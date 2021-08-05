Clene Reports Positive Top-line Results from its Phase 2 REPAIR Clinical Trials in Parkinson’s Disease and Multiple Sclerosis

Trial results demonstrate consistent brain target engagement in PD and MS patients

Data provide clinical proof-of-mechanism and support the potential of CNM-Au8 to drive meaningful neurological functional improvements in the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) along with its subsidiaries “Clene” and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the treatment of neurodegenerative disease using nanotechnology to treat energetic failure, today reported positive top-line results from the Phase 2 REPAIR clinical trials investigating the improvement of brain energetic metabolism in Parkinson’s disease (PD) and multiple sclerosis (MS).

The objective of the REPAIR clinical trial program was to demonstrate the effects of Clene’s energy-enhancing nanotherapeutic, CNM-Au8, on brain energy metabolites in two sister studies of patients with Parkinson’s disease (REPAIR-PD) and multiple sclerosis (REPAIR-MS). Patients were imaged using 31phosphorous magnetic resonance spectroscopy, an innovative non-invasive brain imaging technique, before and after 12 or more weeks of daily oral dosing with CNM-Au8. End of treatment results at week 12 were compared to baseline in 24 patients, 13 patients in REPAIR-PD and 11 patients in REPAIR-MS (all study participants with repeat imaging data).

The results for the primary endpoint, the mean change in the brain NAD+/NADH ratio (the ratio of the oxidized to reduced form of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide), demonstrated a statistically significant increase by an average of 0.589 units (10.4%) following 12-weeks of treatment with CNM-Au8 (p=0.037, paired t-test), in the pre-specified integrated analysis of the REPAIR-PD and REPAIR-MS studies. Key secondary endpoints, mean change from baseline in the NAD+ fraction and NADH fraction of the total NAD pool, were concordant with the primary endpoint, demonstrating the NAD+ fraction increased (p=0.026), while the NADH fraction decreased (p=0.026). The individual results for these sister studies demonstrated consistent statistical trends toward improvement in the NAD+/NADH ratio with results of p=0.11 and p=0.14, for REPAIR-PD and REPAIR-MS, respectively.