BJ’s Wholesale Club to Hold Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter fiscal 2021 prior to the market open on Thursday, August 19, 2021 and will hold a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial performance.

To listen to the call, dial (877) 274-0290 within the U.S. or (647) 689-5405 outside the U.S. and reference conference ID 8492204. A telephonic replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the call for one week and can be accessed by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and referencing conference ID 8492204. A live audio webcast of the call can be accessed at investors.bjs.com and will remain available for one year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 222 clubs and 151 BJ's Gas locations in 17 states.



