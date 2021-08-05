checkAd

American Lithium Reports Third Attractive Lithium Recovery Option 95% Lithium Extraction Using Hydrochloric Acid on TLC Claystones

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.08.2021, 13:00  |  25   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Lithium Corp. (“American Lithium” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: LI) (OTCQB: LIACF) (Frankfurt: 5LA1) is pleased to announce additional promising results on process development at its Tonopah Lithium Claims (“TLC”) Project located close to Tonopah, Nevada.

Highlights:

  • New leaching test work run by TECMMINE in Lima, Peru demonstrates an initial 95.1% lithium extraction using hydrochloric acid leach processing (“HCI”).
  • This HCI option also allows a large amount of the hydrochloric acid to be regenerated through pyrolysis and then reused, further lowering potential reagent and operational costs.
  • Metallurgical work on the TLC claystone mineralization has now demonstrated it is amenable to three ways of extracting lithium into solution.
    • i) leaching with sulfuric acid (H2SO4) at 80°C (92% extraction)
    • ii) salt roasting followed by water leaching (initial 82% extraction)
    • iii) leaching with hydrochloric acid (HCl) at 90°C (initial 95% extraction)
  • This demonstrates exceptional flexibility to multiple process options which, coupled with the ability to pre concentrate / upgrade TLC claystones, positions the Project well.
  • Ongoing process work is focused on optimizing all processing options and flow-sheet designs to enable a robust Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) with economic benefits maximized and environmental impacts minimized

Dr. Laurence Stefan, COO of American Lithium, stated “American Lithium continues to explore all relevant processing options. These new results not only demonstrate the highest lithium extraction achieved to date, but further indicates that a variety of lithium extraction options are available to us for our TLC Claystones and positions us well to deliver a robust PEA late this year / early next year. All three processes offer us the ability to produce lithium carbonate. We will focus on optimizing the best approach from an economic and environmental perspective.”

American Lithium Provides TLC Process Update:

Process work has already demonstrated that the TLC claystones are amenable to rapid lithium extraction using warm sulfuric acid leaching, reaching 92% lithium extraction in 10 minutes. In addition, up to 82% lithium extraction has been achieved using salt roasting followed by water leaching (refer to previous news release, dated June 29, 2021). Recent test work run at TECMMINE generated 95.1% lithium extraction using HCI at temperatures of 90°C for 60-minutes.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

American Lithium Reports Third Attractive Lithium Recovery Option 95% Lithium Extraction Using Hydrochloric Acid on TLC Claystones VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - American Lithium Corp. (“American Lithium” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: LI) (OTCQB: LIACF) (Frankfurt: 5LA1) is pleased to announce additional promising results on process development at …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
SuRo Capital Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Atos to assist Federal Government Agencies to take full advantage of Artificial Intelligence
Asante Gold Announces Acquisition of Resolute’s Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana for US$90 Million Cash
WISeKey’s Semiconductor NFC CapSeal Patented Technology Securely Connects High-End Wines and ...
Pharmagest Interactive: H1 2021 sales: +20.49% to €93.90m
First Patient Dosed in CUPID Study of Telix’s Targeted Alpha Therapy Candidate for Prostate ...
Imugene and Celularity Announce an Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Develop a Novel Oncolytic ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board