Party City Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results and Provides Third Quarter 2021 Business Outlook

Total Sales increased 110.4% versus prior year; Comparable Sales increased 118.3% versus prior year and 19.1% versus Q2 2019 driven by strength in core categories

GAAP Net Income of $29.8 million versus a Net Loss of $130.0 million in Q2 2020

Adjusted EBITDA of $85.8 million versus a $42.8 million Adjusted EBITDA Loss in Q2 2020

ELMSFORD, N.Y., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Party City Holdco Inc. (the “Company” or “PRTY”; NYSE:PRTY) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Brad Weston, Chief Executive Officer of Party City, stated, “We are very pleased with our strong second quarter results that exceeded our expectations. We saw sequential acceleration of the business as the economy opened up and restrictions subsided, driving increased consumer ability to celebrate. The quarter was highlighted by robust trends at Retail with the recovery at Wholesale underway, as expected. The strength in performance was broad based, particularly across our core everyday business, along with improved results in our seasonal categories. The consistent strength that we have demonstrated in our core everyday performance is a testament to the disciplined execution of our strategic initiatives and meaningful progress against our transformation strategy, with the resulting relevancy strides positioning us to capitalize on the near and long-term growth opportunities.”

Mr. Weston added, “As we look to the back half of the year, the environment remains dynamic but we are well positioned for continued growth. We are excited about our refined marketing, improved store experience and elevated omni channel capabilities, as we continue to deliver on our mission of inspiring joy and making it easy to create unforgettable memories.”

Second Quarter Summary*:

  • Total revenues were $535.7 million, an increase of 110.4% compared to the second quarter 2020 driven by a strong rebound of retail sales, partially offset by the divestiture of a significant portion of our international operations in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Total retail sales increased 138.9% on a reported and constant currency basis versus second quarter 2020 driven by a strong comparable sales increase in core categories versus prior year.
  • The total number of corporate Party City stores was 749 as of June 30, 2021 compared to 757 in the prior year period.
  • Brand comparable sales increased 118.3% in the second quarter versus the 13 weeks ended June 27, 2020 and increased 19.1% compared to the 13 weeks ended June 29, 2019.
  • Net third-party wholesale revenues increased 33.4% compared to the second quarter of 2020 principally due to the COVID-19 impact in the prior year period, partially offset by the divestiture of a significant portion of our international operations in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Total gross profit margin increased 3,390 basis points to 40.5% of net sales. Excluding certain items not indicative of core operating performance, gross profit margin improved 2,120 basis points to 41.0% of net sales, primarily due to fixed cost deleverage in 2020 caused by COVID-19 shutdowns. Gross profit margin improvement was also driven by fewer promotions and favorable product mix.
  • Operating expenses totaled $155.3 million or $11.7 million higher than the second quarter of 2020 primarily due to higher retail operating expenses offset by decreased general and administrative expenses. Excluding certain items not indicative of core operating performance, operating expenses totaled $150.6 million, or 28.1% of net sales, a 1,730-basis point improvement versus prior-year period primarily driven by leverage on higher sales.
  • Interest expense was $23.1 million during the second quarter of 2021, compared to $25.4 million during the second quarter of 2020 mainly due to lower amounts of debt outstanding.
  • Reported GAAP net income was $29.8 million, or earnings of $0.26 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted net income was $34.1 million, or earnings of $0.29 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net loss of $61.3 million, or a loss of $0.66 per share, in the second quarter of 2020. (See “Non-GAAP Information”)
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $85.8 million, versus a loss of $42.8 million during the second quarter of 2020. (See “Non-GAAP Information”).
  • The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2021 was 25.5%.

* Second quarter results in fiscal year 2020 were negatively impacted by extended store closures and other related impacts due to COVID-19.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights:

As of the end of the second quarter 2021, the Company had $84.5 million in cash and approximately $170.2 million of availability under the ABL Facility and approximately $14.6 million of availability under the Anagram ABL Facility, for total liquidity of $269.3 million.

