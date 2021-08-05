Papa John’s Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Significant Increase in Dividend

“Papa John’s delivered an eighth consecutive quarter of growth, with system-wide sales up 12% in Q2. We extended the record sales results we achieved a year ago, sustaining our industry outperformance as markets continue reopening,” said President & CEO Rob Lynch. “Robust two-year comparable sales results – up 33% in North America and 27% internationally – reflect the impact our multi-faceted innovation strategy has had across every area of our business, powered by the effort of our team members and franchisees.”

Mr. Lynch continued, “Papa John’s strong brand and highly-attractive unit economics are driving accelerated restaurant openings by both new and existing franchisees, resulting in a record 123 net unit openings in the first half of 2021. In addition to growing AUVs, development is now a significant component of rising system-wide sales. With our business firing on all cylinders, we are more confident than ever that Papa John’s strategy and growth model position us solidly for long-term growth, as we build the world’s best pizza delivery company.”

Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended In thousands, except per share amounts June 27,

2021 June 28,

2020 Increase

(Decrease) June 27,

2021 June 28,

2020 Increase

(Decrease) Revenue $ 515,008 $ 460,623 $ 54,385 $ 1,026,754 $ 870,482 $ 156,272 Operating income 44,637 30,534 14,103 91,499 46,006 45,493 Net income 32,254 20,614 11,640 66,137 29,057 37,080 Diluted (loss) earnings per share (2.30 ) 0.48 (2.78 ) (1.47 ) 0.65 (2.12 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share (a) 0.93 0.48 0.45 1.94 0.65 1.29

(a) Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP measure that excludes “Special items,” which impact comparability. Special items of $112.4 million and $115.4 million for the three and six months ended June 27, 2021 include $109.9 million of a one-time charge in each period associated with the repurchase and conversion of all shares of the company’s Series B Convertible Preferred Stock (“Series B Preferred Stock”) and $3.3 million and $7.2 million for the three and six month ended June 27, 2021, respectively, of strategic corporate reorganization costs associated with the company’s new office in Atlanta, Georgia projected to open in the fall of 2021. The reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results is included in “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Revenues

Consolidated revenues of $515.0 million increased $54.4 million, or 11.8%, in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020 primarily as a result of higher comparable sales of 5.2% for North America restaurants, which benefited from continued menu, delivery and digital innovation as reflected in higher company-owned restaurant revenues, franchise royalties and commissary sales. Higher commodity costs also positively impacted commissary sales. International revenues also increased primarily due to higher royalties from strong comparable sales results of 21.2% for the quarter and higher unit counts.

Operating Results

Consolidated operating income of $44.6 million for the second quarter of 2021 increased $14.1 million compared to the second quarter of 2020. The increase primarily reflects strong sales on higher comparable sales and year-over-year unit growth domestically and internationally. Additionally, the second quarter of 2021 benefited from a higher effective royalty rate and additional franchise royalties of $5.1 million compared to the comparable period in 2020 primarily as a result of ending in the third quarter of 2020 our temporary franchise support program.

Diluted loss per share was $2.30 for the second quarter of 2021 representing a decrease of $2.78 over the second quarter of 2020. Diluted loss per share included $3.15 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2021 from a reduction in net income attributable to common shareholders related to the repurchase and conversion of all shares of Series B Preferred Stock. This charge reflects the excess of the one-time cash payment over the carrying value of the Series B Preferred Stock. Excluding the impact of Special items, adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.93 representing an increase of $0.45 over the second quarter of 2020.

Global Restaurant Sales Information

Global restaurant and comparable sales information for the three and six months ended June 27, 2021, compared to the three and six months ended June 28, 2020 are as follows (See “Supplemental Information and Financial Statements” below for related definitions):

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 27,

2021 June 28,

2020 June 27,

2021 June 28,

2020 Comparable sales growth: Domestic company-owned restaurants 5.6% 22.6% 13.8% 14.4% North America franchised restaurants 5.2% 29.7% 15.1% 17.2% North America restaurants 5.2% 28.0% 14.8% 16.6% International restaurants 21.2% 5.3% 22.2% 3.8% Total comparable sales growth 9.0% 22.2% 16.6% 13.3% System-wide restaurant sales growth: (excluding the impact of foreign currency) Domestic company-owned restaurants 5.2% 13.9% 13.1% 6.9% North America franchised restaurants 6.4% 29.4% 15.8% 17.5% North America restaurants 6.2% 25.7% 15.2% 15.0% International restaurants 35.7% 5.5% 32.2% 6.8% Total global system-wide restaurant sales growth 12.2% 20.8% 19.0% 13.0%

Global Restaurant Unit Data

As of June 27, 2021, there were 5,523 Papa John’s restaurants operating in 49 countries and territories, as follows:

Domestic

Company-

owned Franchised

North

America Total North

America International System-wide Second Quarter Beginning - March 28, 2021 589 2,709 3,298 2,170 5,468 Opened - 24 24 71 95 Closed - (13 ) (13 ) (27 ) (40 ) Ending - June 27, 2021 589 2,720 3,309 2,214 5,523 Net unit growth - 11 11 44 55 Trailing four quarters net store (decline)/growth (9 ) 34 25 151 176

Free Cash Flow

The company’s free cash flow (a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment and dividends paid to preferred shareholders) for the six months ended 2021 and 2020, respectively, was as follows (in thousands):

Six Months Ended June 27, June 28, 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 128,030 $ 87,658 Purchases of property and equipment (21,543 ) (13,795 ) Dividends paid to preferred shareholders (1) (6,394 ) (6,825 ) Free cash flow $ 100,093 $ 67,038

(1) This does not include the cash consideration paid for the repurchase and conversion of the Series B Preferred Stock. See “Repurchase and Conversion of Series B Preferred Stock” below for additional information.

We view free cash flow as an important financial measure because it is one factor that management uses in determining the amount of cash available for discretionary investment. Free cash flow is not a term defined by GAAP, and as a result, our measure of free cash flow might not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Free cash flow should not be construed as a substitute for or a better indicator of the company’s performance than the company’s GAAP measures.

See the Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations section of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC for additional information concerning our operating results for the three and six months and cash flow for the six months ended June 27, 2021.

Repurchase and Conversion of Series B Preferred Stock

On May 13, 2021, the company completed the previously announced repurchase and conversion to common stock of all of the shares of Series B Preferred Stock owned by affiliates of Starboard Value LP. Additionally, on June 7, 2021, all of the remaining outstanding shares of the Series B Preferred Stock, owned by certain franchisee investors, were repurchased or converted to common stock. Collectively, these actions were taken in return for cash payments of $188.6 million. The company also recorded a reduction to net income attributable to common shareholders of $109.9 million as a result of the transaction. This one-time charge to equity reflects the excess of the cash payments over the carrying value of the respective Series B Preferred Stock. Following these transactions, there was no Series B Preferred Stock outstanding as of the end of the quarter.

Cash Dividend

The company paid common and preferred stock dividends of $10.4 million in the second quarter of 2021. On August 3, 2021, our Board of Directors approved a 55.6% increase in the company's dividend rate per common share, from $0.90 on an annual basis to $1.40 on an annual basis, and subsequently declared a third quarter dividend of $0.35 per common share, of which approximately $12.8 million will be paid to common stockholders. The common share dividend will be paid on August 27, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 16, 2021. The declaration and payment of any future dividends will be at the discretion of our Board of Directors.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release and other company communications that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Generally, the use of words such as “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “will,” “forecast,” “plan,” “project,” or similar words identify forward-looking statements that we intend to be included within the safe harbor protections provided by the federal securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include or may relate to projections or guidance concerning business performance, revenue, earnings, cash flow, earnings per share, share repurchases, the financial impact of the temporary business opportunities, disruptions and temporary changes in demand we are experiencing related to the current outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), commodity costs, currency fluctuations, profit margins, unit growth, unit level performance, capital expenditures, restaurant and franchise development, the duration of changes in consumer behavior caused by the pandemic, our plans to open a new office in Atlanta, the associated reorganization costs and the related organizational, employment and real estate changes that are expected, royalty relief, the effectiveness of our menu innovations and other business initiatives, marketing efforts, liquidity, compliance with debt covenants, strategic decisions and actions, dividends, effective tax rates, regulatory changes and impacts, adoption of new accounting standards, and other financial and operational measures. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control.

Our forward-looking statements are based on our assumptions which are based on currently available information, including assumptions about our ability to manage difficulties and opportunities associated with or related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including risks related to: the impact of governmental restrictions on freedom of movement and business operations including quarantines, social distancing requirements and mandatory business closures; changes in consumer demand or behavior; labor shortages at company and/or franchised stores; impact of delayed new store openings, both domestically and internationally; the overall contraction in global economic activity, including increased unemployment; our ability to navigate changing governmental programs and regulations relating to the pandemic; the increased risk of phishing and other cyber-attacks; and our ability to successfully implement or fully realize the anticipated benefits of our corporate reorganization and new office in Atlanta, Georgia and corporate reorganization in the timeframes we desire or within the expected range of expenses, or at all. In addition, turnover in our support teams due to our relocations to Georgia could distract our employees, decrease employee morale, harm our reputation, and negatively impact the overall performance of our corporate support teams. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those matters expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are involved in our forward-looking statements are discussed in detail in “Part I. Item 1A. – Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 27, 2020. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise, except as required by law.

