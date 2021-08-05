Brookfield Renewable Announces Strong Second Quarter Results

“We had a strong quarter, as we delivered solid financial results and executed on a number of key strategic initiatives including securing a 25-year contract-for-difference to support almost 1.5 gigawatts of offshore wind, initiated one of the largest onshore wind repowerings in the world, and entered a strategic collaboration with the world's largest corporate buyer of renewable power,” said Connor Teskey, CEO of Brookfield Renewable. “This broad range of transactions and agreements highlight the unique strengths of our business. We continue to see attractive large-scale opportunities leveraging our strengths to participate in the accelerating build out of renewables and the transition of existing generation to cleaner forms of electricity production.”

(1) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, average LP units totaled 274.9 million and 274.9 million, respectively (2020: 268.5 million and 268.5 million, respectively). (2) Non-IFRS measures. Refer to “Cautionary Statement Regarding Use of Non-IFRS Measures”. (3) Average Units outstanding for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 were 645.6 million and 645.5 million, respectively (2020: 583.8 million and 583.7 million, respectively), being inclusive of our LP units, Redeemable/Exchangeable partnership units, BEPC exchangeable shares and general partner interest. The actual Units outstanding at June 30, 2021 were 645.6 million (2020: 467.0 million). (4) Normalized FFO assumes long-term average generation in all segments except the Brazil and Colombia hydroelectric segments and uses 2020 foreign currency rates. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, the change related to long-term average generation totaled $85 million and $97 million, respectively (2020: $19 million and $(6) million, respectively) and the change related to foreign currency totaled $(13) million and $(10) million, respectively.





Brookfield Renewable reported FFO of $268 million or $0.42 per Unit for the three months ended June 30, 2021, a 5% increase from prior year, and $340 million or $0.53 per Unit on a normalized basis, a 23% increase from the prior year. After deducting depreciation and one-time non-cash charges, our Net loss attributable to Unitholders for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $63 million or $0.13 per LP unit.



Highlights

Generated FFO of $268 million, or $0.42 per unit, a 23% increase on a normalized per unit basis over the same period in the prior year as our assets continue to perform well with high levels of asset availability, and we benefit from growth from new acquisitions and development assets coming online;





We signed 28 agreements for approximately 800 GWh of renewable generation with corporate off-takers across all major industries. Our momentum with corporate contracting continues to grow and demonstrates our leadership in a rapidly growing industry trend;





Progressed approximately 7,500 megawatts of development projects through construction and advanced stage permitting. We also added approximately 4,000 megawatts to our global development pipeline, which is now approximately 31,000 megawatts;





Invested or agreed to invest approximately $1.9 billion (approximately $500 million net to Brookfield Renewable) of equity across a range of transactions year-to-date;





Our balance sheet remains robust with almost $3.3 billion of available liquidity and no meaningful near-term maturities; and





Raised approximately $1.3 billion (over $650 million net to Brookfield Renewable) from asset recycling and strategic upfinancing activities this year.



Update on Growth Initiatives

As more capital continues to flow into renewable energy and decarbonization solutions, our approach to growth will continue to favor opportunities that allow us to utilize our strengths – investing for value and leveraging our operating capabilities to drive cashflow growth. We recently executed several agreements and transactions that highlight this approach.

In June, we commenced the repowering of the fully contracted 845-megawatt Shepherds Flat wind project, which we acquired earlier this year. Shepherds Flat, located in the United States, is one of the largest repowering projects in the world. We will replace the turbine hardware with longer rotors and more efficient equipment while maintaining the rest of the infrastructure. This is expected to increase production by approximately 25%, generating 400 gigawatt hours of additional clean energy annually, while meaningfully extending the asset’s useful life. Furthermore, given that it costs only a fraction of a comparable greenfield project and the enhanced generation can support a more robust capital structure, the repowering requires no additional equity investment from us, generating attractive mid-to-high teens returns on this investment.

This repowering is an example of how we capitalize on our competitive advantages in the current market environment. By the time we complete the repowering by the end of 2022, it is expected that 320 turbines will have been retrofitted with almost 130 meter rotors and other technologically advanced equipment, as we continue to deliver power and receive revenues under the power purchase agreement. Doing so requires the combination of our operating capabilities as well as our position as one of the leading renewable power platforms in the world. We are leveraging our existing relationships with equipment suppliers, financing partners, and power offtakes to largely de-risk this project.