The carrying value of the Company's debt as of June 30, 2021 was $1,460.1 million. The principal balance of debt net of cash on June 30, 2021 was $1,258.9 million versus $1,756.2 million in the prior-year period. The principal balance of debt is used for the purpose of all leverage ratio calculations under our debt agreements. The following table reflects both principal amounts as well as net carrying amounts of debt across the Company’s debt instruments:

          Party City
Credit Group 		  Anagram
Holdings, LLC 		  PCHI
Consolidated
          June 30, 2021   June 30, 2021
(in Thousands)   Principal
Amount 		  Net Carrying
Amount 		  Net Carrying
Amount 		  Net Carrying
Amount
8.75% Senior Secured First Lien Notes – due 2026   $ 750,000       731,305       -     $ 731,305  
6.125% Senior Notes – due 2023     22,924       22,806       -       22,806  
6.625% Senior Notes – due 2026     92,254       91,519       -       91,519  
First Lien Party City Notes – due 2025     161,669       202,588       -       202,588  
First Lien Anagram Notes – due 2025     112,979       -       150,451       150,451  
Second Lien Anagram Notes – due 2026     86,981       -       148,114       148,114  
Finance lease obligations     13,398       13,398       -       13,398  
Total long-term obligations     1,240,205       1,061,616       298,565       1,360,181  
Less: current portion   N/A       (1,265 )     -       (1,265 )
Long-term obligations, excluding current portion     1,240,205       1,060,351       298,565       1,358,916  
Loans and notes payable*     103,175       99,933       -       99,933  
Less: Cash     (84,452 )     (56,130 )     (28,322 )     (84,452 )
Principal balance net of cash   $ 1,258,928     $ 1,104,154     $ 270,243     $ 1,374,397  

*Balance consists of ABL Facility.

Net cash provided by operating activities in the first six months of 2021 was $13.8 million, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $48.8 million in the prior year period, with the year-over-year improvement driven primarily by higher net sales and improved operating income, partially offset by the change in working capital. Free cash flowa in the first six months of 2021 was $77.8 million compared to $(49.2) million in the prior year period, with the improvement driven by higher Adjusted EBITDA due to improved operating results, partially offset by higher capital expenditures.
aFree cash flow defined as Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures (See “Non-GAAP Financial Information”).

Outlook:

The Company is providing the following fiscal third quarter 2021 outlook. This outlook is subject to potential consumer and marketplace volatility due to the COVID-19 pandemic:

  • Total revenue of $490 to $515 million
  • Brand comparable sales percentage increase of high single digits compared to third quarter 2020, or mid-teens compared to third quarter 2019
  • GAAP net loss of $5 million to net income of $4 million with an assumed Q3 tax rate of 27%
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $35 to $45 million

The Company is providing the following updated annual 2021 outlook:

  • FY 2021 Interest expense of approximately $86 to $91 million
  • FY 2021 Capital expenditures of approximately $80 to $90 million

The table below sets forth a reconciliation from our third quarter 2021 forecasted GAAP Net Income to our Adjusted EBITDA.

    Q3 2021   Q3 2021  
(in thousands)   High   Low  
Net Income   $ 3,500   $ (5,300 )
Provision for Income Taxes     1,300     (1,900 )
Interest Expense     22,000     23,000  
Depreciation and Amortization Expense     16,200     17,200  
EBITDA   $ 43,000   $ 33,000  
EBITDA Add-Backs     2,000     2,000  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 45,000   $ 35,000  


Conference Call Information

A conference call to discuss the second quarter 2021 financial results is scheduled for today, August 5, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and the Company has posted certain supplemental presentation materials to its investor relations website. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 844-757-5731 (U.S. domestic) or 412-542-4126 (international) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call will also be webcast at http://investor.partycity.com/. To listen to the live call, please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register and download any necessary audio software. The webcast will be accessible for one year after the call.

Website Information

We routinely post important information for investors on the Investor Relations section of our website, http://investor.partycity.com/. We intend to use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investor Relations section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Non-GAAP Information

