Xos Truck Completes Additional Durability Test Simulating 200,000 Real-World Miles Driven

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Xos, Inc. (“Xos”), a leading manufacturer of fully electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles that has announced a planned business combination with NextGen Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: NGAC, “NextGen”), today announced that the Xos stepvan has successfully completed a key durability test at an automotive test track and proving grounds in New Carlisle, Indiana.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005379/en/

For more information on the rigorous durability testing process and its essential role in developing best-in-class electric vehicles, please see a newly released video here.

“Passing our durability testing is a critical operational validation for Xos trucks and a key achievement for the entire Xos team,” said Dakota Semler, Co-Founder and CEO of Xos. “Xos is committed to delivering reliable, proven electric vehicles that deliver excellent range, payload capacity, ease of operation, and ease of charge in the rigorous commercial vehicle operating environment for the life cycle of the vehicle. We look forward to continuing to deliver best-in-class electric vehicles to existing and prospective customers, further advancing the electrification of commercial fleets.”

Durability testing is an important part of the customer evaluation process when considering new commercial fleet vehicles. Xos’ durability tests were conducted over 4,000 driven miles by professional drivers and are comprised of different types of varied terrain designed to test and challenge the vehicles’ structural integrity, including chatter and impact bumps, resonance, and undulating, gravel and cross-country roads. The tests simulate 200,000 miles of real world driving and are representative of the full range of terrain and conditions that a vehicle may encounter during its lifespan. These tests provide valuable data that is used by Xos engineers to improve on existing truck designs.

“We were encouraged through the successful life cycle testing of the Xos stepvan to see that our vehicle performed as expected, providing validation that the durability of our vehicle will meet the demands of our commercial fleet customers. The data provided by this rigorous vehicle test will also allow our engineering team to make the Xos stepvan even more durable and resilient as part of our continuous improvement process, accelerating our time to market, improving our design quality and reducing validation costs for new products,” said Rob Ferber, Xos’ Chief Technology Officer.

