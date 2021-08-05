checkAd

Znergy Appoints Bruce R. Albertson to Board of Directors

SYRACUSE, IN, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Znergy, Inc. (OTC PINK: ZNRG) (the” Company”), a leading provider of new LED lighting and turnkey LED lighting conversions for businesses, is pleased to announce the addition of Bruce R. Albertson to the Board of Directors. Bruce Albertson replaces Jennifer Peek, whose business demands and travel schedule prevent her from continuing to fulfill her role with Znergy.

Bruce Albertson’s 25-year career with GE included global responsibilities for $6B of business, and while there was the recipient of numerous GE Chairman/CEO awards. He increased exposure of GE’s Brand worldwide and developed new markets, channels, and products for GE. Bruce has a proven track record with new business start-ups and turnaround situations, the most recent being Brown Jordan International Corporation and Iomega Corporation.

Dave Baker, CEO said, “We are very privileged to have Bruce on our team. His successful background and years of experience will provide tremendous benefits to the board and our business.”

About Znergy, Inc.

Znergy, Inc. (OTC PINK: ZNRG) is a provider of energy efficient lighting products, lighting controls and energy management solutions. Management is executing a growth strategy through developing large regional and national accounts, rolling out sales and installation teams across the United States. Our solutions enable customers to reduce energy consumption, lower maintenance costs and realize environmental benefits. Znergy is headquartered in Syracuse, Indiana. For more information, see our web sites at www.znergyworld.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to the Company’s future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could impact the Company and the forward-looking statements contained herein are included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor Relations Contact:

Znergy, Inc.
Rick Mikles
(813) 486-1114
rick.mikles@znergyworld.com

SOURCE: Znergy, Inc.





