checkAd

Wayfair Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.08.2021, 13:00  |  32   |   |   

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W), one of the world’s largest online destinations for the home, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Total net revenue of $3.9 billion decreased $0.4 billion, down 10.4% year over year
  • U.S. net revenue of $3.1 billion decreased $0.6 billion, down 15.2% year over year
  • International net revenue of $0.8 billion increased $0.1 billion, up 16.3% year over year. International Net Revenue Constant Currency Growth was 3.2%
  • Gross profit was $1.1 billion or 29.2% of total net revenue
  • Net income was $130.4 million and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $310.8 million
  • Diluted earnings per share was $1.14
  • Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share was $1.89
  • Net cash from operating activities was $275.4 million and Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow was $206.9 million
  • Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $2.6 billion

“Wayfair delivered $3.9 billion in net revenue in Q2 — well above pre-pandemic run-rates, even as we began to lap the early heights of COVID-related lockdowns in 2020. While the current macro environment is dynamic, the home remains a high priority for our customers and longer term tailwinds to online category growth are firmly in place,” said Niraj Shah, CEO, co-founder and co-chairman, Wayfair. “Meaningful adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow in Q2 also reflect strong returns from many years of thoughtful investments behind each facet of our platform model. Even as we navigate any near-term volatility, we remain most focused on the long-term and further reinforcing Wayfair's position as the category leader for home with both customers and suppliers alike.”

Other Second Quarter Highlights

  • The number of active customers reached 31.1 million as of June 30, 2021, an increase of 19.6% year over year
  • LTM net revenue per active customer was $478 as of June 30, 2021, an increase of 8.6% year over year
  • Orders per customer, measured as LTM orders divided by active customers, was 1.96 for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 1.89 for the second quarter of 2020
  • Repeat customers placed 75.6% of total orders in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 67.4% in the second quarter of 2020
  • Repeat customers placed 10.5 million orders in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of 17.6% year over year
  • Orders delivered in the second quarter of 2021 were 13.9 million, a decrease of 26.5% year over year
  • Average order value was $278 for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $227 for the second quarter of 2020
  • In the second quarter of 2021, 59.4% of total orders delivered were placed via a mobile device, compared to 60.6% in the second quarter of 2020

Key Financial and Operating Metrics

 

 

Three months ended June 30,

 

Six months ended June 30,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

(in thousands, except LTM Net Revenue per Active Customer, Average Order Value and per share data)

Key Financial Statement Metrics:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenue

 

$

3,857,626

 

$

4,304,672

 

$

7,335,144

 

$

6,634,735

Gross profit

 

$

1,128,060

 

$

1,321,030

 

$

2,131,087

 

$

1,900,153

Income from operations

 

$

145,207

 

$

299,998

 

$

171,549

 

$

37,930

Net income (loss)

 

$

130,428

 

$

273,877

 

$

148,662

 

$

(11,988)

Earnings (loss) per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

1.26

 

$

2.89

 

$

1.44

 

$

(0.13)

Diluted

 

$

1.14

 

$

2.54

 

$

1.33

 

$

(0.13)

Net cash from operating activities

 

$

275,439

 

$

1,135,251

 

$

452,035

 

$

878,961

Key Operating Metrics:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Active customers

 

31,067

 

 

25,979

 

 

31,067

 

 

25,979

 

LTM net revenue per active customer

 

$

478

 

 

$

440

 

 

$

478

 

 

$

440

 

Orders delivered

 

13,885

 

 

18,892

 

 

28,581

 

 

28,768

 

Average order value

 

$

278

 

 

$

227

 

 

$

257

 

 

$

230

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

310,840

 

 

$

439,813

 

 

$

516,607

 

 

$

312,536

 

Free Cash Flow

 

$

206,937

 

 

$

1,053,602

 

 

$

318,127

 

 

$

698,979

 

Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share

 

$

1.89

 

 

$

3.13

 

 

$

2.89

 

 

$

1.33

 

Webcast and Conference Call

Wayfair will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results today at 8 a.m. (ET). Investors and participants should register for the call in advance by visiting https://bit.ly/39M9PMA and entering the conference ID number 2282245. After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call. The call will also be available via live webcast at https://bit.ly/2TkLGYF and supporting slides will be available at investor.wayfair.com. An archive of the webcast conference call will be available shortly after the call ends at investor.wayfair.com.