This press release includes non-GAAP measures including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income/Loss. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they assist investors in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by eliminating items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. In addition, we use Adjusted EBITDA: (i) as a factor in determining incentive compensation, (ii) to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and (iii) because our credit facilities use Adjusted EBITDA to measure compliance with certain covenants. We also utilized operating expense excluding certain items not indicative of core operating performance. The Company has reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in tables accompanying this release. We also evaluate our results of operations on both an as reported and a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We calculate constant currency percentages by converting our prior-period local currency financial results using the current period exchange rates and comparing these adjusted amounts to our current period reported results. We also provide debt principal net of cash, which is calculated by adding Loans and Notes Payable, Current Portion of Long Term Obligations and Long Term Obligations, Excluding Current Portion, subtracting Cash and Cash Equivalents and dividing by Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve month period. We also define free cash flow as Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures. We believe providing these non-GAAP measures provides valuable supplemental information regarding our results of operations and leverage, consistent with how we evaluate our performance. In evaluating these non-GAAP financial measures, investors should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses or be involved in transactions that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. The Company's presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by any such adjustments. The Company has provided this information as means to evaluate the results of its core operations. Other companies in the Company's industry may calculate these items differently than it does. Each of these measures is not a measure of performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the commentary in the conference call to be held today each contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events or our future financial or operating performance and include Party City’s expectations regarding its ability to maximize the potential of its vertical model, the ability to drive long-term growth, revenues, brand comparable sales, net income, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Net Income. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management’s good-faith belief and reasonable judgment based on current information, and these statements are qualified by important risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those forecasted or indicated by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include: our ability to compete effectively in a competitive industry; fluctuations in commodity prices; our ability to appropriately respond to changing merchandise trends and consumer preferences; successful implementation of our store growth strategy; decreases in our Halloween sales; the impact of COVID-19 on our financial performance; disruption to the transportation system or increases in transportation costs; product recalls or product liability; economic slowdown affecting consumer spending and general economic conditions; loss or actions of third party vendors and loss of the right to use licensed material; disruptions at our manufacturing facilities; and the additional risks and uncertainties set forth in “Risk Factors” in Party City’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future events, outlook, guidance, results, actions, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by any applicable laws, Party City assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date hereof or the earlier date specified herein, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

About Party City

Party City Holdco Inc. is the leading party goods company by revenue in North America and, we believe, the largest vertically integrated supplier of decorated party goods globally by revenue. The Company is a popular one-stop shopping destination for party supplies, balloons, and costumes. In addition to being a great retail brand, the Company is a global, world-class organization that combines state-of-the-art manufacturing and sourcing operations, and sophisticated wholesale operations complemented by a multi-channel retailing strategy and e-commerce retail operations. The Company is the leading player in its category, vertically integrated and unique in its breadth and depth. The Company designs, manufactures, sources and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery throughout the world. The Company’s retail operations include 831 specialty retail party supply stores (including franchise stores) throughout North America operating under the names Party City and Halloween City, and e-commerce websites, principally through the domain name PartyCity.com.

Contact:
ICR
Farah Soi and Rachel Schacter
203-682-8200
InvestorRelations@partycity.com

Source: Party City Holdco Inc.


PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data, unaudited)

    June 30,
2021 		  December 31,
2020 		  June 30,
2020
    (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)
ASSETS                  
Current assets:                  
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 84,452     $ 119,532     $ 154,133  
Accounts receivable, net     86,745       90,879       85,081  
Inventories, net     426,128       412,285       635,014  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     68,363       45,905       94,710  
Income tax receivable     55,421       57,549        
Assets held for sale, net           83,110        
Total current assets     721,109       809,260       968,938  
Property, plant and equipment, net     218,532       209,412       223,433  
Operating lease asset     684,802       700,087       755,288  
Goodwill     660,597       661,251       666,084  
Trade names     383,761       384,428       394,203  
Other intangible assets, net     27,825       32,134       39,402  
Other assets, net     26,193       9,883       9,435  
Total assets   $ 2,722,819     $ 2,806,455     $ 3,056,783  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                  
Current liabilities:                  
Loans and notes payable   $ 99,933     $ 175,707     $ 325,754  
Accounts payable     129,802       118,928       144,849  
Accrued expenses     190,347       160,605       179,159  
Liabilities held for sale           68,492        
Current portion of operating lease liability     136,749       176,045       202,971  
Income taxes payable     2,537       524        
Current portion of long-term obligations     1,265       13,576       13,810  
Total current liabilities     560,633       713,877       866,543  
Long-term obligations, excluding current portion     1,358,916       1,329,808       1,557,576  
Long-term portion of operating lease liability     625,157       654,729       685,290  
Deferred income tax liabilities, net     37,052       34,705       67,458  
Other long-term liabilities     33,288       22,815       16,932  
Total liabilities     2,615,046       2,755,934       3,193,799  
Commitments and contingencies                  
Stockholders’ equity:                  
Common stock (111,476,496, 110,781,613 and 94,602,386 shares outstanding and 122,790,983, 122,061,711 and 121,819,456 shares issued at June 30, 2021, December 31, 2020, and June 30, 2020 respectively)     1,383       1,373       1,211  
Additional paid-in capital     978,167       971,972       941,745  
Accumulated deficit     (549,693 )     (565,457 )     (708,747 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     6,096       (29,916 )     (43,849 )
Total Party City Holdco Inc. stockholders’ equity before common stock held in
treasury 		    435,953       377,972       190,360  
Less: Common stock held in treasury, at cost (11,314,487, 11,280,098 and 27,217,070 shares at June 30, 2021, December 31, 2020, and June 30, 2020, respectively)     (327,394 )     (327,182 )     (327,170 )
Total Party City Holdco Inc. stockholders’ equity     108,559       50,790       (136,810 )
Noncontrolling interests     (786 )     (269 )     (206 )
      Total stockholders’ equity     107,773       50,521       (137,016 )
   Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 2,722,819     $ 2,806,455     $ 3,056,783  


PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

    Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2021     2020     2021     2020  
Net sales*   $ 535,746     $ 254,691     $ 962,553     $ 668,734  
Cost of sales     318,574       237,907       593,095       534,664  
Gross Profit     217,172       16,784       369,458       134,070  
Wholesale selling expenses     7,358       9,707       16,474       25,165  
Retail operating expenses     97,179       65,236       186,075       153,402  
General and administrative expenses     45,795       63,955       91,833       129,289  
Art and development costs     5,004       3,516       9,975       8,838  
Store impairment and restructuring charges           1,164             18,892  
Loss on disposal of assets in international operations                 3,211        
Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment                       536,648  
Income (loss) from operations     61,836       (126,794 )     61,890       (738,164 )
Interest expense, net     23,116       25,412       40,330       50,532  
Other (income) expense, net     (1,300 )     1,484       (873 )     7,160  
Income (loss) before income taxes     40,020       (153,690 )     22,433       (795,856 )
Income tax expense (benefit)     10,209       (23,631 )     6,740       (124,129 )
Net income (loss)     29,811       (130,059 )     15,693       (671,727 )
Less: Net (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests           (44 )     (54 )     (199 )
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc.   $ 29,811     $ (130,015 )   $ 15,747     $ (671,528 )
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc.–Basic   $ 0.27     $ (1.39 )   $ 0.14     $ (7.19 )
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc.–Diluted   $ 0.26     $ (1.39 )   $ 0.14     $ (7.19 )
Weighted-average number of common shares-Basic     111,340,295       93,419,078       111,128,822       93,407,344  
Weighted-average number of common shares-Diluted     116,251,151       93,419,078       115,499,304       93,407,344  
Dividends declared per share   $     $     $     $  
Comprehensive income (loss)   $ 30,761     $ (125,961 )   $ 51,742     $ (679,842 )
Less: Comprehensive (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests           (44 )     (30 )     (199 )
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc.   $ 30,761     $ (125,917 )   $ 51,772     $ (679,643 )

*Includes royalties and franchise fees. Prior year amounts conformed to current year presentation


PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)

    Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2021     2020  
Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities:            
Net income (loss)   $ 15,693     $ (671,727 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:            
Depreciation and amortization expense     34,860       40,518  
Amortization of deferred financing costs and original issuance discounts     1,937       2,401  
Provision for doubtful accounts     1,171       4,443  
Deferred income tax expense (benefit)     2,622       (58,440 )
Change in operating lease liability/asset     (52,315 )     44,803  
Undistributed (income) loss in equity method investments     (211 )     415  
Loss on disposal of assets     109       93  
Loss on disposal of assets in international operations     3,211        
Non-cash adjustment for store impairment and restructuring charges           16,458  
Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment           536,648  
Non-employee equity-based compensation**           1,033  
Stock option expense – time – based     217       560  
Stock option expense – performance – based           7,847  
Restricted stock unit expense – time-based     767       1,139  
Restricted stock unit – performance-based     1,789        
Directors – non-cash compensation     114       75  
Net loss on debt repayment     226        
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:            
(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable     (2,395 )     56,315  
(Increase) decrease in inventories     (15,191 )     20,055  
(Increase) in prepaid expenses and other current assets     (31,055 )     (47,700 )
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable, accrued expenses and income taxes
payable 		    52,228       (3,717 )
   Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities     13,777       (48,781 )
Cash flows (used in) investing activities:            
Capital expenditures     (40,452 )     (18,332 )
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment           7  
Proceeds from sale of international operations, net of cash disposed     20,556        
   Net cash (used in) investing activities     (19,896 )     (18,325 )
Cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities:            
Repayment of loans, notes payable and long-term obligations     (836,435 )     (79,763 )
Proceeds from loans, notes payable and long-term obligations     794,750       269,874  
Treasury stock purchases     (212 )     (85 )
Exercise of stock options     3,322        
Debt issuance costs     (21,437 )      
   Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities     (60,012 )     190,026  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents     274       (3,945 )
   Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash     (65,857 )     118,975  
Change in cash classified within current assets held for sale     31,628        
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period     119,681       35,176  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period*   $ 85,452     $ 154,151  
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:            
Cash paid during the period for interest expense   $ 16,594     $ 43,402  
Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of refunds   $ 3,411     $ 11,854  

*Includes $1,000 and $18 of restricted cash for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. The Company recorded restricted cash in other assets, net as presented in the consolidated balance sheet at June 30, 2021 and in prepaid expenses and other current assets as presented in the consolidated balance sheets at December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020.

** See Note 17 – Kazzam, LLC of Item 1, “Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)” in the June 30, 2021 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q 2021.


PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended June 30,     Six months ended June 30,  
    2021     2020     2021     2020  
(Dollars in thousands)                        
Net income (loss)   $ 29,811     $ (130,059 )   $ 15,693     $ (671,727 )
Interest expense, net     23,116       25,412       40,330       50,532  
Income tax expense (benefit)     10,209       (23,631 )     6,740       (124,129 )
Depreciation and amortization     16,916       22,766       34,860       40,518  
EBITDA     80,052       (105,512 )     97,623       (704,806 )
Store impairment and restructuring charges (a)           1,761             29,522  
Inventory restructuring and early lease terminations (j)     3,499             6,637        
Other restructuring, retention and severance (b)     31       5,697       2,082       8,744  
Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment (c)                       536,648  
Deferred rent (d)     (398 )     (1,488 )     1,128       (2,872 )
Closed store expense (e)     1,543       400       3,136       1,635  
Foreign currency losses/(gains), net     (772 )     12       (1,311 )     4,267  
Stock option expense – time-based     104       206       217       560  
Stock option expense – performance – based           7,847             7,847  
Restricted stock unit and restricted cash awards expense – performance-based     1,161             1,978        
Restricted stock units – time-based     415       518       767       1,139  
Non-employee equity-based compensation (f)                       1,033  
Undistributed loss (income) in equity method
investments 		    (547 )     559       (211 )     415  
Corporate development expenses (g)           2,643             5,612  
Non-recurring legal settlements/costs           188             6,509  
Gain or loss on sale of property, plant and equipment*           83       111       51  
COVID - 19 (i)     655       44,200       1,270       70,380  
Loss on disposal of assets                 3,211        
Net loss on debt repayment                 226        
Other*     90       133       1,388       2,437  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 85,833     $ (42,753 )   $ 118,252     $ (30,879 )

* Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform with current period presentation.


PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, Continued
(In thousands, unaudited)

          Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 EBITDA Adjustments      
    June 30, 2021
GAAP
Basis (as
reported) 		  Inventory restructuring and early lease terminations (j)   Stock Option
Expense/Non-
Employee Equity
Compensation/
Restricted
stock units 		  Deferred
Rent (d) 		  Other
restructuring,
retention and
severance (b) 		  Closed
store
expense (e) 		  COVID-
19 (i) 		  Foreign
currency
gains 		  Other   June 30,
2021
Non-GAAP
basis
Net sales   $ 535,746                                                     $ 535,746  
Cost of sales     318,574       (2,312 )                                               316,262  
Gross Profit     217,172                                                       219,484  
Wholesale selling expenses     7,358                                                       7,358  
Retail operating expenses     97,179       (1,187 )           356             (1,516 )     (463 )                 94,369  
General and administrative expenses     45,795             (1,680 )     42       (31 )     (27 )     (192 )           (39 )     43,868  
Art and development costs     5,004                                                       5,004  
Income from operations     61,836                                                       68,885  
Interest expense, net     23,116                                                 (51 )     23,065  
Other (income) expense, net     (1,300 )                                         772       547       19  
Income (loss) before income taxes     40,020                                                       45,801  
Interest expense, net     23,116                                                       23,116  
Depreciation and amortization     16,916                                                       16,916  
EBITDA     80,052                                                       85,833  
Adjustments to EBITDA     5,781       (3,499 )     (1,680 )     398       (31 )     (1,543 )     (655 )     772       457        
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 85,833     $ (3,499 )   $ (1,680 )   $ 398     $ (31 )   $ (1,543 )   $ (655 )   $ 772     $ 457     $ 85,833  


PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, Continued
(In thousands, unaudited)

          Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 EBITDA Adjustments        
    June 30, 2020
GAAP
Basis (as
reported) 		  Store
impairment
and
restructuring
charges (a) 		  Corporate
development
expenses (g) 		  Legal   Stock Option
Expense/Non-
Employee Equity
Compensation/
Restricted
stock units –
time-based 		  Deferred
Rent (d) 		  Other
restructuring,
retention and
severance (b) 		  Closed
store
expense (e) 		  COVID-
19 (i) 		  Foreign
currency
losses 		  Other   June 30,
2020
Non-GAAP
basis
Net sales   $ 254,691                                                                 $ 254,691  
Cost of sales     237,907       (597 )                       (134 )     (4,437 )           (28,376 )                 204,363  
Gross Profit     16,784                                                                   50,328  
Wholesale selling expenses     9,707             (1,104 )                                   (509 )                 8,094  
Retail operating expenses     65,236                               1,573             (342 )     (4,389 )                 62,078  
General and administrative expenses     63,955             (1,003 )     (188 )     (8,571 )     49       (1,260 )     (58 )     (10,926 )                 41,998  
Art and development costs     3,516                                                                   3,516  
Store impairment and restructuring charges     1,164       (1,164 )                                                            
(Loss) from operations     (126,794 )                                                                 (65,358 )
Interest expense, net     25,412                                                                   25,412  
Other (income) expense, net     1,484             (536 )                                         (12 )     (775 )     161  
Loss before income taxes     (153,690 )                                                                 (90,931 )
Interest expense, net     25,412                                                                   25,412  
Depreciation and amortization     22,766                                                                   22,766  
EBITDA     (105,512 )                                                                 (42,753 )
Adjustments to EBITDA     62,759       (1,761 )     (2,643 )     (188 )     (8,571 )     1,488       (5,697 )     (400 )     (44,200 )     (12 )     (775 )      
Adjusted EBITDA   $ (42,753 )   $ (1,761 )   $ (2,643 )   $ (188 )   $ (8,571 )   $ 1,488     $ (5,697 )   $ (400 )   $ (44,200 )   $ (12 )   $ (775 )   $ (42,753 )


PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, Continued
(In thousands, unaudited)

          Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 EBITDA Adjustments        
    June 30, 2021
GAAP
Basis (as
reported) 		  Inventory restructuring and early lease terminations (j)   Net loss on debt repayment   Stock Option
Expense/Non-
Employee Equity
Compensation/
Restricted
stock units 		  Deferred
Rent (d) 		  Other
restructuring,
retention and
severance (b) 		  Closed
store
expense (e) 		  COVID-
19 (i) 		  Foreign
currency
gains 		  Other   June 30,
2021
Non-GAAP
basis
Net sales   $ 962,553                                                           $ 962,553  
Cost of sales     593,095       (3,694 )                                               124       589,525  
Gross Profit     369,458                                                             373,028  
Wholesale selling expenses     16,474                                                             16,474  
Retail operating expenses     186,075       (2,943 )                 (1,212 )           (3,078 )     (1,053 )           (718 )     177,071  
General and administrative expenses     91,833                   (2,962 )     84       (2,082 )     (58 )     (217 )           (689 )     85,909  
Art and development costs     9,975                                                             9,975  
Loss on disposal of assets in international operations     3,211                                                       (3,211 )      
Income from operations     61,890                                                             83,599  
Interest expense, net     40,330                                                       (105 )     40,225  
Other (income) expense, net     (873 )           (226 )                                   1,311       100       312  
Income before Income Taxes     22,433                                                             43,062  
Interest expense, net     40,330                                                             40,330  
Depreciation and amortization     34,860                                                             34,860  
EBITDA     97,623                                                             118,252  
Adjustments to EBITDA     20,629       (6,637 )     (226 )     (2,962 )     (1,128 )     (2,082 )     (3,136 )     (1,270 )     1,311       (4,499 )      
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 118,252     $ (6,637 )   $ (226 )   $ (2,962 )   $ (1,128 )   $ (2,082 )   $ (3,136 )   $ (1,270 )   $ 1,311     $ (4,499 )   $ 118,252  


PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, Continued
(In thousands, unaudited)

          Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 EBITDA Adjustments        
    June 30, 2020
GAAP
Basis (as
reported) 		    Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment (c)     Store
impairment
and
restructuring
charges (a) 		    Corporate
development
expenses (g) 		    Legal     Stock Option
Expense/Non-
Employee Equity
Compensation/
Restricted
stock units
(f)(g) 		    Deferred
Rent (d) 		    Other
restructuring,
retention and
severance (b) 		    Closed
store
expense (e) 		    COVID-
19 (i) 		    Foreign
currency
loss 		    Other     June 30,
2020
Non-GAAP
basis 		 
Net sales   $ 668,734                                                                       $ 668,734  
Cost of sales     534,664             (10,630 )                       (134 )     (4,437 )           (41,180 )           (429 )     477,854  
Gross Profit     134,070                                                                         190,880  
Wholesale selling expenses     25,165                   (1,840 )                                   (623 )                 22,702  
Retail operating expenses     153,402                                     2,909             (1,508 )     (14,567 )                 140,236  
General and administrative expenses     129,289                   (3,132 )     (6,509 )     (9,546 )     97       (4,307 )     (127 )     (14,010 )                 91,755  
Art and development costs     8,838                                                                         8,838  
Store impairment and restructuring charges     18,892             (18,892 )                                                            
Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment     536,648       (536,648 )                                                                  
(Loss) from operations     (738,164 )                                                                       (72,651 )
Interest expense, net     50,532                                                                         50,532  
Other (income) expense, net     7,160                   (640 )           (1,033 )                             (4,267 )     (2,474 )     (1,254 )
(Loss) before income taxes     (795,856 )                                                                       (121,929 )
Interest expense, net     50,532                                                                         50,532  
Depreciation and amortization     40,518                                                                         40,518  
EBITDA     (704,806 )                                                                       (30,879 )
Adjustments to EBITDA     673,927       (536,648 )     (29,522 )     (5,612 )     (6,509 )     (10,579 )     2,872       (8,744 )     (1,635 )     (70,380 )     (4,267 )     (2,903 )      
Adjusted EBITDA   $ (30,879 )   $ (536,648 )   $ (29,522 )   $ (5,612 )   $ (6,509 )   $ (10,579 )   $ 2,872     $ (8,744 )   $ (1,635 )   $ (70,380 )   $ (4,267 )   $ (2,903 )   $ (30,879 )


PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended June 30,     Six months ended June 30,  
    2021     2020     2021     2020  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)                        
Income (loss) before income taxes   $ 40,020     $ (153,690 )   $ 22,433     $ (795,856 )
Intangible asset amortization     2,354       2,679       4,831       5,545  
Amortization of deferred financing costs and original
issuance discounts 		    1,074       1,199       1,937       2,401  
Store impairment and restructuring charges (a)           181             28,154  
Other restructuring charges (b)     31       6,595       1,967       7,517  
Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment (c)                       536,648  
Non-employee equity-based compensation (f)                       1,033  
Non-recurring legal settlements/costs           100             6,421  
Stock option expense – time-based     104       561       217       561  
Stock option expense – performance – based           7,493             7,847  
Restricted stock unit expense – performance-based     1,154             1,971        
COVID - 19 (i)     655       44,200       1,270       70,380  
Loss on disposal of assets                 3,211        
Inventory disposals     162             926        
Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes     45,554       (90,682 )     38,763       (129,349 )
Adjusted income tax (benefit) (h)     11,446       (29,366 )     10,064       (41,650 )
Adjusted net income (loss)   $ 34,108     $ (61,316 )   $ 28,699     $ (87,699 )
Adjusted net income (loss) per common share – diluted   $ 0.29     $ (0.66 )   $ 0.25     $ (0.94 )
Weighted-average number of common shares-diluted     116,251,151       93,419,078       115,499,304       93,407,344  
  1. The Company performed a comprehensive review of its store locations aimed at improving the overall productivity of such locations (“store optimization program”). After careful consideration and evaluation of the store locations, the Company made the decision to accelerate the optimization of its store portfolio with the closure of stores, which are primarily located in close proximity to other Party City stores. For further detail, refer to Note 3 – Store Impairment and Restructuring Charges of Item 1, “Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)” in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q 2021.
  2. Amounts expensed principally relate to severance due to organizational changes.
  3. As a result of a sustained decline in market capitalization, the Company recognized a non-cash pre-tax goodwill and intangibles impairment charge at March 31, 2020.
  4. The “deferred rent” adjustment reflects the difference between accounting for rent and landlord incentives in accordance with GAAP and the Company’s actual cash outlay.
  5. Charges incurred related to closing and relocating stores in the ordinary course of business.
  6. The acquisition of Ampology’s interest in Kazzam, LLC in an equity transaction. See Note 17 – Kazzam, LLC of Item 1 in the June 30, 2021 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.
  7. Primarily represents costs for Kazzam (See Note 17 – Kazzam, LLC of Item 1 in the June 30, 2021 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for further discussion).
  8. Represents income tax expense/benefit after excluding the specific tax impacts for each of the pre-tax adjustments. The tax impacts for each of the adjustments were determined by applying to the pre-tax adjustments the effective income tax rates for the specific legal entities in which the adjustments were recorded.
  9. Represents COVID-19 expenses for employees on temporary furlough for whom the Company provides health benefits; non-payroll expenses including advertising, occupancy and other store expenses.
  10. Costs incurred for early lease terminations and a merchandise transformation project to transition and optimize stores to the reduced SKU assortment levels. 


PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(In thousands, except percentages, unaudited)

    Three Months Ended June 30,
    2021   2020
    Dollars in
Thousands 		    Percentage of
Total Revenues 		  Dollars in
Thousands 		    Percentage of
Total Revenues
Net Sales:                            
Wholesale   $ 230,961       43.1   %   $ 131,296       51.6   %
Eliminations     (139,027 )     (26.0 )       (62,387 )     (24.5 )  
Net wholesale     91,934       17.2         68,909       27.1    
Retail*     443,812       82.8         185,782       72.9    
Total revenues   $ 535,746       100.0   %   $ 254,691       100.0   %

*Retail revenues include royalties and franchise fees. Prior year amount conformed to current year presentation.

    Six months ended June 30,
    2021     2020
    Dollars in
Thousands 		    Percentage of
Total Revenues 		  Dollars in
Thousands 		    Percentage of
Total Revenues
Net Sales:                            
Wholesale   $ 443,098       46.0   %   $ 346,094       51.8   %
Eliminations     (257,639 )     (26.8 )       (166,118 )     (24.8 )  
Net wholesale     185,459       19.3         179,976       26.9    
Retail*     777,094       80.7         488,758       73.1    
Total revenues   $ 962,553       100.0   %   $ 668,734       100.0   %

*Retail revenues include royalties and franchise fees. Prior year amount conformed to current year presentation.

    Three Months Ended June 30,
    2021       2020
    Dollars in
Thousands 		    Percentage
of Net Sales 		      Dollars in
Thousands 		    Percentage
of Net Sales 		   
Retail Gross Profit*   $ 193,565       43.6   %   $ 29,902       16.1   %
Wholesale Gross Profit     23,607       25.7         (13,118 )     (19.0 )  
Total Gross Profit   $ 217,172       40.5   %   $ 16,784       6.6   %

*Retail Gross Profit include royalties and franchise fees. Prior year amount conformed to current year presentation.

    Six months ended June 30,
    2021       2020
    Dollars in
Thousands 		    Percentage
of Net Sales 		      Dollars in
Thousands 		    Percentage
of Net Sales 		   
Retail Gross Profit*   $ 316,743       40.8   %   $ 125,845       25.7   %
Wholesale Gross Profit     52,715       28.4         8,225       4.6    
Total Gross Profit   $ 369,458       38.4   %   $ 134,070       20.0   %

*Retail Gross Profit include royalties and franchise fees. Prior year amount conformed to current year presentation.


PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
OPERATING METRICS

    Three months ended June 30,   LTM
    2021   2020   2021
                   
Store Count                  
Corporate Stores:                  
Beginning of period     746       757       757  
New stores opened     5       1       10  
Acquired               5  
Closed     (2 )     (1 )     (23 )
End of period     749       757       749  
Franchise Stores                  
Beginning of period     85       97       96  
Sold to Party City               (5 )
Closed     (3 )           (9 )
End of period     82       97       82  
Grand Total     831       854       831  


    Three months ended June 30,   Six months ended June 30,
    2021   2020   2021   2020
                 
Wholesale Share of Shelf (a)   81.0 %   82.3 %   81.2 %   81.7 %
Manufacturing Share of Shelf (b)   30.7 %   33.5 %   31.4 %   30.7 %
                 
                 
                 
    Three months ended June 30,   Six months ended June 30,
    2021   2020   2021   2020
                 
Brand comparable sales (c)   118.3 %   -52.4 %   73.4 %   -35.6 %

(a)        Wholesale share of shelf represents the percentage of our retail product cost of sales supplied by our wholesale operations.
(b)        Manufacturing share of shelf represents the percentage of our retail product cost of sales manufactured by the company.
(c)        Party City brand comparable sales include North American e-commerce sales.