Supplemental Information and Financial Statements

Definition

“Comparable sales” represents the change in year-over-year sales for the same base of restaurants for the same fiscal periods. “Global system-wide restaurant sales” represents total restaurant sales for all company-owned and franchised stores open during the comparable periods, and “Global system-wide restaurant sales growth” represents the change in such sales year-over-year. We believe North America, international and global restaurant and comparable sales growth and Global system-wide restaurant sales information is useful in analyzing our results since our franchisees pay royalties and marketing fund contributions that are based on a percentage of franchise sales. Comparable sales and Global system-wide restaurant sales results for restaurants operating outside of the United States are reported on a constant dollar basis, which excludes the impact of foreign currency translation. Franchise sales also generate commissary revenue in the United States and in certain international markets. Franchise restaurant and comparable sales growth information is also useful for comparison to industry trends and evaluating the strength of our brand. Management believes the presentation of franchise restaurant sales growth, excluding the impact of foreign currency, provides investors with useful information regarding underlying sales trends and the impact of new unit growth without being impacted by swings in the external factor of foreign currency. Franchise restaurant sales are not included in the company’s revenues.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The table below reconciles our GAAP financial results to our adjusted financial results, which are non-GAAP measures. The non-GAAP adjusted results shown below and within this press release, which exclude the items in the table below (collectively defined as “Special items”), should not be construed as a substitute for or a better indicator of the company’s performance than the company’s GAAP results. Management believes presenting certain financial information excluding the Special items is important for purposes of comparison to current year results. In addition, management uses these metrics to evaluate the company’s underlying operating performance and to analyze trends.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 27, June 28, June 27, June 28, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP operating income $ 44,637 $ 30,534 $ 91,499 $ 46,006 Strategic corporate reorganization costs (1) 3,328 - 7,211 - Adjusted operating income $ 47,965 $ 30,534 $ 98,710 $ 46,006 GAAP net (loss)/income attributable to common shareholders $ (79,898 ) $ 15,707 $ (49,542 ) $ 20,933 Strategic corporate reorganization costs (1) 3,328 - 7,211 - Repurchase and conversion of Series B Preferred Stock (2) 109,852 - 109,852 - Tax effect of strategic corporate reorganization costs (3) (745 ) - (1,615 ) - Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders $ 32,537 $ 15,707 $ 65,906 $ 20,933 GAAP diluted (loss)/earnings per share $ (2.30 ) $ 0.48 $ (1.47 ) $ 0.65 Strategic corporate reorganization costs (1) 0.10 - 0.22 - Repurchase and conversion of Series B Preferred Stock (2) 3.15 - 3.23 - Tax effect of strategic corporate reorganization costs (3) (0.02 ) - (0.04 ) - Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.93 $ 0.48 $ 1.94 $ 0.65

(Note) The above table does not include the impact of allocation of undistributed earnings to participating securities for Special items. (1) Represents strategic corporate reorganization costs associated with our new office in Atlanta, Georgia projected to open in the fall of 2021. (2) Represents the one-time charge related to the repurchase and conversion of all shares of Series B Preferred Stock and includes related professional fees incurred as part of the transaction. (3) The tax effect for strategic corporate reorganization costs was calculated by applying the 2021 marginal tax rate of 22.4%. There was no tax effect on the repurchase and conversion of the Series B Preferred Stock as the one-time charge was non-deductible for tax purposes.

Papa John's International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets June 27, December 27, 2021 2020 (In thousands) (Unaudited) (Note) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 96,213 $ 130,204 Accounts receivable, net 75,839 90,135 Notes receivable, current portion 11,398 11,318 Income tax receivable 1,084 1,273 Inventories 29,843 30,265 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 47,966 43,212 Total current assets 262,343 306,407 Property and equipment, net 198,818 200,895 Finance lease right-of-use assets, net 22,840 16,840 Operating lease right-of-use assets 166,090 148,110 Notes receivable, less current portion, net 34,418 36,538 Goodwill 81,103 80,791 Deferred income taxes 10,388 10,800 Other assets 79,744 72,389 Total assets $ 855,744 $ 872,770 Liabilities, Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, Redeemable noncontrolling interests and Stockholders' deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 31,496 $ 37,370 Income and other taxes payable 28,763 10,263 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 187,789 174,563 Current deferred revenue 20,536 19,590 Current finance lease liabilities 4,726 3,545 Current operating lease liabilities 23,194 23,538 Current portion of long-term debt 20,000 20,000 Total current liabilities 316,504 288,869 Deferred revenue 13,017 13,664 Long-term finance lease liabilities 18,555 13,531 Long-term operating lease liabilities 143,940 124,666 Long-term debt, less current portion, net 403,810 328,292 Deferred income taxes 278 948 Other long-term liabilities 100,699 111,364 Total liabilities 996,803 881,334 Series B Convertible Preferred Stock — 251,901 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 6,839 6,474 Total Stockholders' deficit (147,898 ) (266,939 ) Total liabilities, Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, Redeemable noncontrolling interests and Stockholders' deficit $ 855,744 $ 872,770

Note: The Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet at December 27, 2020 has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements, but does not include all information and footnotes required by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States for a complete set of financial statements.

