Exicure Provides Interim Results from Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial of Cavrotolimod (AST-008)
Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR), a pioneer in gene regulatory and immunotherapeutic drugs utilizing spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology, is providing an update on the Phase 1b/2 clinical trial of cavrotolimod (AST-008) (NCT03684785). The Phase 2 stage of the trial is evaluating cavrotolimod in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA) or cemiplimab (LIBTAYO) in patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors refractory to anti-PD-(L)1 therapy in two primary dose-expansion cohorts, one in MCC and one in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC), and three exploratory cohorts.
Interim data highlights from the Phase 2 expansion stage
- As of the data cut-off date of July 1, 2021, 26 patients, all with documented progression on anti-PD-(L)1 therapy, have been dosed in the Phase 2 stage, of whom 17 patients were evaluable.
- Nine of the 17 evaluable patients were in the MCC cohort and, per RECIST v1.1, best overall response was a complete response (CR) in one MCC patient and stable disease in one MCC patient.
- Injected and non-injected tumor lesions completely resolved in the MCC patient with a CR, supporting systemic (abscopal) effects.
- The CR in one MCC patient met the pre-specified Phase 2 stage threshold to continue advancing patient enrollment in the MCC dose-expansion cohort.
- The remaining 8 evaluable patients were enrolled in either the CSCC dose-expansion cohort, in which enrollment and data accrual is continuing, or in the exploratory cohorts.
- The majority (93%) of treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) were grade 1 or grade 2. The most common TRAEs were injection-site reactions and flu-like symptoms.
- Two patients experienced serious adverse events assessed as related to cavrotolimod by clinical trial investigators. Treatment-related hypotension and flu-like symptoms were reported in one melanoma patient and a treatment-related injection reaction was reported in one MCC patient.
- Nine of the 17 evaluable patients were in the MCC cohort and, per RECIST v1.1, best overall response was a complete response (CR) in one MCC patient and stable disease in one MCC patient.
The confirmed ORR in all evaluable MCC patients enrolled in total in the Phase 1b/2 trial was 21% (three of 14) as of the July 1, 2021 data cutoff date.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare