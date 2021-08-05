checkAd

iTeos to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on August 12, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.08.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and GOSSELIES, Belgium, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of highly differentiated immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 12, 2021 to report its second quarter 2021 financial results and provide a corporate update.

To pre-register for the call, please use the following link, and you will receive access details via email.

Webcast

This registration link, along with a live audio webcast, will be accessible from the Events page of the Company’s IR website at https://investors.iteostherapeutics.com/news-and-events/events. A replay will be available on the Company’s website approximately two hours after completion of the event and for 30 days following the call

About iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.

iTeos Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of highly differentiated immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The Company’s innovative pipeline includes two clinical-stage programs targeting novel, validated immuno-oncology. The initial antibody product candidate, EOS-448, is a high affinity, potent, anti-TIGIT antibody with a functional Fc domain, designed to enhance the anti-tumor response through a multifaceted immune modulatory mechanism. An open-label Phase 1 clinical trial of EOS-448 is ongoing in adult cancer patients with advanced solid tumors with preliminary data indicating preliminary clinical activity as a monotherapy and a favorable tolerability profile. The Company is also advancing inupadenant, a first insurmountable adenosine A2A receptor antagonist in clinical development tailored to overcome cancer immunosuppression. iTeos is conducting an open-label multi-arm Phase 1/2a clinical trial of inupadenant in adult cancer patients with advanced solid tumors. Preliminary results indicate encouraging single-agent activity as well as the identification of a potential predictive biomarker. iTeos Therapeutics is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with a research center in Gosselies, Belgium.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Contact:

Ryan Baker
iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.
Ryan.Baker@iteostherapeutics.com

Media Contacts:
media@iteostherapeutics.com





