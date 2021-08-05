STORE Capital Announces Second Quarter 2021 Operating Results

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR, “STORE Capital” or the “Company”), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in S ingle T enant O perational R eal E state, today announced operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021:

Total revenues of $192.0 million

Net income of $62.4 million, or $0.23 per basic and diluted share, including an aggregate net gain of $5.9 million on dispositions of real estate

AFFO of $135.6 million, or $0.50 per basic and diluted share

Declared a regular quarterly cash dividend per common share of $0.36

Invested $340.9 million in 95 properties at a weighted average initial cap rate of 7.8%

Raised $55.4 million in net proceeds from the sale of approximately 1.6 million common shares under the Company’s at-the-market equity program

Issued $515.0 million of long-term fixed rate notes, at a weighted average interest rate of 2.8%, under STORE’s Master Funding secured debt program in June 2021; the issuance included $337.0 million of AAA rated notes

For the six months ended June 30, 2021:

Total revenues of $374.3 million

Net income of $117.4 million, or $0.44 per basic and diluted share, including an aggregate net gain of $21.5 million on dispositions of real estate

AFFO of $260.9 million, or $0.97 per basic and diluted share

Declared a regular quarterly cash dividend per common share of $0.72

Invested $611.7 million in 161 properties at a weighted average initial cap rate of 7.8%

Raised $169.5 million in net proceeds from the sale of approximately 5.1 million common shares under the Company’s at-the-market equity program

Management Commentary

“We delivered strong operational results for the second quarter, originating $341 million in acquisitions at a cap rate of 7.8% and realizing strong revenue growth. We are also seeing continued improvement in the financial health of our customers and our AFFO growth reflects these favorable trends. With the successful execution of our tenth Master Funding issuance and the enhancement of our unsecured credit facility, we once again were able to meaningfully lower our cost of capital,” said Mary Fedewa, STORE Capital’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We entered the third quarter with a sizable pipeline of attractive investment opportunities. Collectively, our strong portfolio performance, origination activity and financial results have enabled us to raise our 2021 AFFO guidance from $1.90 to $1.96 per share to a range of $1.94 to $1.97.”

Financial Results

COVID-19 Update

Since early 2020, the world has been impacted by the pandemic. COVID-19 and measures to prevent its spread affected the Company by impacting its tenants’ businesses and their ability to pay rent. As restrictions lifted, the Company’s tenants increased their business activity and their ability to make rent payments. Essentially all the Company’s properties are open for business and the Company’s collections of monthly rent and interest rose to over 96% for the second quarter of 2021 and to 98% in July 2021. The Company continues to closely watch for unpredictable factors that could impact its business going forward, including governmental, business and individual actions in response to the pandemic, including the vaccination process and the impact of COVID-19 variants, and the overall impact on broad economic activity.

Total Revenues

Total revenues were $192.0 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 14.1% from $168.3 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Total revenues for the first half of 2021 were $374.3 million, an increase of 8.1% from $346.2 million for the first half of 2020. The increase was driven primarily by the growth in the size of STORE Capital’s real estate investment portfolio, which grew from $9.2 billion in gross investment amount representing 2,554 property locations and 503 customers at June 30, 2020 to $10.0 billion in gross investment amount representing 2,738 property locations and 529 customers at June 30, 2021.

Net Income

Net income was $62.4 million, or $0.23 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, as compared to $40.6 million, or $0.16 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. Net income for the second quarter of 2021 included an aggregate net gain on dispositions of real estate of $5.9 million, as compared to an aggregate net gain on dispositions of real estate of $0.5 million for the same period in 2020.

Net income includes such items as gain or loss on dispositions of real estate and provisions for impairment, which can vary from quarter to quarter and impact net income and period-to-period comparisons.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $117.4 million, or $0.44 per basic and diluted share, as compared to $103.3 million, or $0.42 per basic and diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Net income for the first half of 2021 included an aggregate net gain on dispositions of real estate of $21.5 million, as compared to an aggregate net gain on dispositions of real estate of $3.3 million for the same period in 2020.

Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO)

AFFO increased to $135.6 million, or $0.50 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, as compared to AFFO of $108.7 million, or $0.44 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. AFFO for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $260.9 million, or $0.97 per basic and diluted share, an increase from $228.8 million, or $0.93 per basic and diluted shares, for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

AFFO for the three- and six-month periods in 2021 rose primarily as a result of net additional rental revenues and interest income generated by growth in the Company’s real estate investment portfolio.

