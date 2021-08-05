checkAd

HempFusion’s New Gummy Line Ships to Food, Drug and Mass Convenience Stores This Month, Available Now Via Ecommerce

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (OTCQX:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO) (“HempFusion” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness Company offering premium probiotic supplements and products containing CBD, is pleased to announce the launch of its highly anticipated CBD Gummy line.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005289/en/

“HempFusion's new CBD gummies not only taste great, they give me the support I need to train hard and recover every day," Kaillie Humphries, Two-Time Gold Medalist, Five-Time World Champion and Women's Bobsled GOAT. (Photo: Business Wire)

Utilizing HempFusion’s proprietary broad-spectrum hemp extract, never an isolate, the Company’s new, great tasting gummies feature natural functional ingredients and premium flavors, two popular consumer driven trends. According to Brightfield Group, the CBD gummy market is set to achieve $500 million in sales in 2021, up 44% from 2020, and is expected to reach $1.8 billion in 2026.

“Now available from HempFusion.com, our gummy line is our newest revenue driver and is now shipping to major Food, Drug and Mass retail and convenience locations with further distribution planned across International Markets as well as ecommerce sites,” stated Jason Mitchell, N.D., Chief Executive Officer of HempFusion Wellness Inc. “We welcome consumers to learn more and try our delicious new Elderberry CBD Immune Support and Summer Cherry Gummies for themselves by visiting HempFusion.com. Use code ‘Gummyrush25’ to enjoy 25% off plus free shipping through September 4, 2021.”

“Our customers have demonstrated positive initial feedback to our Gummy products in the areas of taste, packaging, assortment and pricing,” added Jon Visser, Chief Revenue Officer at HempFusion Wellness Inc. “Our decision to manufacture these products into three different sizes gives us access into potentially multiple locations within a retailer to drive consumer trial and up-size conversion. Specifically, the single package appeals to retail channels such as Convenience, Frontend Checkstand, Airport and Hospitality that focus primarily on single-use products for purchase.”

