes due 2022 of $69.7 million, and (iii) one vessel under the ING Credit Facility of $12.6 million.

(4) Repayments include the maturity of the outstanding debt related to one vessel under the ABN AMRO/K-Sure Credit Facility of $18.4 million.

(5) Repayments include the maturity of the outstanding debt related to (i) one vessel under the ABN AMRO/K-Sure Credit Facility of $17.2 million, (ii) one vessel under the Credit Agricole Credit Facility of $16.5 million, and (iii) one vessel under the 2021 $21.0 Million Credit Facility for $17.5 million.

Explanation of Variances on the Second Quarter of 2021 Financial Results Compared to the Second Quarter of 2020

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company recorded a net loss of $52.8 million compared to net income of $143.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The following were the significant changes between the two periods:

  • TCE revenue, a Non-IFRS measure, is vessel revenues less voyage expenses (including bunkers and port charges). TCE revenue is included herein because it is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period-to-period changes in a shipping company's performance irrespective of changes in the mix of charter types (i.e., spot voyages, time charters, and pool charters), and it provides useful information to investors and management. The following table sets forth TCE revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020:
      For the three months ended June 30,
In thousands of U.S. dollars   2021   2020
  Vessel revenue   $ 139,442     $ 346,239  
  Voyage expenses   (1,614 )   (2,906 )
  TCE revenue   $ 137,828     $ 343,333  
  • TCE revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2021 decreased by $205.5 million to $137.8 million, from $343.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Overall average TCE revenue per day decreased to $11,954 per day during the three months ended June 30, 2021, from $29,693 per day during the three months ended June 30, 2020. Given the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, market fundamentals and underlying TCE revenue during these periods differed significantly.
    • TCE revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2021 reflected the adverse market conditions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Demand for crude and refined petroleum products have improved during this period but nevertheless remained below pre-pandemic levels given the ongoing efforts around the world to control the spread of the virus, particularly in countries with low vaccine uptake. Additionally inventories continued to be drawn during the quarter, which had an adverse impact on the demand for the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products.
    • TCE revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2020 reflected strong market conditions that were the result of the initial market conditions brought on by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. During this time, travel restrictions and other preventive measures to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a precipitous decline in oil demand. Lack of corresponding production and refinery cuts resulted in a supply glut of oil and refined petroleum products, which was exacerbated by extreme oil price volatility from the Russia-Saudi Arabia oil price war. The oversupply of petroleum products and contango in oil prices led to record floating storage and arbitrage opportunities of both crude and refined petroleum products. These market conditions had a disruptive impact on the supply and demand balance of product tankers, resulting in significant and prolonged spikes in spot TCE rates which persisted through the second quarter of 2020.
  • Vessel operating costs for the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased by $0.8 million to $80.6 million, from $79.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Vessel operating costs per day increased to $6,807 per day for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from $6,407 per day for the three months ended June 30, 2020. This increase was primarily attributable to (i) costs incurred to transition technical managers for certain MRs that were acquired from Trafigura Maritime Logistics Pte. Ltd. in 2019 and (ii) increased crewing related costs due to COVID-19.
  • Depreciation expense - owned or sale leaseback vessels for the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased by $1.1 million to $49.2 million, from $48.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase was due to the Company's drydock, scrubber and ballast water treatment system installations that have taken place over the preceding 12-month period.
  • Depreciation expense - right of use assets for the three months ended June 30, 2021 decreased $3.4 million to $10.2 million from $13.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Depreciation expense - right of use assets reflects the straight-line depreciation expense recorded under IFRS 16 - Leases. Right of use asset depreciation expense was impacted by the delivery of an MR that was previously under construction in the third quarter of 2020 offset by the redelivery of three Handymax vessels upon the expiration of their bareboat charters in the second and third quarters of 2020 and four Handymax vessels at the end of the first quarter of 2021. The Company had four LR2s and 18 MRs that were accounted for under IFRS 16 - Leases during the three months ended June 30, 2021. The right of use asset depreciation for these vessels is approximately $0.2 million per MR per month and $0.3 million per LR2 per month.
  • General and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021, decreased by $5.4 million to $13.3 million, from $18.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. This decrease was due to an overall reduction in costs during the three months ended June 30, 2021, including reductions in restricted stock amortization and compensation expenses.
  • Financial expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021 decreased by $3.2 million to $35.9 million, from $39.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The decrease was primarily driven by significant decreases in LIBOR rates, which underpin all of the Company's variable rate borrowings, which collapsed at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but after the rates were set in the second quarter of 2020 for many of the Company's financings.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income or Loss
(unaudited)

