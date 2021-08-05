NuStar Energy L.P. Reports Strong Second Quarter of 2021 Earnings Results

Distributable cash flow (DCF) available to common limited partners was $97 million for the second quarter of 2021, up $35 million or 56 percent compared to $62 million in the second quarter of 2020. The distribution coverage ratio to common limited partners was 2.22 times for the second quarter of 2021 and 2.03 times for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) today reported net income of $63 million for the second quarter of 2021, or $0.25 per unit, compared to net income of $30 million, or a $0.06 net loss per unit for the second quarter of 2020. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were $189 million for the second quarter of 2021, up $27 million or 17 percent from $162 million for the second quarter of 2020.

“Strong improvement in our EBITDA was driven by outperformance across our core strategic asset footprint: our refined products systems, our crude assets and our West Coast Renewable Fuels Network,” said NuStar president and CEO Brad Barron.

Refined Product Systems Back to 100 Percent of Pre-Pandemic Run Rate

“Refined product demand has continued to improve as more and more Americans have returned to normal day-to-day activities,” said Barron. “After dipping to an average of 95 percent in the first quarter due to Winter Storm Uri, our second quarter average rebounded back up to 105 percent of pre-pandemic demand, and we are now forecasting 100 percent for the full year.

“Our second quarter refined product throughputs are up 34 percent over the second quarter of 2020, and also up 19 percent over first quarter 2021. And as vaccination efforts progress, we expect to continue to see sustained recovery in refined product demand in the U.S. and in Mexico, and we continue to expect our refined products systems to perform at around 100 percent of our pre-pandemic run-rate for the remainder of 2021.”

Crude Asset Demand Continues to Strengthen

Barron continued, “The strengthening refined product demand we have seen has also increased U.S. refiners’ demand for crude, contributing to higher throughputs for our crude pipelines in the second quarter, which are up 17 percent over the second quarter of 2020 and 13 percent over the first quarter of 2021.

“Rebounding crude demand, along with tempered global supply, has contributed to higher crude prices and improved expectations for U.S. shale production, particularly in the Permian Basin. And thanks to our Permian Crude System’s ‘core of the core’ premier location, lowest producer costs and highest product quality, we saw our Permian system’s volumes grow in the second quarter to an average 450,000 barrels per day, up 12 percent over the second quarter of 2020, up 12 percent over the first quarter of 2021 and comparable to our record-breaking first quarter 2020 pre-COVID quarterly average.

“In July, we saw our Permian volumes increase to an average of 481,000 barrels per day and we are on track to exit 2021 at around 500,000 barrels per day,” said Barron.

West Coast Renewable Fuels Network Handles Impressive Share of California’s Market

Barron also said NuStar’s West Coast Renewable Fuels Network is already playing an integral role in significant reductions in carbon emissions and offering a great growth platform across that region.

“NuStar already handles an impressive share of California’s renewable fuels. According to the latest available data from the state of California, for the first quarter of 2021 NuStar handled about 5 percent of California’s total biodiesel volumes; close to 20 percent of the state’s ethanol; and close to 30 percent of its renewable diesel volumes.

“We expect NuStar’s presence to continue to grow as we complete our planned tank conversion projects, and we will continue to transition existing tankage over to renewables service as our customer demand increases,” said Barron.

Additional Renewable Opportunities

Barron then discussed additional opportunities for renewable fuels service in the company’s mid-continent operations.

“We are also looking at some exciting renewables opportunities for our Ammonia System as it has always been a steady and important EBITDA contributor for NuStar.

“Currently, the ammonia we transport is used primarily for fertilizing crops by farmers in our nation’s ‘breadbasket.’ However, this critical chemical is now experiencing a renaissance as an energy source capable of powering zero-carbon, heavy-duty engines and marine vessels, as well as for ammonia’s ability to offer the safest and most efficient transportation and storage medium for hydrogen.

“We believe the steps our customers and other ammonia producers are taking toward ‘green’ ammonia production, as well as increasing demand for renewable alternatives and carbon emission reductions, will drive concurrent demand growth for our Ammonia System, with little or no additional strategic spending. We are developing a number of near and long-term actionable low-multiple, modest-spend, high-return organic projects for connections and other enhancements to our system to maximize its role in a renewable fuels future.”

Announces Sale of Nine Terminals to Sunoco LP

Barron reviewed the announcement from earlier this week that NuStar has signed an agreement to sell nine terminal facilities in eight locations in the Northeast, Illinois and Florida to Sunoco LP for $250 million, noting that NuStar expects to close on that sale early in the fourth quarter.

“While these terminals are solid assets with great operations and employees, these facilities are no longer synergistic with NuStar’s core assets, which, in the current competitive climate is critical to their long-term success.

“We plan to deploy the proceeds from this sale to further improve our debt metrics. In fact, by year-end we expect our debt-to-EBITDA ratio to be comparable to the lower level we achieved in the second quarter of 2020. While selling assets is never easy, this transaction is a ‘win-win’ for all parties as we are exiting non-core assets at an attractive valuation, which allows us to lower leverage, and Sunoco is adding high-quality, synergistic assets and great employees to its portfolio.

“With this sale, we are positioned to strengthen our balance sheet further and focus 100 percent on our core strategic asset footprint,” Barron added.

Sustainability Presentation Released

Barron closed by discussing NuStar’s newly issued sustainability presentation, which can be found on the company’s website.

“In our recently published sustainability presentation, you will learn more about NuStar’s culture of responsibility, which has distinguished us throughout our 20-year history as we have always been committed to protecting and caring for our employees, our communities and the environment.

“You will see our track record of excellence in health, safety and giving back to our communities, as well as our commitment to sustainability, now and in the future,” said Barron.

NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, Texas, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has approximately 10,000 miles of pipeline and 73 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products, renewable fuels and specialty liquids. The partnership’s combined system has approximately 72 million barrels of storage capacity, and NuStar has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com and its Sustainability page at www.nustarenergy.com/Sustainability.

NuStar Energy L.P. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Information (Unaudited, Thousands of Dollars, Except Unit, Per Unit and Ratio Data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Statement of Income Data: Revenues: Service revenues $ 300,788 $ 284,151 $ 572,671 $ 600,897 Product sales 126,305 55,389 216,068 131,434 Total revenues 427,093 339,540 788,739 732,331 Costs and expenses: Costs associated with service revenues: Operating expenses 100,493 101,078 187,780 201,260 Depreciation and amortization expense 68,964 69,214 137,382 137,275 Total costs associated with service revenues 169,457 170,292 325,162 338,535 Costs associated with product sales 112,641 50,676 193,754 118,126 Goodwill impairment loss — — — 225,000 General and administrative expenses 27,477 23,700 51,969 46,671 Other depreciation and amortization expense 1,913 2,171 3,960 4,357 Total costs and expenses 311,488 246,839 574,845 732,689 Operating income (loss) 115,605 92,701 213,894 (358 ) Interest expense, net (53,780 ) (59,499 ) (108,698 ) (106,993 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — (3,842 ) — (3,842 ) Other income (expense), net 2,896 2,216 3,294 (4,273 ) Income (loss) before income tax expense 64,721 31,576 108,490 (115,466 ) Income tax expense 1,338 1,810 2,850 2,409 Net income (loss) $ 63,383 $ 29,766 $ 105,640 $ (117,875 ) Basic and diluted net income (loss) per common unit $ 0.25 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.30 $ (1.74 ) Basic and diluted weighted-average common units outstanding 109,529,658 109,194,722 109,518,004 109,046,061

Other Data (Note 1): Adjusted net income $ 63,383 $ 33,608 $ 105,640 $ 110,967 Adjusted net income (loss) per common unit $ 0.25 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.30 $ 0.36 EBITDA $ 189,378 $ 162,460 $ 358,530 $ 133,159 Adjusted EBITDA $ 189,378 $ 166,302 $ 358,530 $ 362,001 DCF $ 97,375 $ 62,491 $ 177,920 $ 184,810 Adjusted DCF $ 97,375 $ 66,333 $ 177,920 $ 188,652 Distribution coverage ratio 2.22x 1.43x 2.03x 2.11x Adjusted distribution coverage ratio 2.22x 1.52x 2.03x 2.16x

For the Four Quarters Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Consolidated Debt Coverage Ratio 4.27x 3.94x

