The Buckle, Inc. Reports July 2021 Net Sales

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) announced today that total net sales for the 4-week fiscal month ended July 31, 2021 increased 33.8 percent to $93.7 million from net sales of $70.0 million for the prior year 4-week fiscal month ended August 1, 2020. Compared to the same 4-week period in fiscal 2019, net sales increased 38.8 percent from net sales of $67.5 million for the 4-week fiscal month ended August 3, 2019.

Net sales for the 13-week fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2021 increased 36.6 percent to $295.1 million from net sales of $216.0 million for the prior year 13-week fiscal quarter ended August 1, 2020. Compared to the same 13-week period in fiscal 2019, net sales increased 44.8 percent from net sales of $203.8 million for the 13-week fiscal quarter ended August 3, 2019.

Net sales for the 26-week fiscal period ended July 31, 2021 increased 79.3 percent to $594.2 million from net sales of $331.4 million for the prior year 26-week fiscal period ended August 1, 2020. Compared to the same 26-week period in fiscal 2019, net sales increased 46.7 percent from net sales of $405.1 million for the 26-week fiscal period ended August 3, 2019.

Net sales for fiscal 2020 were significantly impacted by the Company’s closure of all brick and mortar stores due to the COVID-19 pandemic beginning March 18, 2020. As a result of the impact of the store closures on prior year reported net sales, the Company will report total net sales each month compared to the past two years and does not plan to separately report comparable store sales for the months most affected by the store closures. The Company plans to resume its regular monthly reporting with its August results.

The Company will announce second quarter earnings the morning of Friday, August 20, 2021. Management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EDT on August 20, 2021 to discuss results for the quarter. To participate in the call, please call (877) 336-4440 for domestic calls or (409) 207-6984 for international calls and reference the conference code 8384984. A replay of the call will be available for a two-week period beginning August 20, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. EDT by calling (866) 207-1041 for domestic calls or (402) 970-0847 for international calls and entering the conference code 1554929.

About Buckle

Offering a unique mix of high-quality, on-trend apparel, accessories, and footwear, Buckle caters to fashion-conscious young men and women. Known as a denim destination, each store carries a wide selection of fits, styles, and finishes from leading denim brands, including the Company’s exclusive brand, BKE. Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle currently operates 442 retail stores in 42 states compared to 446 stores in 42 states as of August 5, 2020.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: All forward-looking statements made by the Company involve material risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on factors which may be beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, the Company’s future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

News releases and other information about The Buckle, Inc., can be
found on the Internet at www.buckle.com

Wertpapier