    For the three months ended June 30,   For the six months ended June 30,
In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share and share data 2021   2020   2021   2020
Revenue              
  Vessel revenue $ 139,442     $ 346,239     $ 273,607     $ 600,407  
                 
Operating expenses              
  Vessel operating costs (80,598 )   (79,758 )   (163,900 )   (161,221 )
  Voyage expenses (1,396 )   (2,906 )   (2,781 )   (7,125 )
  Depreciation - owned or sale leaseback vessels (49,222 )   (48,102 )   (98,006 )   (94,943 )
  Depreciation - right of use assets (10,200 )   (13,609 )   (22,041 )   (26,806 )
  General and administrative expenses (13,324 )   (18,747 )   (26,884 )   (36,010 )
  Total operating expenses (154,740 )   (163,122 )   (313,612 )   (326,105 )
Operating income (15,298 )   183,117     (40,005 )   274,302  
Other (expense) and income, net              
  Financial expenses (35,906 )   (39,127 )   (69,973 )   (83,892 )
  Loss on Convertible Notes exchange (1,648 )       (5,504 )    
  Financial income 187     295     412     860  
  Other income and (expense), net (117 )   (344 )   (106 )   (702 )
  Total other expense, net (37,484 )   (39,176 )   (75,171 )   (83,734 )
Net (loss) / income $ (52,782 )   $ 143,941     $ (115,176 )   $ 190,568  
                 
(Loss) / Earnings per share              
                 
  Basic $ (0.97 )   $ 2.63     $ (2.12 )   $ 3.48  
  Diluted $ (0.97 )   $ 2.40     $ (2.12 )   $ 3.21  
  Basic weighted average shares outstanding 54,457,451     54,827,479     54,388,504     54,747,345  
  Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) 54,457,451     61,593,958     54,388,504     61,801,095  

(1) The computation of diluted loss per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 excludes the effect of potentially dilutive unvested shares of restricted stock and the Convertible Notes due 2022 and Convertible Notes due 2025 because their effect would have been anti-dilutive. The computation of diluted earnings per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 includes the effect of potentially dilutive unvested shares of restricted stock and the effect of the Convertible Notes due 2022 under the if-converted method.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)

  As of
In thousands of U.S. dollars June 30, 2021   December 31, 2020
Assets      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 282,229     $ 187,511  
Accounts receivable 31,730     33,017  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,450     12,430  
Inventories 8,396     9,261  
Total current assets 332,805     242,219  
Non-current assets      
Vessels and drydock 3,925,151     4,002,888  
Right of use assets 784,770     807,179  
Other assets 97,445     92,145  
Goodwill 8,900     8,900  
Restricted cash 5,293     5,293  
Total non-current assets 4,821,559     4,916,405  
Total assets $ 5,154,364     $ 5,158,624  
Current liabilities      
Current portion of long-term debt $ 220,877     $ 172,705  
Lease liability - sale and leaseback vessels 158,082     131,736  
Lease liability - IFRS 16 54,386     56,678  
Accounts payable 12,302     12,863  
Accrued expenses 23,699     32,193  
Total current liabilities 469,346     406,175  
Non-current liabilities      
Long-term debt 836,783     971,172  
Lease liability - sale and leaseback vessels 1,342,415     1,139,713  
Lease liability - IFRS 16 548,407     575,796  
Total non-current liabilities 2,727,605     2,686,681  
Total liabilities 3,196,951     3,092,856  
Shareholders' equity      
Issued, authorized and fully paid-in share capital:      
Share capital 659     656  
Additional paid-in capital 2,857,024     2,850,206  
Treasury shares (480,172 )   (480,172 )
Accumulated deficit (420,098 )   (304,922 )
Total shareholders' equity 1,957,413     2,065,768  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,154,364     $ 5,158,624  


Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)

  For the six months ended June 30, 2021
In thousands of U.S. dollars 2021   2020
Operating activities      
Net (loss) / income $ (115,176 )   $ 190,568  
Depreciation - owned or finance leased vessels 98,006     94,943  
Depreciation - right of use assets 22,041     26,806  
Amortization of restricted stock 12,483     15,355  
Amortization of deferred financing fees 3,689     3,086  
Write-off of deferred financing fees and unamortized discounts on sale and leaseback facilities 1,326     313  
Accretion of convertible notes 5,384     4,565  
Accretion of fair value measurement on debt assumed in business combinations 1,686     1,742  
Non-cash portion of loss on Convertible Notes exchange 5,504      
  34,943     337,378  
Changes in assets and liabilities:      
Decrease / (increase) in inventories 866     (1,160 )
Decrease / (increase) in accounts receivable 1,287     (36,748 )
(Increase) / decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,933 )   1,998  
(Increase) / decrease in other assets (297 )   666  
Decrease in accounts payable (297 )   (5,423 )
Decrease in accrued expenses (8,647 )   (4,616 )
  (9,021 )   (45,283 )
Net cash (outflow) / inflow from operating activities 25,922     292,095  
Investing activities      
Drydock, scrubber, ballast water treatment system and other vessel related payments (owned, finance leased and bareboat-in vessels) (27,308 )   (119,805 )
Net cash outflow from investing activities (27,308 )   (119,805 )
Financing activities      
Debt repayments (341,449 )   (381,657 )
Issuance of debt 367,578     318,194  
Debt issuance costs (9,124 )   (9,706 )
Principal repayments on lease liability - IFRS 16 (28,674 )   (41,668 )
Issuance of convertible notes 119,419      
Gross proceeds from issuance of common stock     2,601  
Equity issuance costs     (26 )
Dividends paid (11,646 )   (11,739 )
Net cash inflow / (outflow) from financing activities 96,104     (124,001 )
Increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 94,718     48,289  
Cash and cash equivalents at January 1, 187,511     202,303  
Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, $ 282,229     $ 250,592  


Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries
Other operating data for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
(unaudited)

    For the three months ended June 30,   For the six months ended June 30,
    2021   2020   2021   2020
Adjusted EBITDA(1) (in thousands of U.S. dollars except Fleet Data)   $ 50,298     $ 251,993     $ 92,419     $ 410,704  
                 
Average Daily Results                
TCE per day(2)   $ 11,954     $ 29,693     $ 11,552     $ 26,250  
Vessel operating costs per day(3)   $ 6,807     $ 6,407     $ 6,848     $ 6,499  
                 
LR2                
TCE per revenue day (2)   $ 11,951     $ 46,988     $ 11,949     $ 36,503  
Vessel operating costs per day(3)   $ 6,699     $ 6,656     $ 6,687     $ 6,699  
Average number of vessels   42.0     42.0     42.0     42.0  
                 
LR1                
TCE per revenue day (2)   $ 11,528     $ 35,794     $ 11,378     $ 28,701  
Vessel operating costs per day(3)   $ 6,591     $ 6,891     $ 6,618     $ 6,785  
Average number of vessels   12.0     12.0     12.0     12.0  
                 
MR                
TCE per revenue day (2)   $ 12,468     $ 21,508     $ 11,871     $ 21,196  
Vessel operating costs per day(3)   $ 6,956     $ 6,161     $ 6,963     $ 6,291  
Average number of vessels   63.0     62.0     63.0     61.4  
                 
