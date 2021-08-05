checkAd

Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces a Series of Cannabis Brands and Product Launches in Virginia

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.08.2021, 13:00  |  16   |   |   

New Suite of Concentrates, Chewables and Flower Brands to Help Meet the Commonwealth’s Growing Marketplace Demands

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced a series of upcoming launches of branded cannabis products in the Commonwealth of Virginia, beginning with the debut of its brand, The Lab, in the form of .5g and .3g vaporizable cartridges. The Company is expected to launch the brand, Tasteology, beginning with its chewables line in the coming weeks. With Virginia set to start flower sales in late Q3 or early Q4, Jushi also plans to launch two of its flower brands, The Bank and Sèche, to help meet growing patient demands. Jushi’s brands will be available for purchase at BEYOND / HELLO Manassas, additional BEYOND / HELLO locations once opened, as well as at partner dispensaries across Virginia.

Jushi Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder Jim Cacioppo commented, “In December 2020, we completed the initial build-out of the vertically integrated facility operated by Dalitso LLC, our 100% owned pharmaceutical processor permit holder, and officially began serving patients in-store at our BEYOND / HELLO Manassas dispensary, the first of six BEYOND / HELLO locations to be opened in Virginia. After completing the initial build-out of the facility, our focus shifted to cultivation, manufacturing and processing to improve product availability and diversity of products for medical cannabis patients in Virginia. As we begin to roll out our full suite of products and brands in the Commonwealth, we mark the moment when Virginia -- ‘the sleeping giant’ of cannabis markets -- has awoken.”

Vapes & Concentrates: The Lab
Famous for high-quality, precision vaporization products, Jushi’s award-winning brand, The Lab, brings a wide selection of vaporization cartridges and disposables to Virginia, and will be available for purchase at BEYOND / HELLO Manassas, partner dispensaries across Virginia and at additional BEYOND / HELLO locations once opened. Through cutting-edge technology and equipment, The Lab continues to lead the way in bringing the unique experience of flower to new, modern mediums. The Lab is also available at dispensaries across Nevada and Pennsylvania, including Pennsylvania’s BEYOND / HELLO locations.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces a Series of Cannabis Brands and Product Launches in Virginia New Suite of Concentrates, Chewables and Flower Brands to Help Meet the Commonwealth’s Growing Marketplace DemandsBOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -  Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
SuRo Capital Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Atos to assist Federal Government Agencies to take full advantage of Artificial Intelligence
Asante Gold Announces Acquisition of Resolute’s Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana for US$90 Million Cash
WISeKey’s Semiconductor NFC CapSeal Patented Technology Securely Connects High-End Wines and ...
Pharmagest Interactive: H1 2021 sales: +20.49% to €93.90m
First Patient Dosed in CUPID Study of Telix’s Targeted Alpha Therapy Candidate for Prostate ...
Imugene and Celularity Announce an Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Develop a Novel Oncolytic ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board