Papa John's International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 27, 2021 June 28, 2020 June 27, 2021 June 28, 2020 (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues: Domestic company-owned restaurant sales $ 196,124 $ 186,506 $ 393,358 $ 347,946 North America franchise royalties and fees 32,475 24,174 65,190 43,614 North America commissary revenues 186,641 167,619 371,519 323,041 International revenues 37,614 28,093 72,221 54,152 Other revenues 62,154 54,231 124,466 101,729 Total revenues 515,008 460,623 1,026,754 870,482 Costs and expenses: Operating costs (excluding depreciation and amortization shown separately below): Domestic company-owned restaurant expenses 154,293 145,168 310,181 274,279 North America commissary expenses 172,227 154,467 342,911 298,739 International expenses 21,430 18,304 41,048 33,405 Other expenses 56,246 51,345 112,053 97,302 General and administrative expenses 53,698 48,428 103,709 96,079 Depreciation and amortization 12,477 12,377 25,353 24,672 Total costs and expenses 470,371 430,089 935,255 824,476 Operating income 44,637 30,534 91,499 46,006 Net interest expense (3,649 ) (3,627 ) (7,296 ) (7,594 ) Income before income taxes 40,988 26,907 84,203 38,412 Income tax expense 7,398 4,956 15,330 7,468 Net income before attribution to noncontrolling interests 33,590 21,951 68,873 30,944 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,336 ) (1,337 ) (2,736 ) (1,887 ) Net income attributable to the company $ 32,254 $ 20,614 $ 66,137 $ 29,057 Calculation of net (loss) income for earnings per share: Net income attributable to the company $ 32,254 $ 20,614 $ 66,137 $ 29,057 Dividends on redemption of Series B Convertible Preferred Stock (109,852 ) — (109,852 ) — Dividends paid to participating securities (2,300 ) (3,347 ) (5,827 ) (6,818 ) Net income attributable to participating securities — (1,560 ) — (1,306 ) Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders $ (79,898 ) $ 15,707 $ (49,542 ) $ 20,933 Basic (loss) earnings per common share $ (2.30 ) $ 0.49 $ (1.47 ) $ 0.65 Diluted (loss) earnings per common share $ (2.30 ) $ 0.48 $ (1.47 ) $ 0.65 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 34,729 32,335 33,739 32,214 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 34,729 32,619 33,739 32,444 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.225 $ 0.225 $ 0.450 $ 0.450

Papa John's International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Six Months Ended (In thousands) June 27, 2021 June 28, 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating activities Net income before attribution to noncontrolling interests $ 68,873 $ 30,944 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: (Credit) provision for allowance for credit losses on accounts and notes receivable (1,200 ) 1,051 Depreciation and amortization 25,353 24,672 Deferred income taxes (1,397 ) (1,502 ) Stock-based compensation expense 8,202 8,742 Other 467 1,090 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 13,299 (8,571 ) Income tax receivable 189 4,278 Inventories 430 (5,017 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,092 9,657 Other assets and liabilities (11,380 ) 8,065 Accounts payable (5,874 ) 1,558 Income and other taxes payable 18,500 3,601 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 12,123 10,269 Deferred revenue (647 ) (1,179 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 128,030 87,658 Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (21,543 ) (13,795 ) Notes issued (5,263 ) (9,596 ) Repayments of notes issued 7,922 6,462 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (699 ) — Other 116 14 Net cash used in investing activities (19,467 ) (16,915 ) Financing activities Repayments of term loan (10,000 ) (10,000 ) Net proceeds (repayments) of revolving credit facilities 85,000 (9,884 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 8,100 21,704 Dividends paid to common stockholders (14,844 ) (14,520 ) Dividends paid to preferred stockholders (6,394 ) (6,825 ) Tax payments for equity award issuances (3,887 ) (1,579 ) Repurchase of Series B Convertible Preferred Stock (188,647 ) — Acquisition of Company common stock (8,188 ) — Distributions to noncontrolling interests (2,320 ) (945 ) Other (1,691 ) (704 ) Net cash used in financing activities (142,871 ) (22,753 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 317 (202 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents (33,991 ) 47,788 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 130,204 27,911 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 96,213 $ 75,699