Handymax                
TCE per revenue day (2)   $ 9,865     $ 17,698     $ 9,286     $ 20,117  
Vessel operating costs per day(3)   $ 6,645     $ 6,359     $ 6,994     $ 6,548  
Average number of vessels   14.0     20.8     15.7     20.9  
                 
Fleet data                
Average number of vessels   131.0     136.8     132.7     136.3  
                 
Drydock                
Drydock, scrubber, ballast water treatment system and other vessel related payments for owned, sale leaseback and bareboat chartered-in vessels (in thousands of U.S. dollars)   $ 10,707     $ 56,319     $ 27,308     $ 119,805  


(1) See Non-IFRS Measures section below.
(2) Freight rates are commonly measured in the shipping industry in terms of time charter equivalent per day (or TCE per day), which is calculated by subtracting voyage expenses, including bunkers and port charges, from vessel revenue and dividing the net amount (time charter equivalent revenues) by the number of revenue days in the period. Revenue days are the number of days the vessel is owned, sale leasebacked, or chartered-in less the number of days the vessel is off-hire for drydock and repairs.
(3) Vessel operating costs per day represent vessel operating costs divided by the number of operating days during the period. Operating days are the total number of available days in a period with respect to the owned, finance leased or bareboat chartered-in vessels, before deducting available days due to off-hire days and days in drydock. Operating days is a measurement that is only applicable to owned, sale leasebacked, or bareboat chartered-in vessels, not time chartered-in vessels.

Fleet list as of August 4, 2021

  Vessel Name   Year Built   DWT   Ice class   Employment   Vessel type   Scrubber  
  Owned, sale leaseback and bareboat chartered-in vessels                  
1 STI Brixton   2014   38,734      1A   SHTP (1)   Handymax   N/A  
2 STI Comandante   2014   38,734      1A   SHTP (1)   Handymax   N/A  
3 STI Pimlico   2014   38,734      1A   SHTP (1)   Handymax   N/A  
4 STI Hackney   2014   38,734      1A   SHTP (1)   Handymax   N/A  
5 STI Acton   2014   38,734      1A   SHTP (1)   Handymax   N/A  
6 STI Fulham   2014   38,734      1A   SHTP (1)   Handymax   N/A  
7 STI Camden   2014   38,734      1A   SHTP (1)   Handymax   N/A  
8 STI Battersea   2014   38,734      1A   SHTP (1)   Handymax   N/A  
9 STI Wembley   2014   38,734      1A   SHTP (1)   Handymax   N/A  
10 STI Finchley   2014   38,734      1A   SHTP (1)   Handymax   N/A  
11 STI Clapham   2014   38,734      1A   SHTP (1)   Handymax   N/A  
12 STI Poplar   2014   38,734      1A   SHTP (1)   Handymax   N/A  
13 STI Hammersmith   2015   38,734      1A   SHTP (1)   Handymax   N/A  
14 STI Rotherhithe   2015   38,734      1A   SHTP (1)   Handymax   N/A  
15 STI Amber   2012   49,990        SMRP (2)   MR   Yes  
16 STI Topaz   2012   49,990        SMRP (2)   MR   Yes  
17 STI Ruby   2012   49,990        SMRP (2)   MR   Not Yet Installed  
18 STI Garnet   2012   49,990        SMRP (2)   MR   Yes  
19 STI Onyx   2012   49,990        SMRP (2)   MR   Yes  
20 STI Fontvieille   2013   49,990        SMRP (2)   MR   Not Yet Installed  
21 STI Ville   2013   49,990        SMRP (2)   MR   Not Yet Installed  
22 STI Duchessa   2014   49,990        SMRP (2)   MR   Not Yet Installed  
23 STI Opera   2014   49,990        SMRP (2)   MR   Not Yet Installed  
24 STI Texas City   2014   49,990        SMRP (2)   MR   Yes  
25 STI Meraux   2014   49,990        SMRP (2)   MR   Yes  
26 STI San Antonio   2014   49,990        SMRP (2)   MR   Yes  
27 STI Venere   2014   49,990        SMRP (2)   MR   Yes  
28 STI Virtus   2014   49,990        SMRP (2)   MR   Yes  
29 STI Aqua   2014   49,990        SMRP (2)   MR   Yes  
30 STI Dama   2014   49,990        SMRP (2)   MR   Yes  
31 STI Benicia   2014   49,990        SMRP (2)   MR   Yes  
32 STI Regina   2014   49,990        SMRP (2)   MR   Yes  
33 STI St. Charles   2014   49,990        SMRP (2)   MR   Yes  
34 STI Mayfair   2014   49,990        SMRP (2)   MR   Yes  
35 STI Yorkville   2014   49,990        SMRP (2)   MR   Yes  
36 STI Milwaukee   2014   49,990        SMRP (2)   MR   Yes  
37 STI Battery   2014   49,990        SMRP (2)   MR   Yes  
38 STI Soho   2014   49,990        SMRP (2)   MR   Yes  
39 STI Memphis   2014   49,990        SMRP (2)   MR   Yes  
40 STI Tribeca   2015   49,990        SMRP (2)   MR   Yes  
41 STI Gramercy   2015   49,990        SMRP (2)   MR   Yes  
42 STI Bronx   2015   49,990        SMRP (2)   MR   Yes  
43 STI Pontiac   2015   49,990        SMRP (2)   MR   Yes  
44 STI Manhattan   2015   49,990        SMRP (2)   MR   Yes  
45 STI Queens   2015   49,990        SMRP (2)   MR   Yes  
46 STI Osceola   2015   49,990        SMRP (2)   MR   Yes  
47 STI Notting Hill   2015   49,687      1B   SMRP (2)   MR   Yes  
48 STI Seneca   2015   49,990        SMRP (2)   MR   Yes  
49 STI Westminster   2015   49,687      1B   SMRP (2)   MR   Yes  
50 STI Brooklyn   2015   49,990        SMRP (2)   MR   Yes  
51 STI Black Hawk   2015   49,990        SMRP (2)   MR   Yes  
52 STI Galata   2017   49,990        SMRP (2)   MR   Yes  
53 STI Bosphorus   2017   49,990        SMRP (2)   MR   Not Yet Installed  
54 STI Leblon   2017   49,990        SMRP (2)   MR   Yes  
55 STI La Boca   2017   49,990        SMRP (2)   MR   Yes  
56 STI San Telmo   2017   49,990      1B   SMRP (2)   MR   Not Yet Installed  
57 STI Donald C Trauscht   2017   49,990      1B   SMRP (2)   MR   Not Yet Installed  
58 STI Esles II   2018   49,990      1B   SMRP (2)   MR   Not Yet Installed  
59 STI Jardins   2018   49,990      1B   SMRP (2)   MR   Not Yet Installed  
60 STI Magic   2019   50,000        SMRP (2)   MR   Yes  
61 STI Majestic   2019   50,000        SMRP (2)   MR   Yes  
62 STI Mystery   2019   50,000        SMRP (2)   MR   Yes  
63 STI Marvel   2019   50,000        SMRP (2)   MR   Yes  
64 STI Magnetic   2019   50,000        SMRP (2)   MR   Yes  
65 STI Millennia   2019   50,000        SMRP (2)   MR   Yes  
66 STI Magister (formerly STI Master)   2019   50,000        SMRP (2)   MR   Yes  
67 STI Mythic   2019   50,000        SMRP (2)   MR   Yes  
68 STI Marshall   2019   50,000        SMRP (2)   MR   Yes  
69 STI Modest   2019   50,000        SMRP (2)   MR   Yes  
70 STI Maverick   2019   50,000        SMRP (2)   MR   Yes  
71 STI Miracle   2020   50,000        SMRP (2)   MR   Yes  
72 STI Maestro   2020   50,000        SMRP (2)   MR   Yes  
73 STI Mighty   2020   50,000        SMRP (2)   MR   Yes  
74 STI Maximus   2020   50,000        SMRP (2)   MR   Yes  
75 STI Excel   2015   74,000        SLR1P (3)   LR1   Not Yet Installed  
