VBL Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 16

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VBL Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VBLT) will release its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021 on Monday, August 16 before market open. Professor Dror Harats, M.D, Chief Executive Officer and Amos Ron, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 8:30am EDT the same day to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.



Conference Call: Monday, August 16, 2021 at 8:30am EDT Conference ID: 13721456

US: 1 877 407 9208 Israel Local: 1 809 406 247 International: 1 201 493 6784 Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9trg9snq



About VBL

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., operating as VBL Therapeutics, is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: VBLT), clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for areas of unmet need in cancer and immune- or inflammatory-related indications. The VBL Therapeutics pipeline has been developed utilizing the company’s three proprietary platform technologies: a gene therapy-based platform technology targeting newly formed blood vessels, an antibody-based technology platform targeting MOSPD2 (motile sperm domain containing 2) and a lecinoxoids platform comprised of a family of small-molecules. The company’s lead oncology candidate, VB-111 (ofranergene obadenovec; `ofra-vec`), is an investigational, first-in-class, targeted anti-cancer gene-therapy agent in development to treat a wide range of solid tumors. VB-111 is currently being studied in a phase 3 potential registration trial for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

CONTACT:

Burns McClellan for VBL Therapeutics

Lee Roth & Eric Ando (Investors)

LRoth@burnsmc.com & EAndo@burnsmc.com

+1-212-213-0006

Robert Flamm & Harrison Wong (Media)

RFlamm@burnsmc.com & HWong@burnsmc.com

+1-212-213-0006