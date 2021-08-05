KVH Receives $7.9 Million Fiber Optic Gyro Order for Remote Weapons Systems

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), announced today that it has received a $7.9 million fiber optic gyro (FOG) order from Escribano, a Spanish defense contractor, for its new Guardian 30 remotely controlled turret. The Guardian 30 turret was recently chosen by the Spanish Ministry of Defense for the Spanish Army’s VCR 8x8 Dragon wheeled combat vehicle. KVH’s DSP-1750 FOG will provide stabilization for the Guardian 30 turret. KVH’s shipment of FOGs to Escribano is expected to continue through 2025. Shipments increase annually over the term of the order, with a small portion scheduled for delivery in 2021 and the substantial majority of shipments scheduled for delivery after 2022.

KVH’s DSP-1750 fiber optic gyro will be used by Escribano to stabilize its Guardian 30 remotely controlled turret for Spanish Army vehicles

“Escribano relies on the precision of KVH fiber optic gyros to ensure our remote weapons systems have the stabilization they need to perform in challenging defense environments,” says Angel Escribano, CEO. “We value the collaboration with a worldwide company such as KVH and we look forward to working together to produce the Guardian 30 turrets for the Spanish Army.”

“We are thrilled that Escribano has chosen our fiber optic gyros for this major remote weapons systems program,” says Sean McCormack, senior director of global inertial systems sales for KVH. “The DSP-1750 has proven its reliability in a wide range of applications for many years and continues to be the gyro of choice for platforms needing a combination of high performance and compact design.”

The innovative design of the DSP-1750 makes it easy to integrate into platforms where space and payload weight are at a premium including long-range optical and sensor systems, gimbals, autonomous vehicle navigation, and the stabilization of defense and commercial platforms.

KVH is a leading innovator for assured navigation and autonomous accuracy using high-performance sensors and integrated inertial systems. KVH’s widely fielded TACNAV systems are currently in use by the U.S. Army and Marine Corps and more than 20 allied militaries around the world. KVH’s FOGs and FOG-based inertial measurement units (IMUs) are in use today in a wide variety of applications ranging from optical, antenna, and sensor stabilization systems to mobile mapping solutions and autonomous platforms and cars.