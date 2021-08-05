Zoetis Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

The company reported revenue of $1.9 billion for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 26% compared with the second quarter of 2020. Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $512 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, an increase of 36% and 35%, respectively, on a reported basis.

Zoetis Inc . (NYSE: ZTS) today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 and increased its guidance for full year 2021.

Adjusted net income1 for the second quarter of 2021 was $566 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, an increase of 33% and 34% respectively, on a reported basis. Adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2021 excludes the net impact of $54 million for purchase accounting adjustments, acquisition-related costs and certain significant items.

On an operational2 basis, revenue for the second quarter of 2021 increased 22%, excluding the impact of foreign currency. Adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2021 increased 28% operationally, excluding the impact of foreign currency.

EXECUTIVE COMMENTARY

"We achieved strong results once again this quarter with 22% operational revenue growth and 28% growth in adjusted net income, driven by our petcare parasiticides, key dermatology products, vaccines and diagnostics," said Kristin Peck, Chief Executive Officer of Zoetis. "Our triple combination parasiticide Simparica Trio continues exceeding our launch expectations and strengthening our overall position in this competitive market, and we remain very positive about further uptake of our petcare innovations in monoclonal antibodies and diagnostics."

"We are raising guidance for revenue and adjusted net income for the full year to reflect our confidence in Zoetis and the underlying growth drivers of our business, even while we continue to expect more modest growth rates in the second half of 2021. We remain in a strong position to invest both internally and externally in the innovations, market expansion and direct-to-consumer promotions that can support future growth," said Peck.

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Zoetis organizes and manages its commercial operations across two segments: United States (U.S.) and International. Within these segments, the company delivers a diverse portfolio of products for companion animals and livestock, tailored to local trends and customer needs. In the second quarter of 2021:

Revenue in the U.S. segment was $1.0 billion, an increase of 22% compared with the second quarter of 2020. This growth is inclusive of the market recovery from COVID-19 impacts in the same quarter of the prior year. Sales of companion animal products increased 34%, driven by growth across the parasiticides portfolio including Simparica Trio, our new triple combination parasiticide for dogs. Other flea, tick and heartworm brands contributing to growth were ProHeart and Revolution Plus. The company’s key dermatology portfolio also significantly contributed to growth across both Apoquel and Cytopoint. Increased sales of companion animal vaccines and diagnostics, including the new cloud-based Vetscan Imagyst platform, also added to growth. Sales of livestock products declined 8% in the quarter. Sales of cattle products declined as a result of a promotion that ran in the first quarter of this year, increased generic competition and challenges in the beef and dairy end-markets due to rising input costs. The company’s poultry portfolio declined as a result of decreasing disease pressure that is resulting in the expanded use of lower cost alternatives to Zoetis’ premium products, as well as generic competition for Zoamix, the company’s alternative to antibiotics in medicated feed additives. Sales of swine products were essentially flat in the quarter.

Revenue in the International segment was $924 million, an increase of 31% on a reported basis and an increase of 22% operationally compared with the second quarter of 2020. This growth is inclusive of the market recovery from COVID-19 impacts in the second quarter of the prior year. Sales of companion animal products increased 51% on a reported basis and 41% operationally. Growth resulted from increased sales of the company’s parasiticides portfolio including the Simparicaand Revolution/Stronghold franchises. Growth also resulted from sales across the broader in-line portfolio, which benefited from increased pet ownership and standards of care. The key dermatology platform across both Apoquel and Cytopoint also contributed to growth. Sales of livestock products grew 16% on a reported basis and 10% operationally. Sales of cattle products grew due to marketing campaigns, favorable export market conditions in Brazil, and favorable conditions in other emerging markets. Sales of swine products grew as a result of the continued expansion of production in key accounts in China. Growth in the fish portfolio resulted primarily from increased sales of the Alpha Flux sea lice treatment product and the recent acquisition of Fish Vet Group. The company’s poultry products portfolio grew modestly versus the same period in the prior year.

INVESTMENTS IN GROWTH

Zoetis continues to gain market approvals for its innovative monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapies. Since its last quarterly earnings announcement, the company received approval in Canada for Solensia (frunevetmab), the first injectable mAb for the alleviation of pain associated with osteoarthritis (OA) in cats; it is also approved in the European Union and Switzerland. Additionally, Zoetis enhanced its parasiticide offering with a new label indication in the U.S. and Canada for Simparica (sarolaner) chewables. Approved for dogs six months of age and older, this new claim is for the prevention of infection with Borrelia burgdorferi — the pathogen responsible for Lyme disease -- by killing deer ticks. In China, the company’s second largest market for revenue, Zoetis received approval for Cerenia (maropitant citrate) injectable for cats, which aids in the prevention and treatment of vomiting and nausea.

On the livestock side of the business, Zoetis expanded its Draxxin franchise for cattle with approval of Draxxin KP (tulathromycin ketoprofen) in the U.S. and Canada. This injectable for the treatment of bovine respiratory disease (known as Draxxin Plus in some European markets) is also approved in the European Union, Australia and Mexico. It combines the antimicrobial properties of Draxxin with the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) Ketoprofen to rapidly reduce fever in a single dose. In poultry, the company gained approval in Canada for Poulvac Procerta HVT-IBD. Also approved in the U.S., this recombinant vector vaccine provides early protection against Marek’s disease and the contemporary infectious bursal disease (IBD) viruses in chickens.

Yesterday, Zoetis also announced plans to acquire Jurox, a privately held animal health company based in Australia. The acquisition will provide Zoetis with future growth opportunities, manufacturing capacity and increased capabilities in Australia, the company’s fifth largest market, and also bring the company a range of companion animal and livestock products primed for global expansion.

The company remains committed to investing internally and externally in its portfolio of new medicines, vaccines and diagnostics; supporting market expansion plans; and using direct-to-consumer promotions that will drive future growth.

FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Zoetis is increasing its full year 2021 guidance, which includes:

Revenue between $7.625 billion and $7.700 billion

Reported diluted EPS between $4.09 and $4.19

Adjusted diluted EPS between $4.47 and $4.55

This guidance reflects foreign exchange rates as of mid-July. Additional details on guidance are included in the financial tables and will be discussed on the company's conference call this morning.

About Zoetis

As the world’s leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After nearly 70 years innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide -- from livestock farmers to veterinarians and pet owners. The company’s leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. In 2020, Zoetis generated revenue of $6.7 billion with approximately 11,300 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com.

1 Adjusted net income and its components and adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP financial measures) are defined as reported net income and reported diluted earnings per share, excluding purchase accounting adjustments, acquisition-related costs and certain significant items.

2 Operational revenue growth (a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as growth excluding the impact of foreign exchange.

DISCLOSURE NOTICES

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the current views of Zoetis with respect to: business plans or prospects, future operating or financial performance, future guidance, future operating models; expectations regarding products, product approvals or products under development, expected timing of product launches; the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and any recovery therefrom on our business, suppliers, customers and employees; expectations regarding the performance of acquired companies and our ability to integrate new businesses; expectations regarding the financial impact of acquisitions; future use of cash and dividend payments; tax rate and tax regimes and any changes thereto; and other future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if management's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Zoetis expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. A further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, including in the sections thereof captioned “Forward-Looking Statements and Factors That May Affect Future Results” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our Current Reports on Form 8-K. Such risks and uncertainties may be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact on the global economy and our business. These filings and subsequent filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.zoetis.com, or on request from Zoetis.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures: We use non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and operational results (which exclude the impact of foreign exchange), to assess and analyze our results and trends and to make financial and operational decisions. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are also useful to investors because they provide greater transparency regarding our operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release should not be considered alternatives to measurements required by GAAP, such as net income, operating income, and earnings per share, and should not be considered measures of liquidity. These non-GAAP financial measures are unlikely to be comparable with non-GAAP information provided by other companies. Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables accompanying this press release and are posted on our website at www.zoetis.com.

ZOETIS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME(a)

(UNAUDITED)

(millions of dollars, except per share data) Second Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Revenue $ 1,948 $ 1,548 26 $ 3,819 $ 3,082 24 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 568 451 26 1,117 910 23 Selling, general and administrative expenses 495 393 26 904 782 16 Research and development expenses 120 111 8 238 218 9 Amortization of intangible assets 41 40 3 81 80 1 Restructuring charges and certain acquisition-related costs 21 8 * 30 17 76 Interest expense 57 58 (2) 114 111 3 Other (income)/deductions–net 10 5 * 12 (15) * Income before provision for taxes on income 636 482 32 1,323 979 35 Provision for taxes on income 125 106 18 254 180 41 Net income before allocation to noncontrolling interests 511 376 36 1,069 799 34 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (1) (1) — (2) (1) * Net income attributable to Zoetis $ 512 $ 377 36 $ 1,071 $ 800 34 Earnings per share—basic $ 1.08 $ 0.79 37 $ 2.25 $ 1.68 34 Earnings per share—diluted $ 1.07 $ 0.79 35 $ 2.24 $ 1.67 34 Weighted-average shares used to calculate earnings per share Basic 474.8 475.3 475.2 475.4 Diluted 477.0 478.1 477.5 478.6

(a) The condensed consolidated statements of income present the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020. Subsidiaries operating outside the United States are included for the second quarter and six months ended May 31, 2021 and May 31, 2020. * Calculation not meaningful.

ZOETIS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION

CERTAIN LINE ITEMS

(UNAUDITED)

(millions of dollars, except per share data) Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 GAAP

Reported(a) Purchase

Accounting Adjustments Acquisition-

Related

Costs(1) Certain

Significant

Items(2) Non-GAAP

Adjusted(b) Cost of sales $ 568 $ (1) $ — $ (2) $ 565 Gross profit 1,380 1 — 2 1,383 Selling, general and administrative expenses 495 (7) — — 488 Research and development expenses 120 (1) — — 119 Amortization of intangible assets 41 (35) — — 6 Restructuring charges and certain acquisition-related costs 21 — (2) (19) — Other (income)/deductions–net 10 — — (3) 7 Income before provision for taxes on income 636 44 2 24 706 Provision for taxes on income 125 10 — 6 141 Net income attributable to Zoetis 512 34 2 18 566 Earnings per common share attributable to Zoetis–diluted 1.07 0.08 — 0.04 1.19 Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 GAAP

Reported(a) Purchase

Accounting

Adjustments Acquisition-

Related

Costs(1) Certain

Significant

Items(2) Non-GAAP

Adjusted(b) Cost of sales $ 451 $ (2) $ — $ (1) $ 448 Gross profit 1,097 2 — 1 1,100 Selling, general and administrative expenses 393 (17) — (4) 372 Research and development expenses 111 (1) — — 110 Amortization of intangible assets 40 (33) — — 7 Restructuring charges and certain acquisition-related costs 8 — (7) (1) — Income before provision for taxes on income 482 53 7 6 548 Provision for taxes on income 106 14 1 1 122 Net income attributable to Zoetis 377 39 6 5 427 Earnings per common share attributable to Zoetis–diluted 0.79 0.08 0.01 0.01 0.89

(a) The condensed consolidated statements of income present the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020. Subsidiaries operating outside the United States are included for the second quarter ended May 31, 2021 and May 31, 2020. (b) Non-GAAP adjusted net income and its components and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for U.S. GAAP net income and its components and diluted EPS. Despite the importance of these measures to management in goal setting and performance measurement, non-GAAP adjusted net income and its components and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and, therefore, have limits in their usefulness to investors. Because of the non-standardized definitions, non-GAAP adjusted net income and its components and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS (unlike U.S. GAAP net income and its components and diluted EPS) may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures of other companies. Non-GAAP adjusted net income and its components, and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS are presented solely to permit investors to more fully understand how management assesses performance. See Notes to Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Information for notes (1) and (2).

ZOETIS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION

CERTAIN LINE ITEMS

(UNAUDITED)

(millions of dollars, except per share data) Six months ended June 30, 2021 GAAP

Reported(a) Purchase

Accounting

Adjustments Acquisition-

Related

Costs(1) Certain

Significant

Items(2) Non-GAAP

Adjusted(b) Cost of sales $ 1,117 $ (3) $ — $ (6) $ 1,108 Gross profit 2,702 3 — 6 2,711 Selling, general and administrative expenses 904 (15) — — 889 Research and development expenses 238 (1) — — 237 Amortization of intangible assets 81 (69) — — 12 Restructuring charges and certain acquisition-related costs 30 — (7) (23) — Other (income)/deductions–net 12 — — (3) 9 Income before provision for taxes on income 1,323 88 7 32 1,450 Provision for taxes on income 254 20 1 8 283 Net income attributable to Zoetis 1,071 68 6 24 1,169 Earnings per common share attributable to Zoetis–diluted 2.24 0.15 0.01 0.05 2.45 Six months ended June 30, 2020 GAAP

Reported(a) Purchase

Accounting

Adjustments Acquisition-

Related

Costs(1) Certain

Significant

Items(2) Non-GAAP

Adjusted(b) Cost of sales $ 910 $ (4) $ — $ (3) $ 903 Gross profit 2,172 4 — 3 2,179 Selling, general and administrative expenses 782 (35) — (6) 741 Research and development expenses 218 (1) — — 217 Amortization of intangible assets 80 (67) — — 13 Restructuring charges and certain acquisition-related costs 17 — (14) (3) — Other (income)/deductions–net (15) — — 17 2 Income before provision for taxes on income 979 107 14 (5) 1,095 Provision for taxes on income 180 36 — (2) 214 Net income attributable to Zoetis 800 71 14 (3) 882 Earnings per common share attributable to Zoetis–diluted 1.67 0.15 0.03 (0.01) 1.84

(a) The condensed consolidated statements of income present the six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020. Subsidiaries operating outside the United States are included for the six months ended May 31, 2021 and May 31, 2020. (b) Non-GAAP adjusted net income and its components and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for U.S. GAAP net income and its components and diluted EPS. Despite the importance of these measures to management in goal setting and performance measurement, non-GAAP adjusted net income and its components and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and, therefore, have limits in their usefulness to investors. Because of the non-standardized definitions, non-GAAP adjusted net income and its components and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS (unlike U.S. GAAP net income and its components and diluted EPS) may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures of other companies. Non-GAAP adjusted net income and its components, and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS are presented solely to permit investors to more fully understand how management assesses performance. See Notes to Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Information for notes (1) and (2).

ZOETIS INC.

NOTES TO RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED

INFORMATION

CERTAIN LINE ITEMS

(UNAUDITED)

(millions of dollars) (1) Acquisition-related costs include the following: Second Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Integration costs(a) $ 2 $ 6 $ 5 $ 12 Restructuring charges(b) — 1 2 2 Total acquisition-related costs—pre-tax 2 7 7 14 Income taxes(c) — 1 1 — Total acquisition-related costs—net of tax $ 2 $ 6 $ 6 $ 14

(a) Integration costs represent external, incremental costs directly related to integrating acquired businesses and primarily include expenditures for consulting and the integration of systems and processes. Included in Restructuring charges and certain acquisition-related costs. (b) Represents exit and employee termination costs, included in Restructuring charges and certain acquisition-related costs. (c) Included in Provision for taxes on income. Income taxes include the tax effect of the associated pre-tax amounts, calculated by determining the jurisdictional location of the pre-tax amounts and applying that jurisdiction's applicable tax rate. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, also includes a tax charge related to a remeasurement of deferred taxes resulting from the integration of acquired businesses.

(2) Certain significant items include the following: Second Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operational efficiency initiative(a) $ — $ — $ — $ (17) Supply network strategy(b) 1 1 2 3 Other restructuring charges and cost-reduction/productivity initiatives(c) 7 1 13 3 Certain asset impairment charges(d) 13 — 14 — Net loss on sale of assets(e) 3 — 3 — Other(f) — 4 — 6 Total certain significant items—pre-tax 24 6 32 (5) Income taxes(g) 6 1 8 (2) Total certain significant items—net of tax $ 18 $ 5 $ 24 $ (3)

(a) Represents a net gain resulting from a cash payment received pursuant to an agreement related to the 2016 sale of certain U.S. manufacturing sites, included in Other (income)/deductions-net. (b) Represents product transfer costs, included in Cost of sales, related to cost-reduction and productivity initiatives. (c) For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, primarily represents employee termination costs related to cost-reduction and productivity initiatives, included in Restructuring charges and certain acquisition-related costs. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, primarily represents employee termination costs and product transfer costs related to cost-reduction and productivity initiatives and the CEO transition, included in Restructuring charges and certain acquisition-related costs. For the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020, represents employee termination costs incurred as a result of the CEO transition, included in Restructuring charges and certain acquisition-related costs. (d) For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, primarily represents asset impairment charges related to the consolidation of manufacturing sites in China, as well as charges related to our poultry automation business located in the U.S. and Canada, included in Restructuring charges and certain acquisition-related costs. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, also includes asset impairment charges related to inventory in our precision livestock farming business, included in Cost of sales. (e) Represents a net loss related to the sale of certain assets of our poultry automation business located in the U.S. and Canada, included in Other (income)/deductions-net. (f) Represents the modification of share-based compensation related to CEO transition costs, included in Selling, general and administrative expenses. (g) Included in Provision for taxes on income. Income taxes include the tax effect of the associated pre-tax amounts, calculated by determining the jurisdictional location of the pre-tax amounts and applying that jurisdiction's applicable tax rate.

ZOETIS INC.

ADJUSTED SELECTED COSTS, EXPENSES AND INCOME(a)

(UNAUDITED)

(millions of dollars) Second Quarter Ended June 30, % Change 2021 2020 Total Foreign

Exchange Operational(b) Adjusted cost of sales $ 565 $ 448 26% 4% 22% as a percent of revenue 29.0 % 28.9 % NA NA NA Adjusted SG&A expenses 488 372 31% 3% 28% Adjusted R&D expenses 119 110 8% 3% 5% Adjusted net income attributable to Zoetis 566 427 33% 5% 28% Six Months Ended June 30, % Change 2021 2020 Total Foreign

Exchange Operational(b) Adjusted cost of sales $ 1,108 $ 903 23% 4% 19% as a percent of revenue 29.0 % 29.3 % NA NA NA Adjusted SG&A expenses 889 741 20% 2% 18% Adjusted R&D expenses 237 217 9% 2% 7% Adjusted net income attributable to Zoetis 1,169 882 33% 2% 31%

(a) Adjusted cost of sales, adjusted selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses, adjusted research and development (R&D) expenses, and adjusted net income (non-GAAP financial measures) are defined as the corresponding reported U.S. GAAP income statement line items excluding purchase accounting adjustments, acquisition-related costs, and certain significant items. These adjusted income statement line item measures are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for the corresponding U.S. GAAP line items. The corresponding GAAP line items and reconciliations of reported to adjusted information are provided in Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Information. (b) Operational growth (a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as growth excluding the impact of foreign exchange.

ZOETIS INC.

2021 GUIDANCE Selected Line Items (millions of dollars, except per share amounts) Full Year 2021 Revenue $7,625 to $7,700 Operational growth(a) 12.5% to 13.5% Adjusted cost of sales as a percentage of revenue(b) Approximately 30% Adjusted SG&A expenses(b) $1,870 to $1,910 Adjusted R&D expenses(b) $505 to $520 Adjusted interest expense and other (income)/deductions-net(b) Approximately $255 Effective tax rate on adjusted income(b) 19% - 20% Adjusted diluted EPS(b) $4.47 to $4.55 Adjusted net income(b) $2,135 to $2,175 Operational growth(a)(c) 13% to 15% Certain significant items and acquisition-related costs(d) $35 - $45

The guidance reflects foreign exchange rates as of mid-July 2021.

Reconciliations of 2021 reported guidance to 2021 adjusted guidance follows:

(millions of dollars, except per share amounts) Reported Certain significant

items and

acquisition-related

costs(d) Purchase accounting Adjusted(c) Cost of sales as a percentage of revenue ~ 30.2% ~ (0.1%) ~ (0.1%) ~ 30% SG&A expenses $1,900 to $1,940 ~ $(30) $1,870 to $1,910 R&D expenses $506 to $521 ~ $(1) $505 to $520 Interest expense and other (income)/deductions-net ~ $255 ~ $255 Effective tax rate ~ 19% to 20% ~ 19% to 20% Diluted EPS $4.09 to $4.19 $0.07 to $0.09 ~ $0.29 $4.47 to $4.55 Net income attributable to Zoetis $1,950 to $2,000 $35 to $45 ~ $140 $2,135 to $2,175

(a) Operational growth (a non-GAAP financial measure) excludes the impact of foreign exchange. (b) Adjusted net income and its components and adjusted diluted EPS are defined as reported U.S. GAAP net income and its components and reported diluted EPS excluding purchase accounting adjustments, acquisition-related costs and certain significant items. Adjusted cost of sales, adjusted SG&A expenses, adjusted R&D expenses, and adjusted interest expense and other (income)/deductions-net are income statement line items prepared on the same basis, and, therefore, components of the overall adjusted income measure. Despite the importance of these measures to management in goal setting and performance measurement, adjusted net income and its components and adjusted diluted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and, therefore, have limits in their usefulness to investors. Because of the non-standardized definitions, adjusted net income and its components and adjusted diluted EPS (unlike U.S. GAAP net income and its components and diluted EPS) may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures of other companies. Adjusted net income and its components and adjusted diluted EPS are presented solely to permit investors to more fully understand how management assesses performance. Adjusted net income and its components and adjusted diluted EPS are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for U.S. GAAP net income and its components and diluted EPS. (c) We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP adjusted net income operational growth to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP reported financial measure because we are unable to calculate with reasonable certainty the foreign exchange impact of unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses, potential future asset impairments and other certain significant items, without unreasonable effort. The foreign exchange impacts of these items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on U.S. GAAP reported results for the guidance period. (d) Primarily includes certain nonrecurring costs related to acquisitions and other charges.

ZOETIS INC.

CONSOLIDATED REVENUE BY SEGMENT(a) AND SPECIES

(UNAUDITED)

(millions of dollars) Second Quarter Ended June 30, % Change 2021 2020 Total Foreign

Exchange Operational(b) Revenue: Companion Animal $ 1,229 $ 882 39 % 3 % 36 % Livestock 699 649 8 % 5 % 3 % Contract Manufacturing & Human Health 20 17 18 % (1) % 19 % Total Revenue $ 1,948 $ 1,548 26 % 4 % 22 % U.S. Companion Animal $ 794 $ 594 34 % — % 34 % Livestock 210 229 (8) % — % (8) % Total U.S. Revenue $ 1,004 $ 823 22 % — % 22 % International Companion Animal $ 435 $ 288 51 % 10 % 41 % Livestock 489 420 16 % 6 % 10 % Total International Revenue $ 924 $ 708 31 % 9 % 22 % Companion Animal: Dogs and Cats $ 1,161 $ 831 40 % 4 % 36 % Horses 68 51 33 % 4 % 29 % Total Companion Animal Revenue $ 1,229 $ 882 39 % 3 % 36 % Livestock: Cattle $ 342 $ 320 7 % 4 % 3 % Swine 161 146 10 % 4 % 6 % Poultry 134 135 (1) % 3 % (4) % Fish 39 30 30 % 5 % 25 % Sheep and other 23 18 28 % 19 % 9 % Total Livestock Revenue $ 699 $ 649 8 % 5 % 3 %

(a) For a description of each segment, see Zoetis' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. (b) Operational revenue growth (a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as revenue growth excluding the impact of foreign exchange.

ZOETIS INC.

CONSOLIDATED REVENUE BY SEGMENT(a) AND SPECIES

(UNAUDITED)

(millions of dollars) Six Months Ended June 30, % Change 2021 2020 Total Foreign

Exchange Operational(b) Revenue: Companion Animal $ 2,305 $ 1,679 37 % 2 % 35 % Livestock 1,478 1,366 8 % 2 % 6 % Contract Manufacturing & Human Health 36 37 (3) % 2 % (5) % Total Revenue $ 3,819 $ 3,082 24 % 2 % 22 % U.S. Companion Animal $ 1,452 $ 1,093 33 % — % 33 % Livestock 485 516 (6) % — % (6) % Total U.S. Revenue $ 1,937 $ 1,609 20 % — % 20 % International Companion Animal $ 853 $ 586 46 % 7 % 39 % Livestock 993 850 17 % 4 % 13 % Total International Revenue $ 1,846 $ 1,436 29 % 5 % 24 % Companion Animal: Dogs and Cats $ 2,177 $ 1,577 38 % 2 % 36 % Horses 128 102 25 % 2 % 23 % Total Companion Animal Revenue $ 2,305 $ 1,679 37 % 2 % 35 % Livestock: Cattle $ 741 $ 690 7 % 1 % 6 % Swine 351 303 16 % 4 % 12 % Poultry 265 283 (6) % 2 % (8) % Fish 76 56 36 % 4 % 32 % Sheep and other 45 34 32 % 14 % 18 % Total Livestock Revenue $ 1,478 $ 1,366 8 % 2 % 6 %

(a) For a description of each segment, see Zoetis' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. (b) Operational revenue growth (a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as revenue growth excluding the impact of foreign exchange.

ZOETIS INC.

CONSOLIDATED REVENUE BY KEY INTERNATIONAL MARKETS

(UNAUDITED)

(millions of dollars) Second Quarter Ended June 30, % Change 2021 2020 Total Foreign

Exchange Operational(a) Total International $ 923.9 $ 707.3 31 % 9 % 22 % Australia 69.1 50.8 36 % 24 % 12 % Brazil 75.7 56.3 34 % (6) % 40 % Canada 67.1 53.9 24 % 13 % 11 % Chile 33.6 25.4 32 % 6 % 26 % China 94.2 66.4 42 % 12 % 30 % France 32.1 23.7 35 % 11 % 24 % Germany 49.2 40.1 23 % 11 % 12 % Italy 31.8 14.1 126 % 20 % 106 % Japan 49.9 52.8 (5) % (1) % (4) % Mexico 33.3 25.5 31 % 17 % 14 % Spain 33.1 23.9 38 % 11 % 27 % United Kingdom 43.0 25.5 69 % 19 % 50 % Other developed markets 112.3 90.3 24 % 12 % 12 % Other emerging markets 199.5 158.6 26 % 1 % 25 % Six Months Ended June 30, % Change 2021 2020 Total Foreign

Exchange Operational(a) Total International $ 1,846.2 $ 1,435.7 29 % 5 % 24 % Australia 126.2 94.1 34 % 20 % 14 % Brazil 149.3 119.1 25 % (19) % 44 % Canada 113.2 94.0 20 % 9 % 11 % Chile 67.6 48.4 40 % 6 % 34 % China 217.4 132.1 65 % 13 % 52 % France 67.0 52.7 27 % 11 % 16 % Germany 87.6 73.6 19 % 11 % 8 % Italy 56.9 35.6 60 % 14 % 46 % Japan 96.6 94.3 2 % 1 % 1 % Mexico 66.5 57.7 15 % 4 % 11 % Spain 64.3 52.0 24 % 11 % 13 % United Kingdom 112.1 80.6 39 % 9 % 30 % Other developed markets 223.5 177.0 26 % 11 % 15 % Other emerging markets 398.0 324.5 23 % (3) % 26 %

(a) Operational revenue growth (a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as revenue growth excluding the impact of foreign exchange.

ZOETIS INC.

SEGMENT(a) EARNINGS

(UNAUDITED)

(millions of dollars) Second Quarter Ended June 30, % Change 2021 2020 Total Foreign

Exchange Operational(b) U.S.: Revenue $ 1,004 $ 823 22% —% 22% Cost of Sales 192 154 25% —% 25% Gross Profit 812 669 21% —% 21% Gross Margin 80.9 % 81.3 % Operating Expenses 170 136 25% —% 25% Other (income)/deductions-net 1 3 (67)% —% (67)% U.S. Earnings $ 641 $ 530 21 % — % 21 % International: Revenue $ 924 $ 708 31% 9% 22% Cost of Sales 278 228 22% 5% 17% Gross Profit 646 480 35% 10% 25% Gross Margin 69.9 % 67.8 % Operating Expenses 147 117 26% 10% 16% Other (income)/deductions-net — 1 * * * International Earnings $ 499 $ 362 38 % 10 % 28 % Total Reportable Segments $ 1,140 $ 892 28 % 4 % 24 % Other business activities(c) (98) (90) 9% Reconciling Items: Corporate(d) (262) (194) 35% Purchase accounting adjustments(e) (44) (53) (17)% Acquisition-related costs(f) (2) (7) (71)% Certain significant items(g) (24) (6) * Other unallocated(h) (74) (60) 23% Total Earnings(i) $ 636 $ 482 32%

(a) For a description of each segment, see Zoetis' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. (b) Operational growth (a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as growth excluding the impact of foreign exchange. (c) Other business activities reflect the research and development costs managed by our Research and Development organization as well as our contract manufacturing business and human health business. (d) Corporate includes, among other things, certain costs associated with information technology, administration expenses, interest expense, certain compensation costs, certain procurement costs, and other costs not charged to our operating segments. (e) Purchase accounting adjustments include certain charges related to the amortization of fair value adjustments to inventory, intangible assets and property, plant and equipment not charged to our operating segments. (f) Acquisition-related costs include costs associated with acquiring and integrating newly acquired businesses, such as transaction costs and integration costs. (g) Certain significant items includes substantive, unusual items that, either as a result of their nature or size, would not be expected to occur as part of our normal business on a regular basis. Such items primarily include restructuring charges and implementation costs associated with our cost-reduction/productivity initiatives that are not associated with an acquisition, costs associated with the operational efficiency initiative and supply network strategy, and the impact of divestiture-related gains and losses. (h) Includes overhead expenses associated with our manufacturing and supply operations not directly attributable to an operating segment, as well as certain procurement costs. (i) Defined as income before provision for taxes on income. *Calculation not meaningful.

ZOETIS INC.

SEGMENT(a) EARNINGS

(UNAUDITED)

(millions of dollars) Six Months Ended June 30, % Change 2021 2020 Total Foreign

Exchange Operational(b) U.S.: Revenue $ 1,937 $ 1,609 20% —% 20% Cost of Sales 376 321 17% —% 17% Gross Profit 1,561 1,288 21% —% 21% Gross Margin 80.6 % 80.0 % Operating Expenses 301 261 15% —% 15% Other (income)/deductions-net 2 4 (50)% —% (50)% U.S. Earnings $ 1,258 $ 1,023 23 % — % 23 % International: Revenue $ 1,846 $ 1,436 29% 5% 24% Cost of Sales 560 452 24% 3% 21% Gross Profit 1,286 984 31% 6% 25% Gross Margin 69.7 % 68.5 % Operating Expenses 277 242 14% 5% 9% Other (income)/deductions-net — 1 * * * International Earnings $ 1,009 $ 741 36 % 6 % 30 % Total Reportable Segments $ 2,267 $ 1,764 29 % 3 % 26 % Other business activities(c) (195) (177) 10% Reconciling Items: Corporate(d) (492) (381) 29% Purchase accounting adjustments(e) (88) (107) (18)% Acquisition-related costs(f) (7) (14) (50)% Certain significant items(g) (32) 5 * Other unallocated(h) (130) (111) 17% Total Earnings(i) $ 1,323 $ 979 35%

(a) For a description of each segment, see Zoetis' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. (b) Operational growth (a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as growth excluding the impact of foreign exchange. (c) Other business activities reflect the research and development costs managed by our Research and Development organization as well as our contract manufacturing business and human health business. (d) Corporate includes, among other things, certain costs associated with information technology, administration expenses, interest expense, certain compensation costs, certain procurement costs, and other costs not charged to our operating segments. (e) Purchase accounting adjustments include certain charges related to the amortization of fair value adjustments to inventory, intangible assets and property, plant and equipment not charged to our operating segments. (f) Acquisition-related costs include costs associated with acquiring and integrating newly acquired businesses, such as transaction costs and integration costs. (g) Certain significant items includes substantive, unusual items that, either as a result of their nature or size, would not be expected to occur as part of our normal business on a regular basis. Such items primarily include restructuring charges and implementation costs associated with our cost-reduction/productivity initiatives that are not associated with an acquisition, costs associated with the operational efficiency initiative and supply network strategy, and the impact of divestiture-related gains and losses. (h) Includes overhead expenses associated with our manufacturing and supply operations not directly attributable to an operating segment, as well as certain procurement costs. (i) Defined as income before provision for taxes on income. * Calculation not meaningful.