NuStar Energy L.P. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Information - Continued (Unaudited, Thousands of Dollars, Except Barrel Data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Pipeline: Crude oil pipelines throughput (barrels/day) 1,244,215 1,063,739 1,173,166 1,297,892 Refined products and ammonia pipelines throughput (barrels/day) 606,973 452,678 558,121 523,555 Total throughput (barrels/day) 1,851,188 1,516,417 1,731,287 1,821,447 Throughput and other revenues $ 192,906 $ 166,108 $ 362,134 $ 361,789 Operating expenses 51,404 50,099 96,459 100,345 Depreciation and amortization expense 44,990 44,028 89,784 87,387 Goodwill impairment loss — — — 225,000 Segment operating income (loss) $ 96,512 $ 71,981 $ 175,891 $ (50,943 ) Storage: Throughput (barrels/day) 385,790 348,189 393,006 513,510 Throughput terminal revenues $ 35,143 $ 32,199 $ 59,937 $ 70,922 Storage terminal revenues 84,105 87,208 167,885 171,702 Total revenues 119,248 119,407 227,822 242,624 Operating expenses 49,089 50,979 91,321 100,915 Depreciation and amortization expense 23,974 25,186 47,598 49,888 Segment operating income $ 46,185 $ 43,242 $ 88,903 $ 91,821 Fuels Marketing: Product sales $ 114,939 $ 54,025 $ 198,794 $ 127,927 Cost of goods 112,063 50,115 194,466 117,069 Gross margin 2,876 3,910 4,328 10,858 Operating expenses 578 561 (701 ) 1,066 Segment operating income $ 2,298 $ 3,349 $ 5,029 $ 9,792 Consolidation and Intersegment Eliminations: Revenues $ — $ — $ (11 ) $ (9 ) Cost of goods — — (11 ) (9 ) Total $ — $ — $ — $ — Consolidated Information: Revenues $ 427,093 $ 339,540 $ 788,739 $ 732,331 Costs associated with service revenues: Operating expenses 100,493 101,078 187,780 201,260 Depreciation and amortization expense 68,964 69,214 137,382 137,275 Total costs associated with service revenues 169,457 170,292 325,162 338,535 Cost of product sales 112,641 50,676 193,754 118,126 Goodwill impairment loss — — — 225,000 Segment operating income 144,995 118,572 269,823 50,670 General and administrative expenses 27,477 23,700 51,969 46,671 Other depreciation and amortization expense 1,913 2,171 3,960 4,357 Consolidated operating income (loss) $ 115,605 $ 92,701 $ 213,894 $ (358 )

NuStar Energy L.P. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Information - Continued

(Unaudited, Thousands of Dollars, Except Ratio Data)

Note 1: NuStar Energy L.P. utilizes financial measures, such as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), distributable cash flow (DCF) and distribution coverage ratio, which are not defined in U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes these financial measures provide useful information to investors and other external users of our financial information because (i) they provide additional information about the operating performance of the partnership’s assets and the cash the business is generating, (ii) investors and other external users of our financial statements benefit from having access to the same financial measures being utilized by management and our board of directors when making financial, operational, compensation and planning decisions and (iii) they highlight the impact of significant transactions. We may also adjust these measures to enhance the comparability of our performance across periods.

Our board of directors and management use EBITDA and/or DCF when assessing the following: (i) the performance of our assets, (ii) the viability of potential projects, (iii) our ability to fund distributions, (iv) our ability to fund capital expenditures and (v) our ability to service debt. In addition, our board of directors uses EBITDA, DCF and a distribution coverage ratio, which is calculated based on DCF, as some of the factors in its compensation determinations. DCF is a financial indicator used by the master limited partnership (MLP) investment community to compare partnership performance. DCF is used by the MLP investment community, in part, because the value of a partnership unit is partially based on its yield, and its yield is based on the cash distributions a partnership can pay its unitholders.

None of these financial measures are presented as an alternative to net income. They should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for a measure of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following is a reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA, DCF and distribution coverage ratio.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 63,383 $ 29,766 $ 105,640 $ (117,875 ) Interest expense, net 53,780 59,499 108,698 106,993 Income tax expense 1,338 1,810 2,850 2,409 Depreciation and amortization expense 70,877 71,385 141,342 141,632 EBITDA 189,378 162,460 358,530 133,159 Interest expense, net (53,780 ) (59,499 ) (108,698 ) (106,993 ) Reliability capital expenditures (8,943 ) (7,422 ) (17,432 ) (11,051 ) Income tax expense (1,338 ) (1,810 ) (2,850 ) (2,409 ) Long-term incentive equity awards (a) 2,720 2,052 6,007 3,986 Preferred unit distributions (31,887 ) (30,684 ) (63,774 ) (61,107 ) Goodwill impairment loss (b) — — — 225,000 Other items 1,225 (2,606 ) 6,137 4,225 DCF $ 97,375 $ 62,491 $ 177,920 $ 184,810 Distributions applicable to common limited partners $ 43,814 $ 43,678 $ 87,648 $ 87,408 Distribution coverage ratio (c) 2.22x 1.43x 2.03x 2.11x

(a) We intend to satisfy the vestings of these equity-based awards with the issuance of our common units. As such, the expenses related to these awards are considered non-cash and added back to DCF. Certain awards include distribution equivalent rights (DERs). Payments made in connection with DERs are deducted from DCF. (b) Represents a non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to our crude oil pipelines reporting unit for the six months ended June 30, 2020. (c) Distribution coverage ratio is calculated by dividing DCF by distributions applicable to common limited partners.

NuStar Energy L.P. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Information - Continued (Unaudited, Thousands of Dollars, Except Ratio and Per Unit Data) The following is the reconciliation for the calculation of our Consolidated Debt Coverage Ratio, as defined in our revolving credit agreement (the Revolving Credit Agreement). For the Four Quarters Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Operating income $ 423,354 $ 223,670 Depreciation and amortization expense 284,811 280,809 Goodwill impairment loss (a) — 225,000 Equity awards (b) 13,438 13,175 Other (c) 244 26,148 Consolidated EBITDA, as defined in the Revolving Credit Agreement $ 721,847 $ 768,802 Total consolidated debt $ 3,483,840 $ 3,434,124 NuStar Logistics' floating rate subordinated notes (402,500 ) (402,500 ) Consolidated Debt, as defined in the Revolving Credit Agreement $ 3,081,340 $ 3,031,624 Consolidated Debt Coverage Ratio (Consolidated Debt to Consolidated EBITDA) 4.27x 3.94x

(a) For the four quarters ended June 30, 2020, this adjustment represents a non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to our crude oil pipelines reporting unit. (b) This adjustment represents the non-cash expense related to the vestings of equity-based awards with the issuance of our common units. (c) This adjustment represents other noncash and pro forma items, as defined in the Revolving Credit Agreement. The four quarters ended June 30, 2020 also includes pro forma items attributable to Material Projects, as defined in the Revolving Credit Agreement.

The following is a reconciliation of net income (loss) / net loss per common unit to adjusted net income / adjusted net (loss) income per common unit. Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2020 Net income (loss) / net loss per common unit $ 29,766 $ (0.06 ) $ (117,875 ) $ (1.74 ) Goodwill impairment loss (a) — — 225,000 2.06 Loss on extinguishment of debt 3,842 0.04 3,842 0.04 Adjusted net income / adjusted net (loss) income per common unit $ 33,608 $ (0.02 ) $ 110,967 $ 0.36

The following is a reconciliation of EBITDA to adjusted EBITDA. Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 EBITDA $ 162,460 $ 133,159 Goodwill impairment loss (a) — 225,000 Loss on extinguishment of debt 3,842 3,842 Adjusted EBITDA $ 166,302 $ 362,001 (a) Represents a non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to our crude oil pipelines reporting unit.

NuStar Energy L.P. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Information - Continued (Unaudited, Thousands of Dollars, Except Ratio Data) The following is a reconciliation of DCF to adjusted DCF and adjusted distribution coverage ratio. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 DCF $ 62,491 $ 184,810 Loss on extinguishment of debt 3,842 3,842 Adjusted DCF $ 66,333 $ 188,652 Distributions applicable to common limited partners $ 43,678 $ 87,408 Adjusted distribution coverage ratio (a) 1.52x 2.16x (a) Adjusted distribution coverage ratio is calculated by dividing adjusted DCF by distributions applicable to common limited partners.