About Wayfair

Wayfair is the destination for all things home: helping everyone, anywhere create their feeling of home. From expert customer service, to the development of tools that make the shopping process easier, to carrying one of the widest and deepest selections of items for every space, style, and budget, Wayfair gives everyone the power to create spaces that are just right for them.

The Wayfair family of sites includes:

  • Wayfair - Everything home for every budget.
  • Joss & Main - Stylish designs to discover daily.
  • AllModern - The best of modern, priced for real life.
  • Birch Lane - Classic home. Comfortable cost.
  • Perigold - The widest-ever selection of luxury home furnishings.

Wayfair generated $14.8 billion in net revenue for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with operations throughout North America and Europe, Wayfair employs approximately 16,000 people.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal and state securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding our investment plans and anticipated returns on those investments, our future customer growth, our future results of operations and financial position, available liquidity and access to financing sources, our business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations, consumer activity and behaviors, e-commerce adoption trends, developments in our technology and systems, increased shipping costs, our future real estate plans, and anticipated results of those developments and the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and our response to it, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations of future events. We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will be accurate, although we believe that we have been reasonable in our expectations and assumptions. Investors should realize that if underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or that known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from our expectations and projections. Investors are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise.

A list and description of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause or contribute to differences in our results can be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

WAYFAIR INC.

CONSOLIDATED AND CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

June 30,
2021

 

December 31,
2020

 

 

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Assets:

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

2,078,451

 

 

 

$

2,129,440

 

 

Short-term investments

 

523,390

 

 

 

461,698

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

129,410

 

 

 

110,299

 

 

Inventories

 

59,914

 

 

 

52,152

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

342,695

 

 

 

292,213

 

 

Total current assets

 

3,133,860

 

 

 

3,045,802

 

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

842,670

 

 

 

808,375

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

663,987

 

 

 

684,306

 

 

Other non-current assets

 

40,707

 

 

 

31,446

 

 

Total assets

 

$

4,681,224

 

 

 

$

4,569,929

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit:

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

1,262,395

 

 

 

$

1,156,624

 

 

Other current liabilities

 

963,235

 

 

 

1,008,970

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

2,225,630

 

 

 

2,165,594

 

 

Long-term debt

 

3,047,983

 

 

 

2,659,243

 

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

899,431

 

 

 

869,958

 

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

50,058

 

 

 

67,031

 

 

Total liabilities

 

6,223,102

 

 

 

5,761,826

 

 

Stockholders’ deficit:

 

 

 

 

Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share: 10,000,000 shares authorized and none issued at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 77,013,108 and 72,980,490 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

 

77

 

 

 

73

 

 

Class B common stock, par value $0.001 per share: 164,000,000 shares authorized, 26,563,837 and 26,564,234 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

 

27

 

 

 

27

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

131,706

 

 

 

698,482

 

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(1,669,009

)

 

 

(1,885,950

)

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(4,679

)

 

 

(4,529

)

 

Total stockholders’ deficit

 

(1,541,878

)

 

 

(1,191,897

)

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit

 

$

4,681,224

 

 

 

$

4,569,929

 

 

Note: Wayfair adopted a new accounting standards update for debt effective January 1, 2021. The adoption of this standards update had no effect on prior periods.

 

WAYFAIR INC.

CONSOLIDATED AND CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three months ended June 30,

 

Six months ended June 30,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

(in thousands, except per share data)

Net revenue

 

$

3,857,626

 

 

$

4,304,672

 

 

$

7,335,144

 

 

$

6,634,735

 

Cost of goods sold (1)

 

2,729,566

 

 

2,983,642

 

 

5,204,057

 

 

4,734,582

 

Gross profit

 

1,128,060

 

 

1,321,030

 

 

2,131,087

 

 

1,900,153

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Customer service and merchant fees (1)

 

144,630

 

 

143,773

 

 

291,871

 

 

233,236

 

Advertising

 

351,775

 

 

417,777

 

 

717,638

 

 

693,537

 

Selling, operations, technology, general and administrative (1)

 

486,448

 

 

459,482

 

 

937,817

 

 

935,450

 

Customer service center impairment and other charges

 

 

 

 

 

12,212

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

982,853

 

 

1,021,032

 

 

1,959,538

 

 

1,862,223

 

Income from operations

 

145,207

 

 

299,998

 

 

171,549

 

 

37,930

 

Interest expense, net

 

(8,402

)

 

(28,939

)

 

(15,214

)

 

(51,157

)

Other (expense) income, net

 

(2,248

)

 

3,110

 

 

(5,546

)

 

2,864

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

134,557

 

 

274,169

 

 

150,789

 

 

(10,363

)

Provision for income taxes, net

 

4,129

 

 

292

 

 

2,127

 

 

1,625

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

130,428

 

 

$

273,877

 

 

$

148,662

 

 

$

(11,988

)

Earnings (loss) per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

1.26

 

 

$

2.89

 

 

$

1.44

 

 

$

(0.13

)

Diluted (2)

 

$

1.14

 

 

$

2.54

 

 

$

1.33

 

 

$

(0.13

)

Weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding used in computing per share amounts:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

103,829

 

 

94,834

 

 

103,337

 

94,461

 

Diluted

 

122,092

 

 

119,932

 

 

118,640

 

94,461

 

 

(1)

 

Includes equity-based compensation and related taxes as follows:

 
     

Cost of goods sold

 

$

3,086

 

 

$

2,353

 

 

$

6,091

 

 

$

4,081

 

     

Customer service and merchant fees

 

6,201

 

 

4,313

 

 

12,095

 

 

6,432

 

     

Selling, operations, technology, general and administrative

 

78,421

 

 

64,035

 

 

156,423

 

 

124,180

 

     

 

 

$

87,708

 

 

$

70,701

 

 

$

174,609

 

 

$

134,693

 

 

(2)

Wayfair adopted a new accounting standards update for debt effective January 1, 2021. If Wayfair had not adopted the standard January 1, 2021, Wayfair's diluted earnings per share would have been $0.95 and $0.66 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

WAYFAIR INC.

CONSOLIDATED AND CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Six months ended June 30,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

(in thousands)

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

148,662

 

 

 

$

(11,988

)

 

Adjustments used to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

158,237

 

 

 

135,957

 

 

Equity-based compensation

 

153,883

 

 

 

127,081

 

 

Amortization of discount and issuance costs on convertible notes

 

3,969

 

 

 

46,488

 

 

Loss on impairment

 

12,212

 

 

 

 

 

Other non-cash adjustments

 

498

 

 

 

(531

)

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

(19,659

)

 

 

(24,693

)

 

Inventories

 

(7,458

)

 

 

18,828

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

(51,782

)

 

 

(114,296

)

 

Other assets

 

(4,010

)

 

 

938

 

 

Accounts payable and other current liabilities

 

56,707

 

 

 

677,536

 

 

Other liabilities

 

776

 

 

 

23,641

 

 

Cash flows from operating activities

 

452,035

 

 

 

878,961

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Purchase of short- and long-term investments

 

(612,627

)

 

 

 

 

Sale and maturities of short- and long-term investments

 

550,131

 

 

 

368,310

 

 

Purchase of property and equipment

 

(49,072

)

 

 

(104,810

)

 

Site and software development costs

 

(84,836

)

 

 

(75,172

)

 

Other investing activities, net

 

 

 

 

(124

)

 

Net cash (for) from investing activities

 

(196,404

)

 

 

188,204

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Repurchase of common stock

 

(300,208

)

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from borrowings

 

 

 

 

200,000

 

 

Repayment of borrowings

 

 

 

 

(200,000

)

 

Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes, net of issuance costs

 

 

 

 

527,423

 

 

Other financing activities, net

 

56

 

 

 

220

 

 

Net cash (for) from financing activities

 

(300,152

)

 

 

527,643

 

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

(6,468

)

 

 

3,910

 

 

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

(50,989

)

 

 

1,598,718

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents:

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period

 

2,129,440

 

 

 

582,753

 

 

End of period

 

$

2,078,451

 

 

 

$

2,181,471

 

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited consolidated and condensed financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this earnings release and the accompanying tables and the related earnings conference call contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share and Net Revenue Constant Currency Growth. We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believe they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. We have provided a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure in this earnings release.