76 STI Excelsior   2016   74,000        SLR1P (3)   LR1   Not Yet Installed  
77 STI Expedite   2016   74,000        SLR1P (3)   LR1   Not Yet Installed  
78 STI Exceed   2016   74,000        SLR1P (3)   LR1   Not Yet Installed  
79 STI Executive   2016   74,000        SLR1P (3)   LR1   Yes  
80 STI Excellence   2016   74,000        SLR1P (3)   LR1   Yes  
81 STI Experience   2016   74,000        SLR1P (3)   LR1   Not Yet Installed  
82 STI Express   2016   74,000        SLR1P (3)   LR1   Yes  
83 STI Precision   2016   74,000        SLR1P (3)   LR1   Yes  
84 STI Prestige   2016   74,000        SLR1P (3)   LR1   Yes  
85 STI Pride   2016   74,000        SLR1P (3)   LR1   Yes  
86 STI Providence   2016   74,000        SLR1P (3)   LR1   Yes  
87 STI Elysees   2014   109,999        SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes  
88 STI Madison   2014   109,999        SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes  
89 STI Park   2014   109,999        SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes  
90 STI Orchard   2014   109,999        SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes  
91 STI Sloane   2014   109,999        SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes  
92 STI Broadway   2014   109,999        SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes  
93 STI Condotti   2014   109,999        SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes  
94 STI Rose   2015   109,999        SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes  
95 STI Veneto   2015   109,999        SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes  
96 STI Alexis   2015   109,999        SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes  
97 STI Winnie   2015   109,999        SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes  
98 STI Oxford   2015   109,999        SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes  
99 STI Lauren   2015   109,999        SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes  
100 STI Connaught   2015   109,999        SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes  
101 STI Spiga   2015   109,999        SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes  
102 STI Savile Row   2015   109,999        SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes  
103 STI Kingsway   2015   109,999        SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes  
104 STI Carnaby   2015   109,999        SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes  
105 STI Solidarity   2015   109,999        SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes  
106 STI Lombard   2015   109,999        SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes  
107 STI Grace   2016   109,999        SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes  
108 STI Jermyn   2016   109,999        SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes  
109 STI Sanctity   2016   109,999        SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes  
110 STI Solace   2016   109,999        SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes  
111 STI Stability   2016   109,999        SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes  
112 STI Steadfast   2016   109,999        SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes  
113 STI Supreme   2016   109,999        SLR2P (4)   LR2   Not Yet Installed  
114 STI Symphony   2016   109,999        SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes  
115 STI Gallantry   2016   113,000        SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes  
116 STI Goal   2016   113,000        SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes  
117 STI Nautilus   2016   113,000        SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes  
118 STI Guard   2016   113,000        SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes  
119 STI Guide   2016   113,000        SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes  
120 STI Selatar   2017   109,999        SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes  
121 STI Rambla   2017   109,999        SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes  
122 STI Gauntlet   2017   113,000        SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes  
123 STI Gladiator   2017   113,000        SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes  
124 STI Gratitude   2017   113,000        SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes  
125 STI Lobelia   2019   110,000        SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes  
126 STI Lotus   2019   110,000        SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes  
127 STI Lily   2019   110,000        SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes  
128 STI Lavender   2019   110,000        SLR2P (4)   LR2   Yes  
129 STI Beryl   2013   49,990        SMRP (2)   MR   Not Yet Installed (5 )
130 STI Le Rocher   2013   49,990        SMRP (2)   MR   Not Yet Installed (5 )
131 STI Larvotto   2013   49,990        SMRP (2)   MR   Not Yet Installed (5 )
                             
  Total owned, sale leaseback and bareboat chartered-in fleet DWT       9,223,160                  


(1 ) This vessel operates in the Scorpio Handymax Tanker Pool, or SHTP. SHTP is a Scorpio Pool and is operated by Scorpio Commercial Management S.A.M. (SCM). SHTP and SCM are related parties to the Company.
(2 ) This vessel operates in the Scorpio MR Pool, or SMRP. SMRP is a Scorpio Pool and is operated by SCM. SMRP and SCM are related parties to the Company.
(3 ) This vessel operates in the Scorpio LR1 Pool, or SLR1P. SLR1P is a Scorpio Pool and is operated by SCM. SLR1P and SCM are related parties to the Company.
(4 ) This vessel operates in the Scorpio LR2 Pool, or SLR2P. SLR2P is a Scorpio Pool and is operated by SCM. SLR2P and SCM are related parties to the Company.
(5 ) In April 2017, we sold and leased back this vessel, on a bareboat basis, for a period of up to eight years for $8,800 per day. The sales price was $29.0 million per vessel, and we have the option to purchase this vessel beginning at the end of the fifth year of the agreement through the end of the eighth year of the agreement, at market-based prices. Additionally, a deposit of $4.35 million per vessel was retained by the buyer and will either be applied to the purchase price of the vessel if a purchase option is exercised or refunded to us at the expiration of the agreement.

Dividend Policy

The declaration and payment of dividends is subject at all times to the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors. The timing and the amount of dividends, if any, depends on the Company's earnings, financial condition, cash requirements and availability, fleet renewal and expansion, restrictions in loan agreements, the provisions of Marshall Islands law affecting the payment of dividends and other factors.

The Company's dividends paid during 2020 and 2021 were as follows:

Date paid Dividends per common
share
March 2020 $0.100
June 2020 $0.100
September 2020 $0.100
December 2020 $0.100
March 2021 $0.100
June 2021 $0.100

On August 4, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share, payable on or about September 29, 2021 to all shareholders of record as of September 9, 2021 (the record date). As of August 4, 2021, there were 58,369,516 common shares of the Company outstanding.

$250 Million Securities Repurchase Program

In September 2020, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a new Securities Repurchase Program to purchase up to an aggregate of $250 million of the Company's securities which, in addition to its common shares, currently consist of its Senior Notes due 2025 (NYSE: SBBA), which were originally issued in May 2020, Convertible Notes due 2022, which were issued in May and July 2018, and Convertible Notes due 2025, which were issued in March and June 2021. No securities have been repurchased under the new program since its inception through the date of this press release.

At the Market Equity Offering Program

In November 2019, the Company entered into an “at the market” offering program (the "ATM Equity Program") pursuant to which it may sell up to $100 million of its common shares, par value $0.01 per share. As part of the ATM Equity Program, the Company entered into an equity distribution agreement dated November 7, 2019 (the “Sales Agreement”), with BTIG, LLC, as sales agent (the "Equity ATM Agent"). In accordance with the terms of the Sales Agreement, the Company may offer and sell its common shares from time to time through the Equity ATM Agent by means of ordinary brokers’ transactions on the NYSE at market prices, in block transactions, or as otherwise agreed upon by the Equity ATM Agent and the Company.

There is $97.4 million of remaining availability under the ATM Program as of August 4, 2021.

About Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. Scorpio Tankers Inc. currently owns, finance leases or bareboat charters-in 131 product tankers (42 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 63 MR tankers and 14 Handymax tankers) with an average age of 5.5 years. Additional information about the Company is available at the Company's website www.scorpiotankers.com, which is not a part of this press release.

Non-IFRS Measures

Reconciliation of IFRS Financial Information to Non-IFRS Financial Information

This press release describes time charter equivalent revenue, or TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss, and adjusted EBITDA, which are not measures prepared in accordance with IFRS ("Non-IFRS" measures). The Non-IFRS measures are presented in this press release as we believe that they provide investors and other users of our financial statements, such as our lenders, with a means of evaluating and understanding how the Company's management evaluates the Company's operating performance. These Non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, or superior to financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The Company believes that the presentation of TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss with adjusted earnings or loss per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors or other users of our financial statements, such as our lenders, because they facilitate the comparability and the evaluation of companies in the Company’s industry. In addition, the Company believes that TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss with adjusted earnings or loss per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA are useful in evaluating its operating performance compared to that of other companies in the Company’s industry. The Company’s definitions of TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss with adjusted earnings or loss per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA may not be the same as reported by other companies in the shipping industry or other industries.

