checkAd

Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical antiviral activity against new variants of Coronavirus

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.08.2021, 13:00  |  19   |   |   


  • Current positive results with 3 variants, including alpha variant B.1.1.7 (British variant), beta variant B.1351 (South African variant) and gamma variant P.1 (Brazilian variant), follows prior pre-clinical tests indicating efficacy of the novel PARP inhibitor stenoparib against SARS-Cov-2

    • Allarity Therapeutics is initiating further testing of stenoparib against delta variant B.1.617.2 (“Indian” variant)

Press Release

Hørsholm, Denmark (August 5, 2021) – Allarity Therapeutics A/S (“Allarity” or the “Company”) today announced positive results from the further pre-clinical testing of the antiviral activity of its PARP inhibitor, stenoparib, against Coronavirus variant B.1.1.7 (British variant). The Pathogen and Microbiome Institute at Northern Arizona University (NAU), a leading U.S. infectious disease research center, conducted the tests.

The current in-vitro studies, focusing on SARS-CoV-2 lineage B.1.1.7, follow previous, positive pre-clinical test results with stenoparib as a treatment of SARS-CoV-2 first announced on August 26, 2020, and since published in the peer-review journal mBio (mbio.asm.org) on January 19, 2021. The previously announced data showed that stenoparib inhibits SARS-CoV-2 as a single agent, and in addition that stenoparib, in combination with remdesivir, was also active in inhibiting the virus. The concentration of stenoparib required for virus inhibition was lower in the combination study with remdesivir than in the single agent study.

The new results show that stenoparib is also effective in inhibiting the alpha variant in a dose-dependent manner in Vero E6 cells, both when measuring virus with PCR and with plaque counts. In combination with remdesivir, researchers observed a 95% reduction in virus. This reduction was measured as an average of plaque counts in three experiments. The results at NAU are confirmed by initial pre-clinical results from additional laboratory testing conducted at Viroclinics-DDL Diagnostics Laboratory (Rotterdam, The Netherlands), which show stenoparib activity against the alpha (B.1.1.7), beta (B.1351), and gamma (P.1) variants, as well as the original strain of SARS-CoV-2.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical antiviral activity against new variants of Coronavirus Current positive results with 3 variants, including alpha variant B.1.1.7 (“British” variant), beta variant B.1351 (“South African” variant) and gamma variant P.1 (“Brazilian” variant), follows prior pre-clinical tests indicating efficacy of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
SuRo Capital Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Atos to assist Federal Government Agencies to take full advantage of Artificial Intelligence
Asante Gold Announces Acquisition of Resolute’s Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana for US$90 Million Cash
WISeKey’s Semiconductor NFC CapSeal Patented Technology Securely Connects High-End Wines and ...
Pharmagest Interactive: H1 2021 sales: +20.49% to €93.90m
First Patient Dosed in CUPID Study of Telix’s Targeted Alpha Therapy Candidate for Prostate ...
Imugene and Celularity Announce an Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Develop a Novel Oncolytic ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board