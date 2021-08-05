American Lithium Reports Third Attractive Lithium Recovery Option 95% Lithium Extraction Using Hydrochloric Acid on TLC Claystones

New leaching test work run by TECMMINE in Lima, Peru demonstrates an initial 95.1% lithium extraction using hydrochloric acid leach processing (“HCI”).

This HCI option also allows a large amount of the hydrochloric acid to be regenerated through pyrolysis and then reused, further lowering potential reagent and operational costs.

Metallurgical work on the TLC claystone mineralization has now demonstrated it is amenable to three ways of extracting lithium into solution. i) leaching with sulfuric acid (H 2 SO 4 ) at 80°C (92% extraction) ii) salt roasting followed by water leaching (initial 82% extraction) iii) leaching with hydrochloric acid (HCl) at 90°C (initial 95% extraction)

This demonstrates exceptional flexibility to multiple process options which, coupled with the ability to pre concentrate / upgrade TLC claystones, positions the Project well.

Ongoing process work is focused on optimizing all processing options and flow-sheet designs to enable a robust Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) with economic benefits maximized and environmental impacts minimized

Dr. Laurence Stefan, COO of American Lithium, stated “American Lithium continues to explore all relevant processing options. These new results not only demonstrate the highest lithium extraction achieved to date, but further indicates that a variety of lithium extraction options are available to us for our TLC Claystones and positions us well to deliver a robust PEA late this year / early next year. All three processes offer us the ability to produce lithium carbonate. We will focus on optimizing the best approach from an economic and environmental perspective.”

American Lithium Provides TLC Process Update:

Process work has already demonstrated that the TLC claystones are amenable to rapid lithium extraction using warm sulfuric acid leaching, reaching 92% lithium extraction in 10 minutes. In addition, up to 82% lithium extraction has been achieved using salt roasting followed by water leaching (refer to previous news release, dated June 29, 2021). Recent test work run at TECMMINE generated 95.1% lithium extraction using HCI at temperatures of 90°C for 60-minutes.