With an estimated 200 gigawatts of global wind capacity reaching 15 years of age within the next five years, the global market for repowerings is large – Shepherds Flat is by no means the only opportunity – and is only one segment where we continue to grow our business at attractive returns. Given our global reach and operating capabilities, we expect to capitalize on scale opportunities to repower other facilities, both across our existing portfolio as well as those we acquire, to deliver attractive returns for our investors.

This quarter, we signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon to develop new renewable energy projects supported by power purchase agreements and to work together on additional green energy opportunities in the future. This agreement, with the world’s largest corporate buyer of renewable power, will leverage our deep operating capabilities and local teams in North America, Europe, Brazil, and Asia to support the construction of projects from our 31,000 megawatt global development pipeline. We are excited to collaborate with Amazon and support them in achieving their climate goals and the transition of global electricity grids to greener energy.

We also agreed with Trane Technologies, a global climate innovator, to jointly pursue and offer decarbonization-as-a-service for commercial, industrial, and public sector customers, comprising energy efficient retrofits and upgrades of building energy infrastructure along with captive distributed solar, energy storage and other power generation across North America. The agreement leverages our leading U.S. distributed generation business and Trane’s leading energy efficiency and technical, engineering, construction and project development experience to jointly develop and implement new customer opportunities. The innovative decarbonization solutions provided will help customers meet sustainability targets while reducing operating costs through upgrading critical energy infrastructure and installing onsite renewable energy.

At our Polish renewable business, we made significant progress on our development activities. We secured a 25-year contract to support the buildout of almost 1.5 gigawatts of offshore projects at a very attractive price, escalating with inflation, with no basis or curtailment risk. As we have stated previously, we believe these are the most attractive contract structures available in the global offshore sector. We are now focused on executing construction activities, with the goal of delivering the facilities starting in 2025. In addition, we are on track to deliver our 200-megawatt under construction onshore wind portfolio by next year and are advancing opportunities to grow our onshore wind and solar footprint in the country. To fund these growth activities, shareholders have agreed to the capital increase required over the next two years, providing the framework for us to invest an additional €150 million (approximately $50 million net to Brookfield Renewable) and increase our stake in the business to almost 40%.

In Brazil, our construction activities continue to progress on budget and schedule across our almost 2-gigawatt portfolio of under construction solar projects. Recently, we completed construction activities at our approximately 300-megawatt project ahead of schedule and under budget. Our global procurement platform and construction capabilities have positioned us well and we are on track to deliver an additional approximately 900 megawatts of fully contracted projects in 2022.

Alongside Apple’s China Renewable Energy Fund, which was raised by Apple and its suppliers to advance their collective transition to net zero in the country, we agreed to acquire a 55% stake in a 213-megawatt high quality, contracted portfolio of wind assets in China for ~$60 million ($15 million net to Brookfield Renewable). This transaction continues to expand and diversify our platform in China, providing a path to continue to prudently grow our capacity in the country. The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter.

In India, we agreed to invest $130 million ($35 million net to Brookfield Renewable), totaling 900 megawatts of capacity across two transactions. The first is with a local solar developer from whom we acquired assets in 2019. We will acquire a 450-megawatt fully contracted ready-to-build solar project. The opportunity is a part of a 1.7-gigawatt pipeline that we are developing in a joint venture with them, where they undertake development activities, and we have the option to acquire the projects once they are fully permitted and ready to begin construction. The second is with a large Indian solar developer that was one of the underlying borrowers in a portfolio of loans we acquired in late 2020. The investment gives us the right to acquire a 450-megawatt fully contracted solar project one year following commissioning once the project has been substantially de-risked.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC)

It has been 12 months since we spun out our corporate entity, Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC). In that time, it has achieved many of the goals we set at launch including welcoming almost 250 new institutional investors and the addition to many indices including the Russell 1000, the MSCI Canada and the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. We were able to offer BEPC shares as consideration in the privatization of TerraForm Power and expanded the public float since launch by approximately 300%. We are pleased with the positive market reception. Looking forward, we expect that BEPC will continue to offer investors an additional way to access our globally leading portfolio of renewable and decarbonization assets, broadening our investor base and enhancing the liquidity of our securities.

Results from Operations

During the second quarter, we generated FFO of $268 million, or $0.42 per unit, as our business benefited from recent acquisitions, strong asset availability, and margin enhancing initiatives. On a normalized basis, our per unit results were up 23% year-over-year.

