Precision BioSciences to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 12, 2021

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic CAR T and in vivo gene correction therapies with its ARCUS genome editing platform, today announced that it will publish financial results for the second quarter 2021 and provide a business update on August 12, 2021.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) with its wholly proprietary ARCUS genome editing platform.

