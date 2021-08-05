Seres Therapeutics to Present at Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB), a leading microbiome therapeutics company, today announced that Eric Shaff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Seres Therapeutics, will participate in a discussion at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 11 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

A webcast replay will be available on the Seres website beginning approximately two hours after the event and will be archived for approximately 21 days.