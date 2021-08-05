checkAd

Landos Biopharma to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

05.08.2021   

BLACKSBURG, Va., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP), a late-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its LANCE Advanced A.I. platform to develop novel oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced that Josep Bassaganya-Riera, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Landos and additional management team members will participate in the following investor events in August.

Event: BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference
Date: August 9-10, 2021
Format: Virtual
Presentation: Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Event: Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference
Date: August 10-12, 2021
Format: Virtual
Presentation: Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET

Event: BMO BioPharma Spotlight Series: Innovation in GI
Date: August 12, 2021
Format: Virtual
Presentation: Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 10:50 a.m. ET

Event: Solebury Trout Annual Hamptons CEO Roundtable
Date: August 12, 2021
Format: In-person
Presentation: Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. ET
Location: Topping Rose House, Bridgehampton, NY

Management team will also meet with investors throughout these events. Investors interested in meeting with the Landos Biopharma management team during these events should contact their respective representatives or Marek Ciszewski, VP of Financial Strategy and Investor Relations at Landos: Marek@LandosBiopharma.com.

Where available, a live webcast and subsequent archive of the presentations will be accessible through the Investors/Media section of the Company’s website at www.landosbiopharma.com.

About Landos Biopharma
Landos Biopharma is a late-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its LANCE Advanced A.I. platform to discover and develop novel oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. LANCE has discovered new mechanisms of action, including the LANCL2, NLRX1 and PLXDC2 immunometabolic pathways. Landos Biopharma has 17 active development programs targeting these novel pathways at the interface of immunity and metabolism. Lead asset omilancor is a novel gut-restricted small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, Eosinophilic Esophagitis and, in topical formulation, for psoriasis and atopic dermatitis that targets the LANCL2 pathway. NX-13 is a novel, gut-restricted small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, that targets the NLRX1 pathway. Additional candidates are in development for the treatment of lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and diabetes. For more information, please visit www.landosbiopharma.com.

Contacts:
Michael K. Levitan (investors)
Solebury Trout
646-378-2920
mlevitan@soleburytrout.com

Hannah Gendel (media)
Solebury Trout
646-378-2943
hgendel@soleburytrout.com





Disclaimer