Dividend Information

As previously announced, STORE Capital declared a regular quarterly cash dividend per common share of $0.36 for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. This dividend, totaling $97.8 million, was paid on July 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on June 30, 2021.

Real Estate Portfolio Highlights

Investment Activity

The Company originated $340.9 million of gross investments representing 95 property locations during the second quarter of 2021. These origination and other activities resulted in the creation of ten new customer relationships. The investments had a weighted average initial cap rate of 7.8%. Total investment activity for the first half of 2021 was $611.7 million representing 161 property locations with a weighted average initial cap rate of 7.8%. The Company defines “initial cap rate” for property acquisitions as the initial annual cash rent divided by the purchase price of the property. STORE’s leases customarily have lease escalations, most of which are tied to the consumer price index and subject to a cap. For acquisitions made during the first half of 2021, the weighted average stated lease escalation cap was 1.9%.

Disposition Activity

During the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company sold 57 properties and recognized an aggregate net gain on the disposition of real estate of $21.5 million; 13 of these 57 properties were sold in the second quarter for an aggregate net gain of $5.9 million. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net proceeds from the disposition of real estate aggregated $172.5 million as compared to an aggregate original investment amount of $176.1 million.

Portfolio

At June 30, 2021, STORE Capital’s real estate portfolio totaled $10.0 billion. Approximately 94% of the portfolio represents commercial real estate properties subject to long-term leases, 6% represents mortgage loans and financing receivables on commercial real estate properties and a nominal amount represents loans receivable secured by the tenants’ other assets. The weighted average non-cancelable remaining term of the leases at June 30, 2021 was approximately 14 years with leases representing approximately 3.7% of the portfolio scheduled to expire in the next five years.

The Company’s portfolio of real estate investments is highly diversified across customers, brand names or business concepts, industries and geography. The following table presents a summary of the portfolio.

Portfolio At A Glance - As of June 30, 2021 Investment property locations 2,738 States 49 Customers 529 Industries in which customers operate 118 Investment portfolio subject to Master Leases*(1) 94 % Average investment amount/replacement cost (new)(2) 80 % Locations subject to unit-level financial reporting 99 % Proportion of portfolio from direct origination ~80 % Contracts on STORE's form*(3) 96 % Weighted average annual lease escalation(4) 1.9 % Weighted average remaining lease contract term ~14 years Occupancy(5) 99.6 % Properties not operating but subject to a lease(6) 2.0 % Investment locations subject to a ground lease(7) 0.9 % Median unit fixed charge coverage ratio (FCCR)/4‑Wall coverage ratio(8) 2.4x/3.0x Contracts rated investment grade(9) ~72 %

* Based on base rent and interest. (1) Percentage of investment portfolio in multiple properties with a single customer subject to master leases. Approximately 87% of the investment portfolio involves multiple properties with a single customer, whether or not subject to a master lease. (2) Represents the ratio of purchase price to replacement cost (new) at acquisition. (3) Represents the percentage of lease contracts that were created by STORE or contain preferred contract terms such as unit-level financial reporting, triple-net lease provisions and, when applicable, master lease provisions. (4) Represents the weighted average annual escalation rate of the entire portfolio as if all escalations occurred annually. For escalations based on a formula including CPI, assumes the stated fixed percentage in the contract or assumes 1.5% if no fixed percentage is in the contract. For contracts with no escalations remaining in the current lease term, assumes the escalation in the extension term. Calculation excludes contracts representing less than 0.1% of base rent and interest where there are no further escalations remaining in the current lease term and there are no extension options. (5) The Company defines occupancy as a property being subject to a lease or loan contract. As of June 30, 2021, 11 of the Company’s properties were vacant and not subject to a contract. (6) Represents the percentage (based on the number of locations) of the Company’s investment locations that have been closed by the tenant but remain subject to a lease. (7) Represents the percentage (based on the number of locations) of the Company’s investment locations that are subject to a ground lease. (8) STORE Capital calculates a unit’s FCCR generally as the ratio of (i) the unit’s EBITDAR, less a standardized corporate overhead expense based on estimated industry standards, to (ii) the unit’s total fixed charges, which are its lease expense, interest expense and scheduled principal payments on indebtedness (if applicable). The 4‑Wall coverage ratio refers to a unit’s FCCR before taking into account standardized corporate overhead expense. The weighted average unit FCCR and 4‑Wall coverage ratios were 3.1x and 4.1x, respectively. (9) Represents the percentage of the Company’s contracts that have a STORE Score that is investment grade; amount disclosed represents the average since the inception of the Company. The Company measures the credit quality of its portfolio on a contract-by-contract basis using the STORE Score, which is a proprietary risk measure reflective of both the credit risk of the Company’s tenants and the profitability of the operations at the properties. As of June 30, 2021, STORE Capital’s tenants had a median tenant credit profile of approximately ‘Ba3’ as measured by Moody’s Analytics RiskCalc rating scale. Considering the profitability of the operations at each of its properties and STORE’s assessment of the likelihood that each of the tenants will choose to continue to operate at the properties in the event of their insolvency, the credit quality of its contracts, or STORE Score, is enhanced to a median of ‘Baa3’.

