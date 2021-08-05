TCR² Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

“As we enter the second half of the year, we are approaching the conclusion of the Phase 1 portion of our gavo-cel clinical trial and selection of an RP2D. We look forward to presenting safety, efficacy and translational data from at least 17 patients, up to dose level 5, in an oral presentation at the European Society of Medical Oncology Congress on September 17,” said Garry Menzel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of TCR 2 Therapeutics. “We believe that gavo-cel has the potential to significantly improve the standard of care for patients with treatment refractory mesothelin-expressing solid tumors. We are focused on identifying the RP2D before the end of 2021 to advance this program into Phase 2 where we can more definitively evaluate efficacy, including retreatment with gavo-cel and combinations with checkpoint inhibitors. We also remain committed to advancing our broad emerging pipeline, including new enhancements, allogeneic TRuC-T cells and new targets and look forward to showcasing these programs at our upcoming virtual R&D Day.”

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCR 2 Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRR), a clinical-stage cell therapy company with a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and provided a corporate update.

Recent Developments

Gavo-cel:

TCR2 announced today the Company plans to present new clinical data from the dose escalation portion of the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of gavo-cel in patients with treatment refractory mesothelin-expressing solid tumors as part of an oral presentation on September 17 at 14:20 CEST (8:20am EST) at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021 being held in-person from September 16-21, 2021. The presentation will include long-term follow-up from initial and new patients from the Phase 1 dose escalation, with data from additional non-mesothelioma patients, and will focus on safety, efficacy and translational data at dose levels 3 (1x108 cells/m2 with lymphodepletion), 4 (5x108 cells/m2 without lymphodepletion) and 5 (5x108 cells/m2 with lymphodepletion).

Corporate:

TCR 2 announced today that it will host a virtual R&D Day on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 to showcase the broad emerging pipeline focusing on its enhancements, allogeneic strategies and new targets.

Anticipated Milestones

TCR 2 to highlight interim progress from the Phase 1 portion of the gavo-cel Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with mesothelin-expressing solid tumors in an abstract at the 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer.

Financial Highlights

Cash Position : TCR 2 ended the second quarter of 2021 with $317.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments compared to $228.0 million as of December 31, 2020. Net cash used in operations was $15.0 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $16.0 million for the second quarter of 2020. TCR 2 projects net cash use of $100-110 million for 2021, which includes tenant improvements to the Rockville facility. We expect cash on hand to support operations through 2023.



Adoption of New Lease Standard

During the second quarter of 2021, TCR2 adopted the new lease standard ASC 842 effective January 1, 2021. The lease standard requires companies to record right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for all leases. With the adoption of the new lease standard, the Company removed its facility in Rockville, MD as an asset under a built-to-suit lease in the amount of $41 million and removed the associated liabilities of $37 million. As of June 30, 2021, the Company’s right-of-use assets under operating leases, including the Rockville facility, were $30.6 million and operating lease liabilities were $27.6 million.

Upcoming Events

TCR2 Therapeutics management is scheduled to participate at the following upcoming conferences.

2021 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference: Robert Hofmeister, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of TCR2 Therapeutics, will participate in a panel using a virtual platform on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 9:45am ET

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage cell therapy company developing a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. TCR2’s proprietary T cell receptor (TCR) Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) specifically recognize and kill cancer cells by harnessing signaling from the entire TCR, independent of human leukocyte antigens (HLA). In preclinical studies, TRuC-T cells have demonstrated superior anti-tumor activity compared to chimeric antigen receptor T cells (CAR-T cells), while secreting lower levels of cytokine release. The Company’s lead TRuC-T cell product candidate targeting solid tumors, gavo-cel, is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat patients with mesothelin-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma. The Company’s lead TRuC-T cell product candidate targeting hematological malignancies, TC-110, is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat patients with CD19-positive adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia (aALL) and with aggressive or indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). For more information about TCR2, please visit www.tcr2.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. The use of words such as "may," "will," "could", "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "endeavor," "potential," "continue" or the negative of such words or other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding the therapeutic potential of gavo-cel, timing of updates for the gavo-cel and TC-110 clinical trials, expectations with respect to timing of our IND submission for TC-510, expectations regarding preclinical data for our emerging pipeline and enhancements, timing for the certification of operation of our manufacturing facilities in Stevenage, UK and Rockville, MD, increased manufacturing capacity and technical capabilities, including through our manufacturing partnership with ElevateBio, LLC, increased clinical trial demand, future IND filings and clinical development plans, the development of the Company’s TRuC-T cells, their potential characteristics, applications and clinical utility, and the potential therapeutic applications of the Company’s TRuC-T cell platform.

The expressed or implied forward-looking statements included in this press release are only predictions and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation: uncertainties inherent in clinical studies and in the availability and timing of data from ongoing clinical studies; whether interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of the trial; whether results from preclinical studies or earlier clinical studies will be predictive of the results of future trials; the expected timing of submissions for regulatory approval or review by governmental authorities, including review under accelerated approval processes; orphan drug designation eligibility; regulatory approvals to conduct trials or to market products; TCR2’s ability to maintain sufficient manufacturing capabilities to support its research, development and commercialization efforts, including TCR2’s ability to secure additional manufacturing facilities; whether TCR2's cash resources will be sufficient to fund TCR2's foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on TCR2’s ongoing operations; and other risks set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in TCR2’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although TCR2 believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur.

Moreover, except as required by law, neither TCR2 nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements included in this press release. Any forward-looking statement included in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it was made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

TCR2 THERAPEUTICS INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in thousands, except share data)

June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 248,793 $ 94,155 Investments 68,553 133,831 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,882 7,552 Total current assets 325,228 235,538 Property and equipment, net 10,722 10,013 Right-of-use assets, operating leases 30,559 - Restricted cash 1,141 583 Other assets, non-current 490 61 Total assets $ 368,140 $ 246,195 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Accounts payable $ 4,819 $ 2,448 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,533 6,392 Operating lease liabilities 3,594 - Total current liabilities 14,946 8,840 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 24,046 - Other liabilities 257 807 Total liabilities 39,249 9,647 Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized; 38,181,331 and 33,516,795 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. 4 3 Additional paid-in capital 624,445 486,197 Accumulated other comprehensive income (19 ) 63 Accumulated deficit (295,539 ) (249,715 ) Total stockholders’ equity 328,891 236,548 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 368,140 $ 246,195

TCR2 THERAPEUTICS INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating expenses Research and development $ 18,627 $ 12,907 $ 34,551 $ 24,862 General and administrative 5,666 3,809 11,334 8,080 Total operating expenses 24,293 16,716 45,885 32,942 Loss from operations (24,293 ) (16,716 ) (45,885 ) (32,942 ) Interest income, net 32 499 148 1,246 Loss before income tax expense (24,261 ) (16,217 ) (45,737 ) (31,696 ) Income tax expense 51 28 87 55 Net loss $ (24,312 ) $ (16,245 ) $ (45,824 ) $ (31,751 ) Per share information Net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted $ (0.64 ) $ (0.67 ) $ (1.22 ) $ (1.32 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 38,176,025 24,075,984 37,622,390 24,043,913

TCR2 THERAPEUTICS INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(amounts in thousands)