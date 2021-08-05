Codex DNA Announces Synthetic Biology Collaboration with U.S. Department of Agriculture to Combat Citrus Greening Disease

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNAY), a pioneer in automated benchtop synthetic biology systems, today announced a collaboration with researchers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Research Service (ARS), Cornell University, the University of Florida, the University of California at Riverside, and AgroSource, Inc., to identify scalable therapeutic measures against citrus greening disease. This multidisciplinary team has been awarded a grant worth nearly $15 million from the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) to develop cost-effective and sustainable solutions to the insect-borne disease ravaging the $10 billion citrus industry in Florida, Texas, and California. As previously disclosed in Codex DNA’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company will receive up to $3 million as a sub-awardee to leverage and expand its diverse synthetic biology portfolio for agricultural biotechnology applications.

Codex DNA to contribute novel synthetic biology-based solutions to stop the spread of a global disease that continues to devastate the citrus industry

Citrus greening disease, also called Huanglongbing, is a destructive bacterial disease affecting citrus plants around the globe. First identified in Florida in 2005, citrus greening disease has since been detected in every citrus-producing county in Florida and across California. Citrus greening disease is particularly destructive in its ability to reduce citrus taste and yield and significantly shortens the tree’s lifespan. Citrus greening disease is easily spread by insects called psyllids. The USDA predicts that at the existing rate of spread and the continued impact on the economies of production, citrus greening disease could destroy the U.S. citrus industry.

The NIFA grant connects researchers across disciplines including molecular and cellular biology, synthetic biology, plant physiology, pest-transmitted disease interactions, agricultural engineering, and others.

“We are delighted to work with Codex DNA to solve the major global citrus greening disease challenge. As a leader in the synthetic biology field, Codex DNA brings a unique approach to this problem,” said Robert Shatters, PhD, Research Leader of USDA ARS and Principal Investigator on the NIFA grant.

Codex DNA will use its automated benchtop system to rapidly generate synthetic DNA capable of delivering therapeutic molecules to plants. The company offers an ideal screening solution for the team’s novel symbiont technology because it enables the generation of complex and diverse synthetic DNA libraries in a short amount of time.