Capital Transactions

The Company established a $900 million “at the market” equity distribution program, or ATM Program, in November 2020 and terminated its previous program. During the second quarter of 2021, the Company sold an aggregate of approximately 1.6 million common shares at a weighted average share price of $34.17 and raised approximately $55.4 million in net proceeds after the payment of sales agents’ commissions and offering expenses. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company sold an aggregate of approximately 5.1 million common shares at a weighted average share price of $33.59 and raised approximately $169.5 million in net proceeds after the payment of sales agents’ commissions and offering expenses.

In June 2021, the Company amended its unsecured revolving credit facility with its group of banks. The amended facility provides the Company immediate access to a $600 million unsecured, revolving credit facility and expanded the accordion feature from $800 million to $1.0 billion for a total maximum borrowing capacity of $1.6 billion; the amendment also reduced the interest rate on LIBOR-based borrowings by 15 basis points to LIBOR plus 85 basis points. The amended credit facility matures in June 2025 and includes two six-month extension options, subject to certain conditions.

In late June 2021, certain of the Company’s consolidated special purpose entities issued the tenth series, Series 2021-1, of seven- and twelve-year, net-lease mortgage notes under the Company’s STORE Master Funding debt program, separated into four classes as summarized below.

Note Class Rating Amount

(in millions) Coupon Rate Term Maturity Date Class A-1 AAA $ 168.5 2.12 % 7 years June 2028 Class A-2 AAA 168.5 2.96 % 12 years June 2033 Class A-3 A+ 89.0 2.86 % 7 years June 2028 Class A-4 A+ 89.0 3.70 % 12 years June 2033 Total/Weighted Average Coupon $ 515.0 2.80 %

In anticipation of this issuance, the Company prepaid, without penalty, $86.7 million of STORE Master Funding Series 2013-1 Class A-2 notes in May 2021. In addition, $83.3 million of the proceeds from the issuance were held in restricted cash as of June 30, 2021 and used to prepay, without penalty, the Series 2013-2 Class A-2 notes in July 2021; the two prepaid note classes bore a weighted average interest rate of 4.98%. A portion of the net proceeds from the issuance were also used to pay down balances on the Company’s revolving credit facility with the remainder of the proceeds representing new incremental term borrowings.

2021 Guidance

Raising its guidance first issued in February, the Company currently expects 2021 AFFO per share to be within a range of $1.94 to $1.97, up from a range of $1.90 to $1.96. The guidance is based on 2021 projected real estate acquisition volume, net of projected property sales, of $1.0 billion to $1.2 billion. This AFFO per share guidance equates to anticipated net income, excluding gains or losses on sales of property, of $0.85 to $0.87 per share, plus $0.96 to $0.97 per share of expected real estate depreciation and amortization, plus approximately $0.13 per share related to noncash items. AFFO per share is sensitive to the timing and amount of real estate acquisitions, property dispositions and capital markets activities during the year, as well as to the spread achieved between the lease rates on new acquisitions and the interest rates on borrowings used to finance those acquisitions. The AFFO per share guidance is based on a weighted average initial cap rate on new acquisitions of 7.7% and target leverage in the range of 5½ to 6 times run-rate net debt to EBITDA.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

FFO and AFFO

STORE Capital’s reported results are presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. The Company also discloses Funds from Operations, or FFO, and Adjusted Funds from Operations, or AFFO, both of which are non‑GAAP measures. Management believes these two non‑GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they are widely accepted industry measures used by analysts and investors to compare the operating performance of REITs. FFO and AFFO do not represent cash generated from operating activities and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash requirements; accordingly, they should not be considered alternatives to net income as a performance measure or to cash flows from operations as reported on a statement of cash flows as a liquidity measure and should be considered in addition to, and not in lieu of, GAAP financial measures.

The Company computes FFO in accordance with the definition adopted by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT. NAREIT defines FFO as GAAP net income, excluding gains (or losses) from extraordinary items and sales of depreciable property, real estate impairment losses, and depreciation and amortization expense from real estate assets, including the pro rata share of such adjustments of unconsolidated subsidiaries.

To derive AFFO, the Company modifies the NAREIT computation of FFO to include other adjustments to GAAP net income related to certain revenues and expenses that have no impact on the Company’s long-term operating performance, such as straight-line rents, amortization of deferred financing costs and stock-based compensation. In addition, in deriving AFFO, the Company excludes certain other costs not related to its ongoing operations, such as the amortization of lease-related intangibles.

FFO is used by management, investors and analysts to facilitate meaningful comparisons of operating performance between periods and among the Company’s peers primarily because it excludes the effect of real estate depreciation and amortization and net gains (or losses) on sales, which are based on historical costs and implicitly assume that the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time, rather than fluctuating based on existing market conditions. Management believes that AFFO provides more useful information to investors and analysts because it modifies FFO to exclude certain additional revenues and expenses such as straight-line rents, including construction period rent deferrals, and the amortization of deferred financing costs, stock-based compensation and lease-related intangibles as such items have no impact on long-term operating performance. As a result, the Company believes AFFO to be a more meaningful measurement of ongoing performance that allows for greater performance comparability. Therefore, the Company discloses both FFO and AFFO and reconciles them to the most appropriate GAAP performance metric, which is net income. STORE Capital’s FFO and AFFO may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

STORE Capital Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues: Rental revenues $ 180,164 $ 155,994 $ 349,492 $ 319,344 Interest income on loans and financing receivables 11,660 11,871 24,223 23,353 Other income 222 415 592 3,480 Total revenues 192,046 168,280 374,307 346,177 Expenses: Interest 41,709 44,032 83,537 85,726 Property costs 5,168 5,290 9,831 11,294 General and administrative 16,089 13,134 41,095 21,013 Depreciation and amortization 65,035 60,296 128,602 119,634 Provisions for impairment 6,600 5,300 13,950 8,200 Total expenses 134,601 128,052 277,015 245,867 Other income: Net gain on dispositions of real estate 5,880 531 21,550 3,277 Loss from non-real estate, equity method investment (705 ) — (1,068 ) — Income before income taxes 62,620 40,759 117,774 103,587 Income tax expense 189 159 383 327 Net income $ 62,431 $ 40,600 $ 117,391 $ 103,260 Net income per share of common stock - basic and diluted: $ 0.23 $ 0.16 $ 0.44 $ 0.42 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 270,293,555 248,265,906 268,340,974 245,810,696 Diluted 270,293,555 248,265,906 268,340,974 245,810,696 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.36 $ 0.35 $ 0.72 $ 0.70

STORE Capital Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (unaudited) (audited) Assets Investments: Real estate investments: Land and improvements $ 2,927,550 $ 2,807,153 Buildings and improvements 6,367,580 6,059,513 Intangible lease assets 55,749 61,634 Total real estate investments 9,350,879 8,928,300 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (1,041,967 ) (939,591 ) 8,308,912 7,988,709 Real estate investments held for sale, net 29,547 22,304 Operating ground lease assets 33,998 34,683 Loans and financing receivables, net 638,227 650,321 Net investments 9,010,684 8,696,017 Cash and cash equivalents 168,567 166,381 Restricted cash 89,678 10,195 Other assets, net 126,590 131,747 Total assets $ 9,395,519 $ 9,004,340 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Liabilities: Credit facility $ — $ — Unsecured notes and term loans payable, net 1,410,710 1,509,612 Non-recourse debt obligations of consolidated special purpose entities, net 2,606,676 2,212,634 Dividends payable 97,808 95,801 Operating lease liabilities 38,772 39,317 Accrued expenses, deferred revenue and other liabilities 125,717 131,198 Total liabilities 4,279,683 3,988,562 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 375,000,000 shares authorized, 271,688,122 and 266,112,676 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 2,717 2,661 Capital in excess of par value 5,657,123 5,475,889 Distributions in excess of retained earnings (541,717 ) (459,977 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,287 ) (2,795 ) Total stockholders’ equity 5,115,836 5,015,778 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 9,395,519 $ 9,004,340

STORE Capital Corporation Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share data) Funds from Operations and Adjusted Funds from Operations Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income $ 62,431 $ 40,600 $ 117,391 $ 103,260 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets 64,974 60,222 128,481 119,477 Provision for impairment of real estate 6,600 5,300 11,950 8,200 Net gain on dispositions of real estate (5,880 ) (531 ) (21,550 ) (3,277 ) Funds from Operations (1) 128,125 105,591 236,272 227,660 Adjustments: Straight-line rental revenue: Fixed rent escalations accrued (2,468 ) (2,659 ) (3,979 ) (3,924 ) Construction period rent deferrals 1,109 410 1,737 936 Amortization of: Equity-based compensation 4,789 2,473 17,694 (1,099 ) Deferred financing costs and other (2) 2,598 2,086 4,698 4,228 Lease-related intangibles and costs 960 854 1,787 1,529 Provision for loan losses — — 2,000 — Lease termination fees — — — (237 ) Capitalized interest (204 ) (96 ) (418 ) (325 ) Loss from non-real estate, equity method investment 705 — 1,068 — Adjusted Funds from Operations (1) $ 135,614 $ 108,659 $ 260,859 $ 228,768 Dividends declared to common stockholders $ 97,808 $ 88,654 $ 195,011 $ 174,110 Net income per share of common stock: (3) Basic and Diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.16 $ 0.44 $ 0.42 FFO per share of common stock: (3) Basic and Diluted $ 0.47 $ 0.42 $ 0.88 $ 0.92 AFFO per share of common stock: (3) Basic and Diluted $ 0.50 $ 0.44 $ 0.97 $ 0.93

(1) FFO and AFFO for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, include approximately $2.9 million and $4.9 million, respectively, of net revenue that is subject to the short-term deferral arrangements entered into in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company accounts for these deferral arrangements as rental revenue and a corresponding increase in receivables. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, FFO and AFFO exclude $5.4 million and $11.3 million, respectively, collected under these short-term deferral arrangements. For both the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, FFO and AFFO include approximately $38.2 million of net revenue subject to the short-term deferral arrangements. (2) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, includes $0.5 million of accelerated amortization of deferred financing costs related to the prepayment of debt. (3) Under the two-class method, earnings attributable to unvested restricted stock are deducted from earnings in the computation of per share amounts where applicable.

STORE Capital Corporation

Investment Portfolio

June 30, 2021

Real Estate Portfolio Information

As of June 30, 2021, STORE Capital’s total investment in real estate and loans approximated $10.0 billion, representing investments in 2,738 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers for its customers. The Company’s real estate portfolio is highly diversified. The following tables summarize the diversification of the real estate portfolio based on the percentage of base rent and interest, annualized based on rates in effect on June 30, 2021, for all leases, loans and financing receivables in place as of that date.

Diversification by Customer

STORE Capital has a diverse customer base. At June 30, 2021, the Company’s property locations were operated by 529 customers. The largest single customer represented 3.0% of base rent and interest and the top ten customers totaled 18.4% of base rent and interest. STORE Capital’s customers operate their businesses under a wide range of brand names or business concepts. Of the approximately 820 concepts represented in the Company’s investment portfolio as of June 30, 2021, the largest single concept represented 2.4% of base rent and interest; more than 80% of base rent and interest consists of concepts each representing less than 1% of base rent and interest.

The following table identifies STORE Capital’s ten largest customers as of June 30, 2021:

% of Base Rent and Number of Customer Interest Properties Spring Education Group Inc. (Stratford School/Nobel Learning Communities) 3.0 % 27 Fleet Farm Group LLC 2.4 9 Cadence Education, Inc. (Early childhood/elementary education) 2.0 60 US LBM Holdings, LLC (Building materials distribution) 1.9 93 Great Outdoors Group, LLC (Cabela's) 1.7 10 Dufresne Spencer Group Holdings, LLC (Ashley Furniture HomeStore) 1.6 25 CWGS Group, LLC (Camping World/Gander Outdoors) 1.6 20 Zips Holdings, LLC 1.5 47 American Multi-Cinema, Inc. (AMC/Carmike/Starplex) 1.4 14 Loves Furniture, Inc. 1.3 16 All other (519 customers) 81.6 2,417 Total 100.0 % 2,738

Diversification by Industry

The business concepts of STORE Capital’s customers are diversified across more than 100 industries within the service, retail and manufacturing sectors of the U.S. economy. The following table summarizes these industries, by sector, into 79 industry groups as of June 30, 2021:

Building % of Square Base Rent and Number of Footage Customer Industry Group Interest Properties (in thousands) Service: Restaurants – full service 7.4 % 354 2,451 Restaurants – limited service 4.6 374 1,005 Early childhood education 6.0 257 2,721 Automotive repair and maintenance 5.2 201 1,084 Health clubs 5.1 90 3,104 Movie theaters 3.6 37 1,881 Pet care 3.6 183 1,718 Lumber and construction materials wholesalers 3.4 161 6,494 Behavioral Health 3.2 78 1,387 Family entertainment 3.1 40 1,566 Medical and dental 2.9 123 1,267 Elementary and secondary schools 2.8 15 799 Equipment sales and leasing 1.9 51 1,301 Wholesale automobile auction 1.2 8 428 Logistics 1.2 23 1,876 Metal and mineral merchant wholesalers 1.0 26 2,152 All other service (22 industry groups) 8.2 196 11,933 Total service 64.4 2,217 43,167 Retail: Furniture 4.2 66 3,846 Farm and ranch supply 3.1 41 4,137 Recreational vehicle dealers 2.1 30 1,216 Hunting and fishing 1.7 9 758 Used car dealers 1.7 27 274 Home furnishings 1.2 11 1,262 New car dealers 1.1 14 505 All other retail (11 industry groups) 1.7 45 1,876 Total retail 16.8 243 13,874 Manufacturing: Metal fabrication 5.0 94 11,221 Food processing 2.6 25 3,018 Plastic and rubber products 1.8 20 3,186 Automotive parts and accessories 1.4 20 3,537 Furniture manufacturing 1.3 12 2,980 Aerospace product and parts 1.1 23 1,736 Electronics equipment 1.0 11 1,006 All other manufacturing (16 industry groups) 4.6 73 8,059 Total manufacturing 18.8 278 34,743 Total 100.0 % 2,738 91,784

Diversification by Geography

STORE Capital’s portfolio is also highly diversified by geography, as the Company’s property locations can be found in every state except Hawaii. The following table details the top ten geographical locations of the properties as of June 30, 2021:

% of Base Rent and Number of State Interest Properties Texas 10.3 % 306 California 6.3 80 Illinois 6.0 174 Florida 5.3 158 Georgia 5.0 151 Ohio 5.0 140 Wisconsin 4.8 70 Arizona 4.4 90 Michigan 3.7 92 Tennessee 3.6 115 All other (39 states) (1) 45.6 1,362 Total 100.0 % 2,738

(1) Includes one property in Ontario, Canada which represents less than 0.1% of base rent and interest.

Contracts and Expirations

The Company focuses on long-term, triple-net leases with built-in lease escalators and uses master leases, where appropriate. As of June 30, 2021, 99% of the Company’s investment portfolio was subject to triple-net leases. Where the Company owns multiple properties leased to a single customer, 94% of this portion of the investment portfolio was subject to master leases. Leases and loans representing approximately 3.7% of base rent and interest will expire in the next five years (before 2026). The following table sets forth the schedule of lease, loan and financing receivable expirations as of June 30, 2021:

% of Base Rent and Number of Year of Lease Expiration or Loan Maturity (1) Interest Properties (2) 2021 0.4 % 15 2022 0.3 9 2023 1.2 11 2024 0.6 22 2025 1.2 25 2026 1.3 50 2027 1.8 53 2028 3.2 66 2029 5.8 169 2030 3.8 148 Thereafter 80.4 2,159 Total 100.0 % 2,727

(1) Expiration year of contracts in place as of June 30, 2021, excluding any tenant renewal option periods. (2) Excludes 11 properties that were vacant and not subject to a lease as of June 30, 2021.