TCE revenue, on a historical basis, is reconciled above in the section entitled "Explanation of Variances on the Second Quarter of 2021 Financial Results Compared to the Second Quarter of 2020". The Company has not provided a reconciliation of forward-looking TCE revenue because the most directly comparable IFRS measure on a forward-looking basis is not available to the Company without unreasonable effort.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net Loss

      For the three months ended June 30, 2021
          Per share   Per share
In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data   Amount   basic   diluted
  Net loss   $ (52,782 )   $ (0.97 )   $ (0.97 )
  Adjustments:            
  Loss on Convertible Notes exchange   1,648     0.03     0.03  
  Write-off of deferred financing fees   51          
  Adjusted net loss   $ (51,083 )   $ (0.94 )   $ (0.94 )


      For the three months ended June 30, 2020  
          Per share   Per share  
In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data   Amount   basic   diluted  
  Net income   $ 143,941     $ 2.63     $ 2.40    
  Adjustment:              
  Write-off of deferred financing fees   313     0.01     0.01    
  Adjusted net income   $ 144,254     $ 2.63     $ 2.40   (1 )


      For the six months ended June 30, 2021  
          Per share   Per share  
In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data   Amount   basic   diluted  
  Net loss   $ (115,176 )   $ (2.12 )   $ (2.12 )  
  Adjustments:              
  Loss on Convertible Notes exchange   5,504     0.10     0.10    
  Write-off of deferred financing fees   1,326     0.02     0.02    
  Adjusted net loss   $ (108,346 )   $ (1.99 )   $ (1.99 ) (1 )


      For the six months ended June 30, 2020  
          Per share   Per share  
In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data   Amount   basic   diluted  
  Net income   $ 190,568     $ 3.48     $ 3.21    
  Adjustments:              
  Deferred financing fees write-off   313     0.01     0.01    
  Adjusted net income   $ 190,881     $ 3.49     $ 3.21   (1 )

(1) Summation difference due to rounding.

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) / Income to Adjusted EBITDA

      For the three months ended June 30,   For the six months ended June 30,
In thousands of U.S. dollars   2021   2020   2021   2020
  Net (loss) / income   $ (52,782 )   $ 143,941     $ (115,176 )   $ 190,568  
  Financial expenses   35,906     39,127     69,973     83,892  
  Loss on Convertible Notes exchange   1,648         5,504      
  Financial income   (187 )   (295 )   (412 )   (860 )
  Depreciation - owned or finance leased vessels   49,222     48,102     98,006     94,943  
  Depreciation - right of use assets   10,200     13,609     22,041     26,806  
  Amortization of restricted stock   6,291     7,509     12,483     15,355  
  Adjusted EBITDA   $ 50,298     $ 251,993     $ 92,419     $ 410,704  

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward‐looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward‐looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward‐looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "target," "project," "likely," "may," "will," "would," "could" and similar expressions identify forward‐looking statements.

The forward‐looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although management believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, there can be no assurance that the Company will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. The Company undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, except as required by law, to publicly update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward‐looking statements include unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses, future prospects, business and management strategies for the management, length and severity of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, including its effect on demand for petroleum products and the transportation thereof, expansion and growth of the Company’s operations, risks relating to the integration of assets or operations of entities that it has or may in the future acquire and the possibility that the anticipated synergies and other benefits of such acquisitions may not be realized within expected timeframes or at all, the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with the Company, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for tanker vessel capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off‐hires, and other factors. Please see the Company's filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of certain of these and other risks and uncertainties.

Scorpio Tankers Inc.
212-542-1616





