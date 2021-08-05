Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces a Series of Cannabis Brands and Product Launches in Virginia

New Suite of Concentrates, Chewables and Flower Brands to Help Meet the Commonwealth’s Growing Marketplace Demands

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) ( CSE: JUSH ) ( OTCQX: JUSHF ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced a series of upcoming launches of branded cannabis products in the Commonwealth of Virginia, beginning with the debut of its brand, The Lab , in the form of .5g and .3g vaporizable cartridges. The Company is expected to launch the brand, Tasteology , beginning with its chewables line in the coming weeks. With Virginia set to start flower sales in late Q3 or early Q4, Jushi also plans to launch two of its flower brands, The Bank and Sèche , to help meet growing patient demands. Jushi’s brands will be available for purchase at BEYOND / HELLO Manassas , additional BEYOND / HELLO locations once opened, as well as at partner dispensaries across Virginia.

Jushi Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder Jim Cacioppo commented, “In December 2020, we completed the initial build-out of the vertically integrated facility operated by Dalitso LLC, our 100% owned pharmaceutical processor permit holder, and officially began serving patients in-store at our BEYOND / HELLO Manassas dispensary, the first of six BEYOND / HELLO locations to be opened in Virginia. After completing the initial build-out of the facility, our focus shifted to cultivation, manufacturing and processing to improve product availability and diversity of products for medical cannabis patients in Virginia. As we begin to roll out our full suite of products and brands in the Commonwealth, we mark the moment when Virginia -- ‘the sleeping giant’ of cannabis markets -- has awoken.”

Vapes & Concentrates: The Lab

Famous for high-quality, precision vaporization products, Jushi’s award-winning brand, The Lab, brings a wide selection of vaporization cartridges and disposables to Virginia, and will be available for purchase at BEYOND / HELLO Manassas, partner dispensaries across Virginia and at additional BEYOND / HELLO locations once opened. Through cutting-edge technology and equipment, The Lab continues to lead the way in bringing the unique experience of flower to new, modern mediums. The Lab is also available at dispensaries across Nevada and Pennsylvania, including Pennsylvania’s BEYOND / HELLO locations.