Party City Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results and Provides Third Quarter 2021 Business Outlook

Adjusted EBITDA of $85.8 million versus a $42.8 million Adjusted EBITDA Loss in Q2 2020

ELMSFORD, N.Y., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Party City Holdco Inc. (the “Company” or “PRTY”; NYSE:PRTY) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Brad Weston, Chief Executive Officer of Party City, stated, “We are very pleased with our strong second quarter results that exceeded our expectations. We saw sequential acceleration of the business as the economy opened up and restrictions subsided, driving increased consumer ability to celebrate. The quarter was highlighted by robust trends at Retail with the recovery at Wholesale underway, as expected. The strength in performance was broad based, particularly across our core everyday business, along with improved results in our seasonal categories. The consistent strength that we have demonstrated in our core everyday performance is a testament to the disciplined execution of our strategic initiatives and meaningful progress against our transformation strategy, with the resulting relevancy strides positioning us to capitalize on the near and long-term growth opportunities.”

Mr. Weston added, “As we look to the back half of the year, the environment remains dynamic but we are well positioned for continued growth. We are excited about our refined marketing, improved store experience and elevated omni channel capabilities, as we continue to deliver on our mission of inspiring joy and making it easy to create unforgettable memories.”

Second Quarter Summary*:

Total revenues were $535.7 million, an increase of 110.4% compared to the second quarter 2020 driven by a strong rebound of retail sales, partially offset by the divestiture of a significant portion of our international operations in the first quarter of 2021.

Total retail sales increased 138.9% on a reported and constant currency basis versus second quarter 2020 driven by a strong comparable sales increase in core categories versus prior year.

The total number of corporate Party City stores was 749 as of June 30, 2021 compared to 757 in the prior year period.

Brand comparable sales increased 118.3% in the second quarter versus the 13 weeks ended June 27, 2020 and increased 19.1% compared to the 13 weeks ended June 29, 2019.

Net third-party wholesale revenues increased 33.4% compared to the second quarter of 2020 principally due to the COVID-19 impact in the prior year period, partially offset by the divestiture of a significant portion of our international operations in the first quarter of 2021.

Total gross profit margin increased 3,390 basis points to 40.5% of net sales. Excluding certain items not indicative of core operating performance, gross profit margin improved 2,120 basis points to 41.0% of net sales, primarily due to fixed cost deleverage in 2020 caused by COVID-19 shutdowns. Gross profit margin improvement was also driven by fewer promotions and favorable product mix.

Operating expenses totaled $155.3 million or $11.7 million higher than the second quarter of 2020 primarily due to higher retail operating expenses offset by decreased general and administrative expenses. Excluding certain items not indicative of core operating performance, operating expenses totaled $150.6 million, or 28.1% of net sales, a 1,730-basis point improvement versus prior-year period primarily driven by leverage on higher sales.

Interest expense was $23.1 million during the second quarter of 2021, compared to $25.4 million during the second quarter of 2020 mainly due to lower amounts of debt outstanding.

Reported GAAP net income was $29.8 million, or earnings of $0.26 per diluted share.

Adjusted net income was $34.1 million, or earnings of $0.29 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net loss of $61.3 million, or a loss of $0.66 per share, in the second quarter of 2020. (See “Non-GAAP Information”)

Adjusted EBITDA was $85.8 million, versus a loss of $42.8 million during the second quarter of 2020. (See “Non-GAAP Information”).

The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2021 was 25.5%.

* Second quarter results in fiscal year 2020 were negatively impacted by extended store closures and other related impacts due to COVID-19.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights:

As of the end of the second quarter 2021, the Company had $84.5 million in cash and approximately $170.2 million of availability under the ABL Facility and approximately $14.6 million of availability under the Anagram ABL Facility, for total liquidity of $269.3 million.

The carrying value of the Company's debt as of June 30, 2021 was $1,460.1 million. The principal balance of debt net of cash on June 30, 2021 was $1,258.9 million versus $1,756.2 million in the prior-year period. The principal balance of debt is used for the purpose of all leverage ratio calculations under our debt agreements. The following table reflects both principal amounts as well as net carrying amounts of debt across the Company’s debt instruments:

Party City

Credit Group Anagram

Holdings, LLC PCHI

Consolidated June 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 (in Thousands) Principal

Amount Net Carrying

Amount Net Carrying

Amount Net Carrying

Amount 8.75% Senior Secured First Lien Notes – due 2026 $ 750,000 731,305 - $ 731,305 6.125% Senior Notes – due 2023 22,924 22,806 - 22,806 6.625% Senior Notes – due 2026 92,254 91,519 - 91,519 First Lien Party City Notes – due 2025 161,669 202,588 - 202,588 First Lien Anagram Notes – due 2025 112,979 - 150,451 150,451 Second Lien Anagram Notes – due 2026 86,981 - 148,114 148,114 Finance lease obligations 13,398 13,398 - 13,398 Total long-term obligations 1,240,205 1,061,616 298,565 1,360,181 Less: current portion N/A (1,265 ) - (1,265 ) Long-term obligations, excluding current portion 1,240,205 1,060,351 298,565 1,358,916 Loans and notes payable* 103,175 99,933 - 99,933 Less: Cash (84,452 ) (56,130 ) (28,322 ) (84,452 ) Principal balance net of cash $ 1,258,928 $ 1,104,154 $ 270,243 $ 1,374,397

*Balance consists of ABL Facility.

Net cash provided by operating activities in the first six months of 2021 was $13.8 million, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $48.8 million in the prior year period, with the year-over-year improvement driven primarily by higher net sales and improved operating income, partially offset by the change in working capital. Free cash flowa in the first six months of 2021 was $77.8 million compared to $(49.2) million in the prior year period, with the improvement driven by higher Adjusted EBITDA due to improved operating results, partially offset by higher capital expenditures.

aFree cash flow defined as Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures (See “Non-GAAP Financial Information”).

Outlook:

The Company is providing the following fiscal third quarter 2021 outlook. This outlook is subject to potential consumer and marketplace volatility due to the COVID-19 pandemic:

Total revenue of $490 to $515 million

Brand comparable sales percentage increase of high single digits compared to third quarter 2020, or mid-teens compared to third quarter 2019

GAAP net loss of $5 million to net income of $4 million with an assumed Q3 tax rate of 27%

Adjusted EBITDA of $35 to $45 million

The Company is providing the following updated annual 2021 outlook:

FY 2021 Interest expense of approximately $86 to $91 million

FY 2021 Capital expenditures of approximately $80 to $90 million

The table below sets forth a reconciliation from our third quarter 2021 forecasted GAAP Net Income to our Adjusted EBITDA.

Q3 2021 Q3 2021 (in thousands) High Low Net Income $ 3,500 $ (5,300 ) Provision for Income Taxes 1,300 (1,900 ) Interest Expense 22,000 23,000 Depreciation and Amortization Expense 16,200 17,200 EBITDA $ 43,000 $ 33,000 EBITDA Add-Backs 2,000 2,000 Adjusted EBITDA $ 45,000 $ 35,000





Conference Call Information

A conference call to discuss the second quarter 2021 financial results is scheduled for today, August 5, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and the Company has posted certain supplemental presentation materials to its investor relations website. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 844-757-5731 (U.S. domestic) or 412-542-4126 (international) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call will also be webcast at http://investor.partycity.com/. To listen to the live call, please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register and download any necessary audio software. The webcast will be accessible for one year after the call.

Website Information

We routinely post important information for investors on the Investor Relations section of our website, http://investor.partycity.com/. We intend to use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investor Relations section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Non-GAAP Information