During the quarter, our hydroelectric segment delivered FFO of $154 million. Despite generation for the quarter coming in below the long-term average, the portfolio continues to exhibit strong cash flow resiliency given the increasingly diversified asset base and contract profile. As we have reiterated previously, resource cyclicality is expected but does not impact how we manage the business. Our focus remains on mitigating exposure to any single resource, market, or counterparty by continuously diversifying and contracting the business while prudently managing the assets. Securing contracts that value the uniqueness of our fleet as a generator of dispatchable clean electricity and ancillary services further bolsters our portfolio against inevitable variability.

Brazil has been impacted by a drier than normal rainy season, particularly in the Southeastern region of the country, and reservoirs are well below long-term average. As a result, spot prices have increased significantly, as the grid operator has been forced to dispatch higher priced thermal generation, and there is modest risk of energy rationing. Our portfolio is well positioned in this environment. We have little to no risk of being short of our power delivery obligations for the rest of this year and 2022, and we could potentially realize very strong pricing on contracts we sign for next year.

Our wind and solar segments generated a combined $178 million of FFO, as we continue to generate stable revenues from these assets and benefit from the diversification of our fleet and highly contracted cash flows with long duration power purchase agreements. Further, to take advantage of the strong pricing environment in Brazil, we executed on a regulatory mechanism to uncontract our generation for 2022 from our approximately 300-megawatt solar project. Concurrently, we executed on new contracts for this generation in the free market at double the power purchase agreement price, generating an additional R$135 million (US$27 million) of revenue from the project.

Our energy transition segment generated $44 million of FFO during the quarter as our portfolio continues to grow while we assist commercial and industrial partners achieve their decarbonization goals and provide critical grid-stabilizing ancillary services and back-up capacity required to address the increasing intermittency of greener electricity grids.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Our financial position continues to be strong. We have approximately $3.3 billion of available liquidity, our investment grade balance sheet has no meaningful near-term maturities, and approximately 90% of our financings are non-recourse to Brookfield Renewable. Recently, Fitch initiated coverage of our business, assigning a BBB+ rating, which is consistent with our existing rating from S&P.

During the quarter, we continued to take advantage of the low interest rate environment and executed on approximately $1.5 billion of investment grade financings and upfinancings across the business. We also continued to execute on several initiatives to further bolster our liquidity and support growth. Recently, we raised over $850 million (approximately $410 million net to Brookfield Renewable) of equity proceeds from capital recycling initiatives. Looking forward, we expect to continue to generate meaningful proceeds from strategic upfinancing and capital recycling initiatives, so we are not reliant on capital markets to fund the growth of our business.

Distribution Declaration

The next quarterly distribution in the amount of $0.30375 per LP unit, is payable on September 29, 2021 to unitholders of record as at the close of business on August 31, 2021. In conjunction with the Partnership’s distribution declaration, the Board of Directors of BEPC has declared an equivalent quarterly dividend of $0.30375 per share, also payable on September 29, 2021 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on August 31, 2021. Brookfield Renewable targets a sustainable distribution with increases targeted on average at 5% to 9% annually.

The quarterly dividends on BEP's preferred shares and preferred LP units have also been declared.

Distribution Currency Option

The quarterly distributions payable on the BEP units and BEPC shares are declared in U.S. dollars. Unitholders who are residents in the United States will receive payment in U.S. dollars and unitholders who are residents in Canada will receive the Canadian dollar equivalent unless they request otherwise. The Canadian dollar equivalent of the quarterly distribution will be based on the Bank of Canada daily average exchange rate on the record date or, if the record date falls on a weekend or holiday, on the Bank of Canada daily average exchange rate of the preceding business day.

Registered unitholders who are residents in Canada who wish to receive a U.S. dollar distribution and registered unitholders who are residents in the United States wishing to receive the Canadian dollar distribution equivalent should contact Brookfield Renewable’s transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada, in writing at 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1 or by phone at 1-800-564-6253. Beneficial unitholders (i.e., those holding their units in street name with their brokerage) should contact the broker with whom their units are held.

Distribution Reinvestment Plan

Brookfield Renewable Partners maintains a Distribution Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”) which allows holders of BEP units who are residents in Canada to acquire additional LP units by reinvesting all or a portion of their cash distributions without paying commissions. Information on the DRIP, including details on how to enroll, is available on our website at www.bep.brookfield.com/stock-and-distribution/distributions/drip .