Net Revenue Constant Currency Growth is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by translating the current period local currency net revenue by the currency exchange rates used to translate the financial statements in the comparable prior-year period. We believe Net Revenue Constant Currency Growth is an important indicator of our business performance, as it provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating trends in our operating results in the same manner as our management.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization, equity-based compensation and related taxes, interest expense, net, other (expense) income, net, provision for income taxes, net, non-recurring items and other items not indicative of our ongoing operating performance. We have included Adjusted EBITDA in this earnings release because it is a key measure used by our management and our board of directors to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis as these costs may vary independent of business performance. For instance, we exclude the impact of equity-based compensation and related taxes as we do not consider this item to be indicative of our core operating performance. Investors should, however, understand that equity-based compensation and related taxes will be a significant recurring expense in our business and an important part of the compensation provided to our employees. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as net income (loss) plus equity-based compensation and related taxes, provision for income taxes, net, non-recurring items and other items not indicative of our ongoing operating performance, and, if dilutive, interest expense associated with convertible debt instruments under the if-converted method divided by the weighted-average number of shares of common stock used in the computation of diluted earnings (loss) per share. We believe that these adjustments to our adjusted diluted net income before calculating per share amounts for all periods presented provides a more meaningful comparison between our operating results from period to period.

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as net cash from or for operating activities less net cash used to purchase property and equipment and site and software development costs (collectively, "Capital Expenditures"). We believe Free Cash Flow is an important indicator of our business performance, as it measures the amount of cash we generate. Accordingly, we believe that Free Cash Flow provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management.

We calculate forward-looking non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA based on internal forecasts that omit certain amounts that would be included in forward-looking GAAP net income (loss). We do not attempt to provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA guidance to forward looking GAAP net income (loss) because forecasting the timing or amount of items that have not yet occurred and are out of our control is inherently uncertain and unavailable without unreasonable efforts. Further, we believe that such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. Such items could have a substantial impact on GAAP measures of financial performance.

The non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools. We do not, nor do we suggest that investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should also note that the non-GAAP financial measures we use may not be the same non-GAAP financial measures, and may not be calculated in the same manner, as that of other companies, including other companies in our industry.

The following tables present net revenues attributable to our reportable segments for the periods indicated:

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

(in thousands)

U.S. net revenue

 

$

3,098,157

 

 

$

3,651,704

 

 

$

5,918,843

 

 

$

5,626,687

 

International net revenue

 

759,469

 

 

652,968

 

 

1,416,301

 

 

1,008,048

 

Total net revenue

 

$

3,857,626

 

 

$

4,304,672

 

 

$

7,335,144

 

 

$

6,634,735

 

The following table reflects the reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated:

 

 

Three months ended June 30,

 

Six months ended June 30,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

(in thousands)

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

130,428

 

$

273,877

 

 

$

148,662

 

$

(11,988

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

77,925

 

69,114

 

 

158,237

 

135,957

 

Equity-based compensation and related taxes

 

87,708

 

70,701

 

 

174,609

 

134,693

 

Interest expense, net

 

8,402

 

28,939

 

 

15,214

 

51,157

 

Other expense (income), net

 

2,248

 

(3,110

)

 

5,546

 

(2,864

)

Provision for income taxes, net

 

4,129

 

292

 

 

2,127

 

1,625

 

Other (1)

 

 

 

 

12,212

 

3,956

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

310,840

 

 

$

439,813

 

 

$

516,607

 

 

$

312,536

 

(1)   

In the six months ended June 30, 2021, we recorded $12.2 million of customer service center impairment and other charges related to our plan to consolidate customer service centers. During the six months ended June 30, 2020, we recorded $4.0 million in selling, operations, technology, general and administrative expenses for severance costs associated with February 2020 workforce reductions.

The following table presents Adjusted EBITDA attributable to our segments, and the reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA is presented in the preceding table:

 

 

Three months ended June 30,

 

Six months ended June 30,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

(in thousands)

Segment Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S.