This press release includes non-GAAP measures including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income/Loss. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they assist investors in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by eliminating items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. In addition, we use Adjusted EBITDA: (i) as a factor in determining incentive compensation, (ii) to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and (iii) because our credit facilities use Adjusted EBITDA to measure compliance with certain covenants. We also utilized operating expense excluding certain items not indicative of core operating performance. The Company has reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in tables accompanying this release. We also evaluate our results of operations on both an as reported and a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We calculate constant currency percentages by converting our prior-period local currency financial results using the current period exchange rates and comparing these adjusted amounts to our current period reported results. We also provide debt principal net of cash, which is calculated by adding Loans and Notes Payable, Current Portion of Long Term Obligations and Long Term Obligations, Excluding Current Portion, subtracting Cash and Cash Equivalents and dividing by Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve month period. We also define free cash flow as Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures. We believe providing these non-GAAP measures provides valuable supplemental information regarding our results of operations and leverage, consistent with how we evaluate our performance. In evaluating these non-GAAP financial measures, investors should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses or be involved in transactions that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. The Company's presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by any such adjustments. The Company has provided this information as means to evaluate the results of its core operations. Other companies in the Company's industry may calculate these items differently than it does. Each of these measures is not a measure of performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the commentary in the conference call to be held today each contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events or our future financial or operating performance and include Party City’s expectations regarding its ability to maximize the potential of its vertical model, the ability to drive long-term growth, revenues, brand comparable sales, net income, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Net Income. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management’s good-faith belief and reasonable judgment based on current information, and these statements are qualified by important risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those forecasted or indicated by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include: our ability to compete effectively in a competitive industry; fluctuations in commodity prices; our ability to appropriately respond to changing merchandise trends and consumer preferences; successful implementation of our store growth strategy; decreases in our Halloween sales; the impact of COVID-19 on our financial performance; disruption to the transportation system or increases in transportation costs; product recalls or product liability; economic slowdown affecting consumer spending and general economic conditions; loss or actions of third party vendors and loss of the right to use licensed material; disruptions at our manufacturing facilities; and the additional risks and uncertainties set forth in “Risk Factors” in Party City’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future events, outlook, guidance, results, actions, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by any applicable laws, Party City assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date hereof or the earlier date specified herein, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

About Party City

Party City Holdco Inc. is the leading party goods company by revenue in North America and, we believe, the largest vertically integrated supplier of decorated party goods globally by revenue. The Company is a popular one-stop shopping destination for party supplies, balloons, and costumes. In addition to being a great retail brand, the Company is a global, world-class organization that combines state-of-the-art manufacturing and sourcing operations, and sophisticated wholesale operations complemented by a multi-channel retailing strategy and e-commerce retail operations. The Company is the leading player in its category, vertically integrated and unique in its breadth and depth. The Company designs, manufactures, sources and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery throughout the world. The Company’s retail operations include 831 specialty retail party supply stores (including franchise stores) throughout North America operating under the names Party City and Halloween City, and e-commerce websites, principally through the domain name PartyCity.com.

Contact:

ICR

Farah Soi and Rachel Schacter

203-682-8200

InvestorRelations@partycity.com

Source: Party City Holdco Inc.











PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data, unaudited)

June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 June 30,

2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 84,452 $ 119,532 $ 154,133 Accounts receivable, net 86,745 90,879 85,081 Inventories, net 426,128 412,285 635,014 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 68,363 45,905 94,710 Income tax receivable 55,421 57,549 — Assets held for sale, net — 83,110 — Total current assets 721,109 809,260 968,938 Property, plant and equipment, net 218,532 209,412 223,433 Operating lease asset 684,802 700,087 755,288 Goodwill 660,597 661,251 666,084 Trade names 383,761 384,428 394,203 Other intangible assets, net 27,825 32,134 39,402 Other assets, net 26,193 9,883 9,435 Total assets $ 2,722,819 $ 2,806,455 $ 3,056,783 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Loans and notes payable $ 99,933 $ 175,707 $ 325,754 Accounts payable 129,802 118,928 144,849 Accrued expenses 190,347 160,605 179,159 Liabilities held for sale — 68,492 — Current portion of operating lease liability 136,749 176,045 202,971 Income taxes payable 2,537 524 — Current portion of long-term obligations 1,265 13,576 13,810 Total current liabilities 560,633 713,877 866,543 Long-term obligations, excluding current portion 1,358,916 1,329,808 1,557,576 Long-term portion of operating lease liability 625,157 654,729 685,290 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 37,052 34,705 67,458 Other long-term liabilities 33,288 22,815 16,932 Total liabilities 2,615,046 2,755,934 3,193,799 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock (111,476,496, 110,781,613 and 94,602,386 shares outstanding and 122,790,983, 122,061,711 and 121,819,456 shares issued at June 30, 2021, December 31, 2020, and June 30, 2020 respectively) 1,383 1,373 1,211 Additional paid-in capital 978,167 971,972 941,745 Accumulated deficit (549,693 ) (565,457 ) (708,747 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 6,096 (29,916 ) (43,849 ) Total Party City Holdco Inc. stockholders’ equity before common stock held in

treasury 435,953 377,972 190,360 Less: Common stock held in treasury, at cost (11,314,487, 11,280,098 and 27,217,070 shares at June 30, 2021, December 31, 2020, and June 30, 2020, respectively) (327,394 ) (327,182 ) (327,170 ) Total Party City Holdco Inc. stockholders’ equity 108,559 50,790 (136,810 ) Noncontrolling interests (786 ) (269 ) (206 ) Total stockholders’ equity 107,773 50,521 (137,016 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,722,819 $ 2,806,455 $ 3,056,783





PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales* $ 535,746 $ 254,691 $ 962,553 $ 668,734 Cost of sales 318,574 237,907 593,095 534,664 Gross Profit 217,172 16,784 369,458 134,070 Wholesale selling expenses 7,358 9,707 16,474 25,165 Retail operating expenses 97,179 65,236 186,075 153,402 General and administrative expenses 45,795 63,955 91,833 129,289 Art and development costs 5,004 3,516 9,975 8,838 Store impairment and restructuring charges — 1,164 — 18,892 Loss on disposal of assets in international operations — — 3,211 — Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment — — — 536,648 Income (loss) from operations 61,836 (126,794 ) 61,890 (738,164 ) Interest expense, net 23,116 25,412 40,330 50,532 Other (income) expense, net (1,300 ) 1,484 (873 ) 7,160 Income (loss) before income taxes 40,020 (153,690 ) 22,433 (795,856 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 10,209 (23,631 ) 6,740 (124,129 ) Net income (loss) 29,811 (130,059 ) 15,693 (671,727 ) Less: Net (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests — (44 ) (54 ) (199 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc. $ 29,811 $ (130,015 ) $ 15,747 $ (671,528 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc.–Basic $ 0.27 $ (1.39 ) $ 0.14 $ (7.19 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc.–Diluted $ 0.26 $ (1.39 ) $ 0.14 $ (7.19 ) Weighted-average number of common shares-Basic 111,340,295 93,419,078 111,128,822 93,407,344 Weighted-average number of common shares-Diluted 116,251,151 93,419,078 115,499,304 93,407,344 Dividends declared per share $ — $ — $ — $ — Comprehensive income (loss) $ 30,761 $ (125,961 ) $ 51,742 $ (679,842 ) Less: Comprehensive (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests — (44 ) (30 ) (199 ) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc. $ 30,761 $ (125,917 ) $ 51,772 $ (679,643 )

*Includes royalties and franchise fees. Prior year amounts conformed to current year presentation





PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 15,693 $ (671,727 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 34,860 40,518 Amortization of deferred financing costs and original issuance discounts 1,937 2,401 Provision for doubtful accounts 1,171 4,443 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 2,622 (58,440 ) Change in operating lease liability/asset (52,315 ) 44,803 Undistributed (income) loss in equity method investments (211 ) 415 Loss on disposal of assets 109 93 Loss on disposal of assets in international operations 3,211 — Non-cash adjustment for store impairment and restructuring charges — 16,458 Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment — 536,648 Non-employee equity-based compensation** — 1,033 Stock option expense – time – based 217 560 Stock option expense – performance – based — 7,847 Restricted stock unit expense – time-based 767 1,139 Restricted stock unit – performance-based 1,789 — Directors – non-cash compensation 114 75 Net loss on debt repayment 226 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable (2,395 ) 56,315 (Increase) decrease in inventories (15,191 ) 20,055 (Increase) in prepaid expenses and other current assets (31,055 ) (47,700 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable, accrued expenses and income taxes

payable 52,228 (3,717 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 13,777 (48,781 ) Cash flows (used in) investing activities: Capital expenditures (40,452 ) (18,332 ) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment — 7 Proceeds from sale of international operations, net of cash disposed 20,556 — Net cash (used in) investing activities (19,896 ) (18,325 ) Cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities: Repayment of loans, notes payable and long-term obligations (836,435 ) (79,763 ) Proceeds from loans, notes payable and long-term obligations 794,750 269,874 Treasury stock purchases (212 ) (85 ) Exercise of stock options 3,322 — Debt issuance costs (21,437 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (60,012 ) 190,026 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 274 (3,945 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (65,857 ) 118,975 Change in cash classified within current assets held for sale 31,628 — Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 119,681 35,176 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period* $ 85,452 $ 154,151 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest expense $ 16,594 $ 43,402 Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of refunds $ 3,411 $ 11,854

*Includes $1,000 and $18 of restricted cash for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. The Company recorded restricted cash in other assets, net as presented in the consolidated balance sheet at June 30, 2021 and in prepaid expenses and other current assets as presented in the consolidated balance sheets at December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020.

** See Note 17 – Kazzam, LLC of Item 1, “Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)” in the June 30, 2021 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q 2021.





PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 29,811 $ (130,059 ) $ 15,693 $ (671,727 ) Interest expense, net 23,116 25,412 40,330 50,532 Income tax expense (benefit) 10,209 (23,631 ) 6,740 (124,129 ) Depreciation and amortization 16,916 22,766 34,860 40,518 EBITDA 80,052 (105,512 ) 97,623 (704,806 ) Store impairment and restructuring charges (a) — 1,761 — 29,522 Inventory restructuring and early lease terminations (j) 3,499 — 6,637 — Other restructuring, retention and severance (b) 31 5,697 2,082 8,744 Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment (c) — — — 536,648 Deferred rent (d) (398 ) (1,488 ) 1,128 (2,872 ) Closed store expense (e) 1,543 400 3,136 1,635 Foreign currency losses/(gains), net (772 ) 12 (1,311 ) 4,267 Stock option expense – time-based 104 206 217 560 Stock option expense – performance – based — 7,847 — 7,847 Restricted stock unit and restricted cash awards expense – performance-based 1,161 — 1,978 — Restricted stock units – time-based 415 518 767 1,139 Non-employee equity-based compensation (f) — — — 1,033 Undistributed loss (income) in equity method

investments (547 ) 559 (211 ) 415 Corporate development expenses (g) — 2,643 — 5,612 Non-recurring legal settlements/costs — 188 — 6,509 Gain or loss on sale of property, plant and equipment* — 83 111 51 COVID - 19 (i) 655 44,200 1,270 70,380 Loss on disposal of assets — — 3,211 — Net loss on debt repayment — — 226 — Other* 90 133 1,388 2,437 Adjusted EBITDA $ 85,833 $ (42,753 ) $ 118,252 $ (30,879 )

* Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform with current period presentation.





PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, Continued

(In thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 EBITDA Adjustments June 30, 2021

GAAP

Basis (as

reported) Inventory restructuring and early lease terminations (j) Stock Option

Expense/Non-

Employee Equity

Compensation/

Restricted

stock units Deferred

Rent (d) Other

restructuring,

retention and

severance (b) Closed

store

expense (e) COVID-

19 (i) Foreign

currency

gains Other June 30,

2021

Non-GAAP

basis Net sales $ 535,746 $ 535,746 Cost of sales 318,574 (2,312 ) 316,262 Gross Profit 217,172 219,484 Wholesale selling expenses 7,358 7,358 Retail operating expenses 97,179 (1,187 ) 356 (1,516 ) (463 ) 94,369 General and administrative expenses 45,795 (1,680 ) 42 (31 ) (27 ) (192 ) (39 ) 43,868 Art and development costs 5,004 5,004 Income from operations 61,836 68,885 Interest expense, net 23,116 (51 ) 23,065 Other (income) expense, net (1,300 ) 772 547 19 Income (loss) before income taxes 40,020 45,801 Interest expense, net 23,116 23,116 Depreciation and amortization 16,916 16,916 EBITDA 80,052 85,833 Adjustments to EBITDA 5,781 (3,499 ) (1,680 ) 398 (31 ) (1,543 ) (655 ) 772 457 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 85,833 $ (3,499 ) $ (1,680 ) $ 398 $ (31 ) $ (1,543 ) $ (655 ) $ 772 $ 457 $ 85,833





PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, Continued

(In thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 EBITDA Adjustments June 30, 2020

GAAP

Basis (as

reported) Store

impairment

and

restructuring

charges (a) Corporate

development

expenses (g) Legal Stock Option

Expense/Non-

Employee Equity

Compensation/

Restricted

stock units –

time-based Deferred

Rent (d) Other

restructuring,

retention and

severance (b) Closed

store

expense (e) COVID-

19 (i) Foreign

currency

losses Other June 30,

2020

Non-GAAP

basis Net sales $ 254,691 $ 254,691 Cost of sales 237,907 (597 ) (134 ) (4,437 ) (28,376 ) 204,363 Gross Profit 16,784 50,328 Wholesale selling expenses 9,707 (1,104 ) (509 ) 8,094 Retail operating expenses 65,236 1,573 (342 ) (4,389 ) 62,078 General and administrative expenses 63,955 (1,003 ) (188 ) (8,571 ) 49 (1,260 ) (58 ) (10,926 ) 41,998 Art and development costs 3,516 3,516 Store impairment and restructuring charges 1,164 (1,164 ) — (Loss) from operations (126,794 ) (65,358 ) Interest expense, net 25,412 25,412 Other (income) expense, net 1,484 (536 ) (12 ) (775 ) 161 Loss before income taxes (153,690 ) (90,931 ) Interest expense, net 25,412 25,412 Depreciation and amortization 22,766 22,766 EBITDA (105,512 ) (42,753 ) Adjustments to EBITDA 62,759 (1,761 ) (2,643 ) (188 ) (8,571 ) 1,488 (5,697 ) (400 ) (44,200 ) (12 ) (775 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ (42,753 ) $ (1,761 ) $ (2,643 ) $ (188 ) $ (8,571 ) $ 1,488 $ (5,697 ) $ (400 ) $ (44,200 ) $ (12 ) $ (775 ) $ (42,753 )





PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, Continued

(In thousands, unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 EBITDA Adjustments June 30, 2021

GAAP

Basis (as

reported) Inventory restructuring and early lease terminations (j) Net loss on debt repayment Stock Option

Expense/Non-

Employee Equity

Compensation/

Restricted

stock units Deferred

Rent (d) Other

restructuring,

retention and

severance (b) Closed

store

expense (e) COVID-

19 (i) Foreign

currency

gains Other June 30,

2021

Non-GAAP

basis Net sales $ 962,553 $ 962,553 Cost of sales 593,095 (3,694 ) 124 589,525 Gross Profit 369,458 373,028 Wholesale selling expenses 16,474 16,474 Retail operating expenses 186,075 (2,943 ) (1,212 ) (3,078 ) (1,053 ) (718 ) 177,071 General and administrative expenses 91,833 (2,962 ) 84 (2,082 ) (58 ) (217 ) (689 ) 85,909 Art and development costs 9,975 9,975 Loss on disposal of assets in international operations 3,211 (3,211 ) — Income from operations 61,890 83,599 Interest expense, net 40,330 (105 ) 40,225 Other (income) expense, net (873 ) (226 ) 1,311 100 312 Income before Income Taxes 22,433 43,062 Interest expense, net 40,330 40,330 Depreciation and amortization 34,860 34,860 EBITDA 97,623 118,252 Adjustments to EBITDA 20,629 (6,637 ) (226 ) (2,962 ) (1,128 ) (2,082 ) (3,136 ) (1,270 ) 1,311 (4,499 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 118,252 $ (6,637 ) $ (226 ) $ (2,962 ) $ (1,128 ) $ (2,082 ) $ (3,136 ) $ (1,270 ) $ 1,311 $ (4,499 ) $ 118,252





PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, Continued

(In thousands, unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 EBITDA Adjustments June 30, 2020

GAAP

Basis (as

reported) Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment (c) Store

impairment

and

restructuring

charges (a) Corporate

development

expenses (g) Legal Stock Option

Expense/Non-

Employee Equity

Compensation/

Restricted

stock units

(f)(g) Deferred

Rent (d) Other

restructuring,

retention and

severance (b) Closed

store

expense (e) COVID-

19 (i) Foreign

currency

loss Other June 30,

2020

Non-GAAP

basis Net sales $ 668,734 $ 668,734 Cost of sales 534,664 (10,630 ) (134 ) (4,437 ) (41,180 ) (429 ) 477,854 Gross Profit 134,070 190,880 Wholesale selling expenses 25,165 (1,840 ) (623 ) 22,702 Retail operating expenses 153,402 2,909 (1,508 ) (14,567 ) 140,236 General and administrative expenses 129,289 (3,132 ) (6,509 ) (9,546 ) 97 (4,307 ) (127 ) (14,010 ) 91,755 Art and development costs 8,838 8,838 Store impairment and restructuring charges 18,892 (18,892 ) — Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment 536,648 (536,648 ) — (Loss) from operations (738,164 ) (72,651 ) Interest expense, net 50,532 50,532 Other (income) expense, net 7,160 (640 ) (1,033 ) (4,267 ) (2,474 ) (1,254 ) (Loss) before income taxes (795,856 ) (121,929 ) Interest expense, net 50,532 50,532 Depreciation and amortization 40,518 40,518 EBITDA (704,806 ) (30,879 ) Adjustments to EBITDA 673,927 (536,648 ) (29,522 ) (5,612 ) (6,509 ) (10,579 ) 2,872 (8,744 ) (1,635 ) (70,380 ) (4,267 ) (2,903 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ (30,879 ) $ (536,648 ) $ (29,522 ) $ (5,612 ) $ (6,509 ) $ (10,579 ) $ 2,872 $ (8,744 ) $ (1,635 ) $ (70,380 ) $ (4,267 ) $ (2,903 ) $ (30,879 )





PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Income (loss) before income taxes $ 40,020 $ (153,690 ) $ 22,433 $ (795,856 ) Intangible asset amortization 2,354 2,679 4,831 5,545 Amortization of deferred financing costs and original

issuance discounts 1,074 1,199 1,937 2,401 Store impairment and restructuring charges (a) — 181 — 28,154 Other restructuring charges (b) 31 6,595 1,967 7,517 Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment (c) — — — 536,648 Non-employee equity-based compensation (f) — — — 1,033 Non-recurring legal settlements/costs — 100 — 6,421 Stock option expense – time-based 104 561 217 561 Stock option expense – performance – based — 7,493 — 7,847 Restricted stock unit expense – performance-based 1,154 — 1,971 — COVID - 19 (i) 655 44,200 1,270 70,380 Loss on disposal of assets — — 3,211 — Inventory disposals 162 — 926 — Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes 45,554 (90,682 ) 38,763 (129,349 ) Adjusted income tax (benefit) (h) 11,446 (29,366 ) 10,064 (41,650 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 34,108 $ (61,316 ) $ 28,699 $ (87,699 ) Adjusted net income (loss) per common share – diluted $ 0.29 $ (0.66 ) $ 0.25 $ (0.94 ) Weighted-average number of common shares-diluted 116,251,151 93,419,078 115,499,304 93,407,344

The Company performed a comprehensive review of its store locations aimed at improving the overall productivity of such locations (“store optimization program”). After careful consideration and evaluation of the store locations, the Company made the decision to accelerate the optimization of its store portfolio with the closure of stores, which are primarily located in close proximity to other Party City stores. For further detail, refer to Note 3 – Store Impairment and Restructuring Charges of Item 1, “Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)” in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q 2021. Amounts expensed principally relate to severance due to organizational changes. As a result of a sustained decline in market capitalization, the Company recognized a non-cash pre-tax goodwill and intangibles impairment charge at March 31, 2020. The “deferred rent” adjustment reflects the difference between accounting for rent and landlord incentives in accordance with GAAP and the Company’s actual cash outlay. Charges incurred related to closing and relocating stores in the ordinary course of business. The acquisition of Ampology’s interest in Kazzam, LLC in an equity transaction. See Note 17 – Kazzam, LLC of Item 1 in the June 30, 2021 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Primarily represents costs for Kazzam (See Note 17 – Kazzam, LLC of Item 1 in the June 30, 2021 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for further discussion). Represents income tax expense/benefit after excluding the specific tax impacts for each of the pre-tax adjustments. The tax impacts for each of the adjustments were determined by applying to the pre-tax adjustments the effective income tax rates for the specific legal entities in which the adjustments were recorded. Represents COVID-19 expenses for employees on temporary furlough for whom the Company provides health benefits; non-payroll expenses including advertising, occupancy and other store expenses. Costs incurred for early lease terminations and a merchandise transformation project to transition and optimize stores to the reduced SKU assortment levels.





PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In thousands, except percentages, unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Dollars in

Thousands Percentage of

Total Revenues Dollars in

Thousands Percentage of

Total Revenues Net Sales: Wholesale $ 230,961 43.1 % $ 131,296 51.6 % Eliminations (139,027 ) (26.0 ) (62,387 ) (24.5 ) Net wholesale 91,934 17.2 68,909 27.1 Retail* 443,812 82.8 185,782 72.9 Total revenues $ 535,746 100.0 % $ 254,691 100.0 %

*Retail revenues include royalties and franchise fees. Prior year amount conformed to current year presentation.

Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 Dollars in

Thousands Percentage of

Total Revenues Dollars in

Thousands Percentage of

Total Revenues Net Sales: Wholesale $ 443,098 46.0 % $ 346,094 51.8 % Eliminations (257,639 ) (26.8 ) (166,118 ) (24.8 ) Net wholesale 185,459 19.3 179,976 26.9 Retail* 777,094 80.7 488,758 73.1 Total revenues $ 962,553 100.0 % $ 668,734 100.0 %

*Retail revenues include royalties and franchise fees. Prior year amount conformed to current year presentation.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Dollars in

Thousands Percentage

of Net Sales Dollars in

Thousands Percentage

of Net Sales Retail Gross Profit* $ 193,565 43.6 % $ 29,902 16.1 % Wholesale Gross Profit 23,607 25.7 (13,118 ) (19.0 ) Total Gross Profit $ 217,172 40.5 % $ 16,784 6.6 %

*Retail Gross Profit include royalties and franchise fees. Prior year amount conformed to current year presentation.

Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 Dollars in

Thousands Percentage

of Net Sales Dollars in

Thousands Percentage

of Net Sales Retail Gross Profit* $ 316,743 40.8 % $ 125,845 25.7 % Wholesale Gross Profit 52,715 28.4 8,225 4.6 Total Gross Profit $ 369,458 38.4 % $ 134,070 20.0 %

*Retail Gross Profit include royalties and franchise fees. Prior year amount conformed to current year presentation.





PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

OPERATING METRICS

Three months ended June 30, LTM 2021 2020 2021 Store Count Corporate Stores: Beginning of period 746 757 757 New stores opened 5 1 10 Acquired — — 5 Closed (2 ) (1 ) (23 ) End of period 749 757 749 Franchise Stores Beginning of period 85 97 96 Sold to Party City — — (5 ) Closed (3 ) — (9 ) End of period 82 97 82 Grand Total 831 854 831





Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Wholesale Share of Shelf (a) 81.0 % 82.3 % 81.2 % 81.7 % Manufacturing Share of Shelf (b) 30.7 % 33.5 % 31.4 % 30.7 % Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Brand comparable sales (c) 118.3 % -52.4 % 73.4 % -35.6 %

(a) Wholesale share of shelf represents the percentage of our retail product cost of sales supplied by our wholesale operations.

(b) Manufacturing share of shelf represents the percentage of our retail product cost of sales manufactured by the company.

(c) Party City brand comparable sales include North American e-commerce sales.