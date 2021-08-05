checkAd

Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.08.2021, 13:00  |  60   |   |   

Tilray, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq I TSX: TLRY), a global pioneer in medical cannabis research, cultivation, and production, today announced the launch of medical cannabis edibles in THC and CBD-rich varieties of chocolates and soft chew gummies. The new Tilray-branded medical cannabis edibles are now available for patients across Canada and add to the brand’s comprehensive offering of cannabis medicines, including whole flower, oils, vapes, and pre-rolls developed with patient health and wellbeing in mind.

Irwin D. Simon, Tilray’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Whether it’s pain management, anxiety treatment, or everything in between, patients are asking for more choices in the medical cannabis category, and Tilray remains committed to the innovations that improve patient wellbeing. As cannabis regulations evolve around the world, we look forward to offering our global patient community the highest-quality medicines they depend on for health, wellness and wellbeing.”

Tilray’s new medical cannabis edibles include two formulations of 16-gram medical cannabis-infused chocolate bars in THC Milk Chocolate containing 10mg of THC and <1mg of CBD per package and CBD Dark Chocolate containing 1mg of THC and 20mg of CBD per package, as well as two formulations of medical cannabis soft chews available in Watermelon containing 10mg of THC and Pineapple-Mango containing 10mg of THC and 10mg of CBD.

Jim Meiers, President at Tilray Canada, said, “Tilray continues to deliver the benefits of cannabis safely and reliably in unique formats that suit patients’ needs. Our goal is to help provide patients access to the highest-quality medical cannabis products that can improve their quality of life, and also support them with best-in-class service and programs so they make the choices best suited to their needs.”

For more information about Tilray medical cannabis products, visit: www.Tilray.ca

About Tilray Inc.

Tilray, Inc. is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the trusted partner for its patients and consumers by providing them with a cultivated experience and health and wellbeing through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and alcoholic beverages.

Seite 1 von 2
Tilray Registered -2- Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Tilray - Wann platzt die Cannabis-Blase ?

Diskussion: Tilray 2.0
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada Tilray, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq I TSX: TLRY), a global pioneer in medical cannabis research, cultivation, and production, today announced the launch of medical cannabis edibles in THC and CBD-rich varieties of chocolates and soft chew gummies. The …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Zoetis to Acquire Jurox, a Leading Provider and Manufacturer of Livestock and Companion Animal ...
Western Union Announces Agreement to Sell Western Union Business Solutions to Goldfinch Partners ...
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Accenture to Acquire Blue Horseshoe, Deepening Customer-Centric Supply Chain Transformation ...
Fiverr and Wix Join Forces to Help Make the Web Accessible for Everyone
bluebird bio, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Jefferson Security Bank Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
MSCI August Quarterly Index Review Announcement Scheduled for August 11, 2021
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04.08.21Tilray Inc.: Kursfeuerwerk nach Zahlen (verpufft)
Cannabis-Trends | Kommentare
29.07.21Tilray Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting of Stockholders to August 19, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21Tilray Aktie – Die Zahlen sorgen für Entspannung
Konstantin Oldenburger | Kommentare
28.07.21Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray Shareholders Vote “FOR” All Proposals at Tilray’s Upcoming Special Meeting
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Tilray to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on July 28, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Tilray Aktie – Ist das die Nachricht auf die alle gewartet haben?
Konstantin Oldenburger | Kommentare
14.07.21Tilray & Co. im Aufwind: US-Senat debattiert Cannabis-Legalisierung – „Es wird ein spannender Sommer im Sektor“
wallstreet:online Zentralredaktion | Kommentare
12.07.21Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Tilray Shareholders Vote “FOR” All Proposals at Tilray’s Upcoming Special Meeting
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.21Analyse: Tilray: Aktie versucht Boden zu verteidigen
Jochen Stanzl | Kommentare