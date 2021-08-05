Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical antiviral activity against new variants of Coronavirus





Hørsholm, Denmark (August 5, 2021) – Allarity Therapeutics A/S (“Allarity” or the “Company”) today announced positive results from the further pre-clinical testing of the antiviral activity of its PARP inhibitor, stenoparib, against Coronavirus variant B.1.1.7 (British variant). The Pathogen and Microbiome Institute at Northern Arizona University (NAU), a leading U.S. infectious disease research center, conducted the tests.

The current in-vitro studies, focusing on SARS-CoV-2 lineage B.1.1.7, follow previous, positive pre-clinical test results with stenoparib as a treatment of SARS-CoV-2 first announced on August 26, 2020, and since published in the peer-review journal mBio (mbio.asm.org) on January 19, 2021. The previously announced data showed that stenoparib inhibits SARS-CoV-2 as a single agent, and in addition that stenoparib, in combination with remdesivir, was also active in inhibiting the virus. The concentration of stenoparib required for virus inhibition was lower in the combination study with remdesivir than in the single agent study.

The new results show that stenoparib is also effective in inhibiting the alpha variant in a dose-dependent manner in Vero E6 cells, both when measuring virus with PCR and with plaque counts. In combination with remdesivir, researchers observed a 95% reduction in virus. This reduction was measured as an average of plaque counts in three experiments. The results at NAU are confirmed by initial pre-clinical results from additional laboratory testing conducted at Viroclinics-DDL Diagnostics Laboratory (Rotterdam, The Netherlands), which show stenoparib activity against the alpha (B.1.1.7), beta (B.1351), and gamma (P.1) variants, as well as the original strain of SARS-CoV-2.