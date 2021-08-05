checkAd

Clene Reports Positive Top-line Results from its Phase 2 REPAIR Clinical Trials in Parkinson’s Disease and Multiple Sclerosis

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.08.2021, 13:00  |  18   |   |   

Achieved a statistically significant increase in the Phase 2 program’s primary endpoint (mean change in brain NAD+/NADH ratio)

CNM-Au8, a gold nanocrystal suspension, significantly improved brain energetic metabolism

Trial results demonstrate consistent brain target engagement in PD and MS patients

Data provide clinical proof-of-mechanism and support the potential of CNM-Au8 to drive meaningful neurological functional improvements in the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) along with its subsidiaries “Clene” and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the treatment of neurodegenerative disease using nanotechnology to treat energetic failure, today reported positive top-line results from the Phase 2 REPAIR clinical trials investigating the improvement of brain energetic metabolism in Parkinson’s disease (PD) and multiple sclerosis (MS).

The objective of the REPAIR clinical trial program was to demonstrate the effects of Clene’s energy-enhancing nanotherapeutic, CNM-Au8, on brain energy metabolites in two sister studies of patients with Parkinson’s disease (REPAIR-PD) and multiple sclerosis (REPAIR-MS). Patients were imaged using 31phosphorous magnetic resonance spectroscopy, an innovative non-invasive brain imaging technique, before and after 12 or more weeks of daily oral dosing with CNM-Au8. End of treatment results at week 12 were compared to baseline in 24 patients, 13 patients in REPAIR-PD and 11 patients in REPAIR-MS (all study participants with repeat imaging data).

The results for the primary endpoint, the mean change in the brain NAD+/NADH ratio (the ratio of the oxidized to reduced form of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide), demonstrated a statistically significant increase by an average of 0.589 units (10.4%) following 12-weeks of treatment with CNM-Au8 (p=0.037, paired t-test), in the pre-specified integrated analysis of the REPAIR-PD and REPAIR-MS studies. Key secondary endpoints, mean change from baseline in the NAD+ fraction and NADH fraction of the total NAD pool, were concordant with the primary endpoint, demonstrating the NAD+ fraction increased (p=0.026), while the NADH fraction decreased (p=0.026). The individual results for these sister studies demonstrated consistent statistical trends toward improvement in the NAD+/NADH ratio with results of p=0.11 and p=0.14, for REPAIR-PD and REPAIR-MS, respectively.

Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Clene Reports Positive Top-line Results from its Phase 2 REPAIR Clinical Trials in Parkinson’s Disease and Multiple Sclerosis Achieved a statistically significant increase in the Phase 2 program’s primary endpoint (mean change in brain NAD+/NADH ratio) CNM-Au8, a gold nanocrystal suspension, significantly improved brain energetic metabolism Trial results …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
SuRo Capital Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Atos to assist Federal Government Agencies to take full advantage of Artificial Intelligence
Asante Gold Announces Acquisition of Resolute’s Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana for US$90 Million Cash
WISeKey’s Semiconductor NFC CapSeal Patented Technology Securely Connects High-End Wines and ...
Pharmagest Interactive: H1 2021 sales: +20.49% to €93.90m
First Patient Dosed in CUPID Study of Telix’s Targeted Alpha Therapy Candidate for Prostate ...
Imugene and Celularity Announce an Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Develop a Novel Oncolytic ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board