Additional information on Brookfield Renewable’s distributions and preferred share dividends can be found on our website at www.bep.brookfield.com .

Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Our portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals over 20,000 megawatts of installed capacity and an approximately 31,000 megawatt development pipeline. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP; TSX: BEP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BEPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at https://bep.brookfield.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $625 billion of assets under management.

Please note that Brookfield Renewable’s previous audited annual and unaudited quarterly reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and securities regulators in Canada, are available on our website at https://bep.brookfield.com, on SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR’s website at www.sedar.com. Hard copies of the annual and quarterly reports can be obtained free of charge upon request.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As of UNAUDITED

June 30 December 31 (MILLIONS) 2021 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 530 $ 431 Trade receivables and other financial assets 2,015 1,661 Equity-accounted investments 979 971 Property, plant and equipment, at fair value 44,646 44,590 Goodwill 998 970 Deferred income tax and other assets 1,953 1,099 Total Assets $ 51,121 $ 49,722 Liabilities Corporate borrowings $ 2,191 $ 2,135 Borrowings which have recourse only to assets they finance 17,186 15,947 Accounts payable and other liabilities 4,864 4,358 Deferred income tax liabilities 5,149 5,515 Equity Non-controlling interests Participating non-controlling interests – in operating subsidiaries $ 11,644 $ 11,100 General partnership interest in a holding subsidiary held by Brookfield 50 56 Participating non-controlling interests – in a holding subsidiary – Redeemable/Exchangeable units held by Brookfield 2,439 2,721 BEPC exchangeable shares 2,159 2,408 Preferred equity 624 609 Perpetual subordinated notes 340 — Preferred limited partners' equity 1,028 1,028 Limited partners' equity 3,447 21,731 3,845 21,767 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 51,121 $ 49,722







Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Consolidated Statements of Operating Results UNAUDITED For the three months ended

June 30 For the six months ended

June 30 (MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 1,019 $ 942 $ 2,039 $ 1,991 Other income 178 24 205 39 Direct operating costs (307 ) (310 ) (698 ) (636 ) Management service costs (72 ) (46 ) (153 ) (86 ) Interest expense (246 ) (261 ) (479 ) (500 ) Share of earnings (losses) from equity-accounted investments 2 (1 ) 7 1 Foreign exchange and financial instrument gain (loss) (47 ) (46 ) 1 (26 ) Depreciation (379 ) (324 ) (747 ) (661 ) Other (36 ) (3 ) (135 ) (15 ) Income tax recovery (expense) Current (22 ) 4 (38 ) (16 ) Deferred 20 11 53 (12 ) Net income (loss) $ 110 $ (10 ) $ 55 $ 79 Net loss attributable to preferred equity, perpetual subordinated notes and non-controlling interests in operating subsidiaries $ (173 ) $ (32 ) (251 ) (101 ) Net loss attributable to Unitholders (63 ) (42 ) $ (196 ) $ (22 ) Basic and diluted loss per LP unit $ (0.13 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.10 )







Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the three months ended

June 30 For the six months ended

June 30 UNAUDITED

(MILLIONS) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating activities Net income (loss) $ 110 $ (10 ) $ 55 $ 79 Adjustments for the following non-cash items: Depreciation 379 324 747 661 Unrealized foreign exchange and financial instrument loss 58 45 31 25 Share of loss (earnings) from equity-accounted investments (2 ) 1 (7 ) (1 ) Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (20 ) (11 ) (53 ) 12 Other non-cash items (134 ) 26 (120 ) 41 Net change in working capital and other (391 ) (1 ) (302 ) 16 — 374 351 833 Financing activities Net corporate borrowings — 250 — 250 Commercial paper and corporate credit facilities, net — (197 ) (3 ) (159 ) Non-recourse borrowings, net 236 4 910 (7 ) Capital contributions from participating non-controlling interests – in operating subsidiaries, net (19 ) (59 ) 795 (50 ) Issuance of perpetual subordinated notes 340 — 340 195 Distributions paid: To participating non-controlling interests - in operating subsidiaries (262 ) (150 ) (380 ) (284 ) To preferred shareholders & limited partners' unitholders (21 ) (18 ) (42 ) (36 ) To unitholders of Brookfield Renewable or BRELP (213 ) (183 ) (429 ) (365 ) Borrowings from related party, net (25 ) — 220 — 36 (353 ) 1,411 (456 ) Investing activities Acquisitions net of cash and cash equivalents in acquired entity 2 1 (1,426 ) (105 ) Investment in property, plant and equipment (244 ) (79 ) (533 ) (144 ) Disposal of subsidiaries, associates and other securities, net 396 (67 ) 398 14 Restricted cash and other (28 ) 64 (78 ) 14 126 (81 ) (1,639 ) (221 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash 5 4 (6 ) (11 ) Cash and cash equivalents Increase (decrease) 167 (56 ) 117 145 Net change in cash classified within assets held for sale 5 (4 ) (18 ) (8 ) Balance, beginning of period 358 549 431 352 Balance, end of period $ 530 $ 489 $ 530 $ 489







PROPORTIONATE RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30

The following chart reflects the generation and summary financial figures on a proportionate basis for the three months ended June 30:

(GWh) (MILLIONS) Actual Generation LTA Generation Revenues Adjusted EBITDA FFO Net Income (Loss) 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Hydroelectric North America 2,450 3,476 3,580 3,580 $ 190 $ 217 $ 128 $ 165 $ 90 $ 137 $ (16 ) $ 7 Brazil 1,112 924 998 998 45 39 33 35 31 29 4 9 Colombia 972 532 887 870 51 45 42 25 33 19 20 11 4,534 4,932 5,465 5,448 286 301 203 225 154 185 8 27 Wind North America 1,061 765 1,446 938 86 56 79 45 54 31 (32 ) (7 ) Europe 228 140 272 175 29 15 67 13 63 11 31 (9 ) Brazil 141 142 168 168 7 7 6 6 4 5 — — Asia 129 110 117 118 9 7 6 6 4 4 1 2 1,559 1,157 2,003 1,399 131 85 158 70 125 51 — (14 ) Solar 538 285 620 366 102 44 81 45 53 29 13 (10 ) Energy transition(1) 382 178 268 96 78 36 58 34 44 27 10 10 Corporate — — — — — — 10 22 (108 ) (60 ) (94 ) (55 ) Total 7,013 6,552 8,356 7,309 $ 597 $ 466 $ 510 $ 396 $ 268 $ 232 $ (63 ) $ (42 )

(1) Actual generation includes 123 GWh (2020: 86 GWh) from facilities that do not have a corresponding LTA.





PROPORTIONATE RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30

The following chart reflects the generation and summary financial figures on a proportionate basis for the six months ended June 30:

(GWh) (MILLIONS) Actual Generation LTA Generation Revenues Adjusted EBITDA FFO Net Income (Loss) 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Hydroelectric North America 5,578 7,198 6,813 6,813 $ 395 $ 482 $ 269 $ 362 $ 194 $ 292 $ (12 ) $ 82 Brazil 2,264 2,151 1,986 1,986 97 100 81 82 70 70 27 34 Colombia 1,805 1,241 1,693 1,668 106 105 77 61 60 44 42 34 9,647 10,590 10,492 10,467 598 687 427 505 324 406 57 150 Wind North America 2,168 1,596 2,881 1,882 208 116 160 93 116 61 (56 ) (17 ) Europe 599 360 652 428 72 37 134 26 123 21 41 (20 ) Brazil 267 212 294 294 14 11 10 9 6 6 (2 ) (4 ) Asia 241 200 217 218 16 13 12 11 8 7 2 1 3,275 2,368 4,044 2,822 310 177 316 139 253 95 (15 ) (40 ) Solar 865 468 984 580 179 78 140 69 83 37 (9 ) (24 ) Energy transition(1) 601 290 438 157 148 69 104 55 77 44 17 19 Corporate — — — — — — 12 19 (227 ) (133 ) (246 ) (127 ) Total 14,388 13,716 15,958 14,026 $ 1,235 $ 1,011 $ 999 $ 787 $ 510 $ 449 $ (196 ) $ (22 )

(1) Actual generation includes 195 GWh (2020: 142 GWh) from facilities that do not have a corresponding LTA.





The following table reconciles the non-IFRS financial metrics to the most directly comparable IFRS measures. Net income attributable to Unitholders is reconciled to Funds From Operations and reconciled to Proportionate Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30:

For the three months ended

June 30 For the six months ended

June 30 UNAUDITED

(MILLIONS) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) attributable to: Limited partners' equity $ (35 ) $ (33 ) $ (101 ) $ (31 ) General partnership interest in a holding subsidiary held by Brookfield 19 15 39 31 Participating non-controlling interests – in a holding subsidiary – Redeemable/Exchangeable units held by Brookfield (25 ) (24 ) (71 ) (22 ) Class A shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (22 ) — (63 ) — Net income (loss) attributable to Unitholders $ (63 ) $ (42 ) $ (196 ) $ (22 ) Adjusted for proportionate share of: Depreciation 246 160 483 330 Foreign exchange and financial instruments gain 67 36 67 35 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (24 ) 3 (59 ) 9 Other 42 75 215 97 Funds From Operations $ 268 $ 232 $ 510 $ 449 Normalized long-term average generation adjustment 85 19 97 (6 ) Normalized foreign currency adjustment (13 ) — (10 ) — Normalized Funds From Operations $ 340 $ 251 $ 597 $ 443 Normalized Funds From Operations Adjustments (72 ) (19 ) (87 ) 6 Distributions attributable to: Preferred limited partners' equity 15 14 29 26 Preferred equity 6 6 13 13 Perpetual subordinated notes 3 — 3 — Current income taxes 8 (1 ) 14 8 Interest expense 138 105 277 218 Management service costs 72 40 153 73 Proportionate Adjusted EBITDA 510 396 999 787 Attributable to non-controlling interests 417 277 614 647 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 927 $ 673 $ 1,613 $ 1,434





The following table reconciles the per Unit non-IFRS financial metrics to the most directly comparable IFRS measures. Basic income per LP unit is reconciled to FFO per Unit for the three and six months ended June 30:

For the three months ended

June 30 For the six months ended

June 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 Basic income (loss) per LP unit(1) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.10 ) Depreciation 0.38 0.27 0.75 0.57 Foreign exchange and financial instruments loss (gain) 0.10 0.06 0.10 0.06 Deferred income tax recovery (expense) (0.04 ) 0.01 (0.09 ) 0.02 Other 0.11 0.17 0.40 0.22 Funds From Operations per Unit(2) $ 0.42 $ 0.40 $ 0.79 $ 0.77 Normalized long-term average generation adjustment 0.13 0.03 0.15 (0.01 ) Normalized foreign exchange adjustment (0.02 ) — (0.02 ) — Normalized Funds From Operations per Unit $ 0.53 $ 0.43 $ 0.92 $ 0.76

﻿

1. Average LP units outstanding for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 were 274.9 million and 274.9 million, respectively (2020: 268.5 million and 268.5 million, respectively). 2. Average Units for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 were 645.6 million and 645.5 million, respectively (2020: 583.8 million and 583.7 million, respectively), being inclusive of LP units, Redeemable/Exchangeable partnership units, BEPC exchangeable shares and general partner interest.









BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE CORPORATION REPORTS

SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated

The Board of Directors of Brookfield Renewable Corporation ("BEPC" or our "company") (NYSE, TSX: BEPC) today has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30375 per class A exchangeable subordinate voting share of BEPC (a "Share"), payable on September 29, 2021 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on August 31, 2021. This dividend is identical in amount per share and has identical record and payment dates to the quarterly distribution announced today by BEP on BEP's LP units.

The BEPC exchangeable shares are structured with the intention of being economically equivalent to the non-voting limited partnership units of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. ("BEP" or the "Partnership") (NYSE, BEP; TSX: BEP.UN). We believe economic equivalence is achieved through identical dividends and distributions on the BEPC exchangeable shares and BEP's LP units and each BEPC exchangeable share being exchangeable at the option of the holder for one BEP LP unit at any time. Given the economic equivalence, we expect that the market price of the Shares will be significantly impacted by the market price of BEP's LP units and the combined business performance of our company and BEP as a whole. In addition to carefully considering the disclosures made in this news release in its entirety, shareholders are strongly encouraged to carefully review BEP's continuous disclosure filings available electronically on EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Financial Results Millions (except, otherwise noted) Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 Unaudited 2021 2020 2021 2020 Proportionate Generation (GWh) 4,588 3,692 9,291 8,332 Net income (loss) attributable to the partnership $ 611 $ 11 $ 602 $ 73 Funds From Operations (FFO)(1) $ 139 $ 105 $ 265 $ 253

(1) Non-IFRS measures. Refer to “Cautionary Statement Regarding Use of Non-IFRS Measures”.

BEPC reported FFO of $139 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $105 million in the prior year. After deducting non-cash depreciation, our net income attributable to the partnership for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $611 million.









BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION UNAUDITED

June 30 December 31 (MILLIONS) 2021 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 396 $ 355 Trade receivables and other financial assets 1,659 1,297 Equity-accounted investments 374 372 Property, plant and equipment, at fair value 34,248 36,097 Goodwill 896 970 Deferred income tax and other assets 1,232 382 Total Assets $ 38,805 $ 39,473 Liabilities and Equity Borrowings which have recourse only to assets they finance $ 12,908 $ 12,822 Accounts payable and other liabilities 3,825 3,296 Deferred income tax liabilities 3,986 4,200 BEPC exchangeable and class B shares 6,642 7,430 Non-controlling interests Participating non-controlling interests – in operating subsidiaries $ 9,627 $ 10,290 Participating non-controlling interests – in a holding subsidiary held by the partnership 258 258 The partnership 1,559 11,444 1,177 11,725 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 38,805 $ 39,473









BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME UNAUDITED Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (MILLIONS) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 817 $ 764 $ 1,656 $ 1,617 Other income 5 14 19 24 Direct operating costs (249 ) (264 ) (587 ) (543 ) Management service costs (47 ) (36 ) (102 ) (65 ) Interest expense (220 ) (189 ) (440 ) (357 ) Share of earnings (loss) from equity-accounted investments (1 ) — 1 1 Foreign exchange and financial instrument gain (18 ) (41 ) 16 (6 ) Depreciation (275 ) (254 ) (565 ) (513 ) Other (31 ) 24 (177 ) 15 Remeasurement of BEPC exchangeable and class B shares 694 — 788 — Income tax expense Current (18 ) 5 (31 ) (14 ) Deferred 2 (8 ) 19 (49 ) Net income $ 659 $ 15 $ 597 $ 110 Net income (loss) attributable to: Non-controlling interests: Participating non-controlling interests – in operating subsidiaries $ 46 $ 2 $ (10 ) $ 31 Participating non-controlling interests – in a holding subsidiary held by the partnership 2 2 5 6 The partnership 611 11 602 73 $ 659 $ 15 $ 597 $ 110







BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS UNAUDITED

(MILLIONS) Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating activities Net income (loss) $ 659 $ 15 $ 597 $ 110 Adjustments for the following non-cash items: Depreciation 275 254 565 513 Unrealized foreign exchange and financial instruments gain 20 40 3 5 Share of earnings from equity-accounted investments 1 — (1 ) (1 ) Deferred income tax expense (2 ) 8 (19 ) 49 Other non-cash items 5 (3 ) 55 (13 ) Remeasurement of BEPC exchangeable and class B shares (694 ) — (788 ) — Net change in working capital (369 ) 49 (225 ) 67 (105 ) 363 187 730 Financing activities Non-recourse borrowings, net 450 (51 ) 449 77 Capital contributions from participating non-controlling interests 11 7 38 12 Capital contributions from the Partnership — 50 — 100 Distributions paid and return of capital: To participating non-controlling interests (154 ) (147 ) (290 ) (286 ) To the Partnership — (136 ) — (236 ) Borrowings from related party, net 115 (29 ) 168 (58 ) 422 (306 ) 365 (391 ) Investing activities Acquisitions net of cash and cash equivalents in acquired entity (12 ) — (12 ) (105 ) Investment in property, plant and equipment (166 ) (74 ) (405 ) (107 ) Disposal of subsidiaries, associates and other securities, net — 11 — 11 Investment in financial assets and other (34 ) 4 (72 ) (26 ) (212 ) (59 ) (489 ) (227 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash 4 2 (6 ) (10 ) Cash and cash equivalents Increase (decrease) 109 — 57 102 Net change in cash classified within assets held for sale (11 ) — (16 ) — Balance, beginning of period 298 406 355 304 Balance, end of period $ 396 $ 406 $ 396 $ 406





The following table reconciles net income (loss) attributable to Brookfield Renewable to Funds From Operations for the three and six months ended June 30:

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (MILLIONS) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) attributable to the partnership $ 611 $ 11 $ 602 $ 73 Adjusted for proportionate share of: Depreciation 122 70 248 145 Other 48 24 99 35 Dividends on BEPC class A exchangeable shares 52 — 104 — Remeasurement of BEPC exchangeable and class B shares (694 ) — (788 ) — Funds From Operations $ 139 $ 105 $ 265 $ 253