 

$

322,561

 

 

 

$

434,574

 

 

$

549,796

 

 

 

$

389,479

 

 

International

 

(11,721

)

 

 

5,239

 

 

(33,189

)

 

 

(76,943

)

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

310,840

 

 

 

$

439,813

 

 

$

516,607

 

 

 

$

312,536

 

 

A reconciliation of the numerator and denominator for diluted earnings (loss) per share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to the numerator and denominator for Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share, in order to calculate Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share is as follows:

 

 

Three months ended June 30,

 

Six months ended June 30,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

(in thousands, except per share data)

Numerator:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

130,428

 

 

$

273,877

 

 

$

148,662

 

 

$

(11,988

)

 

Effect of dilutive securities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense associated with convertible debt instruments

 

8,485

 

 

30,195

 

 

8,986

 

 

 

 

Numerator for diluted EPS - net income (loss) available to common stockholders after the effect of dilutive securities

 

138,913

 

 

304,072

 

 

157,648

 

 

(11,988

)

 

Adjustments to net income (loss):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense associated with convertible debt instruments

 

 

 

 

 

6,438

 

 

 

 

Equity-based compensation and related taxes

 

87,708

 

 

70,701

 

 

174,609

 

 

134,693

 

 

Provision for income taxes, net

 

4,129

 

 

292

 

 

2,127

 

 

1,625

 

 

Other

 

 

 

 

 

12,212

 

3,956

 

Numerator for Adjusted Diluted EPS - Adjusted net income

 

$

230,750

 

 

$

375,065

 

 

$

353,034

 

 

$

128,286

 

 

Denominator:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Denominator for basic EPS - weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding

 

103,829

 

 

94,834

 

 

103,337

 

 

94,461

 

 

Effect of dilutive securities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Employee stock options

 

4

 

 

31

 

 

9

 

 

 

 

Restricted stock units

 

2,722

 

 

2,788

 

 

3,001

 

 

 

 

Convertible debt instruments

 

15,537

 

 

22,279

 

 

12,293

 

 

 

 

Dilutive potential common shares

 

18,263

 

 

25,098

 

 

15,303

 

 

 

 

Denominator for diluted EPS - adjusted weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding after the effect of dilutive securities

 

122,092

 

 

119,932

 

 

118,640

 

 

94,461

 

 

Adjustments to effect of dilutive securities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Employee stock options

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

36

 

 

Restricted stock units

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,078

 

 

Convertible debt instruments

 

 

 

 

 

3,639

 

 

 

 

Denominator for Adjusted Diluted EPS - adjusted weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding after the effect of dilutive securities

 

122,092

 

 

119,932

 

 

122,279

 

 

96,575

 

 

Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share

 

$

1.14

 

 

$

2.54

 

 

$

1.33

 

 

$

(0.13

)

 

Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share

 

$

1.89

 

 

$

3.13

 

 

$

2.89

 

 

$

1.33

 

 

The following table presents a reconciliation of net cash from or for operating activities to Free Cash Flow for each of the periods indicated:

 

 

Three months ended June 30,

 

Six months ended June 30,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

(in thousands)

Cash flows from operating activities

 

$

275,439

 

 

 

$

1,135,251

 

 

 

$

452,035

 

 

 

$

878,961

 

 

Purchase of property and equipment

 

(24,624

)

 

 

(44,846

)

 

 

(49,072

)

 

 

(104,810

)

 

Site and software development costs

 

(43,878

)

 

 

(36,803

)

 

 

(84,836

)

 

 

(75,172

)

 

Free Cash Flow

 

$

206,937

 

 

 

$

1,053,602

 

 

 

$

318,127

 

 

 

$

698,979

 

 

 

Wayfair Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wayfair Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W), one of the world’s largest online destinations for the home, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights Total net revenue of $3.9 billion decreased …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Zoetis to Acquire Jurox, a Leading Provider and Manufacturer of Livestock and Companion Animal ...
Western Union Announces Agreement to Sell Western Union Business Solutions to Goldfinch Partners ...
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Accenture to Acquire Blue Horseshoe, Deepening Customer-Centric Supply Chain Transformation ...
Fiverr and Wix Join Forces to Help Make the Web Accessible for Everyone
bluebird bio, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Jefferson Security Bank Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
MSCI August Quarterly Index Review Announcement Scheduled for August 11, 2021
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste