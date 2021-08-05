checkAd

Origin Materials Earns USDA Certified Biobased Product Label

05.08.2021   

Origin Materials, Inc. (“Origin” or “Origin Materials”) (NASDAQ: ORGN, ORGNW), the world’s leading carbon negative materials company, announced today that it has earned the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Certified Biobased Product label. The products, chloromethyl furfural (CMF) and hydrothermal carbon (HTC), are now able to display a unique USDA label that highlights their percentage of biobased content.

Third-party verification for a product's biobased content is administered through the USDA BioPreferred Program, an initiative created by the 2002 Farm Bill (and recently reauthorized by the 2018 Farm Bill). One of the goals of the BioPreferred Program is to increase the development, purchase and use of biobased products.

The USDA Certified Biobased Product label displays a product's biobased content, which is the portion of a product that comes from a renewable source, such as plant, animal, marine, or forestry feedstocks. Utilizing renewable, biobased materials displaces the need for non-renewable petroleum-based chemicals.

Origin’s CMF and HTC qualify for mandatory federal purchasing by meeting or exceeding the minimum biobased content requirements for one or more product categories identified by the USDA.

Biobased products, through petroleum displacement, have played an increasingly important role in reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions that exacerbate global climate change. Biobased products are cost-comparative, readily available, and perform as well as or better than their conventional counterparts.

"Earning the USDA Certified Biobased Product label is a significant step in our mission to transition the world to sustainable, carbon-negative materials,” said Rich Riley, co-CEO of Origin Materials. “These materials touch countless products and markets, including clothing, textiles, plastics, packaging, car parts, tires, carpeting, and toys. With this third-party certification of our cost-advantaged platform materials, CMF and HTC, Origin becomes a preferred supplier of biobased materials to the United States government. And we further strengthen our leadership position in renewable, carbon-negative materials that reduce the need for fossil resources.”

