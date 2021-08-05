checkAd

Xtant Medical Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

BELGRADE, Mont., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: XTNT), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today reported financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $15.0 million, an increase of 42% over the prior-year period
  • Gross margin in the second quarter of 2021 was 63.5%, compared to 62.2% for the prior-year period
  • Loss from operations totaled $0.5 million compared to an operating loss of $0.4 million for the prior-year period
  • Net loss incurred in the second quarter of 2021 totaled $0.7 million compared to a net loss of $2.5 million for the prior-year period
  • Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $0.9 million, compared to $0.3 million for the prior-year period
  • Closed $20 million debt refinancing

“We are pleased with our second quarter performance reflecting solid revenue growth on a sequential and year-over-year basis driven by the elective spinal procedure market rebound,” said Sean Browne, President and CEO of Xtant Medical. “During the quarter, we enhanced our long-term prospects with the increase of both our sales force and distribution network. As business conditions continue to normalize, our commercial strategy is focused on creating more selling opportunities while scaling Xtant for growth. With a strong balance sheet and significant capital resources, we continue to invest in our future through the combination of new product introductions, penetration of underserved markets and further distribution network expansion.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Second quarter 2021 revenue was $15.0 million, an increase of 42% compared to $10.5 million for the same quarter in 2020. The increase in revenue was largely attributed to easing of restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic in our key markets, resulting in an increase in elective procedures.

Gross margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 63.5%, compared to 62.2% for the same period in 2020. The increase is primarily attributable to greater economies of scale.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $10.0 million compared to $6.9 million for the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to the result of increased sales commissions due to higher revenues, legal and stock-based compensation expense, and research and development expenses, partially offset by lower costs during the prior year period for ERP related expenses.

Second quarter 2021 net loss totaled $0.7 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to the second quarter 2020 net loss of $2.5 million, or $0.19 per share.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $0.9 million, compared to $0.3 million for the prior-year period. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income/loss from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest expense and provision for income taxes, and as further adjusted to add back in or exclude, as applicable, non-cash compensation, separation related expenses, and litigation settlement reserves. A calculation and reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss can be found in the attached financial tables.

About Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (www.xtantmedical.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implant systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity and degenerative procedures. Xtant people are dedicated and talented, operating with the highest integrity to serve our customers.

The symbols and denote trademarks and registered trademarks of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. or its affiliates, registered as indicated in the United States, and in other countries. All other trademarks and trade names referred to in this release are the property of their respective owners.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release, including Adjusted EBITDA. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to the most comparable GAAP measures for the respective periods can be found in tables later in this release. The Company’s management believes that the presentation of these measures provides useful information to investors. These measures may assist investors in evaluating the Company’s operations, period over period. Management uses the non-GAAP measures in this release internally for evaluation of the performance of the business, including the allocation of resources. Investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures only as a supplement to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as “intends,” ‘‘expects,’’ ‘‘anticipates,’’ ‘‘plans,’’ ‘‘believes,’’ ‘‘estimates,’’ “continue,” “future,” ‘‘will,’’ “potential,” “going forward,” similar expressions or the negative thereof, and the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements in this release include the Company’s continued investment in its future through the combination of new product introductions, penetration of underserved markets and further distribution network expansion. The Company cautions that its forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of important factors, including, among others: the Company’s future operating results and financial performance; the ability to increase or maintain revenue; the ability to remain competitive; the ability to innovate and develop new products; the ability to engage and retain new and existing independent distributors and qualified personnel; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, operating results and financial condition; the Company’s ability to implement successfully its future growth initiatives; government and third-party coverage and reimbursement for Company products; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals and comply with government regulations; the effect of product liability claims and other litigation to which the Company may be subject; the effect of product recalls and defects; the ability to obtain and protect Company intellectual property and proprietary rights and operate without infringing the rights of others; the ability to service Company debt, comply with its debt covenants and access additional indebtedness; the ability to obtain additional financing on favorable terms or at all; and other factors. Additional risk factors are contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 24, 2021 and subsequent SEC filings by the Company, including without limitation its most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 anticipated to be filed with the SEC. Investors are encouraged to read the Company’s filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except number of shares and par value)
    As of June 30, 2021   As of December 31, 2020
         
ASSETS        
Current Assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 20,312     $ 2,341  
Restricted Cash     215       -  
Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses and doubtful accounts of $470 and $653, respectively     6,985       6,880  
Inventories     21,093       21,408  
Prepaid and other current assets     827       736  
  Total current assets     49,432       31,365  
         
Property and equipment, net     4,869       4,347  
Right-of -use asset, net     1,477       1,690  
Goodwill     3,205       3,205  
Intangible assets, net     428       457  
Other assets     265       402  
  Total Assets   $ 59,676     $ 41,466  
         
LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)        
Current Liabilities:        
Accounts payable   $ 2,639     $ 2,947  
Accrued liabilities     5,728       5,462  
Current portion of lease liability     441       423  
Finance lease obiligations     30       20  
Line of credit     4,077       -  
      -       16,797  
  Total current liabilities     12,915       25,649  
Long-term Liabilities:        
Lease liability, less current portion     1,076       1,303  
Finance lease obligations, less current portion     118       -  
Long-term debt, plus premium and less issuance costs     11,683       -  
  Total Liabilities     25,792       26,952  
         
Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)        
Preferred stock, $0.000001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding     -       -  
Common stock, $0.000001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 86,707,286 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and 77,573,680 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020     -       -  
Additional paid-in capital     264,981       244,850  
Accumulated deficit     (231,097 )     (230,336 )
Total Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)     33,884       14,514  
         
Total Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)   $ 59,676     $ 41,466  
         


XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited, in thousands, except number of shares and per share amounts)
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
     
      2021       2020       2021       2020  
Revenue                
Orthopedic product sales   $ 14,942     $ 10,493     $ 27,451     $ 25,227  
Other revenue     33       36       66       80  
Total revenue     14,975       10,529       27,517       25,307  
                 
Cost of sales     5,460       3,979       9,911       9,144  
Gross profit     9,515       6,550       17,606       16,163  
                 
Gross profit %     63.5 %     62.2 %     64.0 %     63.9 %
                 
Operating expenses                
General and administrative     4,173       2,931       7,200       7,250  
Sales and marketing     5,590       3,895       10,445       10,309  
Research and development     243       111       458       353  
Total operating expenses     10,006       6,937       18,103       17,912  
                 
Income (Loss) from operations     (491 )     (387 )     (497 )     (1,749 )
                 
Other income                
Interest expense     (199 )     (2,054 )     (201 )     (3,163 )
Total Other Expense     (199 )     (2,054 )     (201 )     (3,163 )
    Net Loss Before Provision for Income Taxes     (690 )     (2,441 )     (698 )     (4,912 )
                 
Provision for income taxes     (43 )     (23 )     (64 )     (45 )
Net Loss   $ (733 )   $ (2,464 )   $ (762 )   $ (4,957 )
                 
Net loss per share:                
Basic   $ (0.01 )   $ (0.19 )   $ (0.01 )   $ (0.38 )
Dilutive   $ (0.01 )   $ (0.19 )   $ (0.01 )   $ (0.38 )
                 
Shares used in the computation:                
Basic     86,707,286       13,223,565       83,993,159       13,199,455  
Dilutive     86,707,286       13,223,565       83,993,159       13,199,455  
                 


XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited, in thousands)
  Six Months Ended June 30,
 
    2021       2020  
Operating activities:      
Net loss $ (762 )   $ (4,957 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   731       1,153  
Gain on disposal of fixed assets   (108 )     (118 )
Non-cash interest   16       3,149  
Non-cash rent expense   5       8  
Stock-based compensation   921       489  
Provision for reserve on accounts receivable   (143 )     204  
Provision for excess and obsolete inventory   211       377  
       
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable   38       2,290  
Inventories   104       (4,164 )
Prepaid and other assets   (29 )     (153 )
Accounts payable   (308 )     1,067  
Accrued liabilities   266       (921 )
Net cash provide by (used in) operating activities   942       (1,576 )
Investing activities:      
Purchases of property and equipment   (1,079 )     (673 )
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets   125       106  
Net cash used in investing activities   (954 )     (567 )
Financing activities:      
Payments on financing leases   (34 )     (75 )
Costs associated with refinancing   (105 )     -  
Payments on long-term debt   (411 )     -  
Borrowings on line of credit   9,331      
Repayments of line of credit   (9,009 )     -  
Proceeds from private placement, net of cash issuance costs   18,426       -  
Net cash used in financing activities   18,198       (75 )
       
Net change in cash and cash equivalents   18,186       (2,218 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   2,341       5,237  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 20,527     $ 3,019  
       
       
Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash reported in the condensed consolidated balance sheets      
               Cash and cash equivelants $ 20,312     $ 3,019  
               Restricted cash   215       -  
Total cash and restricted cash reported in the condensed consolidated balance sheets $ 20,527     $ 3,019  
       


XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.
CALCULATION OF NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Unaudited, in thousands)
                 
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
      2021       2020       2021       2020  
                 
Net Loss   $ (733 )   $ (2,464 )   $ (762 )   $ (4,957 )
                 
Other expense     5       1       42       6  
Depreciation and amortization     357       468       731       1,153  
Interest expense     199       2,054       201       3,163  
Tax expense     43       23       64       45  
Non-GAAP EBITDA     (129 )     82       276       (590 )
                 
Non-GAAP EBITDA/Total revenue     -0.9 %     0.8 %     1.0 %     -2.3 %
                 
NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA CALCULATION                
Non-cash compensation     465       219       921       489  
Separation-related expenses     -       -       -       749  
Litigation reserve     550       -       550       -  
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA   $ 886     $ 301     $ 1,747     $ 648  
                 
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA/Total revenue     5.9 %     2.9 %     6.3 %     2.6 %
                 




Xtant Medical Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results BELGRADE, Mont., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: XTNT), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today reported financial and